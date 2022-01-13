Broadband Roundup
Digital Literacy Legislation, Scott Woods Interview, Kim Kardashian Crypto Scam
Brenda Lawrence, a democratic representative from Michigan, introduced new legislation that will help measure the nation’s digital literacy.
January 13, 2022 — Representative Brenda Lawrence, D-Michigan, introduced legislation Wednesday that would bring government agencies together to address digital literacy.
The Digital Literacy and Equity Commission Act hopes to streamline the federal government’s approach to digital literacy by bringing together agency heads and experts to assess digital literacy in the United States, recommend how to measure digital literacy, and promote interagency cooperation. Right now there is no commonly used metric to measure digital literacy.
“As a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re investing billions to expand access to broadband,” Lawrence said of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in November. “Laying down the fiber is a strong first step to connect Americans around the country, but this effort won’t be as effective if people can’t use the online tools they’ve been given.”
The Digital Literacy and Equity Commission would be chaired by the Secretary of Education and the chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, Jessica Rosenworcel.
The legislation would require the commission to submit a report to Congress that contains recommendations on how to improve and maintain the digital and information literacy of individuals in the United States.
The commission will need to address low-income and disadvantaged areas and submit a final report with strategies to improve digital literacy through early education and community outreach.
Interview with Scott Woods at Broadband.Money
Scott Woods, director of the Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives in the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, will meet on Friday with Broadband Breakfast reporter, Justin Perkins for an “Ask Me Anything!” style interview for Broadband.Money.
“Scott is a broadband funding, implementation and stakeholder engagement expert and a key member of the OIGC leadership team responsible for implementing the historic $65 billion broadband funding program authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA),” Broadband.Money said.
The Office of Minority Broadband Initiatives was established in 2021 to continue the work of the 2018 Minority Broadband Initiative. The intent of both the office and the original initiative was to close the digital divide in underserved communities by partnering with Historically Black Universities.
Woods’ office is the operator of a multitude of broadband and digital equity grant programs, which is why Friday’s conversation will center on providing opportunities for public and private partners wanting to strengthen broadband within their communities.
Kim Kardashian sued for crypto scam
Both celebrity Kim Kardashian and former boxer Floyd Mayweather are being sued by investors for allegedly falsely promoting a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax on their social media accounts.
CNN reports that a “class action lawsuit filed last Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California accuses EthereumMax and its celebrity promoters of working together to artificially inflate the price of the token by making “false or misleading statements” in social media posts.”
The lawsuit alleges that investors who purchased EthereumMax in the early summer of 2021 lost money as a result of the celebrities’ false advertising.
CNN reported that a spokesperson for EthereumMax disputed the lawsuit stating that it was “riddled with misinformation.” Furthermore, CNN said that “representatives for Kardashian and Mayweather were not immediately available when contacted.”
Facebook Objection Dismissed, Glo Fiber Expanding, Utopia’s Timmerman Advocates Gigi Sohn
A judge dismissed Facebook’s objection to the FTC’s investigation into the company’s alleged anticompetitive practices.
January 12, 2022 – Facebook’s attempts to convince the court to dismiss the Federal Trade Commission’s anticompetition case against it have been rejected by D.C. District Court Judge James Boasberg, which advocacy group Public Knowledge said in a Tuesday press release is “great news.”
Facebook, now called Meta, filed a complaint in October asking the court to dismiss the case that alleges the company is a monopoly power that controls over 60 percent of the “person social networking services” market. But the court effectively ruled that there is evidence that can move the case forward against the company.
“This is great news for the fight to hold Big Tech accountable and to offer users a real alternative to Facebook… thanks to the FTC’s persistence on this important issue, even the previously skeptical Judge Boasberg now agrees these concerns deserve further scrutiny.”
Boasberg also dismissed that argument also dismissed the argument that Khan should be recused from her position because of past comments she’s made about big technology companies.
Glo Fiber expanding network to Blacksburg, VA
Glo Fiber will be expanding its fiber optic network to include Blacksburg, Virginia this year to increase internet speeds for over 7,000 households and businesses, according to a Tuesday press release.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, the parent of Glo Fiber, will offer three tiers of symmetrical internet services, as well as streaming TV and phone service.
The news comes after the city council of Stephens City in Northern Virginia entered into a franchise agreement with Shenandoah and Glo to provide internet service to towns in the area.
Utopia Fiber wants Gigi Sohn at FCC
Roger Timmerman, the executive director at Utopia Fiber, wrote an opinion piece for the Salt Lake Tribune Tuesday urging the Senate to push forth Gigi Sohn as the fifth Federal Communications Commission Commissioner because she would keep certain companies accountable in the market.
In the piece, he said that Sohn is best suited for this job because of her stance on big cable companies, her efforts to keep cable companies accountable, and her efforts to be a bipartisan voice in the world of telecommunications.
“If Gigi Sohn lands at the FCC, cable will need to be more accountable to consumers, businesses and taxpayers (who’ve subsidized their efforts for years with little in return)” Timmerman wrote. “Sohn wants to see policy that spurs innovation and investment, as well as economic development and jobs”.
Sohn has yet to be up for a Senate vote. If she’s approved, she will round-out the commission and provide the Democrats with the majority voice.
Utopia Fiber is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Atlantic Broadband Now Breezeline, Emergency Connectivity Fund Money, CCIA Criticizes Online Marketplace Bill
Atlantic Broadband has rebranded as Breezeline after expanding in the country.
January 11, 2022 – Following expansion and acquisition efforts, Atlantic Broadband has rebranded itself as Breezeline, per a press-release from the company on Monday.
In September, the company acquired two cable systems in Ohio, expanding its footprint further west than it had previously been.
“We’re no longer just an east coast provider,” Breezeline President Frank van der Post said in the release. “So our identity must evolve with us.”
The company also announced its launch of fiber-to-the-home projects in New Hampshire and West Virginia, covering a total of 70,000 residences and businesses. Additionally, Breezeline also announced “a cloud-based, web-powered video experience” called Breezeline Stream TV, which will be rolled out over the course of 2022.
FCC announces more money from Emergency Connectivity Fund
The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday it is committed more than $360 million in emergency funds in its latest round of disbursements that are bringing improved connectivity to schools and libraries.
The money will go toward 49 libraries and 8 additional institutions, with recipients, including more than 700,000 children, receiving more than 650,000 internet capable devices and 313,000 broadband connections.
The latest round pushes the amount committed from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to $4.2 billion since June 2021.
“The Emergency Connectivity Fund is the single largest effort to close the Homework Gap by bringing connectivity and devices to students and library patrons,” FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement on Monday. “The need for this support is apparent in both rural and urban America and I’m pleased to note that with this funding we are supporting communities stretching from Aniak, Alaska to New York City.”
To date, ECF funding had gone towards 9,800 schools, 800 libraries, and 100 other qualifying organizations. The funding in question is put toward devices and technologies to better enable distance and home learning as students continue to weather the Covid-19 pandemic.
CCIA critical of committee markup of American Innovation and Choice Online Act
Non-profit trade association the Computer and Communications Industry Association released a statement on Tuesday panning amendments to a bill targeting discriminatory practices in online marketplaces, saying it singles out certain companies.
The CCIA, which includes members of the biggest technology companies including Facebook, Google and Amazon, said the bill put forward by the Senate Judiciary Committee “represents a shift from the market-oriented principles that have characterized U.S. economic policy” and would “have a severe impact on U.S. economic leadership, and decrease consumers’ ability to enjoy free digital services, and potentially put U.S. user data and national security at risk.”
The bill would unjustly single out only a couple of companies, argued CCIA President Matt Schruers, stating, “this bill singles out a handful of successful U.S. companies, picking winners and losers, at a time when consumers are frustrated with higher prices and fewer options in other segments of the economy.”
“Not only is this Senate companion bad policy, it doubles down on a segment of Congress that has made it their intention to break tech companies, when consumers are not asking for Congress’s intervention in these matters,” said Arthur Sidney, CCIA vice president of public policy.
Affordable Connectivity Program Rules, 5G ‘Buffer Zones’, Low-Cost Broadband Enrollment
The FCC’s proposed rules would establish the requirements for households to be eligible for the new device subsidy program.
January 10, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Friday released its proposed rules for the Affordable Connectivity Program, an extension of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
The proposed rules would govern eligibility guidelines, broadband plans and devices available in the program.
The draft, released on Friday, also seeks comment on the structure and objectives for an “outreach partner grant program” that could connect the Affordable Connectivity Program with other available grants.
The $14.2-billion ACP was established as a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. The program will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $30 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands. The program will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households.
“The past two years have made totally clear that broadband is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. The response to the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, with over nine million households enrolled in less than eight months, proved what many of us knew to be true: there are simply too many people across the country struggling to pay for high-speed internet service,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Now with tens of thousands already coming into the just-launched Affordable Connectivity Program, it’s clear that the need for support continues.”
Federal Aviation Administration releases 5G “buffer zone” List
The Federal Aviation Administration released Friday a list of 50 airports that will have “buffer zones” when companies begin 5G service on January 19.
Companies near the airports agreed on Friday to turn off 5G capabilities around the proposed buffer zones for six months to minimize interference with aircraft instruments.
Some of the airports include John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, Los Angeles International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The delay will give the FAA time to work with aerospace manufacturers and airlines to ensure that the aircraft can operate safely with the new technology.
Airlines for America, a trade group representing U.S. passenger and cargo carriers, said it appreciated the “FAA’s efforts to implement mitigations for airports that may be most impacted by disruptions generated by the deployment of new 5G service.”
“As tests prove that some altimeters are safe, the FAA will be able to remove some restrictions on operations of aircraft with those altimeters,” the FAA said. “Disruption risk will gradually decrease as more altimeters are tested and either deemed safe, retrofitted or replaced.”
AT&T opens enrollment for low-cost broadband
Companies opened their enrollment period for low-cost broadband as part of the Affordable Connectivity Program.
AT&T and Cricket Wireless opened the sign-up period for customers to receive discounts on internet services for customers. The Affordable Connectivity Program succeeds the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which ended on December 30.
Customers attempting to enroll in the ACP must apply to the federal government’s National Verifier at ACPBenefit.org to determine if they are eligible for ACP. Once approved, customers can order new service from AT&T or Cricket wireless, or the benefit can be applied to a household’s existing service. Importantly, customers signing up for ACP can still be eligible for the program even if they have a past due balance with the company providing the service.
Further, families living in multi-dwelling units are eligible to receive the benefit if they pay a landlord for internet service.
