Broadband Roundup
Starlink Launch, C-band on Speeds, HTH-AirVoice Merger To Expand Lifeline, Affordable Connectivity Program
Starlink plans to launch nearly 50 low-earth orbit satellites on Monday.
January 31, 2022 – SpaceX’s broadband satellite subsidiary Starlink announced Sunday that it will launch 49 new low-earth orbit satellites on Monday.
The launch, which was initially delayed, will add to its more than 1,700 low flying satellites currently in orbit, which the company intends to improve connectivity in rural and remote communities in the United States and beyond.
The launch comes as Starlink’s connectivity promises come under scrutiny over concerns about the company’s capacity to deliver long-term, high-quality service that complies with the recently-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Public telecommunications policy leaders also have plans for the same 12 Gigahertz band of spectrum SpaceX wants to use to expand its services. They argue that the 12 GHz band, traditionally used by satellite companies, should be shared with 5G operators to deliver internet to lower-income communities.
SpaceX has also come under fire from China, which urged the U.S. to “act responsibly” last month after near-collisions between SpaceX satellites and Chinese satellites.
C-band spectrum may boost 5G speeds and coverage
Mid-band spectrum may boost 5G speeds and coverage, says a new report released Monday.
Speed test company Ookla said the C-band’s deployment increased mobile 5G download speeds in the United States by 13 percent since its launch on January 19.
Their research showed an increase in operators’ combined download speeds after the C-band rollout, with Verizon wireless getting the best performance since the deployment. Verizon won the most licenses in the February 2021 C-band auction.
“If Verizon continues to capitalize on their C-band rollout and add additional deployments, we could well see an upset in the U.S. market rankings,” Ookla said in its press statement.
Earlier this month, Verizon and AT&T were forced to delay the rollout of the C-band spectrum around airports due to interference issues raised by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Each month, Ookla collects data from Speedtest users to report the internet speed at their location, and the data from those tests are used to generate their quarterly reports.
Although T-mobile did not deploy its C-band technology in the same week as Verizon or AT&T, the company’s internet speeds have steadily increased. Ookla reported earlier this month that T-Mobile’s 5G speeds have increased in the fourth quarter 2021, rising from 135.27 Mbps to 187.12 Mbps since C-band deployment.
HTH Communications merger to expand Lifeline, Affordable Connectivity Program
HTH Communications has acquired AirVoice Wireless, enabling HTH to offer Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity service to customers in all 50 states under three brands: Cintex Wireless, NewPhone Wireless and AirVoice Wireless.
“AirVoice Wireless was an important acquisition for us in terms of achieving scale in our business,” said Henry Do, CEO of HTH Communications. “This acquisition combined with the investments we’ve made in our infrastructure mean that its now even easier for qualified consumers to receive the services they need in order to stay in touch with family, employers, healthcare and schools.”
The acquisition will expand services such as the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers discounts for lower-income Americans to receive internet devices and connected devices.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act transformed the Emergency Broadband Benefit to the longer-term ACP Program by allocating an additional $14.2 billion to it.
The ACP will provide eligible households with discounts of up to $30 a month for broadband service, and up to $75 a month if the household is on Tribal lands. The program will provide a one-time discount of up to $100 on a computer or tablet for eligible households.
Broadband Roundup
Commerce Vote on Sohn Wednesday, Facebook Abandoning its Crypto Technology, Low EBB Awareness
The Senate Commerce Committee will vote on Sohn’s renomination after confirmation efforts stalled last year.
January 28, 2022 – On Wednesday the Senate Commerce Committee will vote on President Joe Biden’s nomination of Gigi Sohn to the Federal Communications Commission.
Sohn, the co-founder of intellectual property nonprofit Public Knowledge, was renominated by Biden earlier this month after the Commerce committee failed to advance her nomination at the end of last year.
Much of the opposition to Sohn’s nomination has centered around Republican pushback on comments Sohn had made about conservative media.
Additionally on Wednesday, the committee will vote on Biden’s nominee to the Federal Trade Commission Alvaro Bedoya.
Like Sohn, Bedoya saw his nomination stalled late last year as Republicans opposed comments he had made on conservative media.
Both the FCC and FTC are split 2-2 in terms of the partisanship of their voting members, limiting the ability of their Democratic chairs to enact their policy agendas.
Facebook’s cryptocurrency project fizzles
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Facebook is selling the technology behind the Diem Association, the company’s cryptocurrency project, amid concerns over its ability to provide security and privacy.
Silvergate Capital Corporation, a California bank that works with bitcoin and blockchain companies, will reportedly buy the technology for $200 million.
In an earlier effort to appease regulators the bank and Diem had agreed to issue some stablecoins, which are considered less volatile and are backed by hard dollars.
Diem, previously called Libra, was originally conceived as a simple way for users to spend money and partnered with PayPal, Visa and Stripe to demonstrate institutional financial backing to officials and distance the venture from Facebook as criticisms against the platform mounted.
In October 2019, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told U.S. House members that he would support delaying the cryptocurrency’s release until all regulators approved of it.
AT&T survey on Emergency Broadband Benefit’s reach
An AT&T-commissioned survey found that as of October 2021 a majority of individuals in the company’s 21-state footprint were not aware of the Emergency Broadband Benefit, Fierce Telecom reported Wednesday.
Only 12% of survey respondents were aware of the program started by the FCC during the coronavirus pandemic to help fund low-income people’s internet connectivity.
The survey also found disparities in program awareness between different age groups and ethnicities.
Since administration of the survey, the EBB has been converted into the permanent Affordable Connectivity Program with Congress’ passage of its bipartisan infrastructure bill in November 2021.
The EBB was able to gain the participation of most internet service providers and roll over their participation to the ACP once it became available at the start of this year.
Broadband Roundup
FCC Axes China Unicom, Tucows Has New Software Business, Texas County Broadband Initiative
The FCC on Thursday revoked the operating authorization of China Unicom, in latest effort to weed out national security threats.
January 27, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday revoked the operating authority of telecom China Unicom Americas due to national security concerns.
In the press release, which coincided with the commission’s January open meeting, the FCC said China Unicom Americas must discontinue domestic and international services in the U.S. within 60 days of the order.
The decision was made, the release said, after nearly a year of review of the company’s responses to inquiries, the public record and a public interest analysis following a March 2021 finding by the commission that the company “failed to dispel serious concerns” about its ties to the Communist government in China.
The decision, which comes after an FCC vote in October to revoke the operating license of China Telecom, is part of a larger effort by the agency and President Joe Biden’s administration to weed out national security risks.
Tucows new communication service software
Toronto-based telecom Tucows on Thursday launched Wavelo, a software business it says will help other telecommunications companies aspects of their business, including the network and subscription and billing management.
“In today’s competitive landscape, operators need optionality from their software,” Wavelo CEO Justin Riley said. “They deserve solutions that keep pace with their network innovation and that are flexible enough to integrate seamlessly within their existing operations. Wavelo was launched to do just that.”
Gray County, Texas developing plan for better broadband
The Gray County Broadband Committee is asking the broader community Thursday for input through a survey on how it should develop a “technology action plan that will provide both immediate and long-term solutions for improving internet access.”
The committee, which includes stakeholders in business, education, government and healthcare, said in a press release it hopes to “identify unique challenges and opportunities for expanding high-speed internet” in the county.
The county said it is partnering with Connected Nation Texas on the initiative, which is funded by the Texas Rural Funders
Broadband Roundup
Fear of Big Tech in Auto Industry, Montana Hires Lightbox, USTelecom Hires Media Affairs Director
Technology advocacy groups are concerned about big technology companies entering the auto industry.
January 26, 2022 – A letter signed by nearly 30 technology advocacy groups and sent to government and agency officials Tuesday is warning of the dangers of tech companies entering the automobile industry, The Hill reports.
“Make no mistake: The expansion of Google, Amazon, Apple, and Facebook into the auto sector spells trouble for workers and consumers…As automation expands, these [auto workers] jobs are at risk and Big Tech cannot be trusted to lead that transition,” the letter said, according to the report.
Recipients of the letter signed by the likes of the American Economic Liberties Project and Demand Progress include Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan.
The Hill also reports that the groups are concerned about the treatment and usage of data and private information if these big technology companies do successfully expand their reach.
The letter comes as lawmakers and government agencies wrestle with what to do about the future of antitrust.
Montana is taking mapping matters into their own hands
Montana’s Department of Administration said Monday that is has hired location analytics company Lightbox to build a statewide broadband map, following in the footsteps of Georgia and Alabama in getting ahead of federal efforts to improving insight into what areas are underserved.
“The completed map will provide a detailed analysis of current broadband service levels throughout Montana while protecting proprietary data and will be used for allocating $266 million to unserved and underserved communities throughout Montana,” a press release said.
“Lightbox is a proven national leader in cost effective and efficient detailed mapping for state level broadband programs,” said Department of Administration Director Misty Ann Giles in the release. “This platform will serve as a key component to help ConnectMT reach its goal of deploying broadband throughout Montana to bridge the digital divide.”
Montana, which began searching for a data platform in October, is listed on data platform BroadbandNow as the worst state for broadband coverage and access, according to a November report.
USTelecom hires new senior director of media affairs and digital engagement
USTelecom, an association that represents telecom-related businesses, announced Wednesday the appointment of Emma Christman to senior director of media affairs and digital engagement.
Christman is joining the USTelecom communications team after working as the director of external affairs and engagement at Glen Echo Group. While there, USTelecom says she provided “a range of clients strategic counsel, content creation, media outreach and other services.”
Prior to her time at Glen Echo Group, Christman worked at Dewey Square Group as a senior associate and at Mobile Future as a community outreach director.
