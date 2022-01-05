Innovation
CES 2022: GM Aims for First Delivery of Personal Autonomous Vehicle by Mid-Decade
American automobile manufacturer gunning to be first to market with personal autonomous vehicle.
LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2022 – Historic vehicle manufacturer General Motors is gunning to be the first company to market for personal autonomous vehicles, with a goal of delivering the first one of its kind by the middle of this decade, its CEO said Wednesday.
“We are working to be the fastest to market with a retail personal autonomous vehicle,” Mary Barra said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. “In fact, we aim to deliver our first personal autonomous vehicle as soon as the middle of this decade.”
GM touted its Cruise subsidiary, a self-driving company based in San Francisco, as the mechanism that will drive its vision. The company introduced a range of vehicles Wednesday that utilizes both driver-assist technology – where the car can drive itself but requires the driver behind the wheel – and driverless technology. It noted its commercial relationships with a flex of its partnerships with Walmart and FedEx on vehicles with advanced technologies and teased luxury prototypes of vehicles with fully autonomous features and a focus on comfort.
Barra said the company hopes to not only corner the commercial and individual market, but the rideshare and delivery spaces as well – which could disrupt an industry (Uber and Lyft) that itself disrupted another (taxis).
“We expect that Cruise will be the first to enable large-scale commercial autonomous experience for both ride-share and delivery, and we are looking further down the road at opportunities to extend fully autonomous vehicle technology to personal transportation,” Barra said.
“We believe GM and Cruise have the technology, expertise and scale to capture both the advanced driver-assist and driverless AV market opportunities before anyone else.”
The automobile industry is quickly moving toward electric vehicles and adapting to a new environment where Teslas, which already can do many driving functions by itself, are the norm.
What’s left to ponder is the external circumstances surrounding acceptance of fully autonomous cars, once thought to be many more years away from conception. Those circumstances include public trust in the vehicles and, more critically, regulatory hurdles that such a market faces to convince lawmakers of its acceptability.
Autonomous Vehicles
Transportation Expert at CES 2022: Public-Private Partnerships Critical for Autonomous Vehicles
The bottom line reason for state interest in autonomous vehicles is safety, says Utah transportation official.
LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2021– Public-private partnerships are the key to realizing the future of smart cities, transportation expert said at the CES2022 technology trade show here on Wednesday.
To make cities and transportation truly “smart,” industry stakeholders must ensure that technologies enabling autonomous vehicles are fast and ubiquitously deployed.
Blaine Leonard, transportation technology engineer for Utah’s department of transportation, said at a session on “Smart Cities and Transportation” that public safety was his office’s top priority when working to connect autonomous vehicles to physical infrastructure.
“As a state agency, people often ask us why we are interested in automated vehicles, and the bottom line is safety,” he said.
“We lost 40,000 people to car crashes in 2020,” noting how 97% of all crashes are caused in part by human error. “As an agency, our focus is zero –– we want to get to zero fatalities.”
Leonard discussed how low latency and data speeds are critical to connecting vehicles to traffic systems. “From a state agency perspective, if we’re going to prevent crashes, we need that millisecond advantage.”
However, he stressed that harder-to-reach places may have to wait longer for these services. “That technology is important,” he said. “How quickly it’ll be here depends on where you are.”
While industry leaders push for faster deployment, Leonard says “It’ll take a number of years, maybe even a decade or two, to update all traffic systems” across the country.
Blockchain
U.S. Needs to Modernize with Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies, Said Former Trading Commission Chairman
Christopher Giancarlo said U.S. falling behind China on new wave of innovation, driven by blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
WASHINGTON, January 4, 2022 – A former chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said the federal government needs to catch up and modernize the currency system to include cryptocurrencies, lest the U.S. fall behind competitors in the global arena.
Christopher Giancarlo, staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies and adjacent technologies, said during a panel hosted by the American Enterprise Institute Tuesday that, while some entities in the private sector are blazing ahead on cryptocurrencies and the decentralized ledger system called the blockchain — exploring the possibilities and limits to these technologies — western governments and societies at large are lagging.
“Money is changing right before our eyes,” the former chairman said. “Like text messages and photographs, money is becoming digital, decentralized, tokenized and borderless.”
Antiquated methods of transferring and ordering money are still mainstream, and not suitable for the fast-paced transactions that take place in the 21st century, said Giancarlo. He argued that these methods put the U.S. “at a competitive disadvantage to the likes of China, that are building new financial infrastructure from scratch with 21st century digital technology.
“It typically takes days in the United States to settle and clear retail bank transfers, while in many other countries it takes mere minutes if not seconds. And it takes days to settle securities transactions, and it’s ridiculously expensive to remit money overseas,” said Giancarlo. “It is often faster to move money around the globe by stuffing cash in a suitcase and hopping on a plane than it is to send a wire transfer.
“I just rode the Acela from Newark to Washington and the state of our dilapidated American infrastructure is on full display right outside the train window,” he said. “But sadly, the same is true about much of our financial infrastructure, both in the United States and in developed western economies.”
Innovation on the internet comes in waves, said Giancarlo. The first wave was the “Internet of Information,” which gave rise to digitally accessible and nearly instantaneously shareable libraries, such as Wikipedia. The second wave is what is commonly referred to as the “Internet of Things,” where nearly every device one can engage with can be accessed via the internet.
The ‘Internet of Value’
In Giancarlo’s view, a third wave is now in the midst of crashing down: the “Internet of Value” has begun to wash across the internet, where property titles, contracts, stock certificates, and other fungible and non-fungible assets can be shared and exchanged.
“Thanks to stablecoins, value is now transferable around the world in nanoseconds – 24/7/365 – the way that is increasingly decoupled from the traditional bank account-based system and corresponding correspondent banking service,” he said. “And it is the private sector, not the official sector that is leading the way to the future of money.”
Giancarlo condemned the U.S. government’s inability to “declare any national imperative to harness digital asset innovation to upgrade our creaky exclusive financial system to expand inclusiveness and lower costs for new generations of Americans.”
“I believe we can harness this wave of innovation this internet of value for greater financial inclusion, capital and operational efficiency and economic growth for generations to come. But if we do not act, this coming wave of the internet will lay bare in the shortcomings of our aged, analog financial systems with potentially disruptive impact on our western economies.”
Giancarlo stated that 80 percent of the world’s central banks are currently considering a central bank for digital currency. Bearing that in mind, he provided seven core reasons why they are doing so:
- access to citizens economic data
- financial infrastructure modernization
- financial inclusion solution monetary policy execution
- rising success of stable coins
- geopolitical influence
He said that over the coming decades, there will be myriad stakeholders attempting to advance digital currencies – ranging from national governments, to legacy fintech institutions, to Big Tech – but that “citizens for a free society” need to be one of the key players.
“Looking back on the carnage of World War One, French premier George Clemenceau is said to have remarked, ‘war is too important to be left to the generals,’” Giancarlo said. “I adapt Clemenceau’s famous quote: money, especially the digital money of the future, is too important to be left to central bankers.”
Giancarlo stated that it is important for both non-sovereign and sovereign currencies to coexist in the same financial ecosystem. “The best protection against impermissible government surveillance of economic activity or restrictions on otherwise lawful transactions may be robust competition from well-constructed stable coins, and other non-sovereign digital money.
“On the other hand, privately held operators of stable coins are not bound by the Fourth Amendment to respect individual privacy. They can easily be brought under political pressure to surveil or restrict politically incorrect transactions.
“Perhaps the best approach is what I call a ‘jigsaw’ approach to privacy, where no entity or provider of the digital currency has all the information about a transaction.”
He argued that such a system would be “the most effective guarantor of economic liberty and individual privacy.”
Artificial Intelligence
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
Event with the former Secretary of State discusses our current lack of knowledge on how to responsibly harness AI’s power.
WASHINGTON, December 24, 2021 – Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger says that further use of artificial intelligence will call into question what it means to be human, and that the technology cannot solve all those problems humans fail to address on their own.
Kissinger spoke at a Council on Foreign Relations event highlighting his new book “The Age of AI: And Our Human Future” on Monday along with co-author and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt in a conversation moderated by PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff.
Schmidt remarked throughout the event on unanswered questions about AI despite common use of the technology.
He emphasized that the computer systems may be able to solve complex problems, such as in physics dealing with dark matter or dark energy, but that the humans who built the technology may not be able to determine how exactly the computer solved the problems.
Along the lines of this potential for dangerous use of the technology, he stated how AI development, though sometimes a force for good, “plays” with human lives.
He pointed out that to deal with this great technological power, almost every country now has created a governmental to oversee the ethics of AI development.
Schmidt stated that western values must be the dominant values in AI platforms that influence everyday life such as ones that have key implications for democracy.
With all the consideration on how to make AI work so it is effective but also utilitarian, Kissinger noted how much human thinking must go into managing the “thinking” these machines do, and that “a mere technological edge is not in itself decisive” in terms of AI that can compete with adversaries such as China’s diplomatic technological might.
