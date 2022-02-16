Innovation
Commerce Secretary Urges Chips Act Passing or U.S. Faces ‘National Emergency’
Separate legislation that fully funds the Chips Act is awaiting House votes.
WASHINGTON, February 16, 2022 – Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the country is staring down a “national emergency” if it doesn’t get funding approved to begin ramping up manufacturing of semiconductors domestically.
“We are in a dangerous situation and there is one solution: make chips in America, and it’s not going to happen until the CHIPS Act gets passed,” Raimondo told Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman, founders of Punchbowl News, which held the event.
The Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act, which has yet to pass either chamber, is set to receive $52 billion from the United States Innovation and Competition Act, which has only passed Senate. The money is expected to entice private companies to invest in technological leadership and semiconductor manufacturing. These technologies are used for artificial intelligence, computer chips and lithium batters for smart devices and electric vehicles.
President Joe Biden has encouraged the House to pass the funding bill to push the ball forward on manufacturing, as the country has faced difficulties with product supplies as Covid-19 has slowed the supply chain. In response to those supply chain concerns, this month the European Union proposed its own Chips Act to “confront semiconductor shortages and strengthen Europe’s technological leadership.”
Over the last 30 years the U.S. has gone from producing nearly 40 percent of the world’s semiconductors to just 12 percent, noted Raimondo during the event. The nation relies largely on Taiwan — home to one of the world’s largest manufacturers, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – for semiconductors, and Raimondo previously warned that if supply chain problems arise, as they have, China could take the lead on emerging technology.
Blockchain
NFTs May Be Central to the Emerging ‘Internet of Value,’ Say Experts at Pulver VON3
Bringing back transaction costs for messages or phone calls may be a way to deter spam messages.
February 3, 2022 – The explosion of interest in non-fungible tokens — digital assets of unique internet content — is a result of, and an important player in, the next phase of the evolution of the internet, according to technology experts.
More companies are entering the so-called metaverse, a virtual world that mimics the real world, where real social interactions happen through avatars. Facebook has rebranded to become Meta in an effort to get ahead of this evolution, and Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision-Blizzard is to also be in part a proposal to get its foot into the metaverse.
But another relatively recent development in the space is the creation digital memorabilia known as non-fungible tokens, which are purchased and sold through no intermediary — that is, no payment processing company or bank gets involved in the transaction.
The way it works is that users enter a marketplace that features listings for these digital assets, which can be a digitized news item or even a memorable tweet from social media platform Twitter. The users will have a digital wallet that will store the items and will have a purse for cryptocurrencies, which are themselves on a decentralized ledger known as the blockchain.
When a transaction is made, all users of the blockchain will have a copy of the deal. This process is said to make fraud difficult, as opposed to a centralized ledger that would keep all deals on one system, keeping eyes of those not involved off transactions.
The development and increasing acceptance of these assets — and the move toward the metaverse largely — are what experts at The VON3 Summit last month are calling the next phase, the third big cycle, in the internet’s evolution.
In this third phase, the internet is focused on communities and users having control of their creative assets, unencumbered by large technology companies and banks trying to get a slice of them through transaction fees and the like.
“Web1 was a promise of an open internet. Web2 was a promise of social connection. Web3 is a promise of creative content ownership,” said Jeremy Lipschultz, a professor at University of Nebraska Omaha and participant of the conference.
Jeff Pulver, founder and host of The VON3 Summit, declared that Web3 is the “dawn of a new era of the internet.” He said, “Web2 is really about companies, products and then community, and Web3 has a characteristic that is community first.”
By selling, gifting, redeeming or trading NFTs through the blockchain, in other words, creators have complete control of their content and who has access to it, the summit heard.
‘Internet of Value’
Web 3 has been coined by some of Pulver’s contemporaries as the “Internet of Value” because individuals will have complete control of all their assets on the internet without an intermediary. This new reality would mean that the economic world we know today would completely shift, say proponents.
“The tools are there, the value to be created is there, it requires one thing: Imagination,” said Pulver.
Non-fungible tokens are the reason Web 3 could be critical to the creative community, the summit heard. NFTs are defined by Bret Kinsella, VON3 panelist and founder and CEO of Voicebot.ai, as the “bridge between Web 2 and Web 3.”
Beyond creativity, NFTs could also be the future of nonprofits and charities. Carole Baskin from Big Cats Rescue has used the power of NFTs to raise money that will save large cats like tigers and lions around the world. Even wineries are trying to get involved, said Jacob Ner David, CEO of one called Vinsent.
As pioneers discover and decide what is possible for NFTs as a result of Web3, Pulver was quick to remind listeners that “this is new for all of us. We’re in this together.”
Users owning their data
Jeremiah Owyang, an industry analyst based in Silicon Valley and one of the speakers at the conference, said that in the ideal Web3, “we can own our data, we can own our identities, and we can own our equity.”
Instead of internet platforms taking users’ data and making money from that, the users would have ownership and control over that data.
“That’s the vision,” said Owyang.
This vision was shared by other speakers, such as the co-founder and co-chair of location technology company Foursquare, Dennis Crowley. He said that while it would be the user’s choice what to do with their own information, maybe we, as users, would be able to “hold onto some of the value [of our data] and monetize them.”
Bringing back micropayments?
This vision also tied into an idea of Koji CEO Dmitry Shaprio: Bringing back transaction costs for messages or phone calls as a way to deter spam messages and robocalls.
Lower costs for voice and data communications have been a godsend for many. But the fact that there is no charge (beyond access to an internet service provider) to send email messages led in the early internet to the proliferation of spam.
More recently, the widespread use of digital telephony and a U.S. regulatory system in which termination charges have been eliminated for cellular calls has led some to appreciate the value that toll charges impose in ensuring that the communicators aren’t scamming recipients of their messages.
Or as Shaprio put it, “Want to send me a message? Pay the price.”
Chris Fine, a technologist and business leader, also emphasized the value of time, saying that in Web3, there should be “some way to filter” the messages and calls received.
Pulver agreed. “Pay me for my time,” he said.
Theadora Soter contributed reporting to this article.
Artificial Intelligence
Advances in AI Less About Flashy Robots and More About ‘Creeping Incrementalism’
Artificial intelligence, disguised as helpful hints on web search results, is already having an active effect on society.
WASHINGTON, February 2, 2022 — Experts in artificial intelligence said that the future of AI is less about flashy robots with facial expressions and more about subtle advancements that entice users to give away more time and information.
“We’re no longer in the emerging phase of AI,” says Chloe Autio, advisor and senior manager at the Cantellus Group, a boutique consultancy focused on strategy and governance of emerging technologies like AI, in an exchange with Broadband Breakfast Editor and Publisher Drew Clark.
Autio and fellow Broadband Breakfast Live Online speaker, Sarah Oh, senior fellow at the Technology Policy Institute, made clear that AI is no longer a far-away concept that won’t be realized for many years, instead it is already a part of our everyday lives.
“For me, it’s less of this fear that we’ll all turn into robots or that robots will turn into us,” says Autio. Instead, Autio says her concern sprouts from the growing dependency society has on AI technologies without knowing it.
These technologies vary from Alexa and Siri to apps like Instagram and Twitter. “Social media platforms have changed to optimize for engagement and participation,” said Autio.
In doing this, social media platforms are utilizing AI technologies that help them learn more about users. Autio also gave the example of advanced search engines that give users responses in complete sentences rather than just a list of resources.
“People need to be more wary of these sorts of advancements through creeping incrementalism,” warned Autio.
Oh echoes these concerns in a more generalized way: “It’s like electricity, it’s a general technology. It empowers both negative and positive uses,” she says.
While the conversation did highlight some of the exciting potential AI holds, the fears of AI’s potential, if not already active, effect on society were abundantly apparent.
Our Broadband Breakfast Live Online events take place on Wednesday at 12 Noon ET. You can also PARTICIPATE in the current Broadband Breakfast Live Online event. REGISTER HERE.
Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12 Noon ET — AI’s Impact on Media, Law, Finance and Government
Artificial Intelligence is continuing to transform wide realms of our society and economy, and machine-based intelligence is just getting started. In this forward-focused session of Broadband Breakfast Live Online, we’ll speak with thinkers, innovators, and policy-makers about how journalism, law, finance and government services have been or will be transformed by AI. Join us for a world of discovery, as well as caution, about policies that need to be in place to harness the power of AI.
Panelists for this Broadband Breakfast Live Online session:
- Chloe Autio, Advisor, The Cantellus Group
- Dr. Sarah Oh, Senior Fellow, Technology Policy Institute
- Other guests have been invited
- Drew Clark (moderator), Editor and Publisher, Broadband Breakfast
Chloe Autio is an Advisor and Senior Manager at The Cantellus Group, a boutique consultancy focused on strategy and governance of emerging technologies like AI. Chloe specializes in AI policy and applied practice, most recently as a Director of Public Policy at Intel Corp. Chloe is a founding board member of the DC chapter of Women in Security and Privacy (WISP) and holds an economics degree from UC Berkeley where she also studied technology policy.
Sarah Oh is a Senior Fellow at the Technology Policy Institute. She has presented research to the Western Economic Association and Telecommunications Policy Research Conference, witness testimony to the Senate Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, and has co-authored work published in the Northwestern Journal of Technology & Intellectual Property, Berkeley Technology Law Journal, and other peer-reviewed journals. Dr. Oh completed her Ph.D. in Economics from George Mason University, and holds a J.D. from Scalia Law School and a B.S. in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University.
Drew Clark is the Editor and Publisher of BroadbandBreakfast.com and a nationally-respected telecommunications attorney. Drew brings experts and practitioners together to advance the benefits provided by broadband. Under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, he served as head of a State Broadband Initiative, the Partnership for a Connected Illinois. He is also the President of the Rural Telecommunications Congress.
WATCH HERE, or on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
As with all Broadband Breakfast Live Online events, the FREE webcasts will take place at 12 Noon ET on Wednesday.
SUBSCRIBE to the Broadband Breakfast YouTube channel. That way, you will be notified when events go live. Watch on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.
See a complete list of upcoming and past Broadband Breakfast Live Online events.
Innovation
Biden Encourages House to Pass Technology Innovation Funding Bill
The United States Innovation and Competition Act would, among other things, plow money into semiconductor research and development.
WASHINGTON, January 25, 2022 – President Joe Biden on Friday encouraged the House of Representatives to push through Senate-passed legislation that would plow more federal money into technological innovation in the country.
The United States Innovation and Competition Act, which was introduced by Chuck Schumer, D-New York and passed the Senate in June by a 68-32 margin, will put billions toward domestic research and development and manufacturing for products including semiconductors and alleviating the supply chain concerns that have hampered critical industries in recent months.
“The Biden-Harris Administration has been working around the clock with Congress, our international allies and partners, and the private sector to expand U.S. chip manufacturing capacity, bring back critical American manufacturing jobs, address the chip shortage, and ensure we are not exposed to these disruptions again,” said a White House statement on Friday, adding chip maker Intel announced a $20 billion factory outside Columbus, Ohio.
“To accelerate this progress, the President is urging Congress to pass legislation to strengthen U.S. research and development and manufacturing for critical supply chains, including semiconductors,” the statement said, adding it “would make generational investments in research and development and advanced manufacturing to help us grow critical industries and win the jobs of the future.”
The legislation, which would leverage $52 billion to entice private companies to invest in technological leadership, will also focus on developing and building new technologies in the United States, including artificial intelligence, computer chips, and lithium batteries for smart devices and electric vehicles.
The House of Representatives has passed alternative legislation, such as NSF for the Future Act and The Department of Energy Sciences for the Future Act, which together would provide funding for semiconductor manufacturing, invest $50 billion over five years in the Department of Energy’s Office of Science and National Labs, invest in the development of domestic sciences, and invest in renewable energy and research on emergent technology.
Recent
- Commerce Secretary Urges Chips Act Passing or U.S. Faces ‘National Emergency’
- Applicants for Infrastructure Bill Money Should Get to Know State Broadband Offices
- National Digital Inclusion Alliance Gets $10 Million Grant from Google Charity Arm
- FCC, NTIA Commit to Teaming Up on Spectrum Strategy and Coordination
- Senators Want Map Work, Letter on Cybersecurity, D.C. Court Upholds FCC Antenna Rule
- Internet Pioneer Vint Cerf Says Digital Inclusion is More Than Just Access
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Spectrum3 months ago
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Will Rinehart: Early Reports Show the Emergency Broadband Benefit is Not Reaching Its Intended Audience
-
Funding3 months ago
FCC Extends Deadline for Lifeline Phase-out After Pressure