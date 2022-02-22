Broadband Roundup
Fine for Robocalls, Regional Fiber Connect Workshops, Philadelphia’s Broadband Plan
The FCC proposes a $45-million fine against Interstate Brokers of America.
February 22, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission proposed Friday a $45-million fine for violations of robocall rules.
The fine is proposed against telemarketer company Interstate Brokers of America, which allegedly made hundreds of thousands of calls with false claims about the pandemic to induce people to purchase health insurance.
The investigation sampled 10,000 calls and confirmed with the dialing platform provider that the calls were pre-recorded messages. Investigators spoke to several recipients who confirmed they “had not provided to consent to be called,” according to the press release.
“Under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, robocalls made to wireless phones and telemarketing robocalls made to landlines require prior written consent of the called party,” said the press release.
This proposed fine is based on verified calls and would be the largest illegal robocall fine ever.
The proposed fine comes in wake of the announcement the FCC made on Friday about increasing efforts against robocalls, including the STIR/SHAKEN standards that provide a common information sharing language between networks to verify caller ID information.
FBA launches regional fiber connect workshops
The Fiber Broadband Association is launching an event series of regional fiber connect workshops that will focus on preparing community leaders, broadband operators and public officials that are planning to deploy fiber or are already in the process of building fiber broadband infrastructure.
Broadband experts and local broadband leaders will be featured during these events. The content of these workshops will “provide the tools needed to fund, design, deploy and deliver fiber broadband services across North America” such as the who, what, when and how of broadband assessment, funding, getting community support and political will, brand positioning, marketing strategies, and more, according to an article in Broadband Communities.
These workshops will begin in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on March 23, 2022, and will go to various cities in the United States. They were announced on Wednesday.
Philadelphia announces five-year broadband plan to close city’s digital divide
Philadelphia has released a five-year plan, titled the Digital Equity Plan for the City of Philadelphia, that will “tackle the digital divide,” according to Mark Wheeler, chief information officer for the City of Philadelphia.
This plan was put in place through an executive order signed in early February by Mayor Jim Kenney and combines new and existing initiatives to bring broadband to the entire city. The plan was released February 15.
“With new expectations for remote work and school, coupled with the reality of housing insecurity, high-capacity, ubiquitous wireless networks will also be critical and necessary to close the digital divide. Both high-capacity wired and wireless solutions must be affordable for all residents,” said the plan.
The plan has five goals that focus on devices, connectivity, training and workforce, and ecosystem.
More FCC Acts Against Robocalls, Mitch Landrieu at Tuesday Event, Meta’s Growing VR Worlds
The new partnership aims to enlist state attorneys general in the effort to stop abusive robocalls.
February 18, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced a new effort to combat illegal robocalls.
The formal investigatory partnership between state attorneys general and the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau adds the attorneys general from Vermont and Colorado to the group of states working together to stop robocalls and spoofing scams.
“Protecting consumers from robocall and spoofing scams is an everyday challenge for local, state, and federal law enforcement. By sharing information and closely cooperating on investigations, we can better protect consumers everywhere,” said agency Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“Our enforcement partnerships with state attorneys general have already paid dividends and I know these new agreements will only further that success. I thank these state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws, and I appreciate their efforts to encourage their colleagues to join us on this effort.”
This announcement follows the FCC’s finding on Thursday that two voice providers failed to fully implement the robocall blocking standard referred to as STIR/SHAKEN.
Large providers were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN throughout the IP portions of their networks by June 30, 2021.
STIR/SHAKEN standards provide a common information sharing language between networks to verify caller ID information.
Mitch Landrieu to Join FCC Broadband Equity Event
Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans and White House senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator, will speak at a broadband equity event next Tuesday.
The “Connecting Black Communities: Federal, State, and Local Strategies for Closing the Digital Divide” event will convene leaders from all levels of government highlight the impact of the digital divide on Black communities and discuss how households will benefit from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.
The event hosted by FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks will take place at 11 a.m. on February 22, 2022.
It will also feature members of Congress, administration officials, and state and local leaders from New York, Wisconsin, Chicago and Augusta, Georgia.
These panelists include Rosenworcel, Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington, as well as Brian Benjamin, New York’s Lieutenant Governor and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Meta’s social VR platform announces 300,000 users
Meta, formerly Facebook, announced Thursday that its Horizon Worlds platform grew to 300,000 users.
Featured as part of this year’s group of Superbowl commercials, Meta’s Quest2 virtual reality headset is at the center of the company’s future plans for the Metaverse. The virtual reality headset allows users to virtually meet friends, play games, and enjoy content.
Horizon Worlds is a platform on the headset that allows players to interact with friends and build a virtual world together. Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg told investors during a Q4 earnings call that the company plans to launch a mobile version of Horizon worlds to bring the platform to consumers that don’t own a virtual reality device.
Despite the platform’s apparent success, the company is working on methods of reducing abuse of Horizon worlds. The company recently announced a “personal boundary” system to its virtual reality experiences, creating an invisible virtual barrier around avatars, preventing other people from getting too close.
The updates come after at least one beta user complained that their avatar had been groped by a stranger. Experts on virtual spaces are also concerned about children’s ability to access Facebook’s metaverse and the potential for predatory behavior by adults. Although children are not allowed on Horizon Worlds, reviews of the platform show that the virtual experience attracts children. Advocacy groups aimed at protecting children say newer platforms also attract adults seeking to groom kids.
Online Harms Bill, Google Changes Privacy on Phones, New CEO at Conexon Connect
The online harms bill comes after Facebook whistleblower testimony and lawmakers calling for more online protections for children.
February 17, 2022 – A bipartisan bill intending to protect children under the age of 16 from online threats was introduced Wednesday.
The Kids Online Safety Act, which was introduced by Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Senator Marsha Blackburn, D-Tenn., would force social media platforms to take responsibility for their negative effects on children.
The bill will require social media companies to protect minors from being discovered on platforms, along with any of their personal information. Furthermore, the legislation will require platforms to give guardians control over their child’s use of social media and will be able to block certain content and limit screen time.
The legislation comes nearly five months after Frances Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, released internal company research about the effect social media platforms, specifically those of Instagram, have on children. The studies released showed an increase in children of eating disorders, suicidal ideation and body negativity.
In May last year, senators introduced bipartisan legislation that would extend greater online consumer protections to minor, including making it illegal for companies to collect data from anyone 13-15 years old without their consent.
Later that year, Facebook agreed to suspend development of an “Instagram for Kids” after urging from members of Congress.
Google changes privacy regulations on Android phones
Alphabet’s Google announced Wednesday that it will remove ad trackers on its Android smartphones operating systems as a way to keep user information safe.
The company said it will remove from Android phones advertising ID, which is a specific code that is assigned to each Android device that allows for companies to advertise based on a device’s specific likes and dislikes.
While Google did not release a specific timeline on when these changes will be made, the company did state that it will continue to use current operating systems on Android smartphones for at least the next two years. By extending the timeline, Google said it hopes the changes will be less disruptive to users in the future.
The announcement comes after a recent upswing of users advocating for consumer privacy on their smartphones and other forms of technology.
Conexon Connect has new CEO
In a press release Wednesday, Randy Klindt, co-founder of Conexon, a fiber network design and construction company based out of Kansas City, Missouri, was named CEO of Conexon Connect, an internet service provider subsidiary of Conexon.
Klindt has over 20 years of experience with fiber and is credited with designing cost efficient fiber-to-home structures that electric co-ops use today, the release said.
Conexon Connect, which was established in 2021, is currently in the process of distributing 35,000 miles of fiber to nearly 265,000 rural buildings, with the help of growing electric cooperative partnerships across the country.
“Conexon was formed six years ago with the purpose of helping rural cooperatives fulfill their mission of improving lives and communities through bringing critically needed high-speed internet to members,” Klindt said in a press release. “Today, our purpose is unchanged. Connect represents the next evolution of our businesses, offering a different partnership model for co-ops that enables them to focus on their core business while relying on us to serve their members with world-class broadband. “
NTIA Brings On 29 Experts, Multi-Tenant Rules Final, Facebook Settles Cookies Suit
The recruiting of 29 outside experts at the NTIA comes a day before the agency announced a new spectrum coordination initiative with the FCC.
February 16, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday it has brought on 29 outside experts who will be appointed to the Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.
The move came a day before the NTIA and the Federal Communications Commission announced a commitment to working together on spectrum policy and coordination, including adding formal and regular monthly meetings on spectrum planning, collaborating on a national spectrum strategy, committing to evidence-based policymaking, engaging with industry on technical information exchange and engagement, and updating a decades-old memorandum of understanding between both agencies.
According to an NTIA press release Monday, the committee will be headed by two co-chairs, Charla Rath, who works as an independent consultant, Jennifer Manner, the senior vice president of regulatory affairs at EchoStar Corporation.
The 29 experts appointed by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo include Michael Calabrese, director of The New American Foundation, Louis Peraertz, the vice president of policy at the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, Glenn Reynolds, the vice president of technology policy and government relations at the Alliance for Telecommunications Solutions, and Steve Sharkey, the vice president of government affairs, technology and engineering policy at T-Mobile.
Each expert is set to serve for two years and was selected “based on their technical background and experience, as well as diversity and balance in points of view,” the release said. In addition, NTIA makes it a point to clarify that the experts do not represent their organization and are just serving as field experts.
FCC approves new rules on exclusive multi-tenant agreements
The Federal Communication Commission approved Tuesday new rules that that prohibit internet service providers from entering into certain exclusive arrangements with landlords of multi-tenant buildings.
The rules ban exclusive revenue sharing agreements, in which the landlord gets a share of service provider contracts; require providers disclose to tenants “in plain language” the existence of exclusive marketing arrangements; and clarifies rules to allow for multiple service providers to use building wires to deliver service.
The vote to approve comes less than a month after Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed the new set of rules. Rosenworcel reiterating the importance of these new rules at an INCOMPAS policy summit event last week.
Facebook settles a decade long lawsuit by paying $90 Million
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has settled a lawsuit that alleged is used cookies to track users’ internet use even after they logged off, according to The Hill.
The social media giant reportedly settled for $90 million and agreed to delete all the data included in the case.
Drew Pusateri, a Meta spokesperson, stated that “reaching a settlement in this case, which is more than a decade old, is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders and we’re glad to move past this issue.”
Editor’s correction: A previous subhead to this story referred to the “hiring” of 29 outside experts, rather than their recruiting. The subhead has been corrected.
