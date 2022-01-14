Privacy
Federal Communications Commissioner Starks Seeks to Encourage Democratic Principles Online
The commissioner noted the peril democracy and citizen privacy finds themselves in around the world.
WASHINGTON, January 14, 2021 – Speaking at an event hosted by Bridge for Innovation on Tuesday, Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks says the private sector must lead in the fight to promote democracy and digital privacy rights online.
With increasing challenges to democracy around the world and citizen surveillance efforts by several international governments, as well as domestic concerns over privacy on social media platforms, Starks says private sector entities should work to set standards which promote democratic principles and privacy for citizens.
Just this month, Facebook faced a lawsuit – which it won – over access of third-party companies such as Cambridge Analytica, the British political consulting firm made famous when it was investigated in connection with alleged Russian interference and collusion in the 2016 United States presidential election, to users’ personal data.
Starks also emphasized that international diplomatic and regulatory bodies play a key role in upholding these norms.
He stated that China is looking to step up its role in these international bodies in attempts to influence policy to gain greater control over its citizens’ political activities and limit their privacy rights online.
At the beginning of November, President Joe Biden’s administration announced an initiative with several international allies to share information on surveillance programs of authoritarian regimes, with key focus landing on actions of the Chinese government.
Additionally, Biden said he would take action to limit U.S. exports to China of technology that China uses for surveillance efforts.
U.S. technologies are on record being used in China for citizen surveillance, military modernization and persecution of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
Looking to domestic broadband expansion efforts following the enactment of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Starks said the FCC will soon be collecting and posting pricing information from internet service providers which participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program.
Cybersecurity
Congress Must Avoid ‘Overly Prescriptive’ Incident Reporting To Avoid Missing Larger Cyberattacks
Too many reports could burden federal officials, said the executive director of the Alliance for Digital Innovation.
WASHINGTON, January 11, 2022 — The executive director of an organization that pushes information technology reform in government testified Tuesday in front of the House Oversight committee that any incident reporting requirements that Congress is considering should not burden officials so much that they end up missing more serious breaches of cybersecurity.
Ross Nodurft of the Alliance for Digital Innovation told lawmakers studying the reform of the Federal Information Security Management Act, a 2002 law which implements an information security and protection program, that the amended legislation should consider keeping Congress abreast of incidents, but should be mindful of how it defines a security problem.
“As Congress considers defining major incidents or codifying vulnerability response policies, any legislation should be mindful of the dynamic nature of responding to cybersecurity challenges facing government networks,” Nodurft said. “If Congress is overly prescriptive in its definition of an incident, it runs the risk of receiving so many notifications that the incidents which are truly severe are missed or effectively drowned out due to thee frequency of reporting,” he said in prepared remarks.
The comments come on the heels of a year that included major cybersecurity attacks, including the attacks on software company SolarWinds, oil transport company Colonial Pipeline, which prompted a Senate hearing on the matter. The House Oversight committee released details of its investigation into some of the breaches in November.
The comments also come after lawmakers proposed new reporting requirements on companies. Those proposed laws would make it mandatory that small and large companies report incidents to the government so they can best prepare a response to protect Americans.
In July, Sens. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, introduced the Cyber Incident Notification Act of 2021, which requires federal and private sector cybersecurity intrusions to be reported to the government within 24 hours.
Cyber incident reporting was recently left out of a Senate bipartisan version of the National Defense Authorization Act.
Lead cybersecurity officials in government have been calling for mandatory breach reporting to government. Brandon Wales, executive director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told the same Oversight committee in November that Congress should force companies to share that kind of information. Last summer, a Department of Justice official said he supports mandatory breach reporting.
In October, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the department intends to create a new cyber bureau to help tackle the growing challenge of cyber warfare.
Agency roles should be clarified
Rep. Debbie Schultz, D-Florida, talked about the varied organizations and institutions in her state that have been affected by cyberattacks and threats, including the Miami-based software company Kaseya, which experienced a major ransomware attack.
Schultz stated that there are two entities that are critical to federal cybersecurity: the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Office of the National Cyber Director.
Grant Schneider, senior director of cybersecurity services, Venable, said that the Office of the National Cyber Director acts as a conductor in the framework of FISMA. These organizations work with other organizations, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technologies, and the Office of Management and Budget.
With so many organizations, Nodurft explained how important it is for the roles within these organizations to be defined. He talked about how important it is for agencies to know where to turn to report cyberattacks. In part with this, he continued, agencies who “are proactively trying to mitigate their cyber risks” need clear reporting channels and clear areas of jurisdiction to go to for various issues.
According to Nodurft, these defined roles would “make it much easier for [agencies] to work together, to build a broader defensive structure.”
Robocall
FCC Narrows Small Provider Group for Accelerated Robocall Compliance Timeline
Providers that are not facilities-based will need to meet their robocall obligations by June 2022.
WASHINGTON, December 14, 2021 – The Federal Communications Commission said Friday it will provide facilities-based voice service providers a full two-year extension for complying with robocall regulations, while moving up the deadline for certain small operators to comply.
The agency originally ruled earlier this year that all small voice service providers that have 100,000 or fewer subscribers must comply by June 2022 with the STIR/SHAKEN regulations, a regime that requires operators to digitally validate the authenticity of a phone number and give consumers certainty that the number matches that of the supposed caller. The June 2022 date was revised earlier this year from a June 2023 timeline set earlier. The regime has been in place for large carriers since June of this year.
But after reviewing further evidence, the agency on Friday argued that a smaller “subset” of affected carriers that don’t have networks “are originating an increasing quantity of illegal robocalls.”
As a result, the FCC requires those non-facilities-based providers to continue to work toward the June 2022 deadline to comply with the regime, which operators have said is a highly technical and expensive endeavor. By narrowing the group, the FCC effectively allowed facilities-based operators to have the full compliance extension, until June 2023.
Friday’s decision follows submissions to the agency by facilities-based carriers who argued they should be granted a full extension to June 2023 precisely because the preponderance of illegal spam calls doesn’t originate from them.
The Competitive Carriers Association, NTCA, and USTelecom argued that facilities-based providers shouldn’t be penalized for calls that largely don’t run their networks.
The NTCA said in an August submission that “care must be taken to correctly identify this group of small providers in a surgical and precise manner that does not sweep in innocent actors and compel them to adopt this standard on a timeframe they had neither anticipated nor budgeted for.”
They also argued that the burden of proof is on the non-facilities-based carriers to who why they need additional time.
Privacy
Accountability is First Step to Ensuring Data Privacy, Protecting Human Rights, Expert Says
Jessica Dheere said surveillance-based business models are negatively impacting consumers’ digital rights.
WASHINGTON, December 13, 2021 — An expert on a Broadband Breakfast panel said big tech’s business models infringe on consumer’s digital rights.
The world’s most powerful technology companies, including telecommunications providers, have “a lot of room” for improvement in protecting consumer privacy, said Jessica Dheere, director of New America’s Ranking Digital Rights program, said at the December 1 virtual event.
Dheere said accountability is an essential first step to mandating transparency about company policies to improve consumer privacy. Dheere’s remarks come as experts have recently called for the Federal Trade Commission to take action on internet service providers’ privacy practices.
The lack of progress by technology companies in data privacy is not exclusive to advertisement platforms. Dheere said telecommunications providers have a responsibility equal to ad platforms to protect their users’ privacy.
“Telecommunications providers have lots of data that ad companies don’t have: geographic location, billing information, credit history, and all sorts of things Facebook doesn’t have by default,” Dheere said.
When companies combine data sources across devices or through a third-party sale of consumer data, companies can create a “picture” of the person they target. “In some ways, telecommunications providers should maybe have stronger obligations,” she added.
Privacy index
To measure privacy, Dheere pointed to the Ranking Digital Rights Corporate Accountability Index (RDR Index), which ranks the world’s most powerful technology companies and evaluates related policies against human rights-based standards. The RDR index uses guiding principles for human rights to evaluate companies’ privacy standards.
“Privacy is a fundamental human right, and enables the enjoinment of other rights, such as the first amendment freedom of expression and the freedom of assembly,” Dheere said.
To evaluate technology companies’ privacy standards, the RDR uses standardized indicators to produce a privacy score. The RDR index analyzes the clarity of privacy agreements; the companies’ privacy policies; whether they notify users of changes to policies; how they collect and handle user information; and whether users have control over how their information is used and sold. Within the past two years, no company has scored over sixty percent in the RDR’s privacy category.
“Looking at the indicators [the RDR index] uses, there is no distinction for what companies should do for their users,” Dheere stated. The RDR ranking system analyzes telecommunications companies network management standards. The Index analyzes factors such as whether the company is committed to net neutrality in their policies and how they operate in network shutdown events, which can be important in areas where the government manages shutdowns during cultural or political crisis.
