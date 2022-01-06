Broadband Roundup
Dish Wireless New President, TPI First Broadband Report, Maine Town Challenges Coverage Claims
Dish Wireless has a new president at a critical time in push to become major wireless player in the U.S.
January 6, 2022 – John Swieringa was promoted Wednesday to president and chief operating officer of Dish Wireless.
Swieringa was previously group president of retail wireless at Dish Network, which is aggressively trying to expand its mobile wireless business, including its next generation 5G network. He will be working on Dish’s “go-to-market strategy” and launching its smart network in 2022, the release said.
“John’s a 14-year veteran of DISH, and is committed to changing the way the world communicates with our unique capabilities,” said Charlie Ergen, DISH co-founder and chairman, in a press release Wednesday. “His experience in our overall business will help to maximize our wireless opportunities within all lines of the business. He and his team will deploy and monetize DISH’s network while advancing our retail, enterprise and wholesale market opportunities.”
The promotion comes at a pivotal time for the company, which expanded into the wireless space when it acquired the wireless assets of Sprint when that company was purchased by T-Mobile in 2020. Dish went on to make other strategic buys, including prepaid mobile carrier Gen Mobile and before that, Ting Mobile.
The company has also been embroiled in a battle with T-Mobile, which was accused of reneging on a commitment to gradually phase-out the Sprint 3G network – on which Dish relies — over a three year period.
Technology Policy Institute launches first broadband report
The Technology Policy Institute on Wednesday launched its first State of Broadband report, which compiles and provides high-level data on internet speeds for each state.
The report provides a visual representation of average maximum download speeds in each county in the state, as well as state-wide changes in availability, adoption, and speed time. TPI had released a beta version of its dataset in November.
“By compiling snapshots from all fifty states into one booklet, TPI’s newest offering serves as the ideal starting point for anyone seeking a broader understanding of connectivity around the country,” the organization said in a release.
In September, the organization introduced a broadband data index that it said could help policymakers study areas across the country with inadequate connectivity.
Maine town challenges broadband coverage claims
The residents of the Maine town of Deer Isle are urging its manager to take a deeper look at a claim made by service provider Spectrum about the thoroughness of broadband coverage in the region, according to a Tuesday story in Protocol.
According to the report, Spectrum has claimed that Deer Isle does not need additional federal funds that could go to a competitor for connectivity because it’s already well-served, citing Federal Communications Commission maps – which critics have said are inadequate and which the agency itself is trying to improve.
Residents, as a result, have complained about spotty connections, the report said, which adds that about a third of the island uses Spectrum, another portion uses wireless and satellite options like SpaceX’s Starlink, and others are on slower DSL.
“It just shows how woefully inadequate the current broadband maps are; yet, we continue to keep relying on them,” said Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumer Reports, according to the report.
States across the country are preparing for an influx in federal money coming from the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act, which allocates a minimum of $100 million to each for broadband connectivity out of a $65-billion pool for that endeavor. States that have applied for coronavirus relief funding also have some extra federal cash to put toward broadband.
Broadband Roundup
Biden and Rosenworcel Commend 5G Airport Compromise, Rand Paul Departs YouTube, Samsung’s NFT Vision
President Joe Biden and FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel commend agreement on 5G delay around airports.
WASHINGTON, January 5, 2022 – President Joe Biden and Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel praised the decision by wireless service providers to come to an agreement on pausing the activation of 5G around airports.
Following Monday’s news that Verizon and AT&T would acquiesce to the Federal Aviation Administration’s requests to delay 5G infrastructure that operates in the C-band around airports, Rosenworcel released a statement commending the compromise on Tuesday.
“Last night’s agreement provides the framework and the certainty needed to achieve our shared goal of deploying 5G swiftly while ensuring air safety,” she said. “It was made possible by the FCC, DOT, FAA, the wireless companies, and the aviation industry working together to share data, bring together technical experts, and collaborate in good faith to ensure the coexistence of wireless and aviation technologies.
Biden said in a statement that this is “a significant step in the right direction, and we are grateful to all parties for their cooperation and good faith. For the last few months, my administration has been convening technical experts at the FAA, the FCC, and from the wireless and aviation industries to discuss a solution that allows the expansion of 5G and aviation to safely co-exist, and I am pleased those efforts helped produce yesterday’s agreement.”
Senator Paul announces YouTube exodus
In an apparent case of, “You can’t fire me, I quit,” Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul announced on Monday that he would no longer be uploading videos to YouTube.
Paul’s announcement follows two content violations his channel received for allegedly spreading Covid-19 misinformation in August and September, respectively.
Per YouTube’s terms of serves, a third strike would, within a 90-day probation period, result in the permanent deletion of Paul’s YouTube channel.
Paul, however, argues that “denying my content to Big Tech” is merely a reaction to the video hosting website’s practice of allegedly censoring conservative voices, and he invited “other liberty lovers” to follow him in abandoning the website.
YouTube is by far the largest website of its kind. At VidCon 2015, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki announced that 400 hours – or nearly 17 days – worth of footage is uploaded to YouTube every minute, and the website has only grown since then.
Samsung announces integrated NFT platform
During the first day of events at CES 2022 on Tuesday, Samsung announced that it would be launching an NFT marketplace that would be integrated into its newest lineup of smart TVs and products as part of the company’s “Smart Hub.”
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique data entries – in the form of an image, audio sample, or something else – that are stored on a blockchain digital ledger (public or otherwise).
According to a press release covered by The Verge, Samsung claims this will be “the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator,” and will allow users to “browse, purchase, and display” NFTs a user has purchased.
Broadband Roundup
5G Airport Delay, Sohn Endorsements, Benton Leadership, Digital Equity Nominations
Despite their initial refusal to delay, Verizon and AT&T reversed course on their position to delay 5G deployment around airports.
January 4, 2022 – In a reversal from their previous position, AT&T and Verizon have agreed to postpone the roll out of their respective 5G networks surrounding airports.
On Monday, both companies consented to a two-week delay after the Federal Aviation Administration maintained its warnings that 5G frequencies in the C-band could interfere with cockpit radar operations, potentially making it more difficult for the crew to receive incoming data related to altitude, weather, and the position of other aircraft.
Verizon and AT&T had previously rejected the FAA’s request to delay their networks’ deployments, arguing that they would make accommodations similar to those abroad. In a joint letter published Sunday, the companies argued that if American airlines safely operate in countries with different regulations, there is no reason airlines would not be able to do so domestically.
“The laws of physics are the same in the United States,” the letter read.
Despite this initial resistance to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson’s requests, the companies acquiesced to their requests.
“At Secretary Buttigieg’s request, we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-band 5G services,” AT&T spokeswoman Kim Hart Johnson told CNN.
Gigi Sohn endorsed by former FCC chiefs
Rear Admiral (Ret.) Jamie Barnett and David Turetsky penned a joint letter of endorsement supporting Gigi Sohn’s nomination to serve as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission at President Joe Biden’s behest. Rear Admiral (Ret.) David Simpson also submitted a letter of support.
The letters, released Monday and Tuesday, were addressed to the chair, Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Indiana, and ranking member Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
Both letter’s drew attention to Sohn’s previous service at the FCC, particularly her work and advocacy surrounding next generation 9-1-1.
Though she was nominated to serve as a commissioner in October of 2021, her nomination remains up in the air as of Tuesday. Some Republicans on the committee, such as Ted Cruz, have raised concerns over “concerning” tweets Sohn made in years past, and argued that she may be biased against conservative voices when considering issues relating to Big Tech.
When Sohn appeared before the committee on Dec. 1, Cruz asked her to commit to not using “the power of government to silence.”
Sohn responded that she would “make that commitment” and added that she would “take any allegations of bias extremely seriously.”
Benton Institute brings on new senior director of research and fellowships
Colin Rhinesmith will serve as the Benton Institute’s senior director of research and fellowships.
Rhinesmith will carry on as a senior faculty research fellow for Benton, continuing his work on digital equity ecosystems through the Benton Digital Equity Action Research fellows program, the organization announced Monday.
Rhinesmith earned his PhD in library and information science from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and has lectured at several academic institutions, including, Emerson College, Bentley University, University of Illinois, University of Oklahoma, and Simmons University.
Last chance for Digital Equity Champions nominations
Tuesday marks the deadline to submit nominations to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance for the Charles Benton Digital Equity Champion Award and the Emerging Leader Award.
In 2021, Geoff Millener and Monica Babine were recognized for the Emerging Leader Award and the Digital Equity Champion Award, respectively.
This year’s awards will be presented during NDIA’s 2022 Net Inclusion Conference, in Portland, Oregon, from Feb. 15-17.
Broadband Roundup
Affordable Connectivity Program Launch, Airlines Want 5G Delay, Americans Adopt More Home Health Devices
The FCC has launched the Affordable Connectivity Program, which extends the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.
January 3, 2022 – After a consultation process in which it fielded a range of perspectives, the Federal Communications Commission officially launched its Affordable Connectivity Program on Friday.
The program, which subsidizes the cost of broadband service for low-income households, will pay up to $30 toward the cost of a household’s broadband payment.
The new program replaces the Emergency Broadband Benefit and funds over $14 billion to assist households in purchasing internet-connected devices. The program aims to allow lower-income households purchase laptops, desktop computers, and tablets.
“The response to the Emergency Broadband Benefit proved what many knew to be true: the cost of high-speed internet is out of reach for too many of us,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Now with the long-term Affordable Connectivity Program, we have the opportunity to enroll even more households and help ensure they can afford the internet connections they need for work, school, health care and more for years.”
In order to be eligible for the program, a member of the household must meet one of a variety of criteria: They may be able to participate in the program if they participate in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, or Lifeline.
Participants could also be eligible if they received a federal Pell Grant during the award year or receive benefits under the free or reduced-priced lunch program.
Airline association asks for 5G delay
An airline industry association has filed a request Thursday with the FCC to delay the rollout of 5G near airports, citing flight disruption concerns.
Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines and other major carriers, requested the delay near airports such as Newark Liberty in New Jersey because of concerns that 5G radiowaves could interfere with aircraft altimeters, which help guide planes to runways.
The organization accused the FCC of failing to provide “even minimal clarity as to how it has dismissed the record evidence of interference to radio altimeters and consequential impacts on aviation safety, which is itself arbitrary and capricious.”
In the petition, Airlines for America said wireless interference “will jeopardize the function of critical aircraft safety systems, which in turn threatens to divert or cancel thousands of flights” each day. The result would disrupt “millions” of passenger reservations, interfere with the global supply chain and flight crew schedules.
AT&T and Verizon have pushed back on the request to delay their planned introduction of 5G wireless services, which the companies were ready to deploy on January 5, 2022.
Wireless industry group Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association said 5G is safe and the spectrum is currently used in nearly 40 other countries.
Americans adopt more home health devices
A new whitepaper Monday finds that more Americans are adopting smart health devices for their homes.
Park Associates, the market research company specializing in technology, found that the use of connected health technology in the home grew in 2021.
“Over one half of US broadband households now report owning at least one connected health device, a dramatic increase from 2020, and 30% own three or more,” said the firm. “Adoption of smart watches, smart thermometers, connected pulse oximeters and blood pressure cuffs grew substantially. In addition, intentions to purchase connected health devices about doubled for all connected health device categories year over year.”
The information comes as the telemedicine trend continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has forever changed the trajectory of health and wellness. The industry is undergoing a shift as consumers, especially seniors, have become accustomed to using new technologies for healthcare services and communication,” said Jennifer Kent, VP of research at Parks Associates. “Out of necessity, the market for remote health technology products and services accelerated 5-10 years beyond where we expected it to be pre-pandemic.”
The firm said device pairing remains a critical barrier to maximizing the impact remote care programs. Device connectivity “is the first step in ensuring a patient can engage in an [remote care] program, and also a first line of potential failure.”
Recent
- CES 2022: 5G, Aviation Crisis a Problem of Federal Coordination, Observers Say
- CES 2022: To Merge Physical and Digital Infrastructure, Leaders Need Community Input
- CES 2022: Technology Not Expected to Wholly Replace Aspects of Travel, Marriott President Says
- CES 2022: Artificial Intelligence Needs to Resonate with People for Widespread Acceptance
- UTOPIA Fiber Pushes into Southern Utah
- CES 2022: Educating Consumers About 5G Will Encourage Wider Adoption
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Cox’s Wireless Deal with Verizon Dies, Apple Appeals Epic Games Case, AT&T’s Fiber Investment
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
FCC and FTC Announce Open Meeting Agendas and AT&T Signs Deal with OneWeb
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Hurricane Survey, FCC Announces $1.1B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Comcast’s Utah Plans
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Facebook Changes and Second Whistleblower, Comcast’s Spam Call Feature, AT&T Picks Ericsson for 5G
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Facebook Pauses Instagram for Kids, $1.2B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Ransomware Attacks
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
O’Rielly ‘Perplexed’ By Delay in Rosenworcel Decision, China Mobile Domesticating Contracts, AT&T Partners with Frontier
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
AT&T’s Opens Learning Center in Dallas, Parallel Wireless Expands, AT&T 5G Experiment for National Defense
-
#broadbandlive4 months ago
Broadband Breakfast on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 — A ‘Consumer Confidence’ Survey for Broadband