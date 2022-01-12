Broadband Breakfast on February 2, 2022 — Groundhog Day Special on Broadband Mapping (Part 1)

There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Harnessing Cryptocurrency

Join us in person for a Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on cryptocurrency. In Broadband Breakfast’s premiere session on the subject of decentralized finance, we’ll explore recent developments in the blockchain, consider the ways that that cryptocurrencies are impacting global financial transactions and transfers, and address government officials’ attempts to harness – or to banish – blockchain-based digital coinage.

There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place (The Piedmont Room), 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

