Funding
Applicants Have Trouble With Applying for Affordable Connectivity Program
Concerns from advocates echo some of FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s concerns for the ACP.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2022 – Advocates for the Affordable Connectivity Program said Tuesday they face language, outreach hurdles in encouraging eligible households to apply.
The program, which is an extension of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, provides eligible households with an up-to $30 per month subsidy and $75 per month subsidy for houses in tribal lands for broadband internet, with a one-time $100 subsidy on a device. On March 1, 2022, the ACP will be the full-time replacement to the EBB.
But despite a White House event announcing more than 10 million Americans have registered for the program, panelists from various organizations — who all spoke about the importance of encouraging eligible household to apply to the ACP — said they face barriers, including language gaps, to getting people signed up.
“The general consensus is that the language [of the application] is scary,” said Sandra Caraveo, national programs manager at the League of United Latin American Citizens.
According to Emily Chi, director of telecommunications, technology and media at Asian Americans Advancing Justice, there is a “need for bilingual resources and translators at every step of the process.
“We need to reach people where they are….We want to make [the ACP application process] as accessible as possible,” said Chi.
Another hurdle advocates face is getting the word out about the ACP. Caraveo said that a lot of eligible households are simply “not aware of the option [of ACP] being available to them.”
At an event on Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the “biggest challenge” of the ACP has been getting households signed up.
“These resources are meant to reach our most underserved communities,” Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, said Tuesday.
There are 30 million households without broadband access, Americans are paying some of the highest prices in the world for broadband services, and record amounts of time are being spent online, said Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-California.
Possible solutions
One way to get over these hurdles is for people to communicate with the officials in their state, said Joi Chaney, executive director of the Washington bureau and senior vice president of policy and advocacy at the National Urban League.
“[Figure] out if there are any resources for outreach opportunities,” she said.
Chi agreed. “We really need community members to step up and share their stories.”
5G
NTIA Head Says Agency Is Currently Testing Military Equipment’s Sensitivity to 5G
Davidson said that he hopes to avoid inter-agency conflicts such as last month’s dispute with airlines over 5G interference.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 – Head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Alan Davidson said Wednesday that his agency is currently conducting lab testing in partnership with the Department of Defense on military equipment’s sensitivity to 5G wireless signals.
The information came as part of Davidson’s remarks during testimony before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on the NTIA’s oversight of telecommunications policy such as enactment of the recently enacted bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The testing is being carried out in the NTIA’s facility near Boulder, Colorado.
Last month, several airlines threatened to ground flights following companies such as Verizon and AT&T’s refusal to further delay expanded launches of 5G networks and the companies’ subsequent launch of the networks.
The launch was already preceded by several delays made at the request of airlines, and though companies did not comply with airlines’ most recent request for a delay they did agree to limit 5G service in areas around airports.
Necessary delays in 5G rollout?
Several, including telecom providers, have raised skepticism that such delays were necessary and about the degree to which 5G interferes with planes.
A House hearing early this month heard that the crisis was largely caused due to a lack of coordination and information sharing between entities like the Federal Aviation Administration and telecom companies.
During Wednesday’s hearing with Davidson, Republican Rep. Bob Latta of Ohio said proactive NTIA oversight of such scenarios in the future is essential to prevent what he says was “fear mongering” from the FAA in concerns over 5G interference with flights.
In testimony Davidson vowed an “evidence based” approach to assess wireless interference risks and in the future prevent situations like last month’s.
“We’re going to coordinate on the science,” said Davidson.
Disbursement of $65 billion in funds under Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
Plans for the NTIA’s disbursement of $65 billion allocated to broadband infrastructure in the bipartisan infrastructure bill also loomed large during Wednesday’s hearing.
Obstacles in training and staffing at the local-government level that complicate rollout of infrastructure bill were discussed – activities that will be overseen in part with federal program officers. Further grant programs for local government were suggested to combat these obstacles.
The infrastructure measure was hailed as central to international economic competition, as China makes the necessary investments in broadband to connect 1 billion people.
On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of 16 senators, all of whom voted for the infrastructure bill and many of whom represent swing states, sent a letter to Davidson emphasizing the urgency of the bill’s enactment.
The letter specifically called for work with the Federal Communications Commission to remedy its past overstatement of broadband coverage in the U.S. and create new, accurate maps of coverage.
Funding
Applicants for Infrastructure Bill Money Should Get to Know State Broadband Offices
Those interested in federal money should engage in outreach, build solid teams, Broadband.Money head Jase Wilson said.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 — The head of an organization helping applicants get broadband funding urged those interested to get involved in outreach activities and get to know people in the state broadband offices.
In an interview with the Fiber Broadband Association on Wednesday, Broadband.Money head Jase Wilson said applicants chasing a portion of the $42.5 billion that the National Telecommunications and Information Association is handing out as part of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act will need to get close to those making the decisions.
Broadband.Money is in part set up to bring closer national and local leaders to share ideas and thoughts on the future of broadband in the country.
Wilson recommended getting in touch with state broadband offices, directors at internet service providers, being active on discussion boards, and generally making connections with others in the broadband community.
Wilson also recommended that the audience becomes familiar with how the program – the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program – will differ from past funding initiatives.
Applicants must be proactive, build a team
Wilson also urged internet service providers to “question their assumptions”. A poll of the webinar audience showed that 46 percent of the viewers assumed that their biggest challenge will be simply not knowing what to do. Wilson told listeners they need to take action themselves, because saying “we are waiting on the rules” and using the wait-and-see strategy is not a good idea. Instead, Wilson reminded the audience that being active in the broadband community is the right way to go.
Wilson also recommended those interested in funds build a team that will work together to make the process as efficient as possible. He noted such a team could be made of expert partners, consultants, investors, strong local operators, and other members of the local community.
Expert Opinion
Mike O’Rielly: Don’t Repeat Past Mistakes, or How to Wisely Spend Federal Broadband Money
Universal broadband has not been achieved, in part, because previous grant funding has often been misspent.
For millions of Americans, high-speed Internet service has been a saving grace during the COVID-19 pandemic. This reality led Congress to authorize hundreds of billions that can be used to help everyone who wants broadband technology to have a reasonable opportunity of obtaining it – a long-running U.S. policy that remains unreached.
Universal broadband has not been achieved, in part, because previous grant funding has often been misspent.
I witnessed this fact in my over 25 years of public service – most recently as a commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission, as well as legislative staff roles in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. These positions gave me a front-row seat to government broadband initiatives, providing some insight of just how current policymakers can avoid past mistakes.
I’ve identified key principles that would not only help ensure broadband connectivity for all Americans who still need it.
Keep focus on unserved communities
Millions of Americans without broadband access tend to live in less populated and rural areas. In the past, traditional broadband providers couldn’t afford to build or upgrade networks in such harder-to-reach places.
While bringing unserved homes online can be extremely expensive, it is so worth it. I have personally talked with families before and after broadband builds and remember their uplifting and life changing stories.
Making this happen, however, will require the federal government to stay laser-focused on serving the truly unserved. Previous funding programs have strayed from this top priority, expanding broadband in places that already have it.
Beyond the caustic problems subsidized overbuilding causes, it’s hugely objectionable to spend funds on a second, third, or fourth provider when some Americans have nothing.
Address complex issues preventing broadband adoption
Policymakers must also focus on Americans who have access to broadband, but do not adopt it. Many Americans are economically challenged and can’t afford the cost. I’m encouraged that Congress has allocated over $20 billion in the last few years to help lower broadband costs for those most in need, and signs are that this funding may be having a real impact.
However, the broadband adoption problem extends beyond affordability. As studies make clear, many Americans have both access and the means to afford broadband but still decide not to subscribe. They are missing enormous benefits for themselves and, perhaps more importantly, their families.
Encouraging adoption requires an extensive investment of time and money, including partnering with local government agencies and community organizations. With necessary funding, these entities can pursue targeted outreach and systemic solutions to reduce the number of willing non-adopters.
Tackle deployment barriers
It is well known that other impediments – beyond funding – limit broadband expansion. For example, poles and rights-of-way are essential to bringing high-speed broadband to many unserved Americans. Yet too often, federal, state, and local policies fail to facilitate enough access to broadband providers.
Essentially, certain pole owners can block or vastly overcharge for access to or replace their poles. As a result, broadband deployment is delayed or cut short while costs skyrocket – all of which leaves vital communities unserved.
There are simple fixes that would help ensure timely and cost-efficient broadband deployment. Top of the list is requiring all pole and rights-of-way managers, notwithstanding structure or size, to comply with federal law, which helps govern rates, replacement, and approval processes.
Fixing pole attachment and right-of-way processes would help broadband providers bring service to missing neighborhoods.
Move quickly but not recklessly
As new government funding is made available, it is important to take stock of what does and doesn’t work before spending more. Yet, the ink was barely dry from the president’s pen when some in Congress were already talking about adding even more Federal broadband funding.
There are billions and billions of dollars dedicated for broadband that haven’t even been distributed yet. Evaluating how the current spending works — prior to burdening Americans with additional debts — is the right course of action.
Taxpayers should expect that the billions in broadband funding now available is being used in the most efficient and effective ways possible. Expanding private sector networks in unserved areas, lowering the overall cost for those facing financial hardship, and methodically addressing adoption will bring the best outcomes and help the most Americans.
Michael O’Rielly is a visiting fellow at the Hudson Institute and a former Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission. He was FCC Commissioner from 2013-2020 and has 20 years of Capitol Hill experience, including serving as Policy Advisor in the Office of the Senate Republican Whip. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
