Infrastructure
6G Will Rely on Improved Security, Trust in Supply Chain and Open-Source Standards, Report Says
The ATIS report outlines major steps that need to be taken to “ensure North American wireless leadership.”
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2022 – The advent of 6G will rely on an improved era of security and trust in the supply chain and open-source standards, according to a report this month by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions.
“The applicability of 6G in many critical applications puts much more demanding requirements on dependability, resilience, attack resistance, detection, and mitigation than in previous generations,” said the February issue of the Next G Alliance Report: Roadmap to 6G.
The report outlines the “6G vision for North America” and “describes major steps” that need to be taken to “ensure North American wireless leadership for the next decade and beyond,” according to the press release. The world is currently moving toward 5G mobile wireless communication.
“North American governments have expressed concerns about the dependence of the semiconductor and manufacturing value chain on limited sources of supply,” the report said. “Various government agencies and departments, including the military, are considering increased use of commercial technologies to meet their own [information and communications technology] needs. There is a perception that open interfaces and open-source implementations of software will mitigate some of the risks that have been identified, while offering avenues for greater competition from more diverse solution providers.”
The report comes in the same month Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urged Congress to rush through legislation that would provide funding to begin ramping up manufacturing of semiconductors domestically. Otherwise, she said, the country faces a “national emergency.”
The report also comes after Federal Communications Commissioner Geoffrey Starks had previously noted that many of the technical aspects of 6G, such as artificial intelligence, could “lead to vulnerabilities.”
Broadband Mapping
Crowd-Sourced Broadband Maps Often More Useful Than Government Efforts, Panel Says
Community broadband data can be collected by harnessing the power of the individual.
WASHINGTON, February 20, 2022 – Broadband maps created using crowd-sourced data can often be more useful in planning internet access than mapping efforts shepherded by state governments and higher ups, a panel of broadband data experts said.
The experts emphasized that incentives for states and grant deployment alone do not lead to successful broadband deployment and that stakeholder and community engagement are essential to calculated expansion plans.
The panel was convened earlier this month as part of the Broadband Breakfast Live Online webinar series, aiming to create dialogue on how to improve broadband mapping practices.
As opposed to some statewide efforts at broadband mapping that are mandated by state law, cofounder of consulting firm Breaking Point Solutions, LLC Glenn Fishbine spoke of community-based proposals in which individuals who are very tapped into the area where they live collect broadband data from those they know and submit it to government.
Fishbine has observed areas where this has produced better mapping results than bureaucratic top-down governmental approaches to mapping.
Such methods are often much faster than states waiting for federal assistance in mapping.
Similarly, collecting data on a location basis rather than looking just at census blocks is essential to mapping, particularly for looking at overbuilding such as for disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act funds as University of Georgia Institute of Government associate director Eric McRae discussed.
Fishbine highlighted that different mapping approaches like this are unique to what data is trying to be collected – digital inequity studies may require one approach while looking at unserved areas and infrastructure in need of upgrades may require different approaches.
He also highlighted the need for plans to be cost-effective, demonstrating software he has worked on that allows for determination of what infrastructure projects are most likely to win grants based on prescribed grant criteria.
Picking which projects to pursue funding for in this manner is essential due to the fact that grant writers’ labor is a finite resource and they cannot apply to fund every single proposed project.
Universal Service
Federal Communications Commission Proposes Changes to Rural Health Telecom Rules
If formally adopted, the agency would be changing longstanding rural health care telecommunications subsidies.
WASHINGTON, February 18, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Friday approved draft regulations and sought comment on changes for its rural health care telecommunications rules.
Approved unanimously by the agency’s five commissioners during their February meeting, the agency is zeroing in on changes to a longstanding rural telehealth care funding mechanism.
The Rural Health Care Program provides funding to health care providers for telecommunications and broadband services. Established in 1997, the program subsidizes the difference between urban and rural rates for telecommunications services.
The program consists of two subprograms: One is called the “telecommunications” program and the other is the Healthcare Connect Fund program.
Under the Telecommunications Program, eligible rural health care providers can obtain rates on telecommunications services in rural areas that are similar to rates charged in urban areas.
Institutions eligible for the Rural Health Care program include post-secondary schools offering medical care, medical schools, community health centers, rural health clinics, and non-for-profit hospitals.
In 1997, the FCC capped program funding at $400 million per year. The FCC waived use of a rate calculator created by the Universal Service Fund in 2021.
If Friday’s proposals are adopted as a formal rule, the FCC could seek to change the formula for funding rural providers. The proposal would also change reporting requirements and data quality requirements.
The FCC is specifically seeking comment on the funding cap proposal.
Commissioner Brendan Carr said that the FCC has a duty to expand rural health care opportunities. Providing health care institutions with subsidies on broadband or connected devices can ensure that “more patients can access affordable, quality care while getting to stay with their loved ones right in their home community,” he said.
Recalling time spent in rural Alaska, where a local health clinic provided the only internet connection for miles, Carr said vital telehealth connections like this “are often only possible” with support from the FCC’s rural health care program.
“Ensuring that this program has the sufficient and predictable levels of support it needs is not just a nice policy goal––it’s a statutory obligation for the FCC,” Carr added.
Broadband Mapping
NTIA Notice of Funding Opportunity on Infrastructure Bill Might Move to June
The timeline provided by Associate Administrator Doug Kinkoph represents a potential delay from the agency’s latest May estimate.
WASHINGTON, February 18, 2022 – An official at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration said this week that the agency’s notice of funding opportunity for the recently enacted bipartisan infrastructure bill may be released in mid-June, as opposed to the agency’s earlier May estimate.
Doug Kinkoph, the associate administrator of the agency’s Office of Internet Connectivity and Growth, revealed the potential new timeline while speaking on a panel about infrastructure bill spending Tuesday during the National Association of Regulatory Utilities Commissioners’ Winter Policy Summit.
Kinkoph also made note that the NTIA is currently coordinating with the Federal Communications Commission on a weekly basis, and that the agency will actively be utilizing input from individual states to develop plans for disbursing the bill’s funding.
On Wednesday during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee with the NTIA’s head Alan Davidson, Davidson said that he spoke with Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on his second day in the job. They have been in “constant communication since then,” he said.
Infrastructure, supply chain issues, and ‘Build Back Better’
At the NARUC event prior to the panel on which Kinkoph spoke, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm spoke to NARUC’s audience virtually, championing President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda that includes the bipartisan infrastructure bill and components of the stalled Build Back Better Act.
Granholm highlighted the infrastructure bill’s investment in supply chain policy, particularly to address shortages of batteries, as one of its most important components at the moment amid ongoing supply chain woes.
She also emphasized the need for the government to be transparent in how it funds new builds provided for by the infrastructure bill, and encouraged any entities with intelligence on potential Russian cyberattack activities through the country’s continued offensive on Ukraine to communicate those concerns with the federal government.
Granholm offered her opinion that the president’s Build Back Better agenda will eventually be passed.
Still waiting for FCC broadband maps
“Having been at the FCC twice I feel honor-bound to apologize because the FCC has really screwed it up,” said Blair Levin, the former architect of the 2010 National Broadband Plan, and former chief of staff at the FCC during the Clinton administration.
“We’ve got to get going on this. But the FCC, at best, will have a map by this summer. There are a number of states that have done a much better job than the FCC of collecting data, and I think there are states that are way ahead of them. “Hopefully the FCC will be able to make up for a lot of lost time.”
Haren Rashes of ExteNet said independent companies and municipalities face challenges regarding broadband maps of their area, particularly when it comes to utility pole permits. Randy Clark, vice president of federal regulatory affairs at Lumen, said that he has promoted “the critical” role of state maps in his conversations with the FCC.
Municipalities and pole attachments
There are three different types of municipalities, said Rashes: 60 percent are considered “good”, 30 percent are difficult but “you can see a light at the end of the tunnel”, and 10 percent don’t care what the FCC says they should do.
This last group of cities have created their own way of doing it that ends in them charging the companies more than they should have.
Rick Cimerman, vice president of external and state affairs for the cable television and internet association NCTA, agreed with Rashes on the importance of access to telephone poles. He cited a story in which a co-op proposed an application processing rate for getting wires on poles that would take 14 years.
With utilities commissioners also attending panels throughout the summit, electric utilities and cooperatives were heralded as solution-providers where even the recent federal infrastructure programs may fail to provide for Americans.
In part, electric utilities and cooperatives’ involvement in the broadband sector is important because the electric sector attract more funding opportunities, panelists said.
Reporter T.J. York contributing to this article.
