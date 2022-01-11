Innovation
CES 2022: Food Insecurity Entrepreneurs Recommend Robotics for Crop Monitoring
The innovators say collecting data on growing conditions is key to securing global food supplies.
LAS VEGAS, January 10, 2021 – Several leaders of businesses aimed at combatting food insecurity say that a focus on crop-monitoring robotics will be key to securing food supplies around the world.
The luminaries emphasized the importance of collecting data on growing conditions and suggested a focus for companies on such monitoring technology rather than on expensive robotics that would be able to perform harvesting of crops.
Speaking on a CES panel Friday, experts in the field Suma Reddy, co-founder and CEO at agricultural organization Future Acres, Vonnie Estes, vice president of innovation at the International Fresh Produce Association, and Anne Palermo, co-founder and CEO at seafood alternative producer Aqua Cultured Foods, remarked on future solutions to food insecurity.
Reddy remarked on the importance of measuring health and yield characteristics of crops as precision agriculture technology begins to be paired with robotic devices.
Estes particularly stated that such technology can be used to provide insights on how agricultural chemicals should be best used in farming and can predict when crops such as apples should be harvested based on when the apples’ trees flower.
She noted that harvesting crops at their ideal ripeness through this method helps to reduce food waste by decreasing the amount of food harvested when it is not fully fresh, and also said that food waste can be studied and reduced by using blockchain to pinpoint where in supply chains food is sitting unpurchased.
Estes additionally stated that while she doesn’t recommend an outsized focus on robotics to harvest crops, she has seen demand for robotics to replace some tedious human work such as placing rubber bands around bunches of scallions.
Reddy says that while robotic technology would replace some human jobs in agriculture, new jobs would be created to oversee the data and technology behind new robotic systems being implemented for farming and food processing.
Innovation
CES 2022: Technology Not Expected to Wholly Replace Aspects of Travel, Marriott President Says
Travel companies and hotels will still depend on humans despite advances in technology.
LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2022 – Marriott International President Stephanie Linnartz said Wednesday that she expects humans will still play a critical role in travel, despite advances in technology.
Since the world has gone digital, people have begun to travel and plan their trips in different ways, Linnartz said at the Consumer Electronics Show.
“I still believe human beings will be at the core of great travel experience, but [they will be] data driven and tech enabled,” adding technology will supplement – not replace – the human element of travel.
Many people may suspect that travel advisors may have become somewhat antiquated because of this digitalization, but Linnartz said she believes they still have an integral role in the customer experience.
“We absolutely want to work with partners,” she said. “Whether it would be a travel advisor or other travel companies – it is offering something that we could package with a something we’re doing.
Collaborative efforts between these partnering organizations are ultimately what will lead to a superior experience for travelers, Linnartz said. “I think partnerships are at the heart of really some really cool innovative things,” she said. “We are saying ‘come in, bring partners, you guys can come join us in the lab, see how we can partner together.’”
Artificial Intelligence
CES 2022: Artificial Intelligence Needs to Resonate with People for Widespread Acceptance
Even though stakeholders may want technologies that yield better results, they may be uncomfortable with artificial intelligence.
LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2022 – To get artificial intelligence into the mainstream, the industry needs to appease not just regulators, but stakeholders as well.
Pat Baird, regulatory head for software standards at electronics maker Philips, said at the Consumer Electronics Show Thursday that for AI technology to be successfully implemented in a field like medicine, everyone touched by it needs to be comfortable with it.
“A lot of people want to know more information, more information, more information before you dare use that [technology] on me one of the members of my family,” Baird said, “I totally get that, but it is interesting – some of the myths that we see in Hollywood compared to how the technology [actually functions],” adding to be successful you have to win the approval of all stakeholders, not just regulators.
“It is a fine line to take and walk,” Baird said. “I think we need to make sure that the lawmakers really understand the benefits and the risks about this – not all AI is the same. Not all applications are the same.”
Like accidents involving autonomous vehicles, rare accidents for AI can set the technology back years, Baird said. “One of the things that I worry about is when something bad happens that’s kind of reflected on the entire industry.”
Baird noted that many people come prepared with preconceived biases against AI that make them susceptible to skepticism or hesitancy that a technology is safe or will work.
But he did not go so far as to say these biases against AI are putting a “thumb on the scale” against AI, “but [that thumb] is floating near the scale right now.”
“That is one of the things that I’m worried about,” he said. “Because this technology can make a difference. I want to help my patients, damn it, and if this can only improve performance by a couple percent, that is important to that family that you just helped with that [technology].”
Joseph Murphy, vice president of marketing at AI company Sensory Inc., said, “Just like everything in life it’s a tricky balance of innovation, and then putting up the speed bumps to innovation. It’s a process that has to happen.”
On Wednesday, Sally Lange Witkowski, founder of business consulting firm Slang Consulting, said that companies should be educating consumers about the benefits of 5G for widespread adoption.
Autonomous Vehicles
Transportation Expert at CES 2022: Public-Private Partnerships Critical for Autonomous Vehicles
The bottom line reason for state interest in autonomous vehicles is safety, says Utah transportation official.
LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2022 – Public-private partnerships are the key to realizing the future of smart cities, a transportation expert said at the CES2022 technology trade show here on Wednesday.
To make cities and transportation truly “smart,” industry stakeholders must ensure that technologies enabling autonomous vehicles are fast and ubiquitously deployed.
Blaine Leonard, transportation technology engineer for Utah’s department of transportation, said at a session on “Smart Cities and Transportation” that public safety was his office’s top priority when working to connect autonomous vehicles to physical infrastructure.
“As a state agency, people often ask us why we are interested in automated vehicles, and the bottom line is safety,” he said.
“We lost 40,000 people to car crashes in 2020,” noting how 97% of all crashes are caused in part by human error. “As an agency, our focus is zero –– we want to get to zero fatalities.”
Leonard discussed how low latency and data speeds are critical to connecting vehicles to traffic systems. “From a state agency perspective, if we’re going to prevent crashes, we need that millisecond advantage.”
However, he stressed that harder-to-reach places may have to wait longer for these services. “That technology is important,” he said. “How quickly it’ll be here depends on where you are.”
While industry leaders push for faster deployment, Leonard says “It’ll take a number of years, maybe even a decade or two, to update all traffic systems” across the country.
