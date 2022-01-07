Broadband Roundup
‘Boogaloo’ Lawsuit Against Facebook, Nokia-Ligado Partnership, Congressmembers Fighting with Google CEO
The sister of a federal officer shot on duty says Facebook knowingly radicalized his killers.
January 7, 2022 – The sister of a Department of Homeland Security officer who was shot and killed on duty is suing Facebook parent company Meta, alleging that the company radicalized her brother’s killer through its algorithm.
Angela Underwood Jacobs, sister of Officer Dave Patrick Underwood, filed the wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in California’s Alameda County state court.
The suit alleges that Facebook is aware of and knowingly fails to warn users about its algorithm’s promotion of extremist content, such as the antigovernment “boogaloo” movement authorities say Underwood’s shooter was linked to.
Underwood was shot in May 2020 providing security at an Oakland, California federal courthouse during a protest against the killing of George Floyd.
Steven Carillo was charged with murdering Underwood, and Robert Alvin Justus Jr. was charged with aiding and abetting the murder for allegedly driving the vehicle Carillo fired from.
A federal complaint links Carillo to the boogaloo movement alleges that Carillo and Justus connected on Facebook and used the platform to make plans to meet on the day Underwood was killed.
Jacobs’ lawyers argue that Facebook breached its “duty of care” to users by “aiding the growth of boogaloo groups.”
Typically, Facebook is able to defeat such legal challenges through Section 230’s liability shield for internet companies against content posted by third parties.
Nokia and Ligado partner on edge computing
On Tuesday, Nokia and mobile communications company Ligado announced a commercial agreement to advance Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud, an application platform which provides edge computing capabilities, with Ligado’s Band 24 licensed spectrum.
Edge computing is a computing paradigm which attempts to somewhat centralize data and its computation.
Industry-leading Nokia DAC makes use of both unlicensed and licensed spectrum to deliver required bandwidth, network availability and security.
The two companies plan to roll out the partnership in the U.S. in early 2022.
Band 24 mid-band spectrum is licensed for terrestrial deployment across the U.S. and increasingly supported by vast network infrastructure such as Nokia 4G/LTE and 5G base station equipment.
Members of Congress hound Google CEO in antitrust fight
Progressive lawmakers Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told CNBC on Wednesday that they want Google CEO Sundar Pichai to stop trying to “bully” Department of Justice antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter into recusal.
Following Kanter’s November confirmation by the Senate, Google inquired to the DOJ review on whether he should be recused from matters involving Google due to Kanter’s prior work for rivals like Yelp.
Kanter has not committed himself to a recusal but has said he would consult DOJ ethics officials on the issue.
The DOJ has an ongoing antitrust lawsuit against Google, and a recusal would bar Kanter’s involvement with it and any future investigations while responsibility would fall to Kanter’s deputies.
Warren and Jayapal wrote to CNBC that Kanter is not required to recuse himself as he has represented neither Google nor the U.S. federal government, and Google’s argument that he should “distorts federal ethics requirements.”
Broadband Roundup
Dish Wireless New President, TPI First Broadband Report, Maine Town Challenges Coverage Claims
Dish Wireless has a new president at a critical time in push to become major wireless player in the U.S.
January 6, 2022 – John Swieringa was promoted Wednesday to president and chief operating officer of Dish Wireless.
Swieringa was previously group president of retail wireless at Dish Network, which is aggressively trying to expand its mobile wireless business, including its next generation 5G network. He will be working on Dish’s “go-to-market strategy” and launching its smart network in 2022, the release said.
“John’s a 14-year veteran of DISH, and is committed to changing the way the world communicates with our unique capabilities,” said Charlie Ergen, DISH co-founder and chairman, in a press release Wednesday. “His experience in our overall business will help to maximize our wireless opportunities within all lines of the business. He and his team will deploy and monetize DISH’s network while advancing our retail, enterprise and wholesale market opportunities.”
The promotion comes at a pivotal time for the company, which expanded into the wireless space when it acquired the wireless assets of Sprint when that company was purchased by T-Mobile in 2020. Dish went on to make other strategic buys, including prepaid mobile carrier Gen Mobile and before that, Ting Mobile.
The company has also been embroiled in a battle with T-Mobile, which was accused of reneging on a commitment to gradually phase-out the Sprint 3G network – on which Dish relies — over a three year period.
Technology Policy Institute launches first broadband report
The Technology Policy Institute on Wednesday launched its first State of Broadband report, which compiles and provides high-level data on internet speeds for each state.
The report provides a visual representation of average maximum download speeds in each county in the state, as well as state-wide changes in availability, adoption, and speed time. TPI had released a beta version of its dataset in November.
“By compiling snapshots from all fifty states into one booklet, TPI’s newest offering serves as the ideal starting point for anyone seeking a broader understanding of connectivity around the country,” the organization said in a release.
In September, the organization introduced a broadband data index that it said could help policymakers study areas across the country with inadequate connectivity.
Maine town challenges broadband coverage claims
The residents of the Maine town of Deer Isle are urging its manager to take a deeper look at a claim made by service provider Spectrum about the thoroughness of broadband coverage in the region, according to a Tuesday story in Protocol.
According to the report, Spectrum has claimed that Deer Isle does not need additional federal funds that could go to a competitor for connectivity because it’s already well-served, citing Federal Communications Commission maps – which critics have said are inadequate and which the agency itself is trying to improve.
Residents, as a result, have complained about spotty connections, the report said, which adds that about a third of the island uses Spectrum, another portion uses wireless and satellite options like SpaceX’s Starlink, and others are on slower DSL.
“It just shows how woefully inadequate the current broadband maps are; yet, we continue to keep relying on them,” said Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumer Reports, according to the report.
States across the country are preparing for an influx in federal money coming from the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act, which allocates a minimum of $100 million to each for broadband connectivity out of a $65-billion pool for that endeavor. States that have applied for coronavirus relief funding also have some extra federal cash to put toward broadband.
Broadband Roundup
Biden and Rosenworcel Commend 5G Airport Compromise, Rand Paul Departs YouTube, Samsung’s NFT Vision
President Joe Biden and FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel commend agreement on 5G delay around airports.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2022 – President Joe Biden and Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel praised the decision by wireless service providers to come to an agreement on pausing the activation of 5G around airports.
Following Monday’s news that Verizon and AT&T would acquiesce to the Federal Aviation Administration’s requests to delay 5G infrastructure that operates in the C-band around airports, Rosenworcel released a statement commending the compromise on Tuesday.
“Last night’s agreement provides the framework and the certainty needed to achieve our shared goal of deploying 5G swiftly while ensuring air safety,” she said. “It was made possible by the FCC, DOT, FAA, the wireless companies, and the aviation industry working together to share data, bring together technical experts, and collaborate in good faith to ensure the coexistence of wireless and aviation technologies.
Biden said in a statement that this is “a significant step in the right direction, and we are grateful to all parties for their cooperation and good faith. For the last few months, my administration has been convening technical experts at the FAA, the FCC, and from the wireless and aviation industries to discuss a solution that allows the expansion of 5G and aviation to safely co-exist, and I am pleased those efforts helped produce yesterday’s agreement.”
Senator Paul announces YouTube exodus
In an apparent case of, “You can’t fire me, I quit,” Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul announced on Monday that he would no longer be uploading videos to YouTube.
Paul’s announcement follows two content violations his channel received for allegedly spreading Covid-19 misinformation in August and September, respectively.
Per YouTube’s terms of serves, a third strike would, within a 90-day probation period, result in the permanent deletion of Paul’s YouTube channel.
Paul, however, argues that “denying my content to Big Tech” is merely a reaction to the video hosting website’s practice of allegedly censoring conservative voices, and he invited “other liberty lovers” to follow him in abandoning the website.
YouTube is by far the largest website of its kind. At VidCon 2015, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced that 400 hours – or nearly 17 days – worth of footage is uploaded to YouTube every minute, and the website has only grown since then.
Samsung announces integrated NFT platform
During the first day of events at CES 2022 on Tuesday, Samsung announced that it would be launching an NFT marketplace that would be integrated into its newest lineup of smart TVs and products as part of the company’s “Smart Hub.”
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique data entries – in the form of an image, audio sample, or something else – that are stored on a blockchain digital ledger (public or otherwise).
According to a press release covered by The Verge, Samsung claims this will be “the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator,” and will allow users to “browse, purchase, and display” NFTs a user has purchased.
Broadband Roundup
5G Airport Delay, Sohn Endorsements, Benton Leadership, Digital Equity Nominations
Despite their initial refusal to delay, Verizon and AT&T reversed course on their position to delay 5G deployment around airports.
January 4, 2022 – In a reversal from their previous position, AT&T and Verizon have agreed to postpone the roll out of their respective 5G networks surrounding airports.
On Monday, both companies consented to a two-week delay after the Federal Aviation Administration maintained its warnings that 5G frequencies in the C-band could interfere with cockpit radar operations, potentially making it more difficult for the crew to receive incoming data related to altitude, weather, and the position of other aircraft.
Verizon and AT&T had previously rejected the FAA’s request to delay their networks’ deployments, arguing that they would make accommodations similar to those abroad. In a joint letter published Sunday, the companies argued that if American airlines safely operate in countries with different regulations, there is no reason airlines would not be able to do so domestically.
“The laws of physics are the same in the United States,” the letter read.
Despite this initial resistance to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson’s requests, the companies acquiesced to their requests.
“At Secretary Buttigieg’s request, we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-band 5G services,” AT&T spokeswoman Kim Hart Johnson told CNN.
Gigi Sohn endorsed by former FCC chiefs
Rear Admiral (Ret.) Jamie Barnett and David Turetsky penned a joint letter of endorsement supporting Gigi Sohn’s nomination to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission at President Joe Biden’s behest. Rear Admiral (Ret.) David Simpson also submitted a letter of support.
The letters, released Monday and Tuesday, were addressed to the chair, Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Indiana, and ranking member Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
Both letter’s drew attention to Sohn’s previous service at the FCC, particularly her work and advocacy surrounding next generation 9-1-1.
Though she was nominated to serve as a commissioner in October of 2021, her nomination remains up in the air as of Tuesday. Some Republicans on the committee, such as Ted Cruz, have raised concerns over “concerning” tweets Sohn made in years past, and argued that she may be biased against conservative voices when considering issues relating to Big Tech.
When Sohn appeared before the committee on Dec. 1, Cruz asked her to commit to not using “the power of government to silence.”
Sohn responded that she would “make that commitment” and added that she would “take any allegations of bias extremely seriously.”
Benton Institute brings on new senior director of research and fellowships
Colin Rhinesmith will serve as the Benton Institute’s senior director of research and fellowships.
Rhinesmith will carry on as a senior faculty research fellow for Benton, continuing his work on digital equity ecosystems through the Benton Digital Equity Action Research fellows program, the organization announced Monday.
Rhinesmith earned his PhD in library and information science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and has lectured at several academic institutions, including, Emerson College, Bentley University, University of Illinois, University of Oklahoma, and Simmons University.
Last chance for Digital Equity Champions nominations
Tuesday marks the deadline to submit nominations to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for the Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion Award and the Emerging Leader Award.
In 2021, Geoff Millener and Monica Babine were recognized for the Emerging Leader Award and the Digital Equity Champion Award, respectively.
This year’s awards will be presented during NDIA’s 2022 Net Inclusion Conference, in Portland, Oregon, from Feb. 15-17.
Recent
- CES 2022: Patreon Policy Director Says Antitrust Regulators Need More Resources
- CES 2022: Multiple U.S. Senators Highlight Rollout of Biden Infrastructure Bill as a Top 2022 Tech Priority
- Treasury Department’s Final Rule Uses Less Restrictive Language to Qualify for Broadband Funding
- ‘Boogaloo’ Lawsuit Against Facebook, Nokia-Ligado Partnership, Congressmembers Fighting with Google CEO
- Commerce Department’s NTIA Issues Request for Comment on IIJA
- CES 2022: 5G, Aviation Crisis a Problem of Federal Coordination, Observers Say
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Cox’s Wireless Deal with Verizon Dies, Apple Appeals Epic Games Case, AT&T’s Fiber Investment
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Hurricane Survey, FCC Announces $1.1B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Comcast’s Utah Plans
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Facebook Changes and Second Whistleblower, Comcast’s Spam Call Feature, AT&T Picks Ericsson for 5G
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Facebook Pauses Instagram for Kids, $1.2B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Ransomware Attacks
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
O’Rielly ‘Perplexed’ By Delay in Rosenworcel Decision, China Mobile Domesticating Contracts, AT&T Partners with Frontier
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
AT&T’s Opens Learning Center in Dallas, Parallel Wireless Expands, AT&T 5G Experiment for National Defense
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Mike Harris: Investing in Open Access Fiber Optics is Investing in the Future
-
China4 months ago
Another Company Joins Diversified in Criticizing FCC for Hytera Blacklist