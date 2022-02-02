Broadband Mapping & Data
Commerce Secretary Says Expect More Accurate Broadband Maps This Summer
Accurate maps will allow federal dollars to target unserved and underserved areas.
WASHINGTON, February 2, 2022 – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Tuesday that more accurate maps from the Federal Communications Commission could be on their way this summer, eventually opening the way for money to flow from infrastructure legislation signed in November.
Raimondo told a subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which handles spending, that her office has been in close contact with the FCC about map development. The FCC has been working on creating the most accurate surveys – adding crowdsourced data to the dataset – to give the government and the internet service providers an idea of what areas are in most need of broadband infrastructure.
Raimondo was responding to a question from Senator Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire, about the status of the maps and how accurate they will be. Observers have noted that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act money will not move unless more accurate maps are released – an effort to avoid problems experienced in the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which awarded projects in areas with adequate existing infrastructure.
Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, noted as much when she raised the prospect of IIJA money going toward “overbuilding” – or building infrastructure in areas with existing infrastructure. Raimondo noted that the IIJA “provides a crystal-clear framework to prioritize unserved, then underserved,” and then echoed Collins’s thoughts about how harmful overbuilding would be for the American people – though some would disagree.
States concerned about getting funding
Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, expressed his concern that some areas in his state might be mislabeled as served, instead of unserved or underserved, and lose out on funding.
Raimondo said the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency of the Commerce Department tasked with spreading out $42.5 billion from the IIJA, is hiring one person for each state that will be the “single point person” so the NTIA can become a one-stop-shop, with people who will be on the ground and aware of each state’s needs. In addition, her department is also focusing on increasing stakeholder engagement, she said.
Raimondo said the legislation is purposefully flexible to help individual states reach the goals of high quality, reliable, and affordable broadband to “every single household, small business, farm, family, and student in America”, saying that “gaps in broadband mean gaps in opportunity.”
Raimondo also urged all the senators in attendance to be more concerned and involved with their state broadband offices to make a plan to submit for funding, saying that they know their states better than the department does.
Broadband Data
Federal Communications Commission Approves New Provider Transparency Requirements
Broadband providers must now create “broadband nutrition labels” which list pricing and speed information.
WASHINGTON, January 28, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission voted Thursday to require that broadband providers create “broadband nutrition labels” that list information on the pricing and speed of internet service they provide.
The labels mimic food nutrition labels in format and aim to increase transparency of providers in their marketing to consumers.
With their approval at the commission’s monthly open meeting Thursday, Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said the new rules are crucial to consumers being able to find the best deals on broadband service for their personal needs.
Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel praised the label format, saying that it allows consumers to “easily compare” information and that it is “black and white, simple to read, and easy to understand.”
The long-simmering idea was enacted by Congress in the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by the president on November 15. It directed the FCC to revive the project by one year from the law’s passage.
On Thursday, Joshua Stager, New America’s deputy director for broadband and competition policy at its Open Technology Institute, called the vote “a welcome step forward and a win for consumers.” The think tank began promoting the idea last decade, and it had been endorsed by the Obama administration before being canned by the Trump administration.
Industry group Wireless Internet Service Providers Association said the transparency afforded by the new policy “provides consumers with important tools to make informed choices.”
Additionally in Thursday’s meeting, when the agency tentatively revoked telecom operator China Unicom Americas’ operating authority in the United States, the agency said they had reached out to the Department of Justice for assistance in responding to what they say are potential threats from the China-based company. This inter-agency review is routinely part of determinations involving foreign-owned telecommunications companies.
The agency also updated its definition of “library” to make clear that Tribal libraries are eligible to receive funds under the Universal Service Fund’s E-rate program.
Starks emphasized that the commission’s action represented progress on digital inclusion efforts, but that unfamiliarity of Tribal libraries with the E-rate program remains a problem.
Broadband Mapping & Data
Ookla Fourth Quarter Report Puts T-Mobile as Fastest, Most Consistent Wireless Provider
T-Mobile ranks fastest mobile provider, improving on third quarter performance.
WASHINGTON, January 18, 2022 — Metrics company Ookla reported Tuesday that speed test data from the fourth quarter of last year show that T-Mobile was the fastest and most consistent mobile operator, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is the top device in terms of popularity and download speeds, and Google is the top manufacturer when it comes to download and upload speeds.
The latest report, for the months of October, November and December, showed T-Mobile’s median download speed was 90.65 Megabits per second, while runner-up AT&T had a median download speed of 49.25 Mbps and Verizon came in at 44.67 Mbps. The District of Columbia had the fastest median mobile download speeds in the United States with 100.38 Mbps, with T-Mobile being the fastest mobile provider in 42 states.
T-Mobile also had a significant jump in terms of 5G performance, said the Tuesday report. In the third quarter, T-Mobile’s median 5G download speed was 135.27 Mbps, while Tuesday’s report shows their median 5G download speed was 187.12. Verizon came second with a median speed of 78.2 Mbps and AT&T was third with a median speed of 68.82 Mbps.
In the United States, the fastest popular device manufacturer was Google. Google’s median download speed was 60.82 Mbps, Samsung’s was 52.80, and Apple’s was 52.76.
However, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the most popular and fastest device overall, with a median download speed of 90.58 Mbps and the iPhone 13 Pro following closely behind at 89.61 Mbps.
In the report, only Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile were mentioned as internet providers, and Apple, Google, and Samsung were the only device manufacturers included.
Each month, Ookla collects data from Speedtest users to report the internet speed at their location, and the data from those tests are used to generate their quarterly reports.
Broadband Mapping
NTIA National Broadband Availability Map Expands to New States and Territories
Nevada, Louisiana, American Samoa and Puerto Rico will join.
WASHINGTON, December 29, 2021 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration said Tuesday it will expand its National Broadband Availability Map to include Nevada, Louisiana, American Samoa and Puerto Rico.
The NBAM, which now includes 38 states and two U.S. territories, is a geographic information system platform that allows for visualization and analysis of federal, state and commercially available data on broadband availability.
It is designed to better inform administrators’ broadband projects and funding decisions in their states.
Additionally, it includes five federal agencies: the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Economic Development Administration and the Appalachian Regional Commission.
In June, the NTIA also released to the public a digital map that includes key indicators of broadband needs across the U.S. This “Indicators of Broadband Need” tool “is the first interactive, public map designed to bring multiple third-party data sources together to help” public understanding of the digital divide and broadband affordability issues, the NTIA said.
The map shows overall great need for broadband access in the rural western U.S. compared to areas of the country such as the northeast and many parts of the Midwest.
