Spectrum
FCC, NTIA Commit to Teaming Up on Spectrum Strategy and Coordination
Announcement comes after a Republican lawmaker urging agencies to reaffirm partnership on spectrum policy and coordination.
WASHINGTON, February 15, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Tuesday that they are teaming up to coordinate on spectrum policy uses for federal and private users.
The Spectrum Coordination Initiative, as it’s called, is intended to make more robust an existing cooperative framework between the two agencies that manage federal spectrum resources. It includes adding formal and regular monthly meetings on spectrum planning, collaborating on a national spectrum strategy, committing to evidence-based policymaking, engaging with industry on technical information exchange and engagement, and updating a decades-old memorandum of understanding between both agencies.
“The FCC and NTIA have an opportunity today to build a common vision for spectrum management and coordination that serves federal users, private actors, and the American people,” said Alan Davidson, head of the NTIA, in a Tuesday press release.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel added in the release that, “Now more than ever we need a whole-of-government approach to spectrum policy. Over the past few years we’ve seen the cost of not having one—and we need a non-stop effort to fix that.”
The announcement comes after Senator Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, sent a letter on January 13 to Rosenworcel and Davidson urging them to firm up their relationship on matters related to the shared use of radiowaves between federal and non-federal users by updated a memorandum of understanding last updated in 2003, citing disputes over spectrum allocation.
The move is the latest by the freshly installed head of the NTIA, who was confirmed by the Senate as head of the Commerce agency in January, and it comes on the heels of a conflict between the Federal Aviation Administration and the telecommunications industry.
Earlier this year, AT&T and Verizon were forced to postpone turning on 5G services around airports because the FAA was concerned that radiofrequencies used by those services in the C-band spectrum would interfere with nearby wavelengths in altimeters used by planes to land safely.
During a hearing in front of the House transportation committee earlier this month, FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson attribution the situation to a lack of “early, open data exchange” of information about possible interference scenarios, while the president of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association said conversation needed to begin earlier to avoid the conflict.
Some observers at the Consumer Electronics Show at the start of the year noted the lack of federal coordination as the problem in the aviation deadlock, with one noting that Alan Davidson’s confirmation by the Senate to lead the NTIA – which came later – would help resolve the coordination issues.
In September, Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pennsylvania, and Rep. Doris Matsui, D-California, introduced the Spectrum Innovation Act, which would make available additional slices of the 3.1 to 3.45 Gigahertz spectrum for non-federal, shared federal and non-federal use.
The Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in November, includes provisions that give federal officials the ability to seek out spectrum frequencies for federal use.
Spectrum
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services
More experts weight in on the debate about whether the 12 GHz band can coexist with 5G operations.
WASHINGTON, November 9, 2021 – Experts at the New America Open Technology Institute last week suggested that the 12 Gigahertz band can be shared with 5G wireless services and argued that the big-name proponent that says it can’t has allegedly not produced evidence saying otherwise.
The Federal Communications Commission, studying the sharing possibility, has fielded comments from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which has argued that the 12 GHz band used by satellite services, cannot be shared with 5G wireless providers because of interference problems. On the other hand, providers like RS Access have argued that it can, using a technical study from RKF Engineering to demonstrate as such.
At a New America Open Technology Institute event on November 2, Kathleen Burke, policy counsel at internet advocacy group Public Knowledge, alleged SpaceX hasn’t submitted any studies showing it’s not possible to share spectrum.
Burke said SpaceX has no engineering analysis supporting its claim that the band could not be shared. “Incumbents are not open to sharing spectrum” she said, alleging a strong desire for SpaceX to win exclusive use licenses for its satellite venture.
“The evidence demonstrates it is possible to share this band,” she added.
Nicol Turner-Lee, director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution, said that it’s worth looking at innovations in satellite. “When we come up with a solution for the digital divide, shared spectrum use [of the 12GHz band] has always been on the palate,” she said.
“The question is, can we get along when there’s so many people that are disconnected,” she added. “This may not be picking winners and losers and more about getting everyone on board…no one should hog the spectrum if it’s at the expense of communities that need it most.”
Mid-band crucial for 5G
Michael Calabrese, director of the Wireless Future Project at New America’s Open Technology Institute, said that the 500 megahertz of mid-band spectrum on the 12GHz band offers more speed and potential than any other mid-band spectrum being considered by the FCC. Using the 12Ghz band for 5G and authorizing the band for open shared access could “promote more competition, enhance the benefits of next-generation Wi-Fi, and help address the digital divide,” he said.
The RKF engineering study concluded that Starlink’s SpaceX low-earth orbit satellite terminals can reject 5G signals; technology used by mobile wireless networks will direct energy toward handsets, not satellite terminals; and 5G networks will largely be used in higher population areas while Starlink will target mostly rural areas.
Spectrum
House Democrats Introduce Bill to Free Up Mid-Band Spectrum for Auction, Flexible Use
The bill would ensure adequate mid-band spectrum is available for commercial use to expand broadband availability.
WASHINGTON, September 30, 2021 – Reps. Mike Doyle, D-Pennsylvania, and Doris Matsui, D-California, have introduced a bill that would free up new airwaves for wireless broadband use by the public, which the representatives claim would mean faster speeds and more responsive networks.
The Spectrum Innovation Act, unveiled Wednesday and referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on which Doyle is the chairman, will “make available additional frequencies in the 3.1-3.45 GHz band for non-Federal use, shared Federal and non-Federal use, or a combination thereof, and for other purposes.”
The bill comes after Congressman Doyle told Broadband Breakfast last month that spectrum provisions in the Senate-passed infrastructure bill – which is slated to be voted on in the House on Thursday – deviated from the “traditional process” and that he planned to “look at that.”
Among the spectrum rules outlined in the infrastructure bill is the ability of federal officials to seek out spectrum frequencies for federal use, and to shovel money from the Spectrum Relocation Fund toward to the Defense Department for the “purpose of research and development, engineering studies, economic analysis, activities with respect to systems, or other planning activities.”
The affected spectrum in this case would be the 3.1 to 3.45 GigaHertz (GHz) band, a key mid-band series of radio frequencies that includes some federal users, that is the subject of this new bill.
“In addition to up to 200 megahertz of spectrum auctioned for mobile broadband, this bill will help usher in new, innovative wireless uses through opportunistic and other flexible spectrum uses,” Congressman Doyle said.
“For the United States to remain the pacesetter in wireless broadband, we must continue to ensure innovators have a reliable spectrum pipeline,” said congresswoman Matsui in a press release Wednesday.
“We stand at a pivotal moment in the development and deployment of next generation networks; the Spectrum Innovation Act will unleash the economic potential of this valuable mid-band spectrum and give us the tools necessary to meet the communications challenges of tomorrow,” she added.
The bill would require that an investigation be launched into even more frequencies within the bandwidth that could potentially be freed up and sold at auction.
A number of industry associations and public advocacy groups praised the bill.
“The Spectrum Innovation Act of 2021 will greatly benefit consumers by making a very large band of prime spectrum available to help fuel the world’s most robust 5G wireless ecosystem,” said Public Knowledge and the Open Technology Institute at New America in a joint statement.
“We commend Chairman Doyle and Representative Matsui for taking a holistic approach that recognizes the value of making spectrum available both by auction and through shared use by smaller broadband providers, schools, critical infrastructure and literally thousands of individual enterprises on a local basis. This is the policy framework for mid-band spectrum that is most likely to spur 5G competition and innovation, while also ensuring that critical military radar systems can continue to use the band without undue risk of harmful interference.”
The NCTA — Internet and Television Association and the Cellular Telecommunication and Internet Association also came out to voice support for the bill.
Spectrum
Dish Requests Temporary Authority to Use 600 MegaHertz Band Licenses for 5G Test in Las Vegas and Denver
Dish said it needs non-contiguous 600 MHz band licenses to test open-RAN 5G network in two markets.
WASHINGTON, September 9, 2021 – Dish Network is asking the Federal Communications Commission to grant it a temporary license to use 600 MegaHertz (MHz) spectrum band licenses owned by another licensee for 5G tests in Las Vegas and Denver.
Dish said in a Wednesday submission to the FCC that Bluewater Wireless II, the owner of the 600 MHz spectrum band in question, has consented to allow Dish to use the spectrum under a regime called a special temporary authority.
Dish said it requires Bluewater’s spectrum licenses in the two cities to test and validate equipment for its 5G broadband network, using open radio access network technologies. The company said it needs the licenses to test carrier aggregation, where using its own licenses would be insufficient, because the two spectrum blocks cannot be contiguous.
“DISH anticipates needing more low-band spectrum in some markets to meet customer demand in the future,” the company said in its submission. “When and if additional 600 MHz spectrum becomes available, either when the Commission auctions unassigned spectrum or through future partnerships, DISH plans to use carrier aggregation at the market level to combine multiple 600 MHz assets to add capacity and improve data throughput speeds.”
“Grant of this STA will deliver important public interest benefits,” the company added. “In particular, the STA will enable DISH to put to use certain spectrum licensed to Bluewater that is not yet deployed.”
The test will end no later than the end of this year and the spectrum will only be used for testing and not for commercial purposes, Bluewater added in a letter to the FCC consenting to the arrangement.
The Denver-based company said it completed its first fully open RAN-compliant network communication in December 2020.
Dish announced that it was taking sign-ups for its 5G service in June, with the first city to get its so-called Project Gene5is being Las Vegas, Nevada.
Dish secured mobile wireless assets in a deal that allowed T-Mobile to absorb Sprint and entered the market in 2020 with the purchase of Boost Mobile and Ting Mobile. Dish has been widely expected to deliver wireless service that would add competition back in after the acquisition of Sprint.
The company announced this month that it is also purchasing Gen Mobile, a pre-paid and low-cost mobile service company, through its Boost brand.
Earlier this year, Boost bundled its K Health telehealth service in with its mobile service.
Recent
- FCC, NTIA Commit to Teaming Up on Spectrum Strategy and Coordination
- Senators Want Map Work, Letter on Cybersecurity, D.C. Court Upholds FCC Antenna Rule
- Internet Pioneer Vint Cerf Says Digital Inclusion is More Than Just Access
- ‘A Lot’ of Providers Haven’t Complied with FCC Transparency Order, ISP Lawyer Claims
- National Urban League CEO Says Infrastructure Bill and Latimer Plan Will Help Close Digital Divide
- CIA Data Collection, India Bans Chinese Apps, Korea Slaps American Tech With Fines
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Spectrum3 months ago
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Will Rinehart: Early Reports Show the Emergency Broadband Benefit is Not Reaching Its Intended Audience
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Funding3 months ago
FCC Extends Deadline for Lifeline Phase-out After Pressure