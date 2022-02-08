Broadband's Impact
FCC Task Force Against Discrimination, High Fixed Download Speeds, Broadband Prices Decline
Cross-agency task force to focus on policies to combat digital discrimination and promote equal access to broadband
February 8, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced Tuesday the formation of a cross-agency task force that will “focus on creating rules and policies to combat digital discrimination and to promote equal access to broadband across the country, regardless of zip code, income level, ethnicity, race, religion, or national origin,” according to the press release.
“Your zip code should not determine access to broadband—which this pandemic has proven is a must have, just like electricity or water,” Rosenworcel said in the release.
This announcement comes in the wake of the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in November of last year.
According to the act, the FCC must adopt rules and policies that foster digital equity and prevent digital discrimination.
The FCC will also revise its public complaint process to “seek feedback more prominently” from those who “may be facing digital discrimination in their communities,” according to the press release.
These initiatives will be completed by November 2023.
U.S. has faster fixed download speeds than 98 other countries
The United States has faster fixed download speeds on average compared to 98 other countries, according to a new analysis released on Monday.
The analysis, titled A Comparative Analysis of Fixed Broadband Speeds in Cities Across the World, Phoenix Center Chief Economist George Ford compared fixed broadband speeds across 4,480 cities around the world from 98 different countries and found that the United States has download speeds that “are faster than in other nations, on average.” Upload speeds had “mixed” results, “though differences are often small,” according to the study.
“Across many cities located in nearly one hundred nations, U.S. broadband speeds are found to be well above average,” said Ford. “The evidence belies the claim of lagging broadband speeds in the United States.”
Broadband prices have decreased across all download speeds over the past six years
In a look at pricing data from 50 national and regional internet providers over the past six years, an aggregator of broadband data BroadbandNow found that prices overall have “fallen since 2016.”
The analysis found that the price percentage decrease for each speed, with the 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 99 Mbps band declining by 14 percent, 100-199 Mbps dropping by 33 percent, 200 to 499 Mbps declining by 35 percent, and the 500-plus Mbps band dropping by 42 percent.
The analysis also found that “highest speed plans” had the biggest drop in price, “fiber tends to be cheaper than cable for most high-speed plans,” and “local prices are reflective of competition.”
Last week, Acting Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chris McLean said that his agency has funded more miles of fiber than power lines in the past two fiscal years.
New FCC Partnership Will Address Digital Divide on Tribal Lands
A partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services will expand connectivity for tribal communities.
WASHINGTON, February 7, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced a partnership Wednesday with the Institute of Museum and Library Services to raise awareness about the agency’s E-Rate subsidy program.
The partnership will expand broadband connectivity to tribal libraries and organizations. The agency said these institutions will use program funds to increase broadband access.
Crosby Kemper, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, said the FCC’s update to the E-Rate program “is critical in supporting the technology needs of Tribal communities, especially during what has been one of the most challenging moments in modern history. IMLS, in partnership with the FCC, is proud to support initiatives and opportunities that empower Tribal communities and help expand their digital infrastructure.”
E-Rate, the federal program used to supply libraries with funding for internet infrastructure, has come under fire for a lack of expansion to tribal communities. In March of 2021, the federal government expanded E-Rate as part of its $1.9-trillion relief bill. In November, the FCC held a virtual listening session for tribal leaders and staff to find ways to increase funding requests from tribal libraries.
The FCC said the partnership reached out to all 574 tribal leaders to provide information about the E-Rate program and a path for tribal libraries to participate. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the FCC ramps up efforts to expand broadband access for tribal communities. On January 12, 2022, an agency order opened the filing window for tribal libraries to apply for the E-Rate program until March 22, 2022.
“The E-Rate program is a powerhouse that helps bring broadband to schools and libraries in every state across the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “But for Tribal libraries, it was often difficult to make use of this funding because of the way the rules were written. We’ve now put new rules in place that make it clear Tribal libraries are eligible to participate, and we are eager to get the word out. I’m excited to partner with IMLS so we can raise awareness in Tribal communities about this important funding opportunity.”
Founded in 1996, the E-Rate program was established to ensure that schools and libraries can obtain affordable broadband service. Discounts for support depend on the level of poverty in the community and whether the school or library is in a rural or urban community.
Health
FCC Telehealth Program Creating Real Positive Changes in Medical Care, Says Trade Association Rep
The program has allowed more providers to open telehealth services and is creating more audio-only sessions.
WASHINGTON, February 1, 2022 – An executive at the American Hospital Association on Monday praised the efforts of the Federal Communications Commission to disburse money to telehealth needs, which she said benefited the field in several ways.
Shira Hollander, senior associate director of policy development at the industry trade group that includes nearly 5,000 hospitals, said at a Federal Communications Bar Association event that the changes she’s seen include increasing options for audio-only telehealth appointments and a wider range of providers providing telehealth services.
Hollander explained the additional benefits of telehealth care, including a “continuity of care” to patients with a “significant drop in cancelled appointments,” an “increase in access to care” for unserved and underserved areas, and help in “providing extra capacity” for healthcare providers, especially in rural areas.
Additionally, the changes brought about by these new funds are hoped to be “catalysts” for future solutions, Hollander said. These solutions are meant to “help in long-term” healthcare.
That being said, Hollander continued, the rise in telehealth “underscores the need for broadband access” and equality.
“Access doesn’t mean equality,” said Hollander.
There were two rounds of applications and funding for the Covid-19 Telehealth Program. The first round, which took place in early 2020, provided 539 funding commitments to healthcare providers and a total $200 million in funding. The second round saw nearly 2,000 applications and resulted in 437 funding commitments to healthcare providers, a total of $256 million in funding. In this round, applications were scored in order of priority, with applications from hotspots of Covid-19, critical access hospitals, and tribal, rural, or low income areas taking first priority.
Ken Kennedy: The Telco Industry’s Identity Crisis and Why It is a Good Thing
In 2022, telecom service provides are primed to deliver services to any number of end users through ‘B2B2X’.
As communications service providers continue to move beyond connectivity, we will see larger cultural shifts this year as they re-think their identity and how they do business. The most successful CSPs will begin to act like the technology companies they traditionally supported, adopting innovative business models, expanding offerings like network-as-a-service, zero-touch partnering, and Internet of Things.
CSPs that embrace the journey from telco to techco will thrive and become true innovation partners for their customers
This year and in the years to come we will see CSPs build tech hubs to help them deliver innovative ecosystems that support a wide range of verticals, from healthcare to banking to gaming to agriculture.
Complex partner ecosystems will also emerge, and CSPs will need an end-to-end solution to drive marketplaces and create dynamic, interoperable ecosystems that deliver industry-specific solutions.
In parallel, CSPs will need to manage the partner settlement lifecycle and withstand the high volumes that digital services create. However, to get there requires a genuine cultural shift. To be nimble, CSPs will have to find partners who can help them think bigger, invent new revenue models, minimize go-to-market costs, and maximize profits.
This tech-forward transformation goes hand-in-hand with the emergence of innovative new business models
While the B2B2X business model (an extension of the business-to-business market in which a telecom service provider is primed to deliver services to any number of end users) is not a new concept, it is evolving as CSPs start to recognize the revenue growth potential of offering their network-as-a-service. Coupled with continuous growth in 5G and IoT, the rise in NaaS will impact the CSP and partner positions in the B2B2X model. As a result, a new dynamic will become prominent – one we like to call the reverse B2B2X model.
In this model, the CSP plays the role of the first “B” in B2B2X and provides connectivity services in the background, whilst the partner represents the second “B” and gains a direct relationship with the end-user, or the X.
In 2022, the reverse B2B2X model will become a natural part of the ecosystem and require CSPs to adapt their role accordingly. They must be open to new partnerships, whether they will have a direct relationship with the end-user, to expand their 5G revenue potential.
As 5G revenue opportunities continue to emerge in the enterprise sector, it will be crucial for CSPs to package their expertise, technology, and 5G capabilities in ways that effectively help enterprises realize their digital transformation strategies. This business model will help them take the extra step toward a techco mindset.
Overall, this cultural shift in the industry will impact how CSPs bundle their offerings, approach their customers, and lay the foundations for vertical and ecosystem services that include core software-as-a-service solutions in new innovative ways for billing, settlements, and connectivity.
As the market rapidly evolves, The Reverse B2B2X Model, combined with a corporate techco culture and agile approach to services, will help CSPs dynamically mature into tech hubs, seize 5G market opportunities, and secure greater market share.
Ken Kennedy is the COO and head of revenue management and digital monetization at CSG, a revenue management and customer experience software provider for the telecom industry. Kennedy has more than 20 years of experience working in the communications sector with telecom, cable and broadband providers. This Expert Opinion is exclusive to Broadband Breakfast.
Broadband Breakfast accepts commentary from informed observers of the broadband scene. Please send pieces to commentary@breakfast.media. The views reflected in Expert Opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the views of Broadband Breakfast and Breakfast Media LLC.
