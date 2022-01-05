Innovation
CES 2022: GM Aims for First Delivery of Personal Autonomous Vehicle by Mid-Decade
American automobile manufacturer gunning to be first to market with personal autonomous vehicle.
LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2022 – Historic vehicle manufacturer General Motors is gunning to be the first company to market for personal autonomous vehicles, with a goal of delivering the first one of its kind by the middle of this decade, its CEO said Wednesday.
“We are working to be the fastest to market with a retail personal autonomous vehicle,” Mary Barra said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. “In fact, we aim to deliver our first personal autonomous vehicle as soon as the middle of this decade.”
GM touted its Cruise subsidiary, a self-driving company based in San Francisco, as the mechanism that will drive its vision. The company introduced a range of vehicles Wednesday that utilizes both driver-assist technology – where the car can drive itself but requires the driver behind the wheel – and driverless technology. It noted its commercial relationships with a flex of its partnerships with Walmart and FedEx on vehicles with advanced technologies and teased luxury prototypes of vehicles with fully autonomous features and a focus on comfort.
Barra said the company hopes to not only corner the commercial and individual market, but the rideshare and delivery spaces as well – which could disrupt an industry (Uber and Lyft) that itself disrupted another (taxis).
“We expect that Cruise will be the first to enable large-scale commercial autonomous experience for both ride-share and delivery, and we are looking further down the road at opportunities to extend fully autonomous vehicle technology to personal transportation,” Barra said.
“We believe GM and Cruise have the technology, expertise and scale to capture both the advanced driver-assist and driverless AV market opportunities before anyone else.”
The automobile industry is quickly moving toward electric vehicles and adapting to a new environment where Teslas, which already can do many driving functions by itself, are the norm.
What’s left to ponder is the external circumstances surrounding acceptance of fully autonomous cars, once thought to be many more years away from conception. Those circumstances include public trust in the vehicles and, more critically, regulatory hurdles that such a market faces to convince lawmakers of its acceptability.
Innovation
CES 2022: Technology Not Expected to Wholly Replace Aspects of Travel, Marriott President Says
Travel companies and hotels will still depend on humans despite advances in technology.
LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2022 – Marriott International President Stephanie Linnartz said Wednesday that she expects humans will still play a critical role in travel, despite advances in technology.
Since the world has gone digital, people have begun to travel and plan their trips in different ways, Linnartz said at the Consumer Electronics Show.
“I still believe human beings will be at the core of great travel experience, but [they will be] data driven and tech enabled,” adding technology will supplement – not replace – the human element of travel.
Many people may suspect that travel advisors may have become somewhat antiquated because of this digitalization, but Linnartz said she believes they still have an integral role in the customer experience.
“We absolutely want to work with partners,” she said. “Whether it would be a travel advisor or other travel companies – it is offering something that we could package with a something we’re doing.
Collaborative efforts between these partnering organizations are ultimately what will lead to a superior experience for travelers, Linnartz said. “I think partnerships are at the heart of really some really cool innovative things,” she said. “We are saying ‘come in, bring partners, you guys can come join us in the lab, see how we can partner together.’”
Artificial Intelligence
CES 2022: Artificial Intelligence Needs to Resonate with People for Widespread Acceptance
Even though stakeholders may want technologies that yield better results, they may be uncomfortable with artificial intelligence.
LAS VEGAS, January 6, 2022 – To get artificial intelligence into the mainstream, the industry needs to appease not just regulators, but stakeholders as well.
Pat Baird, regulatory head for software standards at electronics maker Philips, said at the Consumer Electronics Show Thursday that for AI technology to be successfully implemented in a field like medicine, everyone touched by it needs to be comfortable with it.
“A lot of people want to know more information, more information, more information before you dare use that [technology] on me one of the members of my family,” Baird said, “I totally get that, but it is interesting – some of the myths that we see in Hollywood compared to how the technology [actually functions],” adding to be successful you have to win the approval of all stakeholders, not just regulators.
“It is a fine line to take and walk,” Baird said. “I think we need to make sure that the lawmakers really understand the benefits and the risks about this – not all AI is the same. Not all applications are the same.”
Like accidents involving autonomous vehicles, rare accidents for AI can set the technology back years, Baird said. “One of the things that I worry about is when something bad happens that’s kind of reflected on the entire industry.”
Baird noted that many people come prepared with preconceived biases against AI that make them susceptible to skepticism or hesitancy that a technology is safe or will work.
But he did not go so far as to say these biases against AI are putting a “thumb on the scale” against AI, “but [that thumb] is floating near the scale right now.”
“That is one of the things that I’m worried about,” he said. “Because this technology can make a difference. I want to help my patients, damn it, and if this can only improve performance by a couple percent, that is important to that family that you just helped with that [technology].”
Joseph Murphy, vice president of marketing at AI company Sensory Inc., said, “Just like everything in life it’s a tricky balance of innovation, and then putting up the speed bumps to innovation. It’s a process that has to happen.”
On Wednesday, Sally Lange Witkowski, founder of business consulting firm Slang Consulting, said that companies should be educating consumers about the benefits of 5G for widespread adoption.
Autonomous Vehicles
Transportation Expert at CES 2022: Public-Private Partnerships Critical for Autonomous Vehicles
The bottom line reason for state interest in autonomous vehicles is safety, says Utah transportation official.
LAS VEGAS, January 5, 2022 – Public-private partnerships are the key to realizing the future of smart cities, a transportation expert said at the CES2022 technology trade show here on Wednesday.
To make cities and transportation truly “smart,” industry stakeholders must ensure that technologies enabling autonomous vehicles are fast and ubiquitously deployed.
Blaine Leonard, transportation technology engineer for Utah’s department of transportation, said at a session on “Smart Cities and Transportation” that public safety was his office’s top priority when working to connect autonomous vehicles to physical infrastructure.
“As a state agency, people often ask us why we are interested in automated vehicles, and the bottom line is safety,” he said.
“We lost 40,000 people to car crashes in 2020,” noting how 97% of all crashes are caused in part by human error. “As an agency, our focus is zero –– we want to get to zero fatalities.”
Leonard discussed how low latency and data speeds are critical to connecting vehicles to traffic systems. “From a state agency perspective, if we’re going to prevent crashes, we need that millisecond advantage.”
However, he stressed that harder-to-reach places may have to wait longer for these services. “That technology is important,” he said. “How quickly it’ll be here depends on where you are.”
While industry leaders push for faster deployment, Leonard says “It’ll take a number of years, maybe even a decade or two, to update all traffic systems” across the country.
