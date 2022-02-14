Broadband Roundup
CIA Data Collection, India Bans Chinese Apps, Korea Slaps American Tech With Fines
Senators released declassified material on the CIA’s bulk data collection program.
February 14, 2022 – Declassified documents released Thursday reveal the Central Intelligence Agency conducted bulk information gathering on Americans without approval or oversight from courts.
Senate Intelligence Committee members Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, released documents Thursday that revealed the CIA conducted this program via Executive Order 12333, signed in 1981 by then-President Ronald Reagan.
According to a joint letter submitted to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board by Wyden and Heinrich in April of 2020, the CIA program existed “entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection, and without any of the judicial, congressional or even executive branch oversight that comes from [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] collection.
“But what these documents demonstrate is that many of the same concerns that Americans have about their privacy and civil liberties also apply to how the CIA collects and handles information under executive order and outside the FISA law,” Wyden and Heinrich said in a joint statement.
“In particular, these documents reveal serious problems associated with warrantless backdoor searches of Americans, the same issue that has generated bipartisan concern in the FISA context,” the statement added.
India continues to ban China-linked apps
India banned over 50 apps with ties to China on Monday.
According to reporting done by TechCrunch, many of the apps were clones or reskins of apps that had previously been banned by India, beginning in 2020.
In June of 2020, India kicked off its trend of app banning when it banned TikTok, which hit 2 billion downloads in 2020.
Though the Indian government has not explicitly mentioned China in these waves of app bans, it has raised concerns over consumer privacy and data collection as a threat to national security.
The apps banned in this most recent wave include a battle royal shooter, Free Fire, published by Sea Ltd. Seemingly in response, the company’s stock plummeted 19 percent. Other apps that were banned were products of giant tech firms including Tencent and Jack Ma’s Alibaba.
Korean antitrust body fined big tech for unfair business practices
The Yohap News Agency reported that the Korea Fair Trade Commission fined Netflix and Google $16,300 on Sunday for using allegedly deceptive information to prevent subscribers from ending their paid memberships, or in some cases, outright disallowing users from terminating said memberships.
In addition to the fine, the KFTC ordered the companies to cease the unfair practices.
The fine decidedly represents one of the smallest levies against Google in recent years, after the company faced a $2.8 billion antitrust case in the European Union in 2021.
Broadband Roundup
Online Sexual Abuse Bill, Internet Freedom at Olympics, Washington Nationals Crypto Deal
A Senate Judiciary bill is facing industry criticism on its effectiveness.
February 11, 2022 – The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced the controversial Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act, aimed at holding tech platforms liable for child sexual abuse material’s spread.
The bill would carve out an exception to Section 230, revoking protection for companies from prosecution when they are believed to be responsible for abuse content on their sites.
Privacy and civil liberties groups are opposing the bill, in part saying it disincentivizes strong encryption of websites.
Under the bill, prosecutors would be permitted to use the existence of an encrypted chat option as evidence that a company fails to protect children.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sponsored the bill, while it has faced some hesitancy to its provisions from Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
Chinese Olympic star defends country’s internet restrictions
U.S.-born Chinese Olympic skier and 2022 gold medalist Eileen Gu is facing criticism for comments she has made defending China’s restrictions on citizens’ internet activities.
In response to Instagram users questioning her ability to use the platform while mainland Chinese are not permitted to do so, Gu stated that anyone can download a VPN free from the App Store and use the social media platform.
In the past few years, many VPN services have been blocked by Chinese authorities and individual Chinese citizens who have circumvented the Great Firewall with VPNs or spoken outside of China’s internet have been punished and criminalized.
However, a post displaying Gu’s defense of China was censored on Chinese social media.
In her birthplace United States, Gu has been criticized for refusing to speak about politics throughout her rise to fame.
Nationals bring crypto into the stadium
The Washington Nationals baseball team on Wednesday announced it would partner with a cryptocurrency community that starting next year may allow fans to pay for tickets and concessions with digital tokens.
The community, Terra, runs on a technology created by Singapore-based Terraform Labs.
Terraform Labs and its CEO Do Kwon were subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in November for information on tokens created with Terra network which mirror the price of U.S.-traded securities.
The SEC said it was investigating whether federal law was violated by selling securities in the U.S. without registering with the agency, prompting a suit against the SEC from Kwon and Terraform in response.
The Terra network controls more than $2.7 billion through a decentralized autonomous organization, allowing members to govern the operation of the entire community.
Broadband Roundup
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
Microsoft’s new app rules get ahead of federal legislation targeting unsavory app store practices.
February 10, 2022 – Microsoft announced Wednesday that new rules for its app store will include a commitment to not give its own apps preferential treatment and not requiring app developers to go through the company to process payments.
The new rules, announced in a blog post, appears to be an effort to get ahead of regulatory issues in front of Washington’s regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, which is scrutinizing big deals from the giants in tech. Microsoft recently announced a proposal to acquire gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $70 billion.
Last week, the Senate Judiciary committee approved the Open App Markets Act, which forbids app stores with a certain number of users from requiring app developers to use in-app payment options controlled by the application store owner.
“We will continue to enable developers to choose whether they want to deliver their apps for Windows though our app store, from someone else’s store, or “sideloaded” directly from the internet,” said Microsoft, citing “emerging legislation.”
Last year, Apple booted Fortnite maker Epic Games from its app store for bypassing Apple’s payment processing system.
CPUC says it has no jurisdiction over Sprint 3G phase-out
The California Public Utilities Commission is proposing to defer to the federal government a decision on what to do about a complaint by Dish Network that claims T-Mobile reneged on a promise to delay the phase-out of the Sprint 3G network.
To approve T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint, the Department of Justice required Sprint to sell mobile wireless carrier Boost Mobile to Dish Network to prop up a competitive environment. T-Mobile told federal regulators that it will commit to a three-year phase out of the Sprint 3G network, which would give Dish time to migrate customers to its own network, but eventually scaled back the timeline to March 31, 2022 instead of 2023.
In a proposed decision on February 2, the commission said – because the DOJ structured the Boost deal – the department “is the only entity that can state definitively whether the notice given by T-Mobile meets the reasonable notice requirement,” adding neither T-Mobile nor Dish “can unilaterally decide what constitutes reasonable notice” on the 3G network shut down.
The PUC must vote to approve the proposed decision.
Samsung appoints new head of internet of things division
On Thursday, Samsung appointed Mark Benson as the new head of connected home division SmartThings U.S.
In this new role, Benson will be responsible for the growth of SmartThings along with the company’s development strategy. Furthermore, Benson will spearhead the SmartThings mission to “achieve mass smart home adoption with a unified and intelligent home experience.”
In a press release, Benson said of his new position, “Connected living is at an inflection point and is primed for mass adoption. SmartThings continues to be at the center of this movement, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build, grow, and expand our platform to new audiences.”
Benson has worked within the internet of things for over 20 years and previously served as head of product and engineering at SmartThings. Prior to this role, Benson had worked with a multitude of technology companies ranging from software development to manufacturing companies.
Samsung is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Roundup
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
The FCC announced an additional $126 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
February 9, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that it has allocated an additional $126 million for connecting students, schools, and libraries to the internet, bringing the total amount the FCC has put towards this cause to $4.5 billion.
The Tuesday press release said these funds will be pulled from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to connect 270,000 students, 340 schools, 20 libraries, and 6 consortia. The release came shortly after the FCC’s announcement of a new task force to combat digital discrimination.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the release that the funds will bring “more connectivity to students and libraries in our communities, helping to close the Homework Gap” and that its overall goal is “to support success in the digital age, no matter who you are, or where you live.”
RootMetrics report has AT&T as fastest carrier
AT&T was the most reliable, the fastest, and had the best data performance out of the U.S.’s three major providers, according to a Tuesday report from data company RootMetrics.
The report charts the performance of Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T during the second half of 2021. The data is collected from three million tests and puts AT&T as the top mobile carrier in the US. Other reports have put T-Mobile on top.
According to RootMetrics, AT&T shared the first-place spot with Verizon in terms of overall experience and call and text capabilities, meaning that out of the seven categories, AT&T came out on top for six of them.
Industry, businesses applaud House passage of chips funding legislation
Businesses leaders and organizations are applauding the passage earlier this month of the America Competes Act by the House of Representatives, urging the Senate to follow suit and push it forward to President Joe Biden’s desk for signing.
In a Department of Commerce press release on February 4, businesses including Ford and SkyWater Technology and the Semiconductor Industry Association spoke in statements about the importance of the bill, which puts $52 billion toward funding for semiconductor chip manufacturing, whose supply has been hampered by a global supply chain crisis.
“House passage of CHIPS Act investments is a significant step toward strengthening America’s leadership in semiconductors, which are foundational to our economy, national security, and global leadership in the transformative technologies of now and the future,” said the SIA in the release.
“We urge leaders in the House and Senate to work together promptly on a bipartisan, bicameral competitiveness bill containing CHIPS Act investments that can be passed by both chambers and signed into law by the president,” the SIA statement continued. “Getting this legislation across the finish line will help strengthen U.S. chip production and innovation for many years to come.”
