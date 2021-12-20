Broadband Roundup
Settlement Over Failed 911 Calls, Former FCC Chairs Criticize FAA, Kansas Sets 2030 Broadband Goal
AT&T, Verizon, Lumen Technologies have settled for millions for failed 911 calls.
December 20, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission reached a settlement with AT&T, Verizon, Lumen Technologies and other companies over failed 911 calls during network outages in 2020.
The largest fine went to Lumen, which will pay $3.8 million, while Intrado will pay $1.7 million in penalties, the FCC announced Friday. In addition to the networking failure investigation, AT&T is also under investigation by the FCC about whether the company notified customers in a timely manner about call center reliability during a network outage in September 2020.
“The most important phone call you ever make may be a call to 911,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Sunny day outages can be especially troubling because they occur when the public and 911 call centers least expect it. It’s vital that phone companies prevent these outages wherever possible and provide prompt and sufficient notification to 911 call centers when they do occur. I thank the Enforcement Bureau and the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau for their work on these investigations.”
“Sunny day outages” can be caused by animals, accidents, temperature, or worn equipment that causes an outage on a company’s network. The companies under investigation have agreed to a consent decree with the FCC, under which the companies agree to follow the FCC’s 911 rules in the future.
Former FCC chairs criticize FAA over 5G concerns
Six former FCC commissioners wrote a letter last Monday voicing concern about what they alleged was the Federal Aviation Administration’s attempt to undermine public confidence in the FCC’s decision-making process.
Signed by former FCC Chair Ajit Pai, Michael Powell, Tom Wheeler, Mignon Clyburn, Julius Genachowski, and Michael Copps, the former commissioners asked the FAA to work with the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to resolve the FAA’s concern about using the C-band spectrum for 5G services.
Last year, the FCC decided to expand flexible use of the C-band spectrum for 5G. The agency reached that decision after two years of research to confirm the use was safe. But the FAA is concerned that 5G services will cause interference with aircraft altimeters, which help guide the plan to the runway, thus creating potential safety issues.
The letter said the decision to expand C-band spectrum use “followed almost two years of careful review of the public record,” during which other federal agencies were given the chance “to raise—and defend with reliable data—their concerns about interference from transitioning spectrum to new uses.
“The FAA should work with the FCC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA)… to assess and resolve the FAA’s concerns expeditiously, but this debate should not be fought publicly in a way that undermines consumer confidence in the process, nor should it require months of additional delays,” the letter said.
Kansas aims for Top 10 connected states by 2030
With a new wave of federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Kansas aims to be in the top 10 states for broadband access by 2030.
“We’re being bold,” said Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary David Toland on Wednesday to the Topeka Capital-Journal. “We’re being ambitious. We’re being aggressive. Because we understand how high the stakes are. We are in a race as a state against other states, and we want to win that race so that we can win new residents, we can win new businesses and we can retain the ones that we have.”
Toland said Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s administration will release Kansas’s first strategic plan for broadband expansion soon. The administration is working with the state’s new office of broadband development, which is starting a round of grant funding with $5 million in state funding. So far, state funding overseen by the broadband office has successfully connected 74,000 homes to broadband.
“We’re planting a flag, a clear marker to send a signal, not only to our residents and existing businesses, but to prospective residents and prospective businesses that we want to choose Kansas, that they’re going to have some of the best internet in the country, if they come to our state,” Toland added.
Chinese Entities Blacklisted, Surveillance of Facebook Users, TikTok Algorithm Changes
Commerce and Treasury departments will bar investment and exports for Beijing-aligned companies.
December 17, 2021 – President Joe Biden’s administration added several Chinese companies and research institutes to blacklists that restrict their access to U.S. investment and technology in response to their alleged support for China’s military and mass surveillance of mainly Muslim ethnic groups, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The action from the Commerce and Treasury departments targeted businesses such as an undersea fiber optic cable company, facial recognition technology developers and a commercial drone maker.
Last week, the U.S. acted to further restrict exports to major Chinese semiconductor chip manufacturer SMIC due to the company’s alleged ties to the Chinese military.
In total, more than 40 companies and other entities were added to either the Commerce Department entity list, restricting access to U.S. exports, or to a Treasury list that bans American investment in companies supporting the Chinese military.
China’s Foreign Ministry has criticized efforts to blacklist Chinese companies, with a Beijing spokesman on Thursday calling U.S. action “unwarranted suppression on Chinese companies.”
Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced initiatives with international allies to track and combat Chinese surveillance.
Meta reveals users may have been targeted by “surveillance-for-hire” campaigns
Facebook parent company Meta revealed Thursday that 50,000 of its users across 100 countries may have been targeted by “surveillance-for-hire” companies.
As the result of a months-long investigation, Meta disabled seven entities based in China, Israel, India and North Macedonia which were found to have targeted internet users on behalf of governments or private clients.
According to Meta’s blog post, targets of the surveillance efforts included “journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition and human rights activists.”
The company says it shared findings about attempted attacks with security researchers, alerted targeted users and issued cease and desists to attackers.
About 1,500 Facebook and Instagram accounts were linked to the seven surveilling entities and removed.
TikTok algorithm tweaked to lessen harmful content
TikTok said it would alter its recommendation algorithm to prevent users from being shown too much of the same content on topics thought to be causing negative psychological outcomes in young users.
The company says it wants to protect against users “viewing too much of a content category that may be fine as a single video but problematic in clusters,” such as extreme dieting, sadness or breakups.
Leading up to this announcement Thursday, U.S. and international lawmakers had been scrutinizing TikTok and peers like Instagram over data-privacy concerns and potential effects of their platforms on the psyches of younger users.
In one hearing before the U.S. Senate, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube were largely noncommittal to lawmakers requests for changes to platforms designed to protect child users.
TikTok also announced Thursday that it will allow users greater flexibility to choose videos they do or do not want to view such as by picking words or hashtags associated with content they do not want to be shown.
USTR Criticizes Canadian Digital Tax, Pew Report on State Broadband, Fiber in the UK
The United States Trade Representative is concerned about Canada’s proposed tax of online services.
December 16, 2021 – The Office of the United States Trade Representative said Wednesday it is concerned with Canada’s pursuit of a unilateral digital service tax.
In its fiscal update Tuesday, the Liberal government said it intends to move forward on a proposal to tax the revenues of American internet giants, a pledge the government has made previously despite pointing to negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for guidance on the matter.
“Most DSTs have been designed in ways that discriminate against U.S. companies, as they single out American firms for taxation while effectively excluding national firms engaged in similar lines of business,” said a USTR spokesperson in a Wednesday press release. “USTR continues to strongly oppose any new DSTs adopted by our trading partners.”
The G20 international forum and the OECD agreed on a “two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy.” Pillar one would require businesses to pay more taxes where their consumers are located, while pillar two would establish a global minimum tax.
The OECD recently ratified a global 15 percent digital tax rate, which it aims to implement in 2023.
“The standstill on new digital services taxes prior to the implementation of Pillar One of the October 8 OECD/G20 agreement is an important part of the new architecture for international taxation, which Canada joined. That agreement will help end the race to the bottom over multinational corporate taxation by leveling the corporate tax playing field,” USTR said.
Accountability Measures Vary Among State Broadband Grants
States vary in their measures to ensure accountability for grant spending, according to a Pew Trusts report released on Tuesday. States can support accountability practices for the use of grant fund by allowing providers to challenge grant applications, the report said.
As such, providers can argue against a grant award on the grounds that the provider already provides sufficient service to the target area or has explicit plans to do so.
States have varying accountability measures. For example, Pew reports that Minnesota’s internet service providers have 30 days to challenge an application for a proposed project.
“These providers must attest that they either already serve the project area with speeds that meet or exceed the state goal or have begun construction to do so and will be online within 18 months of the grant award announcement. The information in the challenge is then evaluated, and if it is found to be credible, the proposed project will not receive funding,” Pew reported.
However, if the challenger does not meet its promise to bring service to the area, they are barred from submitting challenges for the next two grant cycles.
Other states allow grant awards to be modified to fund only the parts of a broadband project that do not overlap with a challenging provider. “Although these programs share many similarities, they also differ in key ways that reflect states’ varying policy priorities, funding levels, and local contexts,” Pew said.
Fiber now available to 8 million UK homes
The United Kingdom Office of Communications said millions of homes across the country are now able to access fiber broadband.
However, less than a quarter of those homes have chosen to upgrade to fiber.
Lindsay Fussell, UK’s communications group director, said Thursday there is more work to do to ensure communities are connected, Yahoo reports.
“Many families now have multiple devices on the go at the same time for work, learning and entertainment – and the festive holidays can see a particular battle for bandwidth,” she said.
“Full fibir is helping meet those demands, with millions more benefitting from faster speeds and more reliable connections. But some homes in hard-to-reach areas still struggle to get decent broadband, so there’s more work to do to make sure these communities get the connections they need.”
The UK invested £2 billion pounds into delivering broadband across the country. The investment “allows people to work remotely, video call and stream TV on multiple devices at once with no interruptions.”
UK’s broadband office said they are investing another £ 5.5 billion in funding to close gaps for rural areas. “Ofcom’s report shows we are making major progress on our commitment to deliver a digital infrastructure revolution,” the agency said.
WaPo Huawei Investigation, New Mexico Google Settlements, DHS Bug Bounty Program
New documents allegedly reveal Huawei is more involved with Chinese surveillance than previously known.
December 15, 2021 – PowerPoint presentations from Chinese corporation Huawei Technologies indicate that the company has been more involved with Chinese government surveillance efforts than previously revealed, a Washington Post investigation on Tuesday shows.
The investigation encompassed over 100 presentations originally posted to a public-facing Huawei website before they were removed late this year.
Through the presentations, Huawei allegedly pitched its technologies as assets for identifying individuals by voice, monitoring political targets, managing ideological reeducation and labor schedules for prisoners and helping retailers track shoppers with facial recognition.
The company had previously denied involvement with state surveillance, saying it just sells general purpose networking gear.
Concerns around Huawei’s transparency are longstanding, with Congress passing bans on U.S. government use of its technology earlier this year.
New Mexico AG announces child privacy settlements
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Monday two landmark federal settlements with Google that will fund online privacy and safety efforts for children across his state through the creation of the Google New Mexico Kids Initiative.
The settlements come from cases concerning allegations from Balderas that Google had violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
Google and Balderas will work together in the coming weeks to identify New Mexican recipients of these settlement funds.
The agreements also mandate that Google continue to require Play Store apps to implement age-screening techniques to avoid data collection from children younger than 13 – a practice they began following a 2019 suit from Balderas.
Additionally, Google must require Play Store app developers to complete a “Target Audience and Content” form to indicate apps’ targeted age groups.
Balderas’ outside attorneys will also receive $1.65 million from Google through the settlement.
DHS announces new bug bounty cybersecurity effort
The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced a new bug bounty program meant to identify department cybersecurity vulnerabilities following a year of prominent cyberattacks including the SolarWinds hack of federal agencies such as DHS.
The program titled Hack DHS will allow vetted cybersecurity experts to hunt through some external DHS systems for vulnerabilities and pay experts should anything be found.
Hack DHS will occur in three phases across the next fiscal year involving virtual assessments of networks, a live hacking event and evaluation of findings.
The program was announced by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at Tuesday’s Bloomberg Technology Summit.
“As the federal government’s quarterback, DHS must lead by example and constantly seek to strengthen our own systems,” said Mayorkas in a statement Tuesday.
A bug bounty program was first established by DHS in 2019, and the first government bug bounty program was created in 2016.
