Yoni Mazor: Three Amazon and Supply Chain Predictions for 2022
The omicron variant could spell trouble for the supply chain in 2022.
With a hectic 2021 over, it’s a good opportunity to explore 3 Amazon and supply chain predictions for 2022.
Heading into 2022, the world will also be marking the entrance to the third year of recovering from COVID-19 and its effects. At the beginning of 2020, the world was shaken up by the eruption of the pandemic and its spread from Asia all over the world. The challenges of the pandemic for the global economy have been significant; here are 3 predictions for how things might look in 2022.
1. Global supply chain
The global economy will probably continue to struggle due to the challenges of constant interruptions in the global supply chain. The new omicron variant, which proves to be highly contagious as it spreads at record-breaking speed, has already placed numerous countries around the world under travel, work and movement restrictions.
The limitations that omicron has imposed on these countries will add another layer of complexity to the interruptions to the global supply chain during the first quarter. It will be compounded by the strain that omicron will place on the workforce itself.
The costs of shipping inventory and supplies around the world rose sharply during 2021 and are currently cooling off a bit from the surge. Until the appearance of the new omicron variant, it was expected that costs would continue to cool down during the year at a moderate pace, however, such predictions are volatile as omicron is causing the same type of interruptions and price spikes that caused the whole global supply chain to reach this point.
Some of the main strains on the global supply chain that are expected to continue into 2022 are semiconductor supply shortages, shortages in container shipping, and shortages in professional labor for transportation carriers and at seaports. The rising costs of transportation, labor, and energy are challenging the global supply chain while also impacting financial institutions and governments all over the world. The reason: rising costs are another way to describe the next point of our predictions, inflation.
2. Inflation
Most of the current generation in the United States are not familiar with the meaning and challenges of inflation. The last era of significant inflation was in the early 80s when Ronald Reagan was president. Many economists describe inflation as a wild beast that is very hard to tame, capture and place back in its cage once it breaks loose. Another way to describe inflation is like a pendulum that keeps swinging and raising costs in one direction, that later raises costs in another direction, in an unexpected and disruptive way, and on and on it swings.
The Federal Reserve has kept a low-interest-rate environment for the past decade, and usually during inflationary periods, as prices of everything are rising, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates to help people get more interest on their savings and protect the purchasing power of most households. Nevertheless, inflation during 2021 has already crossed the 6% mark, which is about three times higher than the target of 2% per year usually aimed for by the Fed. Despite that, the Fed has kept interest rates low, and by doing so, it has yet to apply this key tool of raising interest to combat inflation.
There is a bit of challenge for many economists and the Fed to try to distinguish between real inflation of the economy or transitional inflation in the economy due to the effects of the pandemic and the global supply chain challenges. This might explain why the Fed has focused on keeping a low-interest-rate environment, as it is more concerned with battling the pandemic and global supply chain strains than with real inflation striking the economy.
It is not clear how long the Fed will be able to keep its current position if real inflation keeps its momentum and does not slow down. If the effects of the global supply challenges and its inflationary triggers do appear to be cooling off, and real inflation is causing havoc, we can expect the Fed to begin increasing interest rates. The Fed might raise interest rates during the first quarter of the year, or might even stretch into second or third quarters if omicron places further significant strains on the US economy.
3. Amazon
The global pandemic benefited the e-commerce industry and Amazon, the industry juggernaut, when it broke out in early 2020. It accelerated the adoption of shopping online by many consumers in the U.S. by a few good years, as consumers stranded at home could only shop for products they needed online. During 2021 Amazon’s financial results continued to grow at a rate of about 18% year on year, however not as dramatically as the 37% YOY rate in 2020.
As the largest online marketplace in the U.S., Amazon very much reflects the U.S. economy. It likewise gets heavily affected by global supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. If such challenges continue to affect Amazon’s marketplace and its stakeholders, the year 2022 might prove itself as the most challenging yet for Amazon. To add to that, it will be the first full year of not having its founder, Jeff Bezos, as CEO of the company. Andy Jassy took over the role on July 5th, 2021.
Amazon will be facing challenges in the upcoming years from a few main friction points. The first is the U.S. government cracking down on Amazon’s perceived marketplace dominance. The U.S. government will continue to challenge Amazon to oversee that company’s power is neither abusive nor destructive to the economy.
The global supply chain interruptions have challenged Amazon’s sourcing capabilities as well as many of its third-party sellers during 2021. They have all struggled to keep their products in stock on the platform. These supply constraints limit the depth and variety of products on Amazon’s platform with which most consumers are familiar. This trend, in turn, could cause consumers to look for alternatives in other marketplaces if it continues into 2022. One thing is clear about this prediction: third-party Amazon sellers will have to learn the art of Amazon business negotiation to keep their inventory levels in good shape, along with having their cost structures in check.
Another friction point is how inflation is affecting the competitiveness of the products offered on Amazon. It is important to remember that about 60% of Amazon’s marketplace revenue comes from third-party sellers. Most of these third-party sellers are not familiar with, nor equipped to battle inflation. Thus if they raise their prices on the platform during 2022 to adjust to the cost inflation and prices become too expensive compared with other traditional and established retailers, it will affect Amazon’s ability to stay competitive and maintain its growth momentum over other competitors.
Signs of weakness and volatility
The global economy is a marvelous and complex system that connects dots and lines in many unexpected ways. In the past few decades, this system has provided great prosperity to many countries. However, its complexity during a global pandemic is showing signs of weakness and volatility. By examining the status of the global supply, inflation and Amazon in the past year of 2021, we can see how they are all interconnected and affect each other in various ways.
This interconnectivity will determine much of where things are heading for us all during 2022. There is no attempt here to predict the future, but an attempt to examine past events and their effects, and try to assess where it might be all going next.
Yoni Mazor is the chief growth officer and co-founder of GETIDA. He began developing GETIDA after successfully operating a $20 million yearly Amazon business, selling fashion brands internationally. GETIDA specializes in Amazon discrepancy analytics and consulting. By utilizing data visibility technology, GETIDA focuses on discovering and managing financial and inventory-related discrepancies with billions of dollars of transactions managed daily. He previously served in special Navy intelligence. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Kevin Ross: The Time is Now to Expand Internet Access with Fixed Wireless Broadband at Gigabit Speeds
New approaches must leapfrog the slow pace of extending fiber to the home and high costs of 5G and satellite.
The COVID-19 pandemic has altered our behaviors in bandwidth consumption and driven enormous demand for reliable, high-speed internet access. Even before the pandemic spiked, high school and college students nationwide experienced this need for speed and continue to face this challenge today.
Broadband access also remains a critical need for millions of employees seeking to increase their productivity while working from home. According to ABI Research, “many business are allowing remote working for some of their employees after the pandemic, which will boost the need for home broadband services even further.” Fast, reliable broadband access is critical for file sharing, Zoom meetings, streaming content and other bandwidth-intensive applications. This business imperative will continue in the post-COVID-19 era as the home is now the new office.
High-speed uplink connectivity is another growing concern for at-home workers, not only for web-based conferencing applications but also for sharing large files and rapid uploads. This need puts increasing pressure on upload links.
The solution?
Symmetrical broadband connections, enabling equally fast uplink and download speeds.
With symmetrical access, there is no “speed discrimination” based on the direction of data traffic. End users receive the same network speed for both uploads and downloads. Businesses and work-at-home employees who rely on cloud applications, fast data transfers and non-stop, high-speed connectivity ultimately will benefit from balanced, symmetrical internet connections.
However, a major issue with most broadband services is the prevalence of asymmetrical internet access speeds, reaching hundreds of megabits per second on the downlink but much slower on the uplink. As a result, upload speeds are significantly slower than download speeds, throttling business operations and employee productivity with unnecessarily slow upload speeds. According to Speedtest, the median download speed for fixed U.S. fixed broadband subscribers in October 2021 was 131.16 Mbps, while median upload speed was 19.18 Mbps.
To help close the digital divide, we need innovative, new approaches to broadband deployment that leapfrog the slow pace of extending fiber to the home or the high cost of current conventional 5G wireless and satellite internet options.
Fixed wireless access networks, enabled by new mmWave based FWA technologies, provide an ultra-high-speed alternative to fixed-line broadband service. Although wireless internet service providers have traditionally focused on rural areas, some are deploying services in metro areas using next-generation FWA networks based on ultra-fast millimeter wave technology. FWA has been around for years but with the rollout of mmWave alternatives, FWA networks are commercially viable and speed-competitive with traditional fiber deployments.
In fact, mmWave networks are so fast they are dubbed wireless fiber, bypassing miles of underground fiber and cable infrastructure with faster, easier deployment while delivering multi-gigabit uplink and downlink speeds. The rapid rise of mmWave networks is a game-changer for WISPs and FWA networks, enabling ultra-high-speed broadband services at symmetrical gigabit speeds to residential subscribers and enterprise customers and providing a competitive alternative to fixed-line DSL, cable and fiber as well as emerging satellite broadband access.
Given the complexities of America’s broadband access needs, we’ll see an optimal mix of fiber, mmWave FWA wireless and satellite deployments based on infrastructure requirements. FWA service, for example, makes sense for denser urban and suburban environments where it can provide high-speed wireless broadband to homes and businesses at up to gigabit speeds, connecting the unconnected and expanding and improving broadband access.
This alternate FWA approach is much quicker and less expensive to deploy than traditional fiber-to-the-home or conventional 5G, and unlike Low earth orbit satellite, it has sufficient capacity to deliver gigabit service with significant penetration in densely populated areas. With the steady expansion of mmWave wireless networks, gigabit-speed FWA service will also make symmetrical connectivity a must-have feature and market imperative.
Now and in the future, mmWave-based FWA networks will help drive digital transformation in homes and offices and give at-home workers greater freedom of choice. This trend is even more important today as the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed the balance of work and school from home.
Kevin Ross is founder and CEO of WeLink, a rapidly-growing, next-generation broadband provider. Kevin is pioneering the use of mmWave technologies and small cell micro-pop network architectures, combined with a crowdsourced site acquisition model, that reduces small cell deployment costs and time to market by greater than a magnitude of order. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Jason Boyce: Washington Cannot Let Amazon Water Down Consumer Protection Legislation
It is in Amazon’s interest to twist the arm of lawmakers and prevent protections against internet scams.
The holiday season is a reminder that with more Americans than ever heading online to do their shopping, lawmakers must continue taking action to prevent consumers from falling prey to internet scammers. That is why it was welcome news when Amazon recently reversed course on its longstanding opposition to bipartisan consumer protection legislation in Congress that would require third-party online marketplaces to verify independent sellers, with the goal of reducing counterfeits and stolen goods from these platforms.
But while Amazon’s public change of heart seemingly paves the way for the eventual passage of the bill, known as the INFORM Consumers Act, lawmakers must ensure that the retail giant and other tech companies do not work behind the scenes to water down the legislation and render it toothless. Counterfeits pose great harm to consumers and small third-party sellers, and Congress must pass strong, comprehensive enforcement mechanisms to adequately protect both groups.
Amazon’s decision to endorse INFORM was certainly a surprise. Just this summer, Amazon launched an aggressive lobbying campaign to kill a more robust version of the legislation. But while Amazon ostensibly supports the current bill, it has reportedly unleashed its lobbyists in the Beltway to weaken it. While lawmakers such as Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., one of the bill’s co-sponsors, say they refuse to let this happen, they should remain on high alert.
This is because we have seen Amazon’s playbook for publicly supporting legislation while simultaneously working to weaken it behind the scenes. For instance, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos won praise earlier this year when he embraced President Joe Biden’s plan to raise the corporate tax rate. But behind the scenes, the company enlisted an army of lobbyists to maintain the research and development tax credit, which has been estimated to save the company hundreds of millions of dollars a year. As I have said before, Bezos’s support for a corporate tax hike is meaningless if the company can continue to engage in egregious tax avoidance schemes.
And it is not just Amazon; other Big Tech companies have resorted to similar “two-faced” tactics to weaken legislation. In April, an investigation by The Markup uncovered how some of the country’s most powerful technology companies, including Facebook and Google, advocated for mostly toothless privacy protection legislation in statehouses across the country — all with the intention of preempting state lawmakers from taking stronger action in the future.
Now with the prospect of a comprehensive consumer protection measure being signed into law, Congress must resist Amazon’s arm twisting. Counterfeits are far too serious of a threat, and watered-down legislation will fall short of creating the bold transparency measures that are desperately needed. Online counterfeiters have been known to peddle toys and children’s products, putting those most vulnerable in grave danger. These products fail to go through robust safety testing, meaning there is potential for serious health consequences.
But what many may not realize is the impact that counterfeits have on third-party sellers. As someone who works with Amazon sellers every day, I know exactly how legitimate businesses suffer when criminals sell fakes at below the market value. Small businesses are doing everything they can to fight these criminals — even if it means spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to do so.
Many of those selling fakes from the comfort of their own homes and hurting American businesses are overseas. According to the Department of Homeland Security, a staggering 85 percent of contraband items seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection came from Hong Kong and China. Nonetheless, Amazon’s marketplace has become a hub for China-based sellers.
Amazon has no problem touting all of the measures it has taken to clean up its third-party marketplace. But, as I have explained, it is a common tactic of Amazon’s PR department to just share the numerator — and not the denominator. Thus, the $700 million it invests to fight fraud is pennies in the bucket when you consider that Amazon’s worldwide gross merchandise volume is estimated to be $490 billion.
It is critical that Congress advances the INFORM Consumers Act as it stands today. While I welcome Amazon’s endorsement of the common-sense measure — along with the other third-party marketplaces that recognize the benefits it would bring to e-commerce shopping — I can only hope it is sincere. Working behind the scenes to weaken this bill will be devastating to the millions of shoppers and sellers who have come to depend on Amazon’s third-party marketplace.
Jason Boyce is the author of “The Amazon Jungle” and founder of Amazon managed services agency, Avenue7Media. Previously, Boyce was an 18-year Top-200 Amazon seller. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Stephane Daeuble: Crossing the Digital Divide with Citizens Broadband Radio Service
CBRS presents an alternative where fiber installation is difficult.
For many Americans in underserved areas, the pivot to online life during the pandemic put them at a severe disadvantage. Without access to broadband, they had no way to work from home, Zoom with family, participate in online schooling or access telehealth resources. The recent federal infrastructure bill will help tackle this challenge as broadband may soon be accessible to many of the 30 million Americans currently without it. One of the technologies that will help to make this happen is Citizens Broadband Radio Service.
Although we often think of extending broadband in terms of installing optical fiber, there are edge cases where lack of subscriber density or other economic considerations make it difficult to justify the cost of installing any kind of cabling. While most often the case for rural areas, it also affects suburban and dense urban areas. An alternative for the last mile is fixed wireless access, but the mobile spectrum normally used by 4G private wireless (LTE) or 5G can be too expensive for these low-margin use cases. This is why FWA and CBRS turn out to be a perfect marriage.
Enter citizens’ broadband radio service
First launched in 2017, CBRS is the United States’ unique approach to sharing radio spectrum that was being underutilized by the U.S. Navy for coastal radar and military satellite ground stations. Under the sharing scheme, service providers can use the spectrum (3.5-3.7 GHz) to provide other kinds of wireless services. The industry developed a novel scheme to sense when incumbents, such as the U.S. Navy radar, are using the spectrum to ensure that other users of the spectrum are not interfering with them.
Of the various uses, most interest has been in delivering mobile broadband services using either 4G/LTE or 5G. Carriers such as Verizon have purchased CBRS licenses to supplement their existing spectrum, while cable companies such as Comcast will use it to get into the mobile services game.
Additionally, a variety of managed service providers and utilities will use it to provide industrial wireless connectivity for sensor networks, various autonomous technologies and other Industry 4.0 applications.
All of the above are linked to CBRS Priority Access License, that were auctioned for regional licenses like traditional spectrum. There is also a spectrum available for general authorized access in those bands not allocated to incumbent users and not interfering with priority, licensed users, that is open for any enterprises to use in a determined area, after registration.
Crossing the divide
Beyond the big players, small market independent operators, often rural service providers and Wireless Internet Service Providers, emerged during the CBRS spectrum PAL auctions and were interested in CBRS FWA to extend their last mile of coverage. Both LTE and 5G have FWA specifications that can be used with CBRS spectrum – CBRS PAL or CBRS GAA. CBRS has higher capacity than the frequencies typically used for mobile radio coverage in rural areas, such as the 600 and 700 MHz bands, although it requires higher gain antennas to achieve decent coverage over distance.
For rural broadband providers who cannot make the business case for extending their fiber or coax infrastructure to remote subscribers, CBRS FWA looks promising as WISPs will be able to serve many more customers than they can using Wi-Fi, for instance. Early tests presented at the 2019 Fall Technical Forum have shown that it is possible to achieve 25-50 Mbps on the downlink and 3 Mbps on the uplink within 5 miles of the antenna using LTE. Snow and rain have little measurable effect on the signal, but terrain and foliage need to be considered in designing coverage.
One of the advantages of CBRS is that the FWA home customer premise equipment is relatively inexpensive and quick to install. In typical rural applications, it will require a technician to install the CPE 15-25 feet off the ground on the side of the house or a small mast to ensure line of sight. In urban applications, however, the CPE can be installed by the subscriber, positioned out of line of sight when less than 2 miles from the transmitter and next to the window, if further from the radio tower. The simple gateway devices typically provide Wi-Fi coverage within the home.
Rural, suburban and urban
CBRS FWA is also of interest to groups as diverse as rural real estate developments and school boards. Older retirement communities, for instance, can now upgrade their development with broadband services quite inexpensively, without having to install coax or fiber. School boards can reach students to provide them with online teaching and resources. The school simply distributes inexpensive CBRS CPE to its students.
One of the Federal Communications Commission’s goals in designing the CBRS sharing scheme was to make wireless broadband more accessible. There was a recognition that innovation, learning and exploration now happen over broadband and that diverse communities in the country were being held back. The pandemic has underscored this need dramatically, and the early indication is that CBRS will play an important role in overcoming this digital divide and enabling a more inclusive society.
Stephane Daeuble is head of enterprise solutions marketing at Nokia. Daeuble’s business acumen and technical understanding comes from his prior roles in several industrial automation, energy, IT, networking and telecom companies with roles spanning a number of different fields like product management, sales development and product marketing. In Nokia, and formerly Motorola, Daeuble sequentially headed 3G/HSPA, LTE and Small Cells global product marketing. This piece is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
