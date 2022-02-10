Broadband's Impact
Controversy Over Gigi Sohn’s Involvement With Locast Continues to Plague Nomination
Sohn decided to recuse herself after controversy surrounding her service as a board member of the group operating Locast.
WASHINGTON, February 10, 2022 — Gigi Sohn’s recusal from a recent broadcasting matter that raised a potential conflict of interest issue did little to assuage Republican concerns Wednesday that she could serve as an impartial commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission.
In a hearing held for her nomination as the party tie-breaking commissioner on the agency, Republican senators voiced doubts about Sohn’s ability to remain non-partisan on all the issues she might encounter as an FCC commissioner.
After losing a lawsuit filed by the major television network stations for violating copyright laws against retransmitting broadcast signals, Locast settled a $32 million judgment for $700,000. GOP senators criticized Sohn for not providing details about the settlement.
By recusing herself from issues related to the subject matter of the Locast lawsuit, Sohn will not be able to engage on matters pertaining to copyright of broadcasting for three years. She also agreed to remove herself from any matters concerning retransmission consent regulations for the next four years.
In the opening remarks of Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the ranking member of the Senate Committee of Commerce, he insinuated that because Sohn signed the settlement only one day after the Biden Administration nominated Sohn as the next FCC commissioner, Sohn may have set in place a quid-pro-quo with the companies suing the Sports Fans Coalition New York Inc., in order to lower the settlement. Throughout the hearing other members of the Republican party echoed this allegation.
To this alleegation, Sohn says that she had no knowledge of when, or if, her nomination for commissioner would be announced. Furthermore, Sohn stated that she had no involvement in the settlement as it was handled by the lawyers of both parties.
Sen. Wicker’s has skeptical. He asked Sohn why she said nothing about the settlement in the prior hearing Wicker. Sohn said she was legally bound by the settlement agreement, and that she was not permitted to reveal the settlement’s details.
Later, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, read the contract Sohn signed out loud. “Last time I checked, the U.S. Senate is not the press. There is nothing in this document that prohibits you from disclosing to the Senate,” said Ted Cruz.
Legitimate issue or smokescreen?
Conversely, Democrats said that the attacks on Sohn and her voluntary recusal are a smokescreen for the GOP to try and stop the FCC from moving forward in a positive direction. In her opening remarks Sohn said, “At the same time, I realize that this isn’t all about me. It’s about some wanting to stop the FCC from doing its important work ensuring that everyone in America has robust broadband regardless of who they are, what their income is or where they live, as mandated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
Later, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., echoed this statement when he said, “The reason you’re here is bigger than you. It is part of an effort to deadlock, disarm, and disable the FCC.”
Republican Commerce Committee members continue to raise concerns over Sohn’s Twitter feed and her ability to remain non-partisan.
The Wednesday hearing followed a prior December hearing, and came as a result of Wicker’s request to question Sohn again about her record, particularly on Locast, prior to a vote.
Broadband's Impact
FCC Task Force Against Discrimination, High Fixed Download Speeds, Broadband Prices Decline
Cross-agency task force to focus on policies to combat digital discrimination and promote equal access to broadband
February 8, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced Tuesday the formation of a cross-agency task force that will “focus on creating rules and policies to combat digital discrimination and to promote equal access to broadband across the country, regardless of zip code, income level, ethnicity, race, religion, or national origin,” according to the press release.
“Your zip code should not determine access to broadband—which this pandemic has proven is a must have, just like electricity or water,” Rosenworcel said in the release.
This announcement comes in the wake of the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in November of last year.
According to the act, the FCC must adopt rules and policies that foster digital equity and prevent digital discrimination.
The FCC will also revise its public complaint process to “seek feedback more prominently” from those who “may be facing digital discrimination in their communities,” according to the press release.
These initiatives will be completed by November 2023.
U.S. has faster fixed download speeds than 98 other countries
The United States has faster fixed download speeds on average compared to 98 other countries, according to a new analysis released on Monday.
The analysis, titled A Comparative Analysis of Fixed Broadband Speeds in Cities Across the World, Phoenix Center Chief Economist George Ford compared fixed broadband speeds across 4,480 cities around the world from 98 different countries and found that the United States has download speeds that “are faster than in other nations, on average.” Upload speeds had “mixed” results, “though differences are often small,” according to the study.
“Across many cities located in nearly one hundred nations, U.S. broadband speeds are found to be well above average,” said Ford. “The evidence belies the claim of lagging broadband speeds in the United States.”
Broadband prices have decreased across all download speeds over the past six years
In a look at pricing data from 50 national and regional internet providers over the past six years, an aggregator of broadband data BroadbandNow found that prices overall have “fallen since 2016.”
The analysis found that the price percentage decrease for each speed, with the 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 99 Mbps band declining by 14 percent, 100-199 Mbps dropping by 33 percent, 200 to 499 Mbps declining by 35 percent, and the 500-plus Mbps band dropping by 42 percent.
The analysis also found that “highest speed plans” had the biggest drop in price, “fiber tends to be cheaper than cable for most high-speed plans,” and “local prices are reflective of competition.”
Last week, Acting Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chris McLean said that his agency has funded more miles of fiber than power lines in the past two fiscal years.
Broadband's Impact
New FCC Partnership Will Address Digital Divide on Tribal Lands
A partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services will expand connectivity for tribal communities.
WASHINGTON, February 7, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced a partnership Wednesday with the Institute of Museum and Library Services to raise awareness about the agency’s E-Rate subsidy program.
The partnership will expand broadband connectivity to tribal libraries and organizations. The agency said these institutions will use program funds to increase broadband access.
Crosby Kemper, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, said the FCC’s update to the E-Rate program “is critical in supporting the technology needs of Tribal communities, especially during what has been one of the most challenging moments in modern history. IMLS, in partnership with the FCC, is proud to support initiatives and opportunities that empower Tribal communities and help expand their digital infrastructure.”
E-Rate, the federal program used to supply libraries with funding for internet infrastructure, has come under fire for a lack of expansion to tribal communities. In March of 2021, the federal government expanded E-Rate as part of its $1.9-trillion relief bill. In November, the FCC held a virtual listening session for tribal leaders and staff to find ways to increase funding requests from tribal libraries.
The FCC said the partnership reached out to all 574 tribal leaders to provide information about the E-Rate program and a path for tribal libraries to participate. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the FCC ramps up efforts to expand broadband access for tribal communities. On January 12, 2022, an agency order opened the filing window for tribal libraries to apply for the E-Rate program until March 22, 2022.
“The E-Rate program is a powerhouse that helps bring broadband to schools and libraries in every state across the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “But for Tribal libraries, it was often difficult to make use of this funding because of the way the rules were written. We’ve now put new rules in place that make it clear Tribal libraries are eligible to participate, and we are eager to get the word out. I’m excited to partner with IMLS so we can raise awareness in Tribal communities about this important funding opportunity.”
Founded in 1996, the E-Rate program was established to ensure that schools and libraries can obtain affordable broadband service. Discounts for support depend on the level of poverty in the community and whether the school or library is in a rural or urban community.
Health
FCC Telehealth Program Creating Real Positive Changes in Medical Care, Says Trade Association Rep
The program has allowed more providers to open telehealth services and is creating more audio-only sessions.
WASHINGTON, February 1, 2022 – An executive at the American Hospital Association on Monday praised the efforts of the Federal Communications Commission to disburse money to telehealth needs, which she said benefited the field in several ways.
Shira Hollander, senior associate director of policy development at the industry trade group that includes nearly 5,000 hospitals, said at a Federal Communications Bar Association event that the changes she’s seen include increasing options for audio-only telehealth appointments and a wider range of providers providing telehealth services.
Hollander explained the additional benefits of telehealth care, including a “continuity of care” to patients with a “significant drop in cancelled appointments,” an “increase in access to care” for unserved and underserved areas, and help in “providing extra capacity” for healthcare providers, especially in rural areas.
Additionally, the changes brought about by these new funds are hoped to be “catalysts” for future solutions, Hollander said. These solutions are meant to “help in long-term” healthcare.
That being said, Hollander continued, the rise in telehealth “underscores the need for broadband access” and equality.
“Access doesn’t mean equality,” said Hollander.
There were two rounds of applications and funding for the Covid-19 Telehealth Program. The first round, which took place in early 2020, provided 539 funding commitments to healthcare providers and a total $200 million in funding. The second round saw nearly 2,000 applications and resulted in 437 funding commitments to healthcare providers, a total of $256 million in funding. In this round, applications were scored in order of priority, with applications from hotspots of Covid-19, critical access hospitals, and tribal, rural, or low income areas taking first priority.
