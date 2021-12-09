Big Tech
‘The Time for Self-Regulation is Over’: House Committee Member Wants Action on Big Tech
And the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League calls for Section 230 reform.
WASHINGTON, December 9, 2021 – Janice Schakowsky, D-Illinois, said at a House Committee on Energy and Commerce meeting Thursday that big technology companies like Facebook cannot be left to regulate themselves.
The ranking member on the committee, which is held a hearing on legislation for a safer internet, was joined by witness Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, in criticizing the companies for not doing enough to stem information from harming its users.
“Today’s internet is harming our children, our society, and our democracy,” said Schakowsky. “For too long, Big Tech has acted without any real accountability. Instead, they have given us excuses and apologies. The time for self-regulation is over.”
The hearing comes one week after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology that action should be taken to investigate Facebook’s social harms to consumers, following her leaking of documents indicating Facebook has been aware of how damaging its platforms are to young people. Haugen previously asked for Congress to force Facebook to hand over its internal research to the government because it can’t be trusted to act on it.
“Section 230 must be changed to force the companies to play by the same rules that every other media company on the landscape operates by today,” said Greenblatt. “It is just not a matter of free speech; it is simply being held accountable in courts of law when the platforms aid and abet unlawful – even lethal – conduct in service of their growth and revenue.”
Greenblatt was referring to liability protections afforded to internet companies for what their users post and the lack of parity when it comes to regulations that apply to traditional broadcasters but not to internet companies.
Section 230 has drawn the ire of both Democrats and Republicans. While conservatives argue that the provision under the Communications Decency Act is stifling free speech and censoring their voices, liberals often believe that the policy prevents social media platforms from being held accountable, and as a result, are complicit in hateful speech and other forms of harassment or online crimes.
Because of this, members of both parties have called for the complete repeal or amending of Section 230, though few legislators have offered practical alternative solutions to prevent companies from being buried in litigation as they are suddenly all held liable for user content on their platforms.
Haugen’s testimony triggered new justification for Section 230 reform proposals. In October, following her testimony, House Democrats introduced legislation that would remove legal immunities for companies that knowingly allow content that is physically or emotionally damaging to its users.
“Tech companies are complicit in the hate and violence on their platforms,” Greenblatt said. “Because if it bleeds, it leads, and it feeds their business model and their bottom line. Hate speech, conspiracy theories – they are amplified by the algorithms – nudged to the top of [users’] news feeds and [the algorithms] addict users like a narcotic, driving engagement, which in turn increases [companies’] profits, with no oversite and no incentives beyond increasing revenue.”
Free Speech Advocates Contemplate International Human Rights Obligations on Big Tech
Experts want corporations held to standards for the volume of information on their platforms.
WASHINGTON, December 8, 2021 – Free speech advocates at an Atlantic Council event on Monday expressed concerned about how human rights laws can be applied to technology companies that possess enormous power over information that can endanger citizens.
The event was held on the same day victims of the Rohingya genocide in Myanmar sued Facebook in American and British courts for complicity in the human rights abuses that were precipitated by hatred stoked on Facebook.
Whereas traditionally, citizens of a democracy can hold their governments accountable for decisions related to transparency of information, it is more difficult to that now with big technology companies being the gatekeepers, according to Barbora Bukoská, Senior Director for Law and Policy of international human rights organization Article 19.
“On the internet, this is being more and more challenged because governments are no longer [the ones] who are in control of the information they hold about people,” said Bukoská. “More and more we see corporations, especially Big Tech, making decisions on a basis which we don’t know about.
“International human rights law was designed to limit the use of power and make those who are the most powerful in the society accountable to the people,” Bukoská added. “So that’s why now, with the internet, and different gatekeepers and power brokers – especially Big Tech – we need to really see how we can apply these [human rights] obligations on entities beyond the government.”
As social media continues to evolve and play an increasingly important role in society, experts argued that the way citizens hold corporations and their governments to account must evolve as well.
“It is a conversation. You have a right to know what information is produced, about how it is disseminated, how it is processed, what happens to it after you have generated it, to demand that it is handled with respect to your rights and your dignity, and to demand that it’s processed in a very specific transparent way,” said Nanjala Nyabola, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.
The panel was the first of a series of events that will run through December 8, as part of Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab’s annual 360/StratCom Summit.
Frances Haugen, U.S. House Witnesses Say Facebook Must Address Social Harms
The former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower said the company must be accountable for the social harm it causes.
WASHINGTON, December 2, 2021 – Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen told the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology on Wednesday that the committee must act to investigate Facebook’s social harms to consumers.
Haugen said Congress should be concerned about how Facebook’s products are used to influence vulnerable populations.
Haugen’s testimony, delivered at Wednesday’s subcommittee hearing, urged lawmakers to impose accountability and transparency safeguards on Facebook to prevent it from misleading the public. It comes on the heels of her first testimony in October in front of the subcommittee on consumer protection, product safety and data security in which she urged Congress to force Facebook to make its internal research public allegedly because it can’t be trusted to act on it.
That testimony came after she leaked documents to the Wall Street Journal and the Securities and Exchange Commission that suggested Facebook knew about the negative mental health impacts of photo-sharing app Instagram had on its teen users but allegedly did nothing to combat it.
“No efforts to address these problems are ever going to be effective if Facebook is not required to share data in support of its claims or be subject to oversight of its business decisions,” Haugen said Wednesday. “The company’s leadership keeps vital information from the public, the U.S. government, its shareholders, and governments around the world. The documents I have provided prove that Facebook has repeatedly misled us about what its own research reveals about the safety of children, its role in spreading hateful and polarizing messages, and so much more.”
Facebook’s impact on communities of color
Among the social harms that advocates highlighted, lawmakers were particularly interested in Facebook’s negative impact on communities of color. Rashad Robinson, president of online racial justice organization Color of Change, expressed frustration at technology companies’ disregard for the truth.
“I have personally negotiated with leaders and executives at Big Tech corporations like Facebook, Google, Twitter and Airbnb, including Mark Zuckerberg, over a number of years,” Robinson said. “I sat across the table from him, looking into his eyes, experiencing firsthand the lies, evasions, ignorance and complete lack of accountability to any standard of safety for Black people and other people of color.”
Robinson recalled during the height of the national racial justice protests in 2020 that Zuckerberg told him that the harms Black people were experiencing on Facebook “weren’t reflected in their own internal data.” Now, Robinson said, “we know from the documents shared by Frances Haugen and others that his internal researchers were, in fact, sounding alarms at the exact same time.”
Robinson also highlighted how Facebook’s own data shows that the company disables Black users for less extreme content more often than white users, “often for just talking about the racism they face,” he said.
To foster real solutions for social media consumer protection, Robinson suggests that lawmakers reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to hold companies accountable for minimizing the adverse impact of the content from which they profit.
Currently, Section 230 shields online platforms from liability derived from content posted on their platforms that leads to harm. Conservative advocates for gutting Section 230 say the law should be repealed because it gives social media companies too much power to censor conservative voices, while proponents of keeping Section 230 argue that the law is necessary in some capacity because it allows for the free exchange of thoughts and ideas in our society.
Robinson said reforming Section 230 to impose liability for content on the companies sites would “protect people against Big Tech design features that amplify or exploit content that is clearly harmful to the public.”
These recommendations come as the House considered four social media consumer protection bills on Wednesday: H.R. 2154, the “Protecting Americans from Dangerous Algorithms Act”; H.R. 3184, the “Civil Rights Modernization Act of 2021”; H.R. 3421, the “Safeguarding Against Fraud, Exploitation, Threats, Extremism, and Consumer Harms Act” or the “SAFE TECH Act”; and H.R. 5596, the “Justice Against Malicious Algorithms Act of 2021.”
Experts Warn Against Total Repeal of Section 230
Panelists note shifting definition of offensive content.
WASHINGTON, November 22, 2021 – Communications experts say action by Congress to essentially gut Section 230 would not truly solve any problems with social media.
Experts emphasized that it is not possible for platforms to remove from their site all content that people may believe to be dangerous. They argue that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields platforms from legal liability with respect to what their users post, is necessary in at least some capacity.
During discussion between these experts at Broadband Breakfast’s Live Online Event on Wednesday, Alex Feerst, the co-founder of the Digital Trust and Safety Partnership, who used to work as a content moderator, said that to a certain extent it is impossible for platforms to moderate speech that is “dangerous” because every person has differing opinions about what speech they consider to be dangerous. He says it is this ambiguity that Section 230 protects companies from.
Still, Feerst believes that platforms should hold some degree of liability for the content of their sites as harm mitigation with regards to dangerous speech is necessary where possible. He believes that the effects of artificial intelligence’s use by platforms makes some degree of liability even more essential.
Particularly with the amount of online speech to be reviewed by moderators in the internet age, Feerst says the clear-cut moderation standards are too messy and expensive to be viable options.
Matt Gerst, vice president for legal and policy affairs at the Internet Association, and Shane Tews, nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, also say that while content moderation is complex, it is necessary. Scott McCollough, attorney at McCollough Law Firm, says large social media companies like Facebook are not the causes of all the problems with social media that are in the national spotlight right now, but rather that social features of today’s society, such as the extreme prevalence of conflict, are to blame for this focus on social media.
Proposals for change
Rick Lane, CEO of Iggy Ventures, proposes that reform of Section 230 should include a requirement for social media platforms to make very clear what content is and is not allowed on their sites. McCullough echoed this concern, saying that many moderation actions platforms take presently do not seem to be consistent with those platforms’ stated terms and conditions, and that individual states across the nation should be able to look at these instances on a case-by-case basis to determine whether platforms fairly apply their terms and conditions.
Feerst highlighted the nuance of this issue by saying that people’s definitions of “consistent” are naturally subjective, but agrees with McCullough that users who have content removed should be notified of such, as well as the reasoning for moderators’ action.
Lane also believes that rightfully included in the product of Section 230 reform will be a requirement for platforms to demonstrate a reasonable standard of care and moderate illegal and other extremely dangerous content on their sites. Tews generally agreed with Lane that such content moderation is complex, as she sees a separation between freedom of speech and illegal activity.
Gerst highlighted concerns from companies the Internet Association represents that government regulation coming from Section 230 reform will require widely varied platforms to standardize their operation approaches, diminishing innovation on the internet.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the November 17, 2021, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12 Noon ET — The Changing Nature of the Debate About Social Media and Section 230
Facebook is under fire as never before. In response, the social-networking giant has gone so far as to change its official name, to Meta (as in the “metaverse”). What are the broader concerns about social media beyond Facebook? How will concerns about Facebook’s practices spill over into other social media networks, and to debate about Section 230 of the Communications Act?
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Scott McCullough, Attorney, McCullough Law Firm
- Shane Tews, Nonresident Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute
- Alex Feerst, Co-founder, Digital Trust & Safety Partnership
- Rick Lane, CEO, Iggy Ventures
- Matt Gerst, VP for Legal & Policy Affairs, Internet Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Where is Our Intellectual Immune System?, by Alex Feerst in Cato Unbound
- A New Hope For Moderation And Its Discontents?, by Alex Feerst in Techdirt
- Your Speech, Their Rules: Meet the People Who Guard the Internet, by Alex Fierst in OneZero
- Content Moderation: Section 230 Of The Communications Decency Act, from Matt Gerst, by the Internet Association
- A Path Forward For Section 230, from Matt Gerst, by K. Dane Snowden of the Internet Association
- The Reality Of Revoking Section 230, from Matt Gerst, by Jon Berroya of the Internet Association
- Consumers Rely On Section 230 For Holiday Shopping, from Matt Gerst, by the Internet Association
- A co-author of Section on the law’s past, present, and future (with former Rep. Chris Cox), a podcast by Shane Tews from AEI
- Should Section 230 be reformed? (with Neil Fried), a podcast by Shane Tews from AEI
- Antiquated CDA 230 Immunity for TikTok Could Aid China’s Secret Efforts to Undermine U.S. Cyber-Security, by Rick Lane
- CDA 230, Frankenstein, Oppenheimer and the Social Dilemma, by Rick Lane
- Text of Section 230, “Protection for private blocking and screening of offensive material”
- On Regulating Social-Media Platforms, Follow Texas, Not Florida, by Clare Morell in National Review
- Broadband Breakfast Live Online Launches Series on Section 230: Separating Fact from Fiction, 3-Part Series in July 2020
W. Scott McCollough has practiced communications and Internet law for 38 years, with a specialization in regulatory issues confronting the industry. Clients include competitive communications companies, Internet service and application providers, public interest organizations and consumers.
Shane Tews is a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where she works on international communications, technology and cybersecurity issues, including privacy, internet governance, data protection, 5G networks, the Internet of Things, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. She is also president of Logan Circle Strategies.
Alex Feerst is a lawyer and technologist focused on building systems that foster trust, community, and privacy. He leads Murmuration Labs, which helps tech companies address the risks and human impact of innovative products, and co-founded the Digital Trust & Safety Partnership, the first industry-led initiative to establish best practices for online trust and safety. He was previously Head of Legal and Head of Trust and Safety at Medium, General Counsel at Neuralink, and currently serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Online Trust & Safety, and as a fellow at Stanford University’s Center for Internet and Society.
Rick Lane is a tech policy expert, child safety advocate, and the founder and CEO of Iggy Ventures. Iggy advises and invests in companies and projects that can have a positive social impact. Prior to starting Iggy, Rick served for 15 years as the Senior Vice President of Government Affairs of 21st Century Fox.
Matt Gerst is the Vice President for Legal & Policy Affairs and Associate General Counsel at Internet Association, where he builds consensus on policy positions among IA’s diverse membership of companies that lead the internet industry. Most recently, Matt served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at CTIA, where he managed a diverse range of issues including consumer protection, public safety, network resiliency, and universal service. Matt received his J.D. from New York Law School, and he served as an adjunct professor of law in the scholarly writing program at the George Washington University School of Law.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
