Broadband Breakfast on March 2, 2022 — Will New FCC Rules Change Competition in Multi-Tenant Environments?
These final rules from the FCC bar ISPs from entering into certain exclusive arrangements with landlords of multi-tenant buildings.
Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Will New FCC Rules Change Competition in Multi-Tenant Environments?
The FCC adopted rules on February 15 that give tenants in apartments and office buildings more transparency, competition and choice for broadband services. These final rules bar ISPs from entering into certain exclusive arrangements with landlords of multi-tenant buildings; require providers to disclose to tenants “in plain language” the existence of exclusive marketing arrangements; and clarify rules to allow for multiple service providers to use building wires to deliver service. What options does this leave for tenants, and owners, of multiple-dwelling units? Some believe that this will open up choice to millions of people in U.S. multi-tenant environments. Others believe that this is more of the same. We’ll hear from experts on all sides of this controversy.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
Jessica Rosenworcel Tackles Multiple Dwelling Broadband at INCOMPAS Summit
FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Shares Proposal to Promote Broadband Competition In Apartment Buildings
Housing, Public Interest Groups Oppose Multitenant Exclusivity Agreements
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast on February 23, 2022 — A Forum With Expert Opinion Authors
Broadband Breakfast’s Expert Opinion forum is the place for experts to voice their opinions on broadband policies.
Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12 Noon ET — A Forum With Broadband Breakfast Expert Opinion Authors
Broadband Breakfast is a leading source of news and events focused on broadband policy and internet technology. We cover the Washington broadband scene, just as we are part of this community. One other important function we serve is as the host of the premier “Expert Opinion” forum on all things broadband. We publish Expert Opinion articles topics including broadband infrastructure, broadband’s impact, and the role of Big Tech companies. In this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session, Editor and Publisher Drew Clark will interview the authors of recent Expert Opinions on Broadband Breakfast
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Michael O’Rielly, Former Federal Communications Commissioner, Principal, MPORielly Consulting, LLC
- Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO, SiFi Networks
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- Don’t Repeat Past Mistakes, or How to Wisely Spend Federal Broadband Money, by Michael O’Rielly, Broadband Breakfast Expert Opinion, February 9, 2022
- Internet Service Providers Benefit From a Shared Fiber Network Infrastructure, by Ben Bawtree-Jobson, Broadband Breakfast Expert Opinion, August 23, 2021
- Ask Me Anything! with Ben Bawtree-Jobson, Broadband.Money interview, January 28, 2022
- Ben Bawtree-Jobson Built Open Access Fiber Before it Was Cool, Broadband.Money profile, January 26, 2022
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Ben Bawtree-Jobson is CEO of SiFi Networks, which funds, builds and owns FiberCity networks. Internet Service Providers, 4G/5G carriers and other service providers wishing to deliver ubiquitous high-speed broadband services to business and residential properties in cities make use of FiberCity networks, which also offer connectivity for city-wide Internet of Things applications.
Michael O’Rielly served as a Commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission from 2013 through 2020. He is currently President at MPORielly Consulting Inc., a Visiting Fellow at the Hudson Institute, and a Senior Fellow at the Media Institute. Before joining the FCC, Mr. O’Rielly held a variety of leading staff positions during 20 years on Capitol Hill in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, ending as Policy Advisor in the Office of the Senate Republican Whip.
Broadband Breakfast on January 19, 2022 — The Community Broadband Network Approach to Infrastructure Funding
Community broadband networks will play a crucial role in implementation of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
See Infrastructure Bill Brings New Focus on Decision Making at Community Level, Broadband Breakfast, January 24, 2022
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can watch the January 19, 2022, event on this page. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 12 Noon ET — The Community Broadband Network Approach to Infrastructure Funding
Community broadband networks will play a crucial role in the implementation of the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, particularly the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, and the Digital Equity Act. This vital session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online will bring our friends from MuniNetworks.org, the Community Broadband Networks Initiative of the Institute for Local Self Reliance, to discuss the issues, trends and concerns they are following. What open questions remain about the IIJA rules? How do the Treasury Department’s rules on the State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program interact with the IIJA program? What concerns should community networks have about the next stages of federal funding in their states?
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- DeAnne Cuellar, Community Broadband Outreach Team Lead, ILSR’s Community Broadband Network Initiative
- Sean Gonsalves, Senior Reporter, Editor and Researcher, ILSR’s Community Broadband Network Initiative
- Ry Marcattilio-McCracken, Senior Researcher, ILSR’s Community Broadband Network Initiative
- Christopher Mitchell, Director, ILSR’s Community Broadband Network Initiative
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Please note: Our event on “State Broadband Officials and the Broadband Infrastructure Surge” has been moved to February 16, 2022.
Panelist resources:
- Christopher Mitchell: Treasury Department Rescue Plan Act Rules Improve Broadband Funding, Broadband Breakfast, January 13, 2022
DeAnne Cuellar is a tech equity advocate and communications strategist from San Antonio, Texas. She served as Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s digital inclusion appointee to the City of San Antonio’s Innovation & Technology Committee, resulting in several policy and funding priorities to close the digital divide. As a social impact entrepreneur, she co-founded several cross-sector nonprofit initiatives, advocating for justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion for historically underrepresented communities.
Sean Gonsalves is a longtime former reporter, columnist, and news editor with the Cape Cod Times. He is also a former nationally syndicated columnist in 22 newspapers, including the Oakland Tribune, Kansas City Star and Seattle Post-Intelligencer. His work has also appeared in the Boston Globe, USA Today, the Washington Post and the International Herald-Tribune. Sean joined the Institute for Local Self Reliance staff in October 2020 as a senior reporter, editor and researcher for ILSR’s Community Broadband Network Initiative.
Ry Marcattilio-McCracken is Senior Researcher with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance’s Community Broadband Networks Initiative. He is interested in the democratizing power of technology, systems engineering, and the history of science, technology, and medicine. Previously, Ry worked as an Adjunct Professor of American History in Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Minnesota. Ry holds a Ph.D. in American History from Oklahoma State University.
Christopher Mitchell is the Director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative with the Institute for Local Self-Reliance in Minneapolis. Mitchell, a leading national expert on community networks, Internet access, and local broadband policies, built MuniNetworks.org, the comprehensive online clearinghouse of information about local government policies to improve Internet access. Its interactive community broadband network map tracks more than 600 such networks. He also hosts audio and video shows online, including Community Broadband Bits and Connect This!, and Public Knowledge presented Christopher with its Internet Protocol award in 2021, which honors those who have made significant contributions to Internet policy.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on February 9, 2022 — Harnessing Cryptocurrency
Join us IN PERSON on Wednesday at Clyde’s of Gallery Place, to learn about how regulations will affect the blockchain.
See “Experts Caution Against Overregulating Cryptocurrency,” Broadband Breakfast, February 16, 2022
Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Harnessing Cryptocurrency
Join us in person for a Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on cryptocurrency. In Broadband Breakfast’s premiere session on the subject of decentralized finance, we’ll explore recent developments in the blockchain, consider the ways that cryptocurrencies are impacting global financial transactions and transfers, and address government officials’ attempts to harness – or to banish – blockchain-based digital coinage.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Jennifer Schulp, Director of Financial Regulation Studies at the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives
- Carol Goforth, Clayton N. Little Professor of Law, University of Arkansas in Fayetteville
- Matthew Snider, Senior Vice President, Centri-Tech
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Panelist resources:
- New Technology and Old Rules: Constructing a Crypto Regulatory Framework, Cato Institute series of four events, November 22, 2021-January 13, 2022
- Regulation of Cryptotransactions, by Carol Goforth and Yuliya Guseva
- Broadband Internet Solutions for Affordable Housing, Centri Tech
- NFT Consulting
- Will web3 reinvent the internet business?, The Economist, January 28, 2022
- CES 2022: Cryptocurrency Leaders Press Benefits as Uncertain Over Regional Clampdowns Looms, by Benjamin Kahn for Broadband Breakfast
- U.S. Needs to Modernize with Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies, Said Former Trading Commission Chairman, by Benjamin Kahn for Broadband Breakfast
- NFTs May Be Central to the Emerging ‘Internet of Value,’ Say Experts at Pulver VON3, by Megan Boswell for Broadband Breakfast
Jennifer Schulp is the director of financial regulation studies at the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives, where she focuses on the regulation of securities and capital markets. She has testified before the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, and her writing has appeared in Business Insider, MarketWatch, and others. Before joining Cato, Schulp was a director in the Department of Enforcement at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc., representing FINRA in investigations and disciplinary proceedings relating to violations of the federal securities laws and self-regulatory organization rules.
Carol Goforth is the Clayton N. Little Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. She is the author of more than a dozen academic articles dealing with regulation of cryptoassets and transactions in them, as well as Regulation of Cryptotransactions, a comprehensive text for law students and others interested in crypto regulation published in 2020 by West Academic. The second edition of that book is expected April of this year.
Matthew Snider is Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Centri Tech. His career has been focused on bringing broadband affordability and adoption to underserved communities, both urban and rural. An active participant in the blockchain economy for the past six years, Snider understands the impact that these technologies play in building out use case solutions that bring more adoption to broadband, and to the blockchain.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
