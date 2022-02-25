Connect with us

Broadband Breakfast on March 30, 2022 — How Technology Helps the Environment

Photo used with permission

Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event and REGISTER HERE.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12 Noon ET — How Technology Helps the Environment

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.

Broadband Breakfast is a decade-old news organization based in Washington that is building a community of interest around broadband policy and internet technology, with a particular focus on better broadband infrastructure, the politics of privacy and the regulation of social media. Learn more about Broadband Breakfast.

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on April 6, 2022 — Broadband Mapping and Data (Part 2)

February 25, 2022

By

Photo of a router from Ctrl blog

Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Broadband Mapping and Data (Part 2)

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on March 23, 2022 — Big Tech and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 25, 2022

By

Illustration from January 2022 by Bryce Durbin

Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Big Tech and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

#broadbandlive

Broadband Breakfast on March 16, 2022 — Should Wireless Internet Service Providers Overbuild Themselves?

Published

13 hours ago

on

February 24, 2022

By

Photo by Wireless Internet Service Providers Association

Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12 Noon ET — Should Wireless Internet Service Providers Overbuild Themselves?

Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:

  • Guests have been invited
  • Drew Clark (presenter and host), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast

