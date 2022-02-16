Funding
Applicants for Infrastructure Bill Money Should Get to Know State Broadband Offices
Those interested in federal money should engage in outreach, build solid teams, Broadband.Money head Jase Wilson said.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 — The head of an organization helping applicants get broadband funding urged those interested to get involved in outreach activities and get to know people in the state broadband offices.
In an interview with the Fiber Broadband Association on Wednesday, Broadband.Money head Jase Wilson said applicants chasing a portion of the $42.5 billion that the National Telecommunications and Information Association is handing out as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act will need to get close to those making the decisions.
Broadband.Money is in part set up to bring closer national and local leaders to share ideas and thoughts on the future of broadband in the country.
Wilson recommended getting in touch with state broadband offices, directors at internet service providers, being active on discussion boards, and generally making connections with others in the broadband community.
Wilson also recommended that the audience becomes familiar with how the program – the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program – will differ from past funding initiatives.
Applicants must be proactive, build a team
Wilson also urged internet service providers to “question their assumptions”. A poll of the webinar audience showed that 46 percent of the viewers assumed that their biggest challenge will be simply not knowing what to do. Wilson told listeners they need to take action themselves, because saying “we are waiting on the rules” and using the wait-and-see strategy is not a good idea. Instead, Wilson reminded the audience that being active in the broadband community is the right way to go.
Wilson also recommended those interested in funds build a team that will work together to make the process as efficient as possible. He noted such a team could be made of expert partners, consultants, investors, strong local operators, and other members of the local community.
Expert Opinion
Mike O’Rielly: Don’t Repeat Past Mistakes, or How to Wisely Spend Federal Broadband Money
Universal broadband has not been achieved, in part, because previous grant funding has often been misspent.
For millions of Americans, high-speed Internet service has been a saving grace during the COVID-19 pandemic. This reality led Congress to authorize hundreds of billions that can be used to help everyone who wants broadband technology to have a reasonable opportunity of obtaining it – a long-running U.S. policy that remains unreached.
Universal broadband has not been achieved, in part, because previous grant funding has often been misspent.
I witnessed this fact in my over 25 years of public service – most recently as a commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission, as well as legislative staff roles in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. These positions gave me a front-row seat to government broadband initiatives, providing some insight of just how current policymakers can avoid past mistakes.
I’ve identified key principles that would not only help ensure broadband connectivity for all Americans who still need it.
Keep focus on unserved communities
Millions of Americans without broadband access tend to live in less populated and rural areas. In the past, traditional broadband providers couldn’t afford to build or upgrade networks in such harder-to-reach places.
While bringing unserved homes online can be extremely expensive, it is so worth it. I have personally talked with families before and after broadband builds and remember their uplifting and life changing stories.
Making this happen, however, will require the federal government to stay laser-focused on serving the truly unserved. Previous funding programs have strayed from this top priority, expanding broadband in places that already have it.
Beyond the caustic problems subsidized overbuilding causes, it’s hugely objectionable to spend funds on a second, third, or fourth provider when some Americans have nothing.
Address complex issues preventing broadband adoption
Policymakers must also focus on Americans who have access to broadband, but do not adopt it. Many Americans are economically challenged and can’t afford the cost. I’m encouraged that Congress has allocated over $20 billion in the last few years to help lower broadband costs for those most in need, and signs are that this funding may be having a real impact.
However, the broadband adoption problem extends beyond affordability. As studies make clear, many Americans have both access and the means to afford broadband but still decide not to subscribe. They are missing enormous benefits for themselves and, perhaps more importantly, their families.
Encouraging adoption requires an extensive investment of time and money, including partnering with local government agencies and community organizations. With necessary funding, these entities can pursue targeted outreach and systemic solutions to reduce the number of willing non-adopters.
Tackle deployment barriers
It is well known that other impediments – beyond funding – limit broadband expansion. For example, poles and rights-of-way are essential to bringing high-speed broadband to many unserved Americans. Yet too often, federal, state, and local policies fail to facilitate enough access to broadband providers.
Essentially, certain pole owners can block or vastly overcharge for access to or replace their poles. As a result, broadband deployment is delayed or cut short while costs skyrocket – all of which leaves vital communities unserved.
There are simple fixes that would help ensure timely and cost-efficient broadband deployment. Top of the list is requiring all pole and rights-of-way managers, notwithstanding structure or size, to comply with federal law, which helps govern rates, replacement, and approval processes.
Fixing pole attachment and right-of-way processes would help broadband providers bring service to missing neighborhoods.
Move quickly but not recklessly
As new government funding is made available, it is important to take stock of what does and doesn’t work before spending more. Yet, the ink was barely dry from the president’s pen when some in Congress were already talking about adding even more Federal broadband funding.
There are billions and billions of dollars dedicated for broadband that haven’t even been distributed yet. Evaluating how the current spending works — prior to burdening Americans with additional debts — is the right course of action.
Taxpayers should expect that the billions in broadband funding now available is being used in the most efficient and effective ways possible. Expanding private sector networks in unserved areas, lowering the overall cost for those facing financial hardship, and methodically addressing adoption will bring the best outcomes and help the most Americans.
Michael O’Rielly is a visiting fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission. He was FCC Commissioner from 2013-2020 and has 20 years of Capitol Hill experience, including serving as Policy Advisor in the Office of the Senate Republican Whip. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
Funding
ReConnect Rep Warns of ISPs Asking for More Subsidies Than Needed for Builds
Shekinah Pepper said Wednesday tribal communities should be on alert for service providers asking for chunks of subsidies upfront.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3, 2022 – Shekinah Pepper, the general field representative for the Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect program, warned tribal communities Wednesday that internet service providers may try demand from them more of their program subsidies than they need to build out broadband in their areas.
At an event hosted by the Agriculture Department, Pepper said that he has heard of different tribes that have been approached by service providers who demand that they give them 25 percent — or more — of their subsidies upfront for a build.
“When people start asking for money up front, I would be a little cautious,” said Pepper, adding if a tribe is approached by an ISP that wants a down payment, Pepper encourages awardees to confer with their general field representative as a precaution before moving forward.
“With the amount of money flying around, you do get groups that are out there looking for easy prey, and we just don’t want to see that happen,” Pepper said.
Wednesday’s event was convened to discuss the allocation of grant money to tribal and underserved communities in its third round of distribution, whose deadline for applications is February 22. Currently the program has about $1.15 billion dollars to distribute amongst different broadband projects.
The ReConnect Program is a subset of the Rural Utilities Service, an office within the Department of Agriculture. The program provides funding to broadband project across the country through grants, loans, or a combination of both. The program has put away $350 million in grants that can only be awarded to tribal communities or underserved communities.
Funding
Stakeholders Argue Over Whether Middle-Mile Should Receive Infrastructure Bill Funding
Debate at an NTIA event over whether or not funding should go to the middle-mile.
WASHINGTON, January 31, 2022 — Stakeholders looking for broadband funding for their communities at a National Telecommunications and Information Administration listening session on Wednesday were split on whether funding should go to middle-mile infrastructure.
The NTIA, which is administering the $42.5 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act under its Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment program, seeks comments from the public on a number of questions, including what criteria it should use to evaluate projects, how it should define “eligible subscriber” for the low-cost broadband service option, how it should ensure transparency and accountability, and to what extend funding should be used to build middle-mile infrastructure. Comments are due February 4, 2022.
It was on the latter question that sparked a division between those who think there should be substantial funding for the transport route – which carries traffic to the cable that plugs into homes and businesses – and those who argued it should not.
Though some of the meeting’s attendees felt that the middle-mile should receive no funding at all, others argued that middle-mile and last-mile infrastructure are linked. In other words, if there’s no middle-mile, there can be no last-mile to fund either. “The last-mile and the middle-mile have a symbiotic relationship,” said one commentator.
Other attendees said that they do not feel like they are able to pick a particular side of the argument because the middle-mile needs to be better defined.
At the Digital Infrastructure Investment conference in Houston in September, Sunne Wright McPeak, president and CEO of the California Emerging Technology Fund, said stakeholders interested in expanding broadband rollout should focus on the last mile, the stretch of cable that connects the middle-mile to homes and businesses.
“I would rather leverage the resources and infrastructure they’ve [internet service providers] already built – that we as taxpayers and ratepayers have already paid for – and tap into that in order to focus on last-mile,” she said at the conference.
Recent
- Applicants for Infrastructure Bill Money Should Get to Know State Broadband Offices
- National Digital Inclusion Alliance Gets $10 Million Grant from Google Charity Arm
- FCC, NTIA Commit to Teaming Up on Spectrum Strategy and Coordination
- Senators Want Map Work, Letter on Cybersecurity, D.C. Court Upholds FCC Antenna Rule
- Internet Pioneer Vint Cerf Says Digital Inclusion is More Than Just Access
- ‘A Lot’ of Providers Haven’t Complied with FCC Transparency Order, ISP Lawyer Claims
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Spectrum3 months ago
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Will Rinehart: Early Reports Show the Emergency Broadband Benefit is Not Reaching Its Intended Audience
-
Funding3 months ago
FCC Extends Deadline for Lifeline Phase-out After Pressure