Infrastructure
Infrastructure Money Must Go to Better Networks — Even If in Areas with Existing Infrastructure
Some are warning that federal infrastructure money should not go toward subsidizing old networks.
WASHINGTON, January 13, 2022 — At a Broadband Breakfast event Wednesday, key broadband industry figures spoke about the value of using federal money to build higher quality networks in areas with existing infrastructure, punting the often negative connotations associated with “overbuilding” in certain areas.
While some believe that overbuilding – a term referring to networks built in areas with existing broadband infrastructure – is a real problem, others say the bad often gets conflated with the good.
“We also use the term newbuilding,” said Chip Pickering, CEO of INCOMPAS, a trade association for telecom competition. “And I think that’s what our objective is.
“The failure, I think, of our subsidy policy over the last two, three decades is that we subsidize the maintenance of old networks,” he said at the Wednesday event. ”My fear of failure in this round of funding would be if we subsidized the past instead of funding the future.”
Drew Clark, editor and publisher of Broadband Breakfast and host of Wednesday’s event, said that “overbuilding” has received a bad rap when it can mean real competition. So instead of having the same slow speeds, internet service providers – either incumbents or competitors – would be incentivized to upgrade their services in the area.
Instead of waiting for another company to move in and start building faster broadband with government funds, smaller companies could apply for the government funds themselves, the event heard. These smaller companies could then use the funds to build better networks.
Wednesday’s discussion included a deeper dive into the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $65 billion for broadband. States are currently preparing to accept a substantial chunk of that money from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Matt Polka, president and CEO of ACA Connects, an association with small service providers, spoke to the importance of states and broadband providers using the money granted through the IIJA in the “wisest and most effective ways.” Part of this, according to panelist Claude Aiken, CEO of Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, would be to “educate folks about the impact” of broadband.
Polka raised concerns about how involved localities should be in competitive service prices. He said that states and localities shouldn’t regulate rates for services and let competition, or the market, drive those low prices. Discussion of rate setting often emerges with government ownership of the network.
“History has answered that question: competition does work,” said Polka.
Pickering also spoke about how members need to encompass every technology. According to Pickering, there is a need for a system that incentivizes people to build the fastest broadband speed. The IIJA legislation includes a provision making funding technology agnostic.
In the middle of these two viewpoints was Aiken. While emphasizing the importance of not hampering the ability of companies to meet consumer needs, Aiken spoke to how hard it is to know what will work and what won’t work with certainty.
But, he continued, it’s “incumbent upon us to get the details right.”
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the January 12, 2022, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Broadband Breakfast for Lunch: The Agenda of Key Internet and Technology Stakeholders for 2022
With 2021 in the rearview mirror, Broadband Breakfast will take the pulse of telecom, media and technology industry stakeholders. What’s on their agenda for 2022? Early in the year, implementation of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act will dominate many broadband groups’ regulatory bandwidth. But what of Congress and of the Federal Communications Commission? Will net neutrality be back on the agenda, and when? What role will debates about big technology companies’ market dominance play on legislation dealing with online privacy and the regulation of social media? And what do entertainment industry players hope for in the New Year? Join us IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE as Broadband Breakfast returns to its traditional role as the preeminent monthly gathering place for Washington discussions about broadband policy and internet technology.
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend in person, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place (The Piedmont Room), 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Matt Polka, President and CEO, America’s Communications Association Connects
- Chip Pickering, CEO, INCOMPAS
- Claude Aiken, CEO, Wireless Internet Service Providers Association
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Matt Polka is the President and CEO of ACA Connects – America’s Communications Association (ACAC), a 700-member Washington, D.C., trade and federal advocacy association of independent, smaller- and medium-sized broadband, cable and phone businesses. ACACmembers serve more than 10million subscribers in smaller/rural markets and competitive areas in all 50 states. Matt has been with the organization since 1993.
Chip Pickering is the CEO of INCOMPAS and has served in that role since 2014. He is also a former representative of Mississippi’s 3rd congressional district. He holds a BBA from the University of Mississippi and an MBA from Baylor University.
Claude Aiken is CEO of the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association (WISPA), an association representing thousands of fixed wireless providers. In the decade prior, Aiken worked at the Federal Communications Commission as an advisor to Chairman Tom Wheeler and Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, as well as in various staff attorney roles and in senior leadership positions in the Wireline Bureau and Office of General Counsel. He graduated from New York Law School as a John Marshall Harlan Scholar specializing in information and technology law.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Tribal Broadband
Alaska Predicted to Receive a Majority of Tribal Broadband Funds
Senate Committee on Indian Affairs held Wednesday hearing exploring broadband investments in Tribal communities.
WASHINGTON, January 12, 2022 — Alaska’s remoteness might lead the state to receive a majority of federal government funds allotted to broadband for Tribal communities.
“Alaska is going to be one of the highest areas of need,” said Hallie Bissett, executive director of the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association, speaking at a Senate Indian Affairs Committee hearing Wednesday.
As many as 233 of Alaska’s native communities do not have access to broadband at 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) downline x 3 Mbps upload service, she said. “That’s unserved, everybody. Unserved. Not underserved.”
The committee’s Wednesday hearing on “Closing the Digital Divide in Native Communities Through Infrastructure Investment” aimed to collect feedback on distribution of Tribal broadband funds.
More money needs to be spent on better broadband access for education in Tribal communities. Manuel Hart, chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe in Towaoc, Colorado, said, “We’ve had to put in hotspots where parents can bring their students to the parking lot just to access the internet.”
Hart said his communities have no access to fiber and need fiber to every home in his community.
Panelists also discussed access to telehealth as the pandemic continues.
William Smith, a veteran and a spokesperson from the National Indian Health Board, said that if the government fiscally bolsters telehealth programs within Tribal communities, residents will be able to save money and access the healthcare they might not otherwise receive.
Funding
Senate Confirms Davidson as National Telecommunications and Information Administration Chief
Bipartisan vote confirms Davidson atop the Commerce Department agency. It has a large pile of money to spend on broadband.
WASHINGTON, January 11, 2022 – In a bipartisan vote of 60-31, the Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the National Telecommunications and Information Administration: Alan Davidson.
Davidson, a former public policy director at Google, will become the first Senate-confirmed head of the NTIA since mid-2019.
Several members of Republican leadership voted against Davidson’s nomination Tuesday afternoon, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Whip John Thune, R-S.D., as did Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who had both been recorded as opposed to advancing Davidson’s nomination out of committee.
As the new head of the agency tasked with advising the president on telecommunications and information policy issues, Davidson will be responsible for overseeing the distribution of billions of dollars in broadband funding across the nation made available by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
On Friday, the agency released its request for public comment on the act.
Early reactions from industry groups to Davidson’s confirmation were positive, with the NCTA, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions and Public Knowledge all praising the Senate’s approval.
In light of the funding the NTIA must help distribute, organizations emphasized the magnitude of Davidson’s confirmation, with ATIS saying the agency’s mission has “never been more important” and Public Knowledge called the NTIA’s role as a “critical position at an important time.”
Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel also praised the vote, saying that in working with Davidson’s NTIA she is confident that the FCC “can make progress on delivering innovative, modern communications that reach everyone, everywhere.”
Public Knowledge also said in their statement that Davidson’s work on funding alone will not close the digital divide without a fully appointed FCC.
They advocated for the confirmation to the FCC of their organization’s co-founder and former CEO Gigi Sohn– whose nomination has recently stalled in the Senate and would break the 2-2 partisan deadlock at the agency upon confirmation.
Expert Opinion
Tony Thakur: Bandwidth Consumption, 5G and Rural Coverage Will Drive Fiber in 2022
In the coming year, fiber-optic infrastructure will needed to manage and offer increases in bandwidth capacity.
All indications show that we will continue to consume more and more bandwidth in support of our connected online lifestyles.
Without a doubt, the recent move to the hybrid work/learning model and the need to be constantly connected has increased internet usage. And, as video streaming, e-gaming and video conferencing grow in popularity, the drive for more bandwidth will rise.
To deliver much-needed high speed internet service to support these applications, more Fiber will be required to homes and businesses. Fiber infrastructure is capable of delivering huge bandwidth amounts at needed speeds and will be deployed throughout long haul, metro and last mile networks.
Here’s a look at what’s important to telecom networks, some of the drivers behind the rising trend to fiber, and why fiber is here to stay.
What is behind the rising trend to fiber?
There are several drivers, including:
Bandwidth-consuming applications. When multiple devices are running multiple applications simultaneously, bandwidth is quickly used up and buffering and lag can occur. Thus, networks will need to add more and more bandwidth. The FCC Household Broadband Guide cites rough guidelines for broadband speeds needed for various activities. We can expect to see increases of speed from gigabit to terabit in the future.
5G deployments. This is another area where there is significant growth. Ultra-fast networks like 5G will require large bandwidth connectivity from the towers to the Switching Center. Fiber has become the standard for backhaul networks. We will continue to see more fiber deployed as 5G grows.
Rural coverage. Fiber has been widely deployed in the metro areas and for long haul networks. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law November 15, 2021 includes $65 billion in funding for broadband deployment to improve internet services for rural areas, low-income families and tribal communities. With more focus on providing high speed internet, there will be more and more fiber deployments in the access or last mile across the country. This trend is likely to continue over the next three to five years, especially in the rural areas where access to the internet is limited to dated technologies and delivery methods. We will see more and more fiber to the home deployments as well.
Fiber technologies to be aware of
Here are some fiber technologies that not only facilitate the additional bandwidth, they simplify processes, enable automation and provide new capabilities:
GPON or Gigabit Ethernet passive optical network uses a single fiber with a point-to-multipoint architecture for the last mile to deliver higher speeds to homes and businesses. GPON was introduced several years ago, with downstream capacity of 2.5 G and upstream of 1.2 G. The newer version, XGS PON, provides additional capability with 10 G symmetrical speeds. Most deployments going forward will employ XGS PON to enable higher bandwidth and speeds.
SD-WAN or software-defined wide-area network technology has been widely adopted in the telecom industry today. Customers can obtain the security, improved performance and diversity from their premise to the cloud and other locations, leveraging multiple circuits. That connectivity can be internet, Ethernet or wireless. The technology also includes orchestration capability that simplifies the operational process. This will continue to be adapted as the workforce shifts to Hybrid remote work environments with more apps and data in the cloud.
SDN or software-defined networking is another technology used for cloud connectivity and other Ethernet-based services. The network is connected to data centers and cloud providers to enable “on-line” type services. For example, the SDN network allows for demand-type services. Bandwidth can increase or decrease in minutes via a portal and customers pay for what they use versus the traditional monthly recurring circuit cost model.
Growing cloud connectivity
More and more organizations continue moving to and using cloud connectivity to access their applications and data that reside in cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google, Oracle, IBM, SAP, Nutanix, Salesforce, Alibaba and others. Improved performance, faster access, and more flexibility to access tools and data are merely a few of the benefits.
While some rely on the internet to reach the cloud, there are drawbacks such as latency, limited bandwidth and less than top-level security. A direct connection to cloud platforms via fiber is more secure, faster and more reliable, thus improving performance for applications and workloads.
The private cloud or data center requires significant investment to build and operate. A cloud connect via fiber enables easy access to applications anywhere in the cloud, from any location. Data can be stored at multiple locations around the world, providing better flexibility.
Staying power
Technology trends come and go. Remember when people relied on dial-up internet access and carried flip phones, Blackberries or pagers? Yet we sometimes overlook the complexity that goes into deploying new technologies. It is not only about the cool technologies themselves, but so much more. Innovation depends upon talented people who can implement services such as cloud. Truly, it is the people that make the difference in how we successfully adapt to new technologies.
Tony Thakur is the chief technology officer of Great Plains Communications where he guides the company’s technology vision and focuses on expanding and enhancing its robust fiber network. He has over two decades of experience in C-level and senior executive roles in the telecommunications industry. Tony graduated with a Master of Science in Engineering Management from the Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas, Arlington, Texas. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Recent
- Global Collaboration Important for Long-term Resolution on Supply Chain Concerns
- Infrastructure Money Must Go to Better Networks — Even If in Areas with Existing Infrastructure
- Digital Literacy Legislation, Scott Woods Interview, Kim Kardashian Crypto Scam
- Alaska Predicted to Receive a Majority of Tribal Broadband Funds
- ITIF’s Atkinson Urges Strategic Policies for U.S. Technological Superiority
- CES 2022: Public-Private Partnerships Key to Building Smart Cities, Tech leaders Say
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Cox’s Wireless Deal with Verizon Dies, Apple Appeals Epic Games Case, AT&T’s Fiber Investment
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
AT&T Hurricane Survey, FCC Announces $1.1B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Comcast’s Utah Plans
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
Facebook Changes and Second Whistleblower, Comcast’s Spam Call Feature, AT&T Picks Ericsson for 5G
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
Facebook Pauses Instagram for Kids, $1.2B from Emergency Connectivity Fund, Ransomware Attacks
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
O’Rielly ‘Perplexed’ By Delay in Rosenworcel Decision, China Mobile Domesticating Contracts, AT&T Partners with Frontier
-
Broadband Roundup4 months ago
AT&T’s Opens Learning Center in Dallas, Parallel Wireless Expands, AT&T 5G Experiment for National Defense
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Mike Harris: Investing in Open Access Fiber Optics is Investing in the Future
-
Spectrum2 months ago
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services