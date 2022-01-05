Broadband Roundup
5G Airport Delay, Sohn Endorsements, Benton Leadership, Digital Equity Nominations
Despite their initial refusal to delay, Verizon and AT&T reversed course on their position to delay 5G deployment around airports.
January 4, 2022 – In a reversal from their previous position, AT&T and Verizon have agreed to postpone the roll out of their respective 5G networks surrounding airports.
On Monday, both companies consented to a two-week delay after the Federal Aviation Administration maintained its warnings that 5G frequencies in the C-band could interfere with cockpit radar operations, potentially making it more difficult for the crew to receive incoming data related to altitude, weather, and the position of other aircraft.
Verizon and AT&T had previously rejected the FAA’s request to delay their networks’ deployments, arguing that they would make accommodations similar to those abroad. In a joint letter published Sunday, the companies argued that if American airlines safely operate in countries with different regulations, there is no reason airlines would not be able to do so domestically.
“The laws of physics are the same in the United States,” the letter read.
Despite this initial resistance to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson’s requests, the companies acquiesced to their requests.
“At Secretary Buttigieg’s request, we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-band 5G services,” AT&T spokeswoman Kim Hart Johnson told CNN.
Gigi Sohn endorsed by former FCC chiefs
Rear Admiral (Ret.) Jamie Barnett and David Turetsky penned a joint letter of endorsement supporting Gigi Sohn’s nomination to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission at President Joe Biden’s behest. Rear Admiral (Ret.) David Simpson also submitted a letter of support.
The letters, released Monday and Tuesday, were addressed to the chair, Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Indiana, and ranking member Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
Both letter’s drew attention to Sohn’s previous service at the FCC, particularly her work and advocacy surrounding next generation 9-1-1.
Though she was nominated to serve as a commissioner in October of 2021, her nomination remains up in the air as of Tuesday. Some Republicans on the committee, such as Ted Cruz, have raised concerns over “concerning” tweets Sohn made in years past, and argued that she may be biased against conservative voices when considering issues relating to Big Tech.
When Sohn appeared before the committee on Dec. 1, Cruz asked her to commit to not using “the power of government to silence.”
Sohn responded that she would “make that commitment” and added that she would “take any allegations of bias extremely seriously.”
Benton Institute brings on new senior director of research and fellowships
Colin Rhinesmith will serve as the Benton Institute’s senior director of research and fellowships.
Rhinesmith will carry on as a senior faculty research fellow for Benton, continuing his work on digital equity ecosystems through the Benton Digital Equity Action Research fellows program, the organization announced Monday.
Rhinesmith earned his PhD in library and information science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and has lectured at several academic institutions, including, Emerson College, Bentley University, University of Illinois, University of Oklahoma, and Simmons University.
Last chance for Digital Equity Champions nominations
Tuesday marks the deadline to submit nominations to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for the Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion Award and the Emerging Leader Award.
In 2021, Geoff Millener and Monica Babine were recognized for the Emerging Leader Award and the Digital Equity Champion Award, respectively.
This year’s awards will be presented during NDIA’s 2022 Net Inclusion Conference, in Portland, Oregon, from Feb. 15-17.
Affordable Connectivity Program Launch, Airlines Want 5G Delay, Americans Adopt More Home Health Devices
The FCC has launched the Affordable Connectivity Program, which extends the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
January 3, 2022 – After a consultation process in which it fielded a range of perspectives, the Federal Communications Commission officially launched its Affordable Connectivity Program on Friday.
The program, which subsidizes the cost of broadband service for low-income households, will pay up to $30 toward the cost of a household’s broadband payment.
The new program replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit and funds over $14 billion to assist households in purchasing internet-connected devices. The program aims to allow lower-income households purchase laptops, desktop computers, and tablets.
“The response to the Emergency Broadband Benefit proved what many knew to be true: the cost of high-speed internet is out of reach for too many of us,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Now with the long-term Affordable Connectivity Program, we have the opportunity to enroll even more households and help ensure they can afford the internet connections they need for work, school, health care and more for years.”
In order to be eligible for the program, a member of the household must meet one of a variety of criteria: They may be able to participate in the program if they participate in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, or Lifeline.
Participants could also be eligible if they received a federal Pell Grant during the award year or receive benefits under the free or reduced-priced lunch program.
Airline association asks for 5G delay
An airline industry association has filed a request Thursday with the FCC to delay the rollout of 5G near airports, citing flight disruption concerns.
Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines and other major carriers, requested the delay near airports such as Newark Liberty in New Jersey because of concerns that 5G radiowaves could interfere with aircraft altimeters, which help guide planes to runways.
The organization accused the FCC of failing to provide “even minimal clarity as to how it has dismissed the record evidence of interference to radio altimeters and consequential impacts on aviation safety, which is itself arbitrary and capricious.”
In the petition, Airlines for America said wireless interference “will jeopardize the function of critical aircraft safety systems, which in turn threatens to divert or cancel thousands of flights” each day. The result would disrupt “millions” of passenger reservations, interfere with the global supply chain and flight crew schedules.
AT&T and Verizon have pushed back on the request to delay their planned introduction of 5G wireless services, which the companies were ready to deploy on January 5, 2022.
Wireless industry group Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association said 5G is safe and the spectrum is currently used in nearly 40 other countries.
Americans adopt more home health devices
A new whitepaper Monday finds that more Americans are adopting smart health devices for their homes.
Park Associates, the market research company specializing in technology, found that the use of connected health technology in the home grew in 2021.
“Over one half of US broadband households now report owning at least one connected health device, a dramatic increase from 2020, and 30% own three or more,” said the firm. “Adoption of smart watches, smart thermometers, connected pulse oximeters and blood pressure cuffs grew substantially. In addition, intentions to purchase connected health devices about doubled for all connected health device categories year over year.”
The information comes as the telemedicine trend continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has forever changed the trajectory of health and wellness. The industry is undergoing a shift as consumers, especially seniors, have become accustomed to using new technologies for healthcare services and communication,” said Jennifer Kent, VP of research at Parks Associates. “Out of necessity, the market for remote health technology products and services accelerated 5-10 years beyond where we expected it to be pre-pandemic.”
The firm said device pairing remains a critical barrier to maximizing the impact remote care programs. Device connectivity “is the first step in ensuring a patient can engage in an [remote care] program, and also a first line of potential failure.”
New York Lawmaker's Social Media Bill, Google Data Settlement Upheld, Netherlands Antitrust for Apple
NY’s Brad Hoylman introduced legislation that would attempt to control how social media handles users’ speech.
December 29, 2021 – New York State Democratic Senator Brad Hoylman is joining the list of lawmakers to have introduced legislation that would attempt to control how social media handles users’ speech.
The new bill Hoylman announced this week would prohibit platforms from promoting certain objectionable content such as false and fraudulent medical information, which has seen increased scrutiny during the coronavirus pandemic.
Should it be passed, the law would likely face significant legal challenges on First Amendment grounds, with courts having ruled in the past that even false statements are constitutionally protected speech.
Santa Clara University law professor Eric Goldman says that even though the bill targets platforms’ promotion of such speech rather than simply the hosting of it, constitutional issues would likely still abound.
Earlier this year Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, introduced the Health Misinformation Act that would create an exception to Section 230 for users’ posts with false health information promoted algorithmically during a national emergency. The act specifically aims to discourage platforms from promoting false content on COVID-19.
Republican bills in Texas and Florida that appear to be opposite to Hoylman’s proposal were blocked by federal judges. The laws attempted to require social platforms to host certain types of content even if it was objectionable or factually suspect.
State officials are currently waiting for responses from appellate judges to requests to reinstate those laws.
Federal court upholds settlement over Google Street View data
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld Google’s settlement in a class action case alleging the company collected Wi-Fi data illegally through its Street View program.
The court rejected the argument that the settlement, totaling $13 million, was unfair because it only gave money to privacy groups and not the class members.
In the court’s Monday decision, Judge Bridget Bade said it was not feasible to distribute money directly to the 60 million people whose data the suit said was collected.
The initial suit was filed in 2010, stating that the vehicles Google used to take photos of streets around the world collected sensitive information such as emails, passwords and documents from Wi-Fi connections.
The case was settled in San Francisco federal court in 2018, paying out to nine involved privacy groups.
Prior to this appeal of the case, the settlement had been approved last year following objections from two class members and a group of state attorneys general.
Netherlands regulator rules against Apple store use
A regulator in the Netherlands last week required Apple to allow that dating apps use non-Apple payment platforms due to Apple’s alleged abuses of its dominant position in markets.
Apple will also be required to provide dating app users with in-app notifications about non-Apple payment options.
The chairman of the board of the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets stated that Apple has “special responsibilities” because of its dominance.
The order gives Apple two months to comply, after which it will face fines of around $5.7 million a week with a maximum of around $57 million.
Regulators expressed concern over Apple’s conditions that render dating apps unable to handle any issues regarding invoicing, cancellation and refunds directly with customers. Additionally, apps have a hard time carrying out safety protocols such as background checks.
Earlier this month in the U.S., a federal appellate panel stayed a California federal district court judge’s order for Apple to allow all app developers to use in-app buttons or links that direct customers to outside payment options.
Lifeline Underutilized, China's Problem with Starlink, FCC Approves GMEI/iHeartMedia Deal
The Internet Innovation Alliance said less than 6.5 million Americans participate in the subsidy program.
WASHINGTON, December 28, 2021 – The Internet Innovation Alliance is calling attention to the underutilization of the Lifeline subsidy program in comments to the Federal Communications Commission.
“Because of its shortcomings, the Lifeline Program is substantially underutilized,” the IIA said in its submission Tuesday, which focused on the agency’s implementation of the Affordable Connectivity Program, which extends the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
The FCC’s Universal Service Administrative Company estimates that there are about 33.2 million Lifeline-eligible households, but less than 6.5 million participate, meaning that only one in five eligible households is taking advantage of the program subsidy,” the comments read.
The comments called for a “light-touch administrative approach” to modernize and simplify the ACP and reach more households. They also requested that households enrolled in the EBB as of Dec. 31, to be auto enrolled in the ACP.
Additionally, the IIA called on the FCC to improve its outreach, saying that it should continue to leverage its existing partnerships with local communities and its anchor institutions, in addition to exploring new relationships.
The IIA also said that “beneficiaries should not be expected to order from a limited menu,” and argued that providers participating in the ACP should offer diverse service plans providing increased internet speeds – even if some of them are relatively expensive – to accommodate the diverse needs that users may have.
China lodges informal complaint against SpaceX; accuses U.S. of complicity
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson urged the U.S. to “act responsibly” in the wake of near collisions between SpaceX Starlink satellites and Chinese satellite, according to reporting by The Guardian.
China’s Tiangong space station had to initiate evasive maneuvers to avoid Starlink satellites twice within the last year, it said. China lodged these complaints in an informal bulletin during the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space’s meeting in December of 2021.
China is not the only entity to have experienced issues with Starlink. In 2019, a European Space Agency observation satellite had to engage its thrusters to dodge a Starlink satellite.
FCC gives GMEI the ‘OK’
The FCC has greenlit the Bahamas-based Global Media & Entertainment Investments to purchase up to 14.99 percent of iHeartMedia equity.
On December 22, the FCC announced that it would approve the foreign equity and voting interests, not to exceed 14.99 percent.
GMEI supported this move after walking back its November request to purchase 49.99 percent of iHeartMedia.
