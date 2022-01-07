Funding
CES 2022: Multiple U.S. Senators Highlight Rollout of Biden Infrastructure Bill as a Top 2022 Tech Priority
Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Shelley Moore Capito listed infrastructure fund disbursement among their foremost focuses for the coming year.
LAS VEGAS, January 7, 2022 – Multiple Republican U.S. senators have stated that overseeing fund disbursement from President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is among their top tech policy priorities for the coming year of 2022.
Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., both of whom broke with their party to vote for the bill’s passage in the Senate, each listed fund disbursement as one of their foremost focuses for the year.
The senators spoke during a Friday CES panel discussion which also featured Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
Collins emphasized that she believes successful fund disbursement is dependent on the Federal Communications Commission updating its mapping of broadband service across the country so that in-need areas can be properly targeted.
Capito commended Collins’ work on the infrastructure package and similarly echoed Collins’ sentiments, stating that she feels the Senate has taken a large step forward to bridging the digital divide by making sure to specifically target unserved and underserved populations in its work.
She stressed that she feels this is among the crucial changes the Senate made in its recent infrastructure work to avoid making the same mistakes that it made in the past on infrastructure and connectivity policy as recent as a decade ago.
Blackburn made clear that she feels the Senate should pass legislation which specifically focuses on populations unserved by broadband before it focuses on those that are underserved while agreeing with many of Collins’ and Capito’s policy positions.
Treasury Department’s Final Rule Uses Less Restrictive Language to Qualify for Broadband Funding
Treasury Department departed from its original proposed rule, granting recipients flexibility on broadband download and upload speeds.
WASHINGTON, January 7, 2022 – The Treasury Department on Thursday issued its final rule on the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, expanding its rules to allow the use of such funding for broadband infrastructure.
The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds were established through the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021. The stimulus package extended unemployment benefits, provided stimulus checks, offered emergency paid leave, and carved out funding for efforts like housing small businesses, education, and infrastructure.
The Treasury final rule has some notable departures from the original language. In its own words, “The final rule significantly broadens eligible broadband infrastructure investments to address challenges with broadband access, affordability, and reliability.”
One of the most notable changes relates to requirements pertaining to underserved and unserved communities. Broadband projects that qualified for state and local recovery funding originally had to serve communities with an internet connection of under 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 3 Mbps upload, as those communities were considered unserved.
The specificity of this component has been done away with in favor of comprehensive language, stating that communities “with an identified need for additional broadband infrastructure investment” would qualify for funding.
The bar for this need is considerably lower. “Recipients have flexibility to identify a need for additional broadband infrastructure investment: examples of need include lack of access to a connection that reliably meets or exceeds symmetrical 100 Mbps download and upload speeds, lack of affordable access to broadband service, or lack of reliable broadband service,” the final rule reads.
The final rule also carves out exceptions, however; whereas the interim rule required that all broadband infrastructure projects be built to a 100/100 Mbps symmetrical service, the final rules determined that to be “too restrictive.”
“In the final rule, Treasury also requires that broadband projects must meet a standard of reliably delivering at least 100 Mbps download speeds and upload speeds, or in cases where it is not practicable to do so, reliably delivering at least 100 Mbps download speed and between at least 20 Mbps and 100 Mbps upload speed while being scalable to 100 Mbps upload and download speeds.”
Commerce Department’s NTIA Issues Request for Comment on IIJA
Comments are due on February 4, 2022, focused on the infrastructure grants, middle-mile program, and digital equity planning grants.
WASHINGTON, January 7, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration of the Commerce Department on Friday released its 14-page request for public comment on the Infrastructure, Investment Jobs Act of 2021.
Comments are due on February 4, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET.
Signed into law on November 15, 2021, by President Joe Biden, the law provides $65 billion towards improving broadband infrastructure. The vast bulk of the funds, or $48.2 billion, will be administered by NTIA’s Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth.
“This unprecedented investment in closing the digital divide requires input from a wide range of voices to assist NTIA’s efforts in the design and implementation of the new grant programs,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information Evelyn Remaley said Friday in a statement.
The NTIA is looking for input from industry stakeholders related to three specific broadband infrastructure grant programs within the IIJA: (1) The Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, (2) the Middle-Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program, and (3) the Digital Equity Planning Grant Program.
In their announcement, the NTIA said that it planned to seek additional comment later on the State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program and the Digital Equity Competitive Grant Program.
The NTIA also said that it would provide a distinct opportunity for tribal entities to share their recommendations on the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program during a future Tribal consultation.
Interested parties can also register for listening sessions to learn more about the programs in question.
Wireless Internet Service Providers Association President and CEO Claude Aiken was the first industry group with a press release. He said that WISPA was “excited that this process has begun in earnest and [looks] forward to helping the NTIA create a framework that is technologically inclusive, fair and equitable, and which places as its highest priority affordable and evolutionary internet access for the unserved.”
To participate in a Public Debate on January 21, 2022, “Who Should Get the $65 Billion in Broadband Grants?,” join the discussion on Broadband.Money.
Broadband Infrastructure Playbook will Push Benefits of Fiber, Help States Craft Fund Applications
The Fiber Broadband Association and the NTCA Rural Broadband Association said it will release the book before May 2022.
WASHINGTON, December 28, 2021 – Two organizations are putting together a strategy book to assist state governments in how to utilize the $42 billion in infrastructure bill money that is coming soon.
The Fiber Broadband Association and the NTCA Rural Broadband Association announced earlier this month that they will craft a “playbook” that will provide an overview of the requirements of the legislation, signed into law in November, recommendations on how to best structure a state broadband program, why fiber networks are reliable and future proof, and will craft templates for funding applications and subgrant competitive award processes.
The legislation requires states to coordinate with local governments and submit a five-year action plan as part of their proposal.
The playbook will be released in early 2022, ahead of the release of the notice of funding opportunity from the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which is administering the state grants under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program (BEAD).
“Federal broadband funding from the infrastructure law enables our industry to take an enormous step forward,” said Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the FBA, in a press release on December 15. “We’re now in a critical time when States need to understand next steps and their requirements in both the short term and long.
“Our playbook will be an educational tool for State governments to understand the many benefits of directing funds towards high-speed, future-proof fiber infrastructure and how to create successful broadband programs that will connect their communities to limitless potential.”
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield added that, “State offices are poised to be central players in overcoming our nation’s remaining broadband challenges, and even the most prepared of them have significant work ahead. Whether they retrofit existing grant programs to comply with NTIA requirements or create completely new broadband programs, our playbook will be designed to help guide these efforts,”
The organizations said the playbook will leverage lessons from past broadband programs, and it is encouraging states and broadband providers to participate in the research and share lessons from those earlier programs.
Each state is expected to receive a minimum of $100 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes a total of $65 billion for broadband.
Scott Woods, director of the office of minority broadband initiatives at the NTIA, said earlier this month that the agency will maintain oversight of the money, rather than give complete autonomy to the states.
