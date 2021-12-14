Broadband Roundup
Virginia Plans 90% Broadband, Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force, Ookla Buys RootMetrics
Gov. Northam announced funding that he hopes would bring Virginia’s broadband penetration up to 90 percent.
December 14, 2021 – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday the state would be putting more than $722 million towards improving broadband access in 70 localities.
According to the governor’s office, the move would bring the state’s coverage up to 90 percent. The money would go toward 35 projects and would connect over 278,000 households, businesses, and community anchor institutions. The funding comes from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative and the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” said Northam in a Monday statement. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”
“This round of grants will connect more than 278,550 households/businesses to high-speed internet, ensuring more communities across the Commonwealth have access to the necessities of modern life,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.
This all comes in the wake of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15. The bill is designed to provide $65 billion to states to improve broadband infrastructure and buildouts, while also improving digital literacy and adoption rates to meet Biden’s goal of universal broadband coverage by 2030.
FCC announces Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force members
On Monday, it was announced that the Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force will be convening for a second term, with 18 entities representing organizations ranging from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to Lan O’Lakes, to John Deere, to the United States Dept. of Agriculture and the Florida State Senate.
The task force has been entrusted to review policies and strategies that will be used to promote the deployment and use of broadband infrastructure on agricultural land with the goal of improving precision agriculture.
This comes after nearly a year after the Federal Communications Commission announcement that it would distribute $1 billion toward facilitating the deployment and implementation of 5G architecture specifically for precision agriculture. This funding will be available during Phase II of the FCC’s 5G Fund.
The task for is scheduled to meet next on January 13, 2022.
Ookla acquires RootMetrics
Ookla, known for its network connectivity speeds tests and Downdetector, has purchased the analytics group RootMetrics.
The partnership will meld the resources and technologies of both entities, combining “industry-standard first-party crowdsourced data from Speedtest with RootMetrics’ scientifically controlled drive and walk testing data collection,” according to Ookla.
“Ookla plus RootMetrics fully enables the network assessment trifecta of crowd measurement, controlled testing and consumer perception—with a sustainable business model that should thrive through the privacy revolution,” said Ookla Co-Founder Doug Suttles.
“Becoming part of Ookla completes the vision that Doug and I shared when we first met years ago,” said RootMetrics CEO Kevin Hasley.
Broadband Roundup
Police Oppose Gigi Sohn, Instagram’s White Supremacist Content, FCC Interagency Group Staff
Fraternal Order of Police said they oppose Gigi Sohn’s nomination for FCC commissioner for her support of end-to-end encryption.
December 13, 2021 – The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) voiced its opposition to Gigi Sohn’s nomination to serve as commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission.
Citing “serious public safety considerations,” the law enforcement organization wrote Monday to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Chairman Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, and Senator Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, urging the committee to deny Sohn’s confirmation.
The FOP is concerned about Sohn’s advocacy for technology, such as end-to-end encryption –which is used by communications apps like Facebook’s WhatsApp – that law enforcement advocates say places barriers to investigating crimes.
“Specifically speaking, the FOP and many others in the law enforcement community at large are deeply troubled by the active and enthusiastic leadership role of Ms. Sohn as a board member for Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) in their forceful advocacy of end-to-end encryption and “user-only-access”—often referred to in the law enforcement world as “going dark,” the FOP said in a press statement.
“These new encryption methods for communications are causing Federal, State, and local law enforcement agencies to rapidly lose the capability to obtain information necessary to protect the public from crime and violence,” the FOP said in a press statement.
Referencing FBI Director Christopher Wray’s September U.S. House testimony, the FOP used an example of the FBI failing to access any information on the terrorist’s phone because of the service providers’ user only-access features.
“End-to-end encryption and “user-only access” that precludes lawful access to the content of communications in any situation creates a grave and potentially life-threatening risk,” the organization said.
Technology policy lawyer Berin Szoka, however, said on Twitter that the FCC “doesn’t have anything to do with encryption of Internet services,” and that end-to-end encryption is not only used to protect the privacy of Americans, but for their security and that of the nation.
FCC seeking nominations for interagency group
The Federal Communications Commission released a notice Friday seeking nominations for membership in its Telecommunications Interagency Working Group.
As mandated by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the working group is being formed by the FCC chairwoman in partnership with the Secretary of Labor “to develop recommendations to address the workforce needs of the telecommunications industry.”
The chairwoman will choose four members of the working group from “outside organizations in various categories, including an industry association, a tribal organization, a rural telecommunications carrier, and a contractor firm.”
The working group will also include membership by public interest advocates for tower climber safety, a representative of a higher educational institution, an NTIA representative, and other agency appointees.
The group will, among other activities, “identify potential policies and programs that could encourage and improve coordination among federal agencies, between Federal agencies and States, and among States, on telecommunications workforce needs; identify ways in which existing Federal programs, including programs that help facilitate the employment of veterans and military personnel transitioning into civilian life, could be leveraged to help address the workforce needs of the telecommunications industry; and identify ways to improve recruitment in workforce development programs in the telecommunications industry,” the notice said.
The FCC seeks nominations by December 20, 2021 for membership on the working group.
Instagram hosting white supremacist content, ADL says
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) issued a new report Thursday finding that extremist content remains easily accessible on Instagram.
ADL’s Center on Extremism (COE) researchers found accounts sharing white supremacist content simply by searching Instagram for terms related to the white supremacist and neo-Nazi movements despite measures by Instagram to reduce visibility of extremist content.
In August 2021, Instagram issued an update to add features for minimizing abuse. The company also reiterated a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech and abuse content, yet COE researchers could search hateful terms with hashtags, which has the potential to expose users to extremist posts from multiple accounts, it said.
COE researchers entered one extremist term and found five white supremacist accounts. They were quickly able to locate another 50 accounts sharing white supremacist content. By the third tier of followers, COE researchers located more than 200 public Instagram accounts that “branched out to other white supremacist themes, including traditionalism and white nationalism,” said ADL.
“The Instagram accounts found by COE researchers effectively serve as a springboard into accelerationist ideology, providing easy access and pathways to increasingly extremist content. Furthermore, after viewing these accounts and their networks, the COE account was targeted exclusively by ‘suggestions’ to follow white supremacist accounts, not limited to accelerationist content,” it said.
Broadband Roundup
Senate Commerce Urges Facebook Probe, Chinese Export Restrictions, Microsoft IoT Security Survey
Senators are concerned over Facebook’s practices for advertising and hate speech moderation.
December 10, 2021 – In a potentially damaging move to Facebook, Senate Commerce Committee chair Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., has urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether parent company Meta has misled businesses over efforts to protect them from hate speech and overstated the reach of Facebook advertising.
On Thursday Cantwell expressed her concerns in a letter to FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, and further stressed that Meta’s actions have had negative effects for the public. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also voiced Cantwell’s concerns later Thursday in a letter to the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission asking for criminal and civil investigations.
Warren had previously asked DOJ to investigate advertising deals Facebook and Google had allegedly made with each other.
Facebook reportedly controlled 74% of social media’s digital advertising market in July of 2020 and now controls 24% of all U.S. digital-advertising spending.
Cantwell is worried that Meta “could significantly misrepresent the effectiveness of Facebook’s algorithms” in taking down hate speech, citing whistleblower documents which show that despite Facebook’s claims of effectiveness it misses “more than 90% of hate speech content.”
All this comes following the initiation of FTC and state attorney general investigations into Meta following allegations made by company whistleblower Frances Haugen that the company has ignored and minimized harms caused by its products.
Defense Department Proposal for Chinese Export Bans
U.S. officials are considering discussing a Defense Department proposal to close regulatory loopholes that allow Chinese chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation to purchase critical U.S. technology, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Due to SMIC’s, China’s largest contract chipmaker, alleged ties to the Chinese military, the company was placed on a U.S. blacklist last year that denies it access to advanced manufacturing equipment from U.S. suppliers.
WSJ reports that some Commerce Department officials are attempting to block the Defense Department’s proposal.
Officials are also considering adding more Chinese technology companies to the Commerce Department’s entity list and to the Treasury list banning U.S. investment.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a law banning imports from China’s Xinjiang region due to concerns over forced labor of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the area.
Microsoft survey shows poor security for IoT devices
Amid increasing cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, a recently-released Microsoft survey of corporations’ Internet of Things and Operational Technology devices has found few security precautions and low confidence in security among corporate information technology leaders.
Of IT officials, 64% who responded to the survey had low or average confidence that their IoT devices were patched and were unsure whether those devices had been compromised, and 63% said they believe attacks on their devices will increase significantly in coming years.
Additionally, great potential for hacks was found in the fact that IoT and OT devices were connected to corporations’ central networks. 51% of OT networks were found to be connected to corporate IT networks, 56% of respondents reported devices on their OT network were connected for remote access and 88% said their business IoT devices were connected to the internet.
Since prominent hacks of Colonial Pipeline and meat producer JBS USA occurred earlier this year, information has surfaced showing hackers may have gained access to the companies’ systems through vulnerabilities in their IoT devices.
A total of 615 information technology, IT security and OT security practitioners in total were included in the survey.
Broadband Roundup
Ocean Shipping Reform Act, New Mexico Seeks Fiber Alternatives, Kentucky Broadband Subsidy Uptake
Congress “took a big step” toward improving supply chain and “addressing serious cost increases.”
December 9, 2021 — The Consumer Technology Association applauded the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage Wednesday of the Ocean Shopping Reform Act of 2021 (OSRA).
Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA, said on Wednesday that Congress “took a big step” toward improving our supply chain and “addressing serious cost increases” for consumers.
“The ten largest shipping companies in the world—none of them American—control 80% of the shipping market. As American businesses struggle to ensure the availability of goods on shelves, ocean shippers have been exploiting supply chain challenges for an exorbitant profit. They are leveraging port delays to impose exorbitant fees for time that containers spend waiting to be unloaded, even when those containers cannot yet access the port. These penalties drive inflation and harm U.S. businesses, workers and consumers. More, ocean shippers are refusing to load and carry U.S. exports, preferring to quickly return containers across the ocean for the more lucrative Asia – U.S. route.”
CTA believes passing OSRA will “put an end to ocean shipper abuses and misbehavior” by allowing manufacturers to export at lower costs and Americans to buy the tech products they love and rely on at reasonable prices.”
New Mexico lawmakers want alternative broadband
New Mexico lawmakers want $100 million for methods other than fiber to help connect the state.
On Wednesday, the state legislature debated the allocation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that would allocate $1 billion in federal aid to the state. The state already allocated $650 million to replenish the state’s unemployment fund.
As an alternative to fiber cables, alternative broadband refers to internet delivery systems using an array of technologies such as wireless, television broadcasts, and satellites.
The remaining funds would allocate $150 million for expanding internet infrastructure, including the $100 million for alternative broadband.
Kentucky leads in broadband subsidy adoption
Kentucky leads the nation in households using subsidies for internet service, the Lexington Herald Leader reported Wednesday.
BroadbandNow, which researches broadband prices and availability in the U.S., said in a November report that 172,243 of the estimated 508,260 households eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. Administered by the Federal Communications Commission, the program provides support for broadband services and certain devices to help low-income households stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FCC launched the EBB in May, allowing consumers to apply and get connected with a service provider. Households qualify for the program if their income is at or below the federal poverty guidelines, or if they qualify for other FCC benefits such as the Lifeline subsidy. Additional ways households can qualify are through SNAP, Medicaid, and other programs offering pension and housing benefits.
Kentucky is working to get the state connected in other ways. The state’s broadband initiative is a network of public and private partners working to expand internet access across the state.
“We are committed to the betterment of Kentucky’s workforce and public education system by way of locally-sourced data and cooperative decision-making. We believe that every home and business in Kentucky should have access to affordable, adequate, and reliable internet access in order to fully participate in a digital economy and society,” the initiative says.
Recent
- Local Government Advisors Concerned by Delay in Sohn Confirmation Process
- Former FTC Commissioner Calls for Increased Antitrust Enforcement Resources
- FCC Narrows Small Provider Group for Accelerated Robocall Compliance Timeline
- Virginia Plans 90% Broadband, Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force, Ookla Buys RootMetrics
- Police Oppose Gigi Sohn, Instagram’s White Supremacist Content, FCC Interagency Group Staff
- Accountability is First Step to Ensuring Data Privacy, Protecting Human Rights, Expert Says
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Mapping Comment Deadline Extended, AT&T Gets Federal Contract, 5G and LTE Drive Microwave Demand
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on September 1, 2021 — What’s Next for Broadband Infrastructure Legislation?
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
Cox’s Wireless Deal with Verizon Dies, Apple Appeals Epic Games Case, AT&T’s Fiber Investment
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
FCC and FTC Announce Open Meeting Agendas and AT&T Signs Deal with OneWeb
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Shrihari Pandit: States Can Enable Broadband Infrastructure Through Open Access Conduits
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
AT&T Hurricane Survey, FCC Announces $1.1B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Comcast’s Utah Plans
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Ligado CEO Doug Smith, Competitive Carriers Association’s Steven K. Berry at Broadband Breakfast for Lunch
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
O’Rielly ‘Perplexed’ By Delay in Rosenworcel Decision, China Mobile Domesticating Contracts, AT&T Partners with Frontier