Broadband Breakfast on January 26, 2022 — AI’s Impact on Media, Law, Finance and Government
AI is transforming law, finance and government.
Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12 Noon ET — AI’s Impact on Media, Law, Finance and Government
Artificial Intelligence is continuing to transform wide realms of our society and economy, and machine-based intelligence is just getting started. In this forward-focused session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, we’ll speak with thinkers, innovators, and policy-makers about how journalism, law, finance and government services have been or will be transformed by AI. Join us for a world of discovery, as well as caution, about policies that need to be in place to harness the power of AI.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on February 9, 2022 — Harnessing Cryptocurrency
Broadband Breakfast returns to being the “go to” gathering place for broadband policy and internet technology in Washington.
To attend in person, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde's of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Harnessing Cryptocurrency
Join us in person for a Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on cryptocurrency. In Broadband Breakfast’s premiere session on the subject of decentralized finance, we’ll explore recent developments in the blockchain, consider the ways that that cryptocurrencies are impacting global financial transactions and transfers, and address government officials’ attempts to harness – or to banish – blockchain-based digital coinage.
To attend in person, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde's of Gallery Place (The Piedmont Room), 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- CES 2022: Cryptocurrency Leaders Press Benefits as Uncertain Over Regional Clampdowns Looms, by Benjamin Kahn for Broadband Breakfast
-
U.S. Needs to Modernize with Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies, Said Former Trading Commission Chairman, by Benjamin Kahn for Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast on February 2, 2022 — Groundhog Day Special on Broadband Mapping (Part 1)
Mapping will play an essential role in the success of the IIJA.
Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Better Broadband Mapping, Part 1
This Broadband Breakfast Live Online event will kick off a series about how we can get better broadband mapping and data for making the most of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act funds. We’ll speak with policy-makers, map-makers, state officials and those building out broadband relying on broadband maps.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast on January 19, 2022 — State Broadband Officials and the Broadband Infrastructure Surge
State officials will play a crucial role in IIJA implementation.
Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12 Noon ET — State Broadband Officials and the Broadband Infrastructure Surge
State broadband officials will be playing a crucial role in the implementation of almost all the programs under the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, particularly the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, and the Digital Equity Act. This vital session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will take the temperature of various state broadband offices. What have they done to prepare for this moment? What concerns do they have about the rules that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is putting into place? What goals do they have for IIJA investments in their states?
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
