Broadband's Impact
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on April 13, 2022 — Preparing for IIJA’s Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON or LIVE ONLINE. To attend IN PERSON, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET. Our venue requires that all attendees show proof of vaccination for entry; Please bring documentation with you.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE ONLINE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event on Zoom.
Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Preparing for IIJA’s Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program
There are two ways to participate in this event: IN PERSON though Eventbrite, or LIVE ONLINE through Zoom.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Digital Inclusion
FCC Equity Council Approves Working Group to Broaden Definition of ‘Anchor Institution’
The Equity and Diversity Council will study broadening anchor institution to include LGBT organizations.
WASHINGTON, February 24, 2022 – The Federal Communication Commission’s Equity and Diversity Council voted and successfully adopted Wednesday a commitment to explore broadening the definition of an anchor institution to increase digital equity and diversity in the tech labor force.
Anchor institutions are long-term, established organizations that are necessary for the community’s success, like libraries, schools, and hospitals.
The council voted to approve a working group, titled “Amplify the Role of Anchor Institutions in Creating Digital Equity in the Labor Force,” to look into expanding the definition of an “anchored institution to include non-traditional community-based institutions.”
Some examples of non-traditional anchor institutions are LGBT nonprofits, senior organizations, justice-impacted support organizations, and other nonprofits in the region. These institutions are now being included to help support the goal of the CEDC to “support diversity, inclusion, and equity in the tech workforce.”
The non-traditional anchor institutions are expected to help those who are participating in this workstream understand “how they [anchor institutions] operate, collaborate, and impact digital inequities including digital upskilling in their cities.”
Digital Inclusion
Reaching Households ‘Biggest Challenge’ of Affordable Connectivity Program, Rosenworcel Says
The Affordable Connectivity Program, like its predecessor, has a challenge with outreach, a conference heard Thursday.
WASHINGTON, February 22, 2022 – At a Thursday event, Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, said the “biggest challenge” of the Affordable Connectivity Program for the agency has been getting households signed up.
“There are more households we can get to because this program really helps households stay connected to something essential,” Rosenworcel said of the broadband subsidy program during the National Digital Inclusivity Alliance’s annual Net Inclusion event. “We have a once in a generation opportunity to make an extraordinary impact, and I’m pretty convinced we’re only going to do that effectively if we are talking to each other with crazy regularity.”
Rosenworcel’s comments came after a question about a potential relationship between the FCC and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Digital Equity Act to distribute information concerning the ACP.
The comments follow a recent announcement from the White House that the ACP has registered over 10 million households. The ACP will provide eligible households with a $30 per month subsidy for broadband, or $75 a month for houses in tribal communities. It also gives eligible households a one-time $100 credit for a device to connect to the internet.
The agency chairwoman had previously said that the “most valuable thing” for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which is the predecessor of the program, is outreach. And activists agreed that more outreach needs to be done to raise awareness about the program.
The National Digital Inclusivity Alliance, which is recognized for its efforts to put an end to the digital divide, announced on February 15 a $10-million grant from Google’s charitable arm that is intended identify 18 rural and tribal community organizations and fund their digital navigator programs.
Broadband's Impact
FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Looks to Broadband Nutrition Label Enforcement
The chairwoman promoted the new broadband nutrition label at an event hosted by the University of Colorado law school.
February 17, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel promoted the commission’s “broadband nutrition label” initiative Thursday and said she looks forward to working with state attorneys general on its enforcement.
At an event hosted by the University of Colorado law school on Thursday, Rosenworcel promoted her agency’s latest transparency measure, which requires broadband providers to list their services’ pricing and speed information to consumers. The nutrition labels would use standard listing, including information such as download and upload speeds and the cost of introductory rates. The commission voted to approve the measure last month.
Rosenworcel also said state attorneys general can enforce violations of companies’ commitment to post their “nutrition labels” through their state’s consumer protection statute, which prohibit deception to consumers. Rosenworcel said she looks forward to more coordination between state attorneys general and the FCC on enforcement of the labels.
Rosenworcel said the commission’s goal is to mandate the labels by November 2022, the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
“Look, you go to the grocery store and pull a box of cereal off the shelf and learn how many carbohydrates it has in it, you can take another box and compare it, because there’s a nutrition panel that’s black and white and super distinctive,” Rosenworcel said.
“We are absolutely copying the kinds of labels you see at the grocery store,” Rosenworcel added. “We want it to be that simple and iconic.”
Rosenworcel said the initiative “allows us to be good consumers” and promotes competition among broadband service providers. “When you buy broadband, it should be that simple,” she said. “Let’s borrow from what we see in our grocery stores and literally develop a broadband nutrition label so customers can compare one service to another.”
Recent
- Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on April 13, 2022 — Preparing for IIJA’s Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program
- ‘Airwaves for Equity’ Initiative Wants Spectrum Auction Proceeds for Digital Equity
- NTIA Listening Session Hears Wireless Versus Fiber, Electromagnetic Health Concerns
- Comcast Offers Free Internet, $86 Million for Homework Gap, TPRC’s Call for Research Papers
- Lit Communities Brings Broadband to Underserved Communities Through Public-Private Efforts
- Broadband Breakfast on April 6, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data (Part 2)
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Spectrum4 months ago
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
-
Broadband Roundup3 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup4 weeks ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup1 month ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Expert Opinion4 months ago
Will Rinehart: Early Reports Show the Emergency Broadband Benefit is Not Reaching Its Intended Audience