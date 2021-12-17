Broadband Roundup
USTR Criticizes Canadian Digital Tax, Pew Report on State Broadband, Fiber in the UK
The United States Trade Representative is concerned about Canada’s proposed tax of online services.
December 16, 2021 – The Office of the United States Trade Representative said Wednesday it is concerned with Canada’s pursuit of a unilateral digital service tax.
In its fiscal update Tuesday, the Liberal government said it intends to move forward on a proposal to tax the revenues of American internet giants, a pledge the government has made previously despite pointing to negotiations at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for guidance on the matter.
“Most DSTs have been designed in ways that discriminate against U.S. companies, as they single out American firms for taxation while effectively excluding national firms engaged in similar lines of business,” said a USTR spokesperson in a Wednesday press release. “USTR continues to strongly oppose any new DSTs adopted by our trading partners.”
The G20 international forum and the OECD agreed on a “two-pillar solution to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy.” Pillar one would require businesses to pay more taxes where their consumers are located, while pillar two would establish a global minimum tax.
The OECD recently ratified a global 15 percent digital tax rate, which it aims to implement in 2023.
“The standstill on new digital services taxes prior to the implementation of Pillar One of the October 8 OECD/G20 agreement is an important part of the new architecture for international taxation, which Canada joined. That agreement will help end the race to the bottom over multinational corporate taxation by leveling the corporate tax playing field,” USTR said.
Accountability Measures Vary Among State Broadband Grants
States vary in their measures to ensure accountability for grant spending, according to a Pew Trusts report released on Tuesday. States can support accountability practices for the use of grant fund by allowing providers to challenge grant applications, the report said.
As such, providers can argue against a grant award on the grounds that the provider already provides sufficient service to the target area or has explicit plans to do so.
States have varying accountability measures. For example, Pew reports that Minnesota’s internet service providers have 30 days to challenge an application for a proposed project.
“These providers must attest that they either already serve the project area with speeds that meet or exceed the state goal or have begun construction to do so and will be online within 18 months of the grant award announcement. The information in the challenge is then evaluated, and if it is found to be credible, the proposed project will not receive funding,” Pew reported.
However, if the challenger does not meet its promise to bring service to the area, they are barred from submitting challenges for the next two grant cycles.
Other states allow grant awards to be modified to fund only the parts of a broadband project that do not overlap with a challenging provider. “Although these programs share many similarities, they also differ in key ways that reflect states’ varying policy priorities, funding levels, and local contexts,” Pew said.
Fiber now available to 8 million UK homes
The United Kingdom Office of Communications said millions of homes across the country are now able to access fiber broadband.
However, less than a quarter of those homes have chosen to upgrade to fiber.
Lindsay Fussell, UK’s communications group director, said Thursday there is more work to do to ensure communities are connected, Yahoo reports.
“Many families now have multiple devices on the go at the same time for work, learning and entertainment – and the festive holidays can see a particular battle for bandwidth,” she said.
“Full fibir is helping meet those demands, with millions more benefitting from faster speeds and more reliable connections. But some homes in hard-to-reach areas still struggle to get decent broadband, so there’s more work to do to make sure these communities get the connections they need.”
The UK invested £2 billion pounds into delivering broadband across the country. The investment “allows people to work remotely, video call and stream TV on multiple devices at once with no interruptions.”
UK’s broadband office said they are investing another £ 5.5 billion in funding to close gaps for rural areas. “Ofcom’s report shows we are making major progress on our commitment to deliver a digital infrastructure revolution,” the agency said.
WaPo Huawei Investigation, New Mexico Google Settlements, DHS Bug Bounty Program
New documents allegedly reveal Huawei is more involved with Chinese surveillance than previously known.
December 15, 2021 – PowerPoint presentations from Chinese corporation Huawei Technologies indicate that the company has been more involved with Chinese government surveillance efforts than previously revealed, a Washington Post investigation on Tuesday shows.
The investigation encompassed over 100 presentations originally posted to a public-facing Huawei website before they were removed late this year.
Through the presentations, Huawei allegedly pitched its technologies as assets for identifying individuals by voice, monitoring political targets, managing ideological reeducation and labor schedules for prisoners and helping retailers track shoppers with facial recognition.
The company had previously denied involvement with state surveillance, saying it just sells general purpose networking gear.
Concerns around Huawei’s transparency are longstanding, with Congress passing bans on U.S. government use of its technology earlier this year.
New Mexico AG announces child privacy settlements
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Monday two landmark federal settlements with Google that will fund online privacy and safety efforts for children across his state through the creation of the Google New Mexico Kids Initiative.
The settlements come from cases concerning allegations from Balderas that Google had violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.
Google and Balderas will work together in the coming weeks to identify New Mexican recipients of these settlement funds.
The agreements also mandate that Google continue to require Play Store apps to implement age-screening techniques to avoid data collection from children younger than 13 – a practice they began following a 2019 suit from Balderas.
Additionally, Google must require Play Store app developers to complete a “Target Audience and Content” form to indicate apps’ targeted age groups.
Balderas’ outside attorneys will also receive $1.65 million from Google through the settlement.
DHS announces new bug bounty cybersecurity effort
The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced a new bug bounty program meant to identify department cybersecurity vulnerabilities following a year of prominent cyberattacks including the SolarWinds hack of federal agencies such as DHS.
The program titled Hack DHS will allow vetted cybersecurity experts to hunt through some external DHS systems for vulnerabilities and pay experts should anything be found.
Hack DHS will occur in three phases across the next fiscal year involving virtual assessments of networks, a live hacking event and evaluation of findings.
The program was announced by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas at Tuesday’s Bloomberg Technology Summit.
“As the federal government’s quarterback, DHS must lead by example and constantly seek to strengthen our own systems,” said Mayorkas in a statement Tuesday.
A bug bounty program was first established by DHS in 2019, and the first government bug bounty program was created in 2016.
Virginia Plans 90% Broadband, Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force, Ookla Buys RootMetrics
Gov. Northam announced funding that he hopes would bring Virginia’s broadband penetration up to 90 percent.
December 14, 2021 – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday the state would be putting more than $722 million towards improving broadband access in 70 localities.
According to the governor’s office, the move would bring the state’s coverage up to 90 percent. The money would go toward 35 projects and would connect over 278,000 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions. The funding comes from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” said Northam in a Monday statement. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
“This round of grants will connect more than 278,550 households/businesses to high-speed internet, ensuring more communities across the Commonwealth have access to the necessities of modern life,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.
This all comes in the wake of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15. The bill is designed to provide $65 billion to states to improve broadband infrastructure and buildouts, while also improving digital literacy and adoption rates to meet Biden’s goal of universal broadband coverage by 2030.
FCC announces Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force members
On Monday, it was announced that the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force will be convening for a second term, with 18 entities representing organizations ranging from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to Lan O’Lakes, to John Deere, to the United States Dept. of Agriculture and the Florida State Senate.
The task force has been entrusted to review policies and strategies that will be used to promote the deployment and use of broadband infrastructure on agricultural land with the goal of improving precision agriculture.
This comes after nearly a year after the Federal Communications Commission announcement that it would distribute $1 billion toward facilitating the deployment and implementation of 5G architecture specifically for precision agriculture. This funding will be available during Phase II of the FCC’s 5G Fund.
The task for is scheduled to meet next on January 13, 2022.
Ookla acquires RootMetrics
Ookla, known for its network connectivity speeds tests and Downdetector, has purchased the analytics group RootMetrics.
The partnership will meld the resources and technologies of both entities, combining “industry-standard first-party crowdsourced data from Speedtest with RootMetrics’ scientifically controlled drive and walk testing data collection,” according to Ookla.
“Ookla plus RootMetrics fully enables the network assessment trifecta of crowd measurement, controlled testing and consumer perception—with a sustainable business model that should thrive through the privacy revolution,” said Ookla Co-Founder Doug Suttles.
“Becoming part of Ookla completes the vision that Doug and I shared when we first met years ago,” said RootMetrics CEO Kevin Hasley.
Police Oppose Gigi Sohn, Instagram’s White Supremacist Content, FCC Interagency Group Staff
Fraternal Order of Police said they oppose Gigi Sohn’s nomination for FCC commissioner for her support of end-to-end encryption.
December 13, 2021 – The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) voiced its opposition to Gigi Sohn’s nomination to serve as commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission.
Citing “serious public safety considerations,” the law enforcement organization wrote Monday to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Chairman Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and Senator Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, urging the committee to deny Sohn’s confirmation.
The FOP is concerned about Sohn’s advocacy for technology, such as end-to-end encryption –which is used by communications apps like Facebook’s WhatsApp – that law enforcement advocates say places barriers to investigating crimes.
“Specifically speaking, the FOP and many others in the law enforcement community at large are deeply troubled by the active and enthusiastic leadership role of Ms. Sohn as a board member for Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) in their forceful advocacy of end-to-end encryption and “user-only-access”—often referred to in the law enforcement world as “going dark,” the FOP said in a press statement.
“These new encryption methods for communications are causing Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies to rapidly lose the capability to obtain information necessary to protect the public from crime and violence,” the FOP said in a press statement.
Referencing FBI Director Christopher Wray’s September U.S. House testimony, the FOP used an example of the FBI failing to access any information on the terrorist’s phone because of the service providers’ user only-access features.
“End-to-end encryption and “user-only access” that precludes lawful access to the content of communications in any situation creates a grave and potentially life-threatening risk,” the organization said.
Technology policy lawyer Berin Szoka, however, said on Twitter that the FCC “doesn’t have anything to do with encryption of Internet services,” and that end-to-end encryption is not only used to protect the privacy of Americans, but for their security and that of the nation.
FCC seeking nominations for interagency group
The Federal Communications Commission released a notice Friday seeking nominations for membership in its Telecommunications Interagency Working Group.
As mandated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the working group is being formed by the FCC chairwoman in partnership with the Secretary of Labor “to develop recommendations to address the workforce needs of the telecommunications industry.”
The chairwoman will choose four members of the working group from “outside organizations in various categories, including an industry association, a tribal organization, a rural telecommunications carrier, and a contractor firm.”
The working group will also include membership by public interest advocates for tower climber safety, a representative of a higher educational institution, an NTIA representative, and other agency appointees.
The group will, among other activities, “identify potential policies and programs that could encourage and improve coordination among federal agencies, between Federal agencies and States, and among States, on telecommunications workforce needs; identify ways in which existing Federal programs, including programs that help facilitate the employment of veterans and military personnel transitioning into civilian life, could be leveraged to help address the workforce needs of the telecommunications industry; and identify ways to improve recruitment in workforce development programs in the telecommunications industry,” the notice said.
The FCC seeks nominations by December 20, 2021 for membership on the working group.
Instagram hosting white supremacist content, ADL says
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) issued a new report Thursday finding that extremist content remains easily accessible on Instagram.
ADL’s Center on Extremism (COE) researchers found accounts sharing white supremacist content simply by searching Instagram for terms related to the white supremacist and neo-Nazi movements despite measures by Instagram to reduce visibility of extremist content.
In August 2021, Instagram issued an update to add features for minimizing abuse. The company also reiterated a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech and abuse content, yet COE researchers could search hateful terms with hashtags, which has the potential to expose users to extremist posts from multiple accounts, it said.
COE researchers entered one extremist term and found five white supremacist accounts. They were quickly able to locate another 50 accounts sharing white supremacist content. By the third tier of followers, COE researchers located more than 200 public Instagram accounts that “branched out to other white supremacist themes, including traditionalism and white nationalism,” said ADL.
“The Instagram accounts found by COE researchers effectively serve as a springboard into accelerationist ideology, providing easy access and pathways to increasingly extremist content. Furthermore, after viewing these accounts and their networks, the COE account was targeted exclusively by ‘suggestions’ to follow white supremacist accounts, not limited to accelerationist content,” it said.
