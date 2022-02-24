Digital Inclusion
FCC Equity Council Approves Working Group to Broaden Definition of ‘Anchor Institution’
The Equity and Diversity Council will study broadening anchor institution to include LGBT organizations.
WASHINGTON, February 24, 2022 – The Federal Communication Commission’s Equity and Diversity Council voted and successfully adopted Wednesday a commitment to explore broadening the definition of an anchor institution to increase digital equity and diversity in the tech labor force.
Anchor institutions are long-term, established organizations that are necessary for the community’s success, like libraries, schools, and hospitals.
The council voted to approve a working group, titled “Amplify the Role of Anchor Institutions in Creating Digital Equity in the Labor Force,” to look into expanding the definition of an “anchored institution to include non-traditional community-based institutions.”
Some examples of non-traditional anchor institutions are LGBT nonprofits, senior organizations, justice-impacted support organizations, and other nonprofits in the region. These institutions are now being included to help support the goal of the CEDC to “support diversity, inclusion, and equity in the tech workforce.”
The non-traditional anchor institutions are expected to help those who are participating in this workstream understand “how they [anchor institutions] operate, collaborate, and impact digital inequities including digital upskilling in their cities.”
Digital Inclusion
Reaching Households ‘Biggest Challenge’ of Affordable Connectivity Program, Rosenworcel Says
The Affordable Connectivity Program, like its predecessor, has a challenge with outreach, a conference heard Thursday.
WASHINGTON, February 22, 2022 – At a Thursday event, Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, said the “biggest challenge” of the Affordable Connectivity Program for the agency has been getting households signed up.
“There are more households we can get to because this program really helps households stay connected to something essential,” Rosenworcel said of the broadband subsidy program during the National Digital Inclusivity Alliance’s annual Net Inclusion event. “We have a once in a generation opportunity to make an extraordinary impact, and I’m pretty convinced we’re only going to do that effectively if we are talking to each other with crazy regularity.”
Rosenworcel’s comments came after a question about a potential relationship between the FCC and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Digital Equity Act to distribute information concerning the ACP.
The comments follow a recent announcement from the White House that the ACP has registered over 10 million households. The ACP will provide eligible households with a $30 per month subsidy for broadband, or $75 a month for houses in tribal communities. It also gives eligible households a one-time $100 credit for a device to connect to the internet.
The agency chairwoman had previously said that the “most valuable thing” for the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which is the predecessor of the program, is outreach. And activists agreed that more outreach needs to be done to raise awareness about the program.
The National Digital Inclusivity Alliance, which is recognized for its efforts to put an end to the digital divide, announced on February 15 a $10-million grant from Google’s charitable arm that is intended identify 18 rural and tribal community organizations and fund their digital navigator programs.
Digital Inclusion
National Digital Inclusion Alliance Gets $10 Million Grant from Google Charity Arm
The grant will identify and fund rural and tribal community orgs.
February 16, 2022 – The National Digital Inclusion Alliance announced Tuesday a four-year, $10 million grant from Google.org to create a National Digital Navigator Corps.
The Corps, which will launch in spring 2022, will identify 18 rural and tribal community organizations and fund digital navigator programs in these organizations that will help people connect to the internet, obtain appropriate devices, and become digitally literate.
This announcement came during the first day of NDIA’s Net Inclusion event in Portland, Oregon. The NDIA is a nonprofit organization that connects various organizations across the U.S., such as policy makers, academics, and other nonprofit organizations, to advocate for national access to broadband and put an end to the digital divide.
This grant is the single largest grant in NDIA history. and will help bring the internet and online skills to rural and tribal communities.
“We must address any and all barriers to digital equity,” said Angela Siefer, the executive director of NDIA. “This is what digital navigators do – weave digital support into our social safety net.”
The grant from Google’s charitable arm will go towards helping the NDIA continue the digital navigator model, support navigator programs in tribal communities, and provide publicly available digital navigator resources.
“Where you live shouldn’t be a barrier to connecting to the world. Internet connections and digital skills training can provide enormous opportunities,” said Kent Walker, president for Global Affairs at Google. “By supporting NDIA and their work to deploy a team of Digital Navigators across the country, we’ll be meeting people where they are, in rural and Tribal communities, providing tailored, one-to-one support.”
Editor’s Correction: A previous version of this story said the the NDIA announcement of the grant from Google.org was on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, when it was actually on Wednesday. The story has been corrected.
Digital Inclusion
Internet Pioneer Vint Cerf Says Digital Inclusion is More Than Just Access
The luminary emphasized literacy on cybersecurity and accessibility features for disabled individuals.
WASHINGTON, February 15, 2022 – Vint Cerf, a vice president at Google and an early developer of the internet, said more data should be collected to get a better sense of internet performance across the country.
As the Federal Communications Commission races to improve broadband maps that show what areas have what speeds, including using crowdsourced data from speed tests, Cerf said on an Ask Me Anything-style interview Friday that broader information points need to be collected to get a more accurate picture of the problem.
“Today, people do episodic measurements of speed, go to speedtest.net…you run it, but usually only run it when you’re not happy with the performance, and so we get this skewed data that says everything is terrible,” Cerf said in the wide-ranging interview with Broadband.Money.
“So, we should be running background tests that are preserving of privacy, but help us understand what does this user see in terms of performance over a period of time? What are the variations, maximum, minimum average, and so on?”
Cerf also asked whether we can “distinguish between poor performance as a consequence of badly configured Wi-Fi versus a poorly performing internet access point or internet access to the ISP.”
“Those are the sorts of things that I hope we could do better at, so that we can understand better how well are we serving users for a variety of different applications,” he added.
In November, President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act into law, which puts $65 billion toward broadband. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency of the Commerce Department handling $42.5 billion of that money, will be tasked with its distribution to the states. The new legislation also raised the federal speed standard to 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload, from 25/3.
But the holdup is the accurate maps, which Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said could come from the FCC this summer. The FCC for its part has been working to gather more data points than the agency’s reliance, historically, on internet service provider data, which in part led to a mess with the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. That includes crowdsourcing data from consumers, including gathering speed data.
Cerf said he anticipates challenges to the deployment of funds from the IIJA, since measurement data on internet performance is not readily available.
Cerf noted that looking at components of performance in the home is not easy because Wi-Fi speeds often include input from fiber or cable and looking at performance without these components is not so simple.
Digital inclusion
Cerf also touched on what he’s like to see on the digital accommodations front.
“It is not just access to Internet; it’s not just access to the equipment that helps you use the Internet, but it also is accessibility in the sense of accommodating people who might have physical disabilities that interfere with their ability to use the technology,” Cerf said.
He said inclusion must focus on more than just ensuring people have access to broadband and connected devices, stating that individuals must learn the best type of equipment to be using for their connections.
“That includes what kind of equipment should I be using? What’s on the laptop? What kind of trouble might I get into? What’s phishing? What’s pharming? What’s malware? What’s the denial-of-service attack? What other kinds of content? What’s ransomware? People need to be aware of the risk factors going online,” Cerf said.
Internet of Things, centralized social media login
Cerf suggested that state officials should play hardball with network operators and refuse to provide them with funds until they can answer the questions about broadband data that they are asked.
He also prognosticated on internet developments of the future, predicting increase in the prevalence of Internet of Things devices for data collection in industries such as agriculture should better network support be developed for the devices.
Cerf floated the possibility of centralized online logins rather than having to enter sites through individual social media accounts such as a Facebook or Google profile.
Additionally, he expressed skepticism over how revolutionary the metaverse and cryptocurrency will be in the tech sector despite stating that the ability to move money around without having a credit card is important.
