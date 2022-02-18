Universal Service
Federal Communications Commission Proposes Changes to Rural Health Telecom Rules
If formally adopted, the agency would be changing longstanding rural health care telecommunications subsidies.
WASHINGTON, February 18, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission on Friday approved draft regulations and sought comment on changes for its rural health care telecommunications rules.
Approved unanimously by the agency’s five commissioners during their February meeting, the agency is zeroing in on changes to a longstanding rural telehealth care funding mechanism.
The Rural Health Care Program provides funding to health care providers for telecommunications and broadband services. Established in 1997, the program subsidizes the difference between urban and rural rates for telecommunications services.
The program consists of two subprograms: One is called the “telecommunications” program and the other is the Healthcare Connect Fund program.
Under the Telecommunications Program, eligible rural health care providers can obtain rates on telecommunications services in rural areas that are similar to rates charged in urban areas.
Institutions eligible for the Rural Health Care program include post-secondary schools offering medical care, medical schools, community health centers, rural health clinics, and non-for-profit hospitals.
In 1997, the FCC capped program funding at $400 million per year. The FCC waived use of a rate calculator created by the Universal Service Fund in 2021.
If Friday’s proposals are adopted as a formal rule, the FCC could seek to change the formula for funding rural providers. The proposal would also change reporting requirements and data quality requirements.
The FCC is specifically seeking comment on the funding cap proposal.
Commissioner Brendan Carr said that the FCC has a duty to expand rural health care opportunities. Providing health care institutions with subsidies on broadband or connected devices can ensure that “more patients can access affordable, quality care while getting to stay with their loved ones right in their home community,” he said.
Recalling time spent in rural Alaska, where a local health clinic provided the only internet connection for miles, Carr said vital telehealth connections like this “are often only possible” with support from the FCC’s rural health care program.
“Ensuring that this program has the sufficient and predictable levels of support it needs is not just a nice policy goal––it’s a statutory obligation for the FCC,” Carr added.
Universal Service
Policy Groups Want Bigger Contribution Base to Shore Up the Future of the Universal Service Fund
Expanding the number of internet providers eligible to contribute to the fund may decrease costs for telecommunications providers and consumers.
WASHINGTON, February 8, 2022 – In submissions to the Federal Communications Commission, large industry groups have proposed adding broadband internet service revenues to the Universal Service Fund, which provides basic telecommunications services to rural and low-income Americans.
The FCC delayed its comment window on its proceeding for the Future of the Universal Service Fund until February 17, with a reply to comments period until March 17, 2022.
The proposal to add broadband revenues to the fund, which relies on telecom companies’ dwindling voice service revenues, has gained industry support.
Trade association industry groups such as INCOMPAS, NTCA – the Rural Broadband Association, and the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition joined the chorus of calls to explore options for USF reform, including adding broadband revenues.
“All four programs in the USF promote universal broadband. The revenues from broadband internet access services that are increasingly used by Americans today should contribute to the USF programs that support the expansion of such services to all,” INCOMPAS argued. “This will better reflect the value of broadband internet access service in today’s marketplace for both consumers and businesses.”
If the FCC were to expand the contribution base to include revenues from broadband internet access service, which has increasing support from a variety of members of the telecommunications industry, the contribution rate for telecommunications providers would remain under four percent, some groups argue. This could increase the pool of taxable revenue while lowering consumers’ phone bills.
The NCTA echoed this proposal during meetings with the FCC Commissioner’s staff, signaling an interest in urging the Commission to “broaden the base of contributors as widely as possible to capture all of those that make use of or otherwise benefit from the widespread availability and affordability of broadband.”
The Universal Service Fund may be on shaky ground
Industry stakeholders have argued that the USF’s financing method faces challenges. Lincoln Policy Group reported that the FCC is “running out of money to keep the USF program afloat because telecommunication companies’ revenues are steadily declining,” that will result in “a smaller pool of money to tax.”
USF taxes have increased from 6.8 percent to 33.4 percent of voice revenues from 2002 to 2021. During that time, telecommunications service providers’ revenue has declined from $80 billion in 2002 to $40 billion in 2021.
“Despite these falling revenues, the FCC still authorized $8.3 billion in disbursements through the USF in 2020 and 2021,” the policy group said.
Groups following USF’s financing method say there is a growing consensus that the current methodology for assessing the fee is unsustainable. Internet trade association INCOMPAS said, “all of the USF programs that are critical to the availability of broadband across the U.S.” are at risk of failing if the funding mechanism is not stabilized.
The Universal Service Administrative Company, a non-profit agency, is responsible for administering the USF.
FCC
Federal Communications Commission Implements Rules for Affordable Connectivity Program
The agency implemented new rules on the Affordable Connectivity Program, which makes a new subsidy permanent.
WASHINGTON, January 24, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission adopted rules Friday for its Affordable Connectivity Program that changes and, in some cases narrows, the eligibility requirements for the subsidy to allow for more households to be connected.
An extension of the former Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which offered discounts to broadband service providers to subsidize connectivity and devices, the new program will make it easier for providers to get in the program by automatically making eligible providers in good standing.
Additionally, the FCC maintains that the monthly discount on broadband service is limited to one internet discount per household rather than allowing the benefit for separate members of a household. “Adopting a one-per-household limitation best ensures that Program funding is available to the largest possible number of eligible households,” the agency said in its report.
To accommodate the volume of eligible households enrolling in the ACP, the FCC allowed providers until March 22 – 60 days after its Friday order is published in the Federal Register– to make necessary changes to ensure that the ACP can be applied to providers’ currently sold plans.
“So much of our day to day—work, education, healthcare and more—has migrated online. As a result, it’s more apparent than ever before that broadband is no longer nice-to-have, it’s need-to-have, for everyone, everywhere,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “But there are far too many households across the country that are wrestling with how to pay for gas and groceries and also keep up with the broadband bill. This program, like its predecessor, can make a meaningful difference.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act transformed the EBB to the longer-term Affordable Connectivity Program by allocating an additional $14.2 billion to it.
Universal Service
Advocates Call for Universal Service Fund to Include Broadband Revenues
Letter cites Carol Mattey report, which recommends broadening the base.
WASHINGTON, November 29, 2021 – A broad swath of organizations on Monday is calling for policymakers in Washington to reform and stabilize the Universal Service Fund by broadening its funding base to include broadband revenues.
The Universal Service Fund, which supplies the nation’s low-income and rural and remote communities with basic telecommunications services, currently relies on voice service revenues, which has been a dwindling for years. Debate has emerged about how the fund can be stabilized, with some asking for the money to come from a congressional budget item and others asking for it to come from broadband revenues.
The latter is being recommended by over 254 organizations, including public interest groups, anchor institutions, trade associations and broadband service providers, in a Monday call to action letter to policymakers in Washington. The letter cites a September report by Carol Mattey, a former deputy chief of the Federal Communications Commission, which said broadband revenues should be incorporated into the USF base of money to draw upon.
“Unfortunately, this universal service system is in danger of collapse because the mechanism that funds it has not been updated since it was adopted nearly 25 years ago,” the letter said. The USF program is a relic from 1997 and a product of the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
The letter features organizations including Public Knowledge, the Schools, Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition, Gigabit Libraries Network, California Emerging Technology Fund, and a number of telecoms and telecom associations and anchor institutions from over a dozen states.
The contribution percent – the percent providers must pay of their voice revenues – has reached an all-time high in the second quarter this year, at 33.4 percent in the second quarter this year, and decreased slightly after that. Mattey and the signatories, however, warn that the contribution could soar as high as 40 percent in the coming years, as the fund operates at around $10 billion annually.
Citing the Mattey report, the letter suggests that including broadband revenues into the fund would reduce the USF fee to less than 4 percent, adding it would not stunt broadband adoption or retention, as fees are often passed down to customers.
“Our recommendation would reduce regulatory uncertainty, would better reflect evolving uses of services, would be straightforward to administer, and would be more equitable and nondiscriminatory for residential and business consumers than the current system,” the letter said.
“Moreover, the Federal Communications Commission could make this change under its existing authority without requiring new legislation,” the letter added, as Mattey and Greg Guice, Public Knowledge director of government affairs, said at a conference recently.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr suggested earlier this year that Big Tech companies like Google, Apple, and Facebook should contribute to the fund because they benefit from broadband services. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called the idea “intriguing,” while FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington also raised the idea at an event in September.
Recent
- Federal Communications Commission Proposes Changes to Rural Health Telecom Rules
- More FCC Acts Against Robocalls, Mitch Landrieu at Tuesday Event, Meta’s Growing VR Worlds
- NTIA Notice of Funding Opportunity on Infrastructure Bill Might Move to June
- Cities Collecting Broadband Data for Maps Ahead of FCC
- FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel Looks to Broadband Nutrition Label Enforcement
- Online Harms Bill, Google Changes Privacy on Phones, New CEO at Conexon Connect
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Spectrum3 months ago
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Broadband Roundup3 weeks ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Will Rinehart: Early Reports Show the Emergency Broadband Benefit is Not Reaching Its Intended Audience
-
Funding3 months ago
FCC Extends Deadline for Lifeline Phase-out After Pressure