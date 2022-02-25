#broadbandlive
Broadband Breakfast on March 16, 2022 — Should Wireless Internet Service Providers Overbuild Themselves?
Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Should Wireless Internet Service Providers Overbuild Themselves?
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on March 9, 2022 — Preparing for the IIJA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
To attend IN PERSON, sign up to attend in person through Eventbrite. Please arrive for lunch at Clyde's of Gallery Place, 707 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C., by 11:30 a.m. to be seated for lunch. The program will begin promptly at 12 Noon ET.
Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Preparing for the IIJA’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Broadband Breakfast on March 2, 2022 — Will New FCC Rules Change Competition in Multi-Tenant Environments?
These final rules from the FCC bar ISPs from entering into certain exclusive arrangements with landlords of multi-tenant buildings.
Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Will New FCC Rules Change Competition in Multi-Tenant Environments?
The FCC adopted rules on February 15 that give tenants in apartments and office buildings more transparency, competition and choice for broadband services. These final rules bar ISPs from entering into certain exclusive arrangements with landlords of multi-tenant buildings; require providers to disclose to tenants “in plain language” the existence of exclusive marketing arrangements; and clarify rules to allow for multiple service providers to use building wires to deliver service. What options does this leave for tenants, and owners, of multiple-dwelling units? Some believe that this will open up choice to millions of people in U.S. multi-tenant environments. Others believe that this is more of the same. We’ll hear from experts on all sides of this controversy.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
Jessica Rosenworcel Tackles Multiple Dwelling Broadband at INCOMPAS Summit
FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Shares Proposal to Promote Broadband Competition In Apartment Buildings
Housing, Public Interest Groups Oppose Multitenant Exclusivity Agreements
Broadband Breakfast on February 23, 2022 — A Forum With Expert Opinion Authors
Broadband Breakfast’s Expert Opinion forum is the place for experts to voice their opinions on broadband policies.
Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12 Noon ET — A Forum With Broadband Breakfast Expert Opinion Authors
Broadband Breakfast is a leading source of news and events focused on broadband policy and internet technology. We cover the Washington broadband scene, just as we are part of this community. One other important function we serve is as the host of the premier “Expert Opinion” forum on all things broadband. We publish Expert Opinion articles topics including broadband infrastructure, broadband’s impact, and the role of Big Tech companies. In this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session, Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will interview the authors of recent Expert Opinions on Broadband Breakfast
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Michael O’Rielly, Former Federal Communications Commissioner, Principal, MPORielly Consulting, LLC
- Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO, SiFi Networks
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Don’t Repeat Past Mistakes, or How to Wisely Spend Federal Broadband Money, by Michael O’Rielly, Broadband Breakfast Expert Opinion, February 9, 2022
- Internet Service Providers Benefit From a Shared Fiber Network Infrastructure, by Ben Bawtree-Jobson, Broadband Breakfast Expert Opinion, August 23, 2021
- Ask Me Anything! with Ben Bawtree-Jobson, Broadband.Money interview, January 28, 2022
- Ben Bawtree-Jobson Built Open Access Fiber Before it Was Cool, Broadband.Money profile, January 26, 2022
Ben Bawtree-Jobson is CEO of SiFi Networks, which funds, builds and owns FiberCity networks. Internet Service Providers, 4G/5G carriers and other service providers wishing to deliver ubiquitous high-speed broadband services to business and residential properties in cities make use of FiberCity networks, which also offer connectivity for city-wide Internet of Things applications.
Michael O’Rielly served as a Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission from 2013 through 2020. He is currently President at MPORielly Consulting Inc., a Visiting Fellow at the Hudson Institute, and a Senior Fellow at the Media Institute. Before joining the FCC, Mr. O’Rielly held a variety of leading staff positions during 20 years on Capitol Hill in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, ending as Policy Advisor in the Office of the Senate Republican Whip.
