Broadband's Impact
Broadcasters Go Against Big Tech With Congress Forcing Negotiations
NAB publicly advocates for the Journalism Competition and Protection Act, despite concerns.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 – The president of the National Association of Broadcasters is urging Congress to pass legislation that would allow broadcasters and news organizations to negotiate with Big Tech platforms on terms to host their content.
Curtis Legeyt said at an event hosted by The Media Institute Tuesday that the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, sponsored by Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, would help smaller broadcasting stations get their share of the pie and allow them to compete against larger players in the industry.
“There is simply too much at stake if we don’t face big tech’s online dominance,” Legeyt said. “The best thing that Washington can do is enable us to compete.”
The bill, which was introduced last March, would give broadcasters and digital news companies the ability to withhold over a four-year period content from big technology platforms unless the platform – with one billion monthly users or across all its products, which includes Facebook and Alphabet – agrees to certain terms, including financial compensation.
The legislation has seen similar versions contemplated in other countries around the world, including in Canada and Australia, where big tech companies would be compelled to pay to link to news sources. Facebook, one large platform that would be subject to U.S. legislation, has struck deals to host news content in Australia.
Some hesitant about legislation
Organizations including public interest groups Public Knowledge, Creative Commons, Free Press Actions and others sent a letter to Klobuchar and ranking member on an antitrust committee Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, expressing their concerns about the bill.
The letter said the bill will exacerbate the power dynamic between large and local media organizations. They said the negotiations between content creators and distributors “may actually hurt local publishers by entrenching existing power relationships between the largest platforms and largest publishers.”
“News giants with the greatest leverage would dominate the negotiations and small outlets with diverse or dissenting voices would be unheard if not hurt,” the letter said.
Digital Inclusion
National Digital Inclusion Alliance Gets $10 Million Grant from Google Charity Arm
The grant will identify and fund rural and tribal community orgs.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 – The National Digital Inclusion Alliance announced Wednesday a four-year, $10 million grant from Google.org to create a National Digital Navigator Corps.
The Corps, which will launch in spring 2022, will identify 18 rural and tribal community organizations and fund digital navigator programs in these organizations that will help people connect to the internet, obtain appropriate devices, and become digitally literate.
This announcement came during the first day of NDIA’s Net Inclusion event in Portland, Oregon. The NDIA is a nonprofit organization that connects various organizations across the U.S., such as policy makers, academics, and other nonprofit organizations, to advocate for national access to broadband and put an end to the digital divide.
This grant is the single largest grant in NDIA history. and will help bring the internet and online skills to rural and tribal communities.
“We must address any and all barriers to digital equity,” said Angela Siefer, the executive director of NDIA. “This is what digital navigators do – weave digital support into our social safety net.”
The grant from Google’s charitable arm will go towards helping the NDIA continue the digital navigator model, support navigator programs in tribal communities, and provide publicly available digital navigator resources.
“Where you live shouldn’t be a barrier to connecting to the world. Internet connections and digital skills training can provide enormous opportunities,” said Kent Walker, president for Global Affairs at Google. “By supporting NDIA and their work to deploy a team of Digital Navigators across the country, we’ll be meeting people where they are, in rural and Tribal communities, providing tailored, one-to-one support.”
Digital Inclusion
Internet Pioneer Vint Cerf Says Digital Inclusion is More Than Just Access
The luminary emphasized literacy on cybersecurity and accessibility features for disabled individuals.
WASHINGTON, February 15, 2022 – Vint Cerf, a vice president at Google and an early developer of the internet, said more data should be collected to get a better sense of internet performance across the country.
As the Federal Communications Commission races to improve broadband maps that show what areas have what speeds, including using crowdsourced data from speed tests, Cerf said on an Ask Me Anything-style interview Friday that broader information points need to be collected to get a more accurate picture of the problem.
“Today, people do episodic measurements of speed, go to speedtest.net…you run it, but usually only run it when you’re not happy with the performance, and so we get this skewed data that says everything is terrible,” Cerf said in the wide-ranging interview with Broadband.Money.
“So, we should be running background tests that are preserving of privacy, but help us understand what does this user see in terms of performance over a period of time? What are the variations, maximum, minimum average, and so on?”
Cerf also asked whether we can “distinguish between poor performance as a consequence of badly configured Wi-Fi versus a poorly performing internet access point or internet access to the ISP.”
“Those are the sorts of things that I hope we could do better at, so that we can understand better how well are we serving users for a variety of different applications,” he added.
In November, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act into law, which puts $65 billion toward broadband. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency of the Commerce Department handling $42.5 billion of that money, will be tasked with its distribution to the states. The new legislation also raised the federal speed standard to 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload, from 25/3.
But the holdup is the accurate maps, which Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said could come from the FCC this summer. The FCC for its part has been working to gather more data points than the agency’s reliance, historically, on internet service provider data, which in part led to a mess with the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. That includes crowdsourcing data from consumers, including gathering speed data.
Cerf said he anticipates challenges to the deployment of funds from the IIJA, since measurement data on internet performance is not readily available.
Cerf noted that looking at components of performance in the home is not easy because Wi-Fi speeds often include input from fiber or cable and looking at performance without these components is not so simple.
Digital inclusion
Cerf also touched on what he’s like to see on the digital accommodations front.
“It is not just access to Internet; it’s not just access to the equipment that helps you use the Internet, but it also is accessibility in the sense of accommodating people who might have physical disabilities that interfere with their ability to use the technology,” Cerf said.
He said inclusion must focus on more than just ensuring people have access to broadband and connected devices, stating that individuals must learn the best type of equipment to be using for their connections.
“That includes what kind of equipment should I be using? What’s on the laptop? What kind of trouble might I get into? What’s phishing? What’s pharming? What’s malware? What’s the denial-of-service attack? What other kinds of content? What’s ransomware? People need to be aware of the risk factors going online,” Cerf said.
Internet of Things, centralized social media login
Cerf suggested that state officials should play hardball with network operators and refuse to provide them with funds until they can answer the questions about broadband data that they are asked.
He also prognosticated on internet developments of the future, predicting increase in the prevalence of Internet of Things devices for data collection in industries such as agriculture should better network support be developed for the devices.
Cerf floated the possibility of centralized online logins rather than having to enter sites through individual social media accounts such as a Facebook or Google profile.
Additionally, he expressed skepticism over how revolutionary the metaverse and cryptocurrency will be in the tech sector despite stating that the ability to move money around without having a credit card is important.
Broadband's Impact
National Urban League CEO Says Infrastructure Bill and Latimer Plan Will Help Close Digital Divide
The plan addresses availability and adoption of a high-speed internet connection for disadvantaged communities.
WASHINGTON, February 14, 2022 – The President of the National Urban League said the digital equity provisions in the infrastructure bill will further the advocacy group’s goal of closing the digital divide.
Delivering the keynote at an AT&T Policy Forum session on Thursday, Marc Morial told viewers that implementing NUL’s Latimer digital equity plan – named after Black American inventor, draftsman and engineer Lewis Howard Latimer and proposed in September of last year – will promote connectivity and inclusion to all families across the United States by addressing availability, adoption and access to economic opportunity that keeps communities of color behind in American society.
Referencing the recently-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, Morial said policymakers “can’t talk about our infrastructure anymore without talking about universal access to high-quality internet. The IIJA allocates $2.75 billion for the Digital Equity Act, where funds are designed to help improve states and local governments’ digital inclusion efforts.
“Communities of color have been left out of the internet revolution,” Morial said. “With the IIJA, there are tools and resources available to begin to address that,” cautioning that there must be “careful, equitable deployment” of federal funds.
“A high-speed internet connection is an essentiality of living, working, thriving, and living in the nation today,” Morial said. “In the 21st century, it’s similar to indoor plumbing, electricity and roadways in the 20th century.”
Recent
- Broadcasters Go Against Big Tech With Congress Forcing Negotiations
- NTIA Brings On 29 Experts, Multi-Tenant Rules Final, Facebook Settles Cookies Suit
- Experts Caution Against Overregulating Cryptocurrency
- Commerce Secretary Urges Chips Act Passing or U.S. Faces ‘National Emergency’
- Applicants for Infrastructure Bill Money Should Get to Know State Broadband Offices
- National Digital Inclusion Alliance Gets $10 Million Grant from Google Charity Arm
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Spectrum3 months ago
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Will Rinehart: Early Reports Show the Emergency Broadband Benefit is Not Reaching Its Intended Audience
-
Funding3 months ago
FCC Extends Deadline for Lifeline Phase-out After Pressure