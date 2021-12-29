Big Tech
Year in Review: With Key Hires On Antitrust and Looming Regulation, A Look Back at Big Tech in 2021
Big technology companies faced hurdles in 2021 — and it’s only the beginning of a Biden administration crackdown.
WASHINGTON, December 29, 2021 – While the world scraped through another year of the coronavirus pandemic, Big Tech was unable to escape unscathed, with the biggest names in the game facing potentially sector altering challenges.
With the rise of a number of key antitrust figures, including Amazon critic Lina Khan heading the Federal Trade Commission, Google critic Jonathan Kanter taking a position in the Justice Department’s antitrust division, and Tim Wu appointed to the National Economic Council, the focus on big tech is set for 2022.
That said, our second in a three-part series on a review of 2021 examines what happened to the big technology companies in 2021.
Section 230
At the outset of 2021, then-president Donald Trump was deplatformed by most major social media platforms in the wake of the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building. In response, Trump re-ignited the conversation surrounding Section 230 of the Communications Act of 1934, which shields tech platforms of being legally liable for the content their users post.
Even though it may seem that both conservatives and liberals in Congress can come together against Section 230, the reality is their perspectives could not be more at odds.
Republicans tend to believe social media companies are guilty of using Section 230 to stifle conservative speech – a claim that Twitter’s internal research has refuted, at least on their own platform.
Conversely, Democrats believe that these companies are hiding behind Section 230, shirking responsibility, and refusing to be held accountable for the real-life consequences of hateful and dangerous speech on their platforms.
The Big Tech companies have been accused of using Section 230 as a shield to deflect criticisms of how they choose to or choose not to moderate user content that is posted on their social media platforms.
Because of this ideological disconnect, despite all the rhetoric and chest thumping, the needle has not moved on Section 230 in Congress. There have been precious few alternatives put forward to replace Section 230 and protect the smaller companies that would be impacted by a full repeal.
Those who have lampooned Section 230 naysayers often point out that small companies will inevitably be the most impacted by a repeal of Section 230. While Facebook, Twitter, and Google will have the capital necessary to defend themselves in court and adjust their moderation policies, the reasoning goes, small companies will not, and it will simply be too risky for them to host user created content.
While Big Tech will be able to adapt to change made to Section 230, some argue, everyone else could find themselves pushed further to the margins to mitigate their own risk.
Facebook/Meta
Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta, has spent a lot of time in the doghouse this year.
In 2021, the company navigated whistleblowers, the Oversight Board, Section 230 debates, and more – it was even voted “worst company” in a user poll on Yahoo Finance.
Shortly after Trump’s expulsion from Facebook’s social media platforms, the Oversight Board upheld Facebook’s decision as part of its first round of judgements on January 28. In 2021, Oversight Board would pass down 21 binding judgements to Facebook.
The board was Facebook’s answer to mounting criticisms regarding their content moderation policies; Facebook’s critics argued that their policies appeared intentionally vague, and some called for more independent and transparent “oversight.”
Facebook also experienced a tumultuous conclusion to 2021. In October of 2021, Frances Haugen identified herself as the whistleblower behind what would become known as “The Facebook Files.” Haugen would later testify before Congress, claiming that Facebook was not only aware of how its platforms could negatively impact young people, but also that it was cognizant of the role they played in violence in developing nations.
Facebook rebranded itself as Meta on Oct. 21, after Haugen’s testimony.
Apple
Apple found itself at the center of several antitrust and competitive-based issues in 2021.
In Epic Games v. Apple, despite a favorable ruling that did not find Apple to be a monopoly or having had engaged in anti-trust behavior (in nine of ten counts), Apple was found to have to have engaged in anticompetitive practices through its anti-steering policies.
During the case, Epic received support from companies like Spotify and Hinge owner Match Group Inc., saying that they had dealt with similar anticompetitive behavior.
With a market cap of over $600 billion, Apple was also one of only six American firms (alongside Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet Inc., and Facebook) that would be recognized and targeted for additional antitrust bills.
One such bill is H.R. 3816, introduced by Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island. This bill would go so far as to make it illegal for companies to give their own products preferential treatment on their marketplaces.
Among other things, this would likely outlaw the practice of pre-installed applications on phones and other smart devices – a practice that Apple is thoroughly engaged in, steering users to their own proprietary apps while potentially obfuscating alternatives.
Google broke records in 2021, but not all to the company’s benefit. In July of 2021, the Competition Authority of France fined the company nearly $600 million – the largest in the authority’s history – over a failure to negotiate with digital publishers “in good faith” to fairly compensate them for their content, per European Union copyright directives.
Google was also simultaneously sued by 36 states and the District of Columbia over alleged Google Play Store abuses.
In January of 2021, Google squared off with the Australian Government. The case was not dissimilar to the one that would play out in July, whereby France fined the company for $600 million. When faced with legislation that would require Google to compensate content creators for content shared on their engine, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, threatened to shut down the search engine for the island nation.
In September of 2021, Australia struck at Google again, labeling it a monopoly and announcing that it would be taking steps to hamper Google’s ability to sell ads.
Amazon
Google was not the only company breaking records. In 2021, Amazon passed Walmart as the world’s largest retailer outside of China.
In 2021, Amazon acquired Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for nearly $8.5 billion — nearly its largest acquisition to date, second only to Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion in 2017 — and one of the largest mergers in 2021.
The acquisition was one of the most significant moves made in 2021 as the “Streaming Wars” have only heated up. Despite this, Amazon has largely managed to skirt the antitrust conversations that have swirled around the other companies on this list.
But with Khan as the head of the FTC, Amazon is also looking at possible regulatory issues. In fact, earlier this year, it requested that Khan recuse herself or be recused from all matters related to the company due to past statements she has made.
Much of the criticism Amazon has faced has surrounded knock off products hawked by third-party retailers that maintain a presence on Amazon.
For its part, Amazon mostly denies responsibility for the third-parties it platforms, though H.R. 5502, co-sponsored by Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D- Illinois, could change that.
“What we’re saying now is very simply that online marketplaces will have to verify that the identity of their higher volume sellers, so they have to take some responsibility,” said Schakowsky during a hearing on the bill in November.
Though the bill was passed in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, it still has a long way to go before being passed into law, as it must still pass the House and Senate.
Antitrust
Jason Boyce: Washington Cannot Let Amazon Water Down Consumer Protection Legislation
It is in Amazon’s interest to twist the arm of lawmakers and prevent protections against internet scams.
The holiday season is a reminder that with more Americans than ever heading online to do their shopping, lawmakers must continue taking action to prevent consumers from falling prey to internet scammers. That is why it was welcome news when Amazon recently reversed course on its longstanding opposition to bipartisan consumer protection legislation in Congress that would require third-party online marketplaces to verify independent sellers, with the goal of reducing counterfeits and stolen goods from these platforms.
But while Amazon’s public change of heart seemingly paves the way for the eventual passage of the bill, known as the INFORM Consumers Act, lawmakers must ensure that the retail giant and other tech companies do not work behind the scenes to water down the legislation and render it toothless. Counterfeits pose great harm to consumers and small third-party sellers, and Congress must pass strong, comprehensive enforcement mechanisms to adequately protect both groups.
Amazon’s decision to endorse INFORM was certainly a surprise. Just this summer, Amazon launched an aggressive lobbying campaign to kill a more robust version of the legislation. But while Amazon ostensibly supports the current bill, it has reportedly unleashed its lobbyists in the Beltway to weaken it. While lawmakers such as Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., one of the bill’s co-sponsors, say they refuse to let this happen, they should remain on high alert.
This is because we have seen Amazon’s playbook for publicly supporting legislation while simultaneously working to weaken it behind the scenes. For instance, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos won praise earlier this year when he embraced President Joe Biden’s plan to raise the corporate tax rate. But behind the scenes, the company enlisted an army of lobbyists to maintain the research and development tax credit, which has been estimated to save the company hundreds of millions of dollars a year. As I have said before, Bezos’s support for a corporate tax hike is meaningless if the company can continue to engage in egregious tax avoidance schemes.
And it is not just Amazon; other Big Tech companies have resorted to similar “two-faced” tactics to weaken legislation. In April, an investigation by The Markup uncovered how some of the country’s most powerful technology companies, including Facebook and Google, advocated for mostly toothless privacy protection legislation in statehouses across the country — all with the intention of preempting state lawmakers from taking stronger action in the future.
Now with the prospect of a comprehensive consumer protection measure being signed into law, Congress must resist Amazon’s arm twisting. Counterfeits are far too serious of a threat, and watered-down legislation will fall short of creating the bold transparency measures that are desperately needed. Online counterfeiters have been known to peddle toys and children’s products, putting those most vulnerable in grave danger. These products fail to go through robust safety testing, meaning there is potential for serious health consequences.
But what many may not realize is the impact that counterfeits have on third-party sellers. As someone who works with Amazon sellers every day, I know exactly how legitimate businesses suffer when criminals sell fakes at below the market value. Small businesses are doing everything they can to fight these criminals — even if it means spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to do so.
Many of those selling fakes from the comfort of their own homes and hurting American businesses are overseas. According to the Department of Homeland Security, a staggering 85 percent of contraband items seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection came from Hong Kong and China. Nonetheless, Amazon’s marketplace has become a hub for China-based sellers.
Amazon has no problem touting all of the measures it has taken to clean up its third-party marketplace. But, as I have explained, it is a common tactic of Amazon’s PR department to just share the numerator — and not the denominator. Thus, the $700 million it invests to fight fraud is pennies in the bucket when you consider that Amazon’s worldwide gross merchandise volume is estimated to be $490 billion.
It is critical that Congress advances the INFORM Consumers Act as it stands today. While I welcome Amazon’s endorsement of the common-sense measure — along with the other third-party marketplaces that recognize the benefits it would bring to e-commerce shopping — I can only hope it is sincere. Working behind the scenes to weaken this bill will be devastating to the millions of shoppers and sellers who have come to depend on Amazon’s third-party marketplace.
Jason Boyce is the author of “The Amazon Jungle” and founder of Amazon managed services agency, Avenue7Media. Previously, Boyce was an 18-year Top-200 Amazon seller. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Big Tech
Senate Judiciary Committee Hears Decreasing Innovation in Market a Result of Big Tech Influence
Committed discussed big companies shutting smaller ones out of the marketplace.
WASHINGTON, December 20, 2021 – In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, senators expressed concern that barriers being erected by big technology companies are reducing the pace of innovation in the technology market.
Lawmakers are concerned that smaller technology companies are being shut out of those markets either because of a lack of technology interoperability with the big companies or they are being charged for having their apps on the Apple or Google app stores.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, argued Wednesday that fees charged by Apple and Google for app developers to sell in each company’s app store stifles innovation and raises consumer costs. With the ubiquity of Apple and Google’s app stores, developers who do not want to pay out these fees have almost no options for other places to sell their app products.
Blumenthal, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, have introduced the Open App Markets Act in August to promote competition in the app stores by barring their operators from requiring app providers to use app stores’ in-app payment systems. That came after a fight in which Epic Games took Apple to court for removing it from the store because it bypassed the store operator’s fee system.
Diana Moss, president of the American Antitrust Institute, said during Wednesday’s hearing that the problem of fear and intimidation is growing in markets at an alarming rate and that this has a direct adverse effect on innovation.
Current enforcement agencies don’t have power right now
Klobuchar remarked that the current laws do not actually allow antitrust enforcement agencies to police markets, and that laws must be changed to allow proper regulation.
Calls to increase financial resources for these agencies are currently widespread among antitrust experts.
Several Republican senators used their time during the hearing to comment on how central conservative values are being repressed by the current market landscape.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, emphasized proper enforcement of antitrust regulations because with such enforcement comes less need for what he called “regulatory intrusions” elsewhere by financial regulators.
Republicans took time to comment on what they consider to be censorship of conservative voices by large and powerful tech corporations, with Lee, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, all making similar statements.
Lee and Cruz both brought up conservative social media platform Parler’s removal from prominent app stores following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with Cruz speaking to witness Roger Alford, a professor at Notre Dame Law School, on the legality of the matter.
Following its removal from Amazon’s servers, Parler launched an antitrust suit at the online marketplace.
To close the hearing, Klobuchar stated that without changes in the practices of large tech companies, the Senate will “have no choice but to make major changes to Section 230,” a legal provision that shields technology companies from legal trouble stemming from what their users post on their platforms.
Antitrust
Former FTC Commissioner Calls for Increased Antitrust Enforcement Resources
An American Enterprise Institute panel proposed Congress increase regulator resources rather than actively try to hinder Big Tech.
WASHINGTON, December 14, 2021 – Former Acting Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Maureen Ohlhausen is calling for increased resources for antitrust enforcement agencies.
Ohlhausen was joined by Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist Nancy Rose, who said the lack of agency resources is holding back FTC enforcement. Ohlhausen noted increased funding for enforcement agencies would allow them to perform studies, which could effectively determine whether anti-competitive action is currently taking place.
Both Rose and Ohlhausen, who were panelists at an American Enterprise Institute event late last month, said increasing resources would be a better approach to antitrust than many of the extensive antitrust bills that are currently before Congress.
The panel largely condemned current congressional efforts that take such steps as placing an intense focus on the activities of the largest tech companies.
This summer, the House Judiciary Committee pushed through six antitrust bills designed to target the biggest tech companies and limiting what they can do in relation to their marketplaces and with respect to mergers and acquisitions. The most controversial of the bills would allow federal regulators to sue to break up companies that both operate a dominant platform and sell their own goods or services on it if there’s a conflict of interest.
In May, Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced antitrust legislation that would “ensure that antitrust authorities have the resources they need to protect consumers.” In September, at a virtual conference hosted by Politico, Klobuchar reiterated the need to better equip federal agencies with adequate resources.
“These companies know how many resources they [agencies] have,” Klobuchar said, alluding to Big Tech accelerating merger activity.
The Democrats also introduced funding avenues in their reconciliation bill for the FTC to tackle the myriad of issues related to Big Tech, including data privacy concerns and big mergers.
