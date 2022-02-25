Fiber
Lit Communities Brings Broadband to Underserved Communities Through Public-Private Efforts
Lit Communities is responsible for installing, deploying, maintaining, and operating the infrastructure, while municipal entities provide the capital.
February 25, 2022 – An internet service provider’s partnership with electrical utility companies to sling broadband equipment over existing public infrastructure to expand connectivity to rural and remote communities is playing out against a backdrop of an increasing push to streamline pole attachment policy as the federal government prepares to release billions in funding for broadband.
Lit Communities, which partners with municipal, county and other government entities, is working with Ohio’s Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Cooperative to install fiber on existing utility poles.
“It will be a mutually beneficial effort where they are going to be able to harden and do better things on their electrical and how they serve their customers, and the fiber is going to enable a lot of things on their end,” Rene Gonzalez, Lit Communities’ chief strategy officer, said in an interview with Broadband Breakfast, which is sponsored by Lit Communities.
“At the same time, it gives us the ability to leverage those public assets and those poles to serve those rural customers,” Gonzalez added.
Lit Communities is expanding its efforts and is looking to implement the “Medina Model” in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Texas, and West Virginia in the near future. Gonzalez said that even though there is still a lot a work ahead for these communities in need, effective leadership, broadband offices, and funding – at the state level – makes tackling the digital divide much easier.
Pole attachment issues a rising concern
In recent weeks, these types of partnerships have taken up increased advocacy bandwidth as policymakers and industry figure out ways to efficiently utilize billions in federal funds that either have been disbursed through the American Rescue Plan Act or that are coming through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
One way to connect broader swaths of the American population that advocates and lawmakers have raised is the quick and cheap access to existing utility poles. Utility poles are used to connect telecommunications equipment over land – as opposed to underground, which is generally more expensive and uneconomic in areas with sparse populations.
On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it will take up in its March meeting a rulemaking to explore “ways to expedite the resolution of pole replacement disputes by establishing clear standards for when and how utilities and attachers must share in the costs of a pole replacement that is precipitated by a new attachment request.” The announcement was well-received by many who are seeking to expand high-capacity broadband builds.
Pushing the public-private model
In the Lit Communities’ public-private partnership model – whereby public capital is combined with private expertise to ensure that communities receive the broadband coverage they require – the municipality in question provides the capital necessary for one or more private entities to install, deploy, maintain, and operate a network.
Though the company is hoping to make in-roads with other communities it hopes to serve, Gonzalez emphasized that Lit Communities is only looking to expand into areas where they are certain they can deploy their “Medina Model.” Gonzalez also added that connecting new areas should be a collaborative, holistic effort between all stakeholders.
“In today’s climate, even with the billions and billions that are out there, a lot of communities do not even know where to start,” Gonzalez said. “They know that they have this need, but they do not know where to even get started in terms of cost or [partners they can bring to the table].”
Through public-private relationships like the one between Medina County and Lit Communities, Gonzalez said this is changing. “Communities now have a more active stake in closing [the digital divide].”
“We are not stopping with these initial groups of towns that we are looking at and working into right now,” Gonzalez said. “It is just the beginning.”
“If somebody else gets brought to the table and it is not us, we are happy because it is a win for the community, because we know that they did something better than what they have today,” he said.
“Yes, it is very competitive, but I think overall, all of our missions are essentially the same: to connect America.”
Medina officials believe citizens want Gigabit service
Large, profit oriented service providers may deem some regions in the U.S. too difficult to serve – that is, they may be able to provide service to the region, but struggle to make a return on their investment. Some communities, such as Medina, Ohio, utilized the public-private model to circumvent this issue.
“The need for broadband has never been greater,” said Executive Director of Medina County Economic Development Bethany Dentler. “We have got to be able to tell people, ‘We can get you up to a gigabit service in your home.’”
“That is why it is really important for us to be able to support the growth of fiber in our community,” she added.
Even though Medina began its efforts to secure fiber more than 20 years ago, much like the rest of the world, its was the COVID-19 pandemic that highlighted the role that high-capacity networks play in enabling distance-learning and many professionals began to work from home.
FCC
Jessica Rosenworcel Tackles Multiple Dwelling Broadband at INCOMPAS Summit
Observers from the event say the chairwoman’s remarks were her most substantive yet on the matter.
WASHINGTON, February 11, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel offered her most substantive remarks yet on broadband issues in multiple dwelling units during the INCOMPAS 2022 Policy Summit on Tuesday, observers at the event said.
Rosenworcel criticized agreements between landlords and internet service providers, which she says contribute to poor internet speed and high subscription prices in MDUs.
On January 21, 2022, Rosenworcel had released draft regulations seeking to promote competition and greater broadband choice for tenants in apartment buildings.
If adopted, the regulations would prevent practices that keep tenants from choosing their own broadband provider.
The proposal would prohibit broadband providers from entering into revenue-sharing agreements with apartment building owners. If approved by her fellow commissioners and hence adopted as official agency rules, the regulation would also require providers to disclose any existing marketing arrangements they have with building owners to tenants.
Jenna Leventoff, nonprofit Public Knowledge’s senior policy counsel, emphasized at the INCOMPAS event that all revenue-sharing agreements between service providers and landlords are problematic, and the panel acknowledged the challenges copays pose in connecting apartments since many consumers do not even have bank accounts with which to pay such fees.
The issue was a point of discussion throughout the day at the summit, Leventoff being joined by Jamie Belcore Saloom, assistant chief counsel in the Small Business Administration, and Brian Regan, senior vice president of strategy and chief of staff at provider Starry Internet.
Fiber versus wireless
Policy experts staked out differing positions on the degree to which both fiber and wireless are end-all solutions for future broadband.
A panel discussion between 5G experts saw the contention that fiber is useful for connectivity, but that wireless networks must be deployed across an area, in addition to fiber, to truly reach the coverage that is needed for the future.
In contrast Ernesto Falcon, senior legislative counsel at digital rights advocacy group the Electric Frontier Foundation, said that multi-gig wireless networks are not truly wireless because they consist of more than 90 percent fiber.
Yet another focus of the summit was on how members of the broadband industry will use the funds given to them by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and how important that funding is to those same groups. Representatives of infrastructure builders Crown Castle, Tilson, Unite Private Networks, Uniti Group, and C Spire all responded to these questions.
Tilson CEO Josh Broder said that his company recognizes the need for these funds and said that Tilson as company, is itself is the product of the last major government broadband investment, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.
Uniti Group Vice President Kelly McGriff, expressed Uniti’s desire to push connectivity in schools using IIJA funds.
Members of the panel on which Falcon spoke said that broadband companies entering cities for new infrastructure builds must understand the cities they work, and also implement a plan of inclusive growth.
Sens. Angus King, D-Maine, Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Rosenworcel all punctuated the need for high capacity broadband, particularly in education. King said that the COVID-19 pandemic “really put an exclamation point on the importance of broadband.”
Bennet, a former school superintendent, said he understood the importance of broadband in education long before COVID-19, and said that a digital divide in broadband can no longer be accepted as normal.
Reporter T.J. York contributed to this story.
Fiber
NTIA Pressed on Existing Middle Mile Connections at Infrastructure Listening Session
Commentators concerned existing middle-mile infrastructure not used to drive last-mile home.
WASHINGTON, February 10, 2022 – Callers into Wednesday’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration listening session on criteria for money from the infrastructure bill said they’re concerned about middle-mile funding and last-mile connections from existing transport routes.
In brief two-minute verbal comments, a number of complaints emerged from commentators during the conversation that focused on middle-mile infrastructure.
Some, who were not obligated to reveal themselves, said they are concerned about existing middle-mile infrastructure that was sitting there and not being connected to homes and businesses.
In a previous listening session, callers said the NTIA needs to focus its efforts on funding adequate middle-mile infrastructure to even have success with building the last-mile – the last leg of the broadband cable to homes and business.
Fiber was said to connect urban areas to each other without providing service to the areas through which the lines passed.
Wednesday’s session discussed leveraging that existing middle-mile infrastructure, as well as the scalability requirements of that infrastructure funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, $42.5 billion of which is at the NTIA’s disposal.
Commenters also claimed potential health effects to organisms of electromagnetism emanating from telecom infrastructure.
Previous listening sessions on the IIJA included digital equity and how to create contact between tribal communities and states for more broadband access. Proposals included developing a score card to assess equitable broadband deployment among communities as well as increasing opportunity for smaller networks and bolstering infrastructure technician workforces.
Open Access
CEO of SiFi Networks Talks Open Access Models As Company Looks to Expand in 2022
CEO contrasted SiFi Network’s model versus the Google Fiber model that builds infrastructure where there’s demand.
February 1, 2022 – Fresh off an infusion of cash, the CEO of broadband company SiFi Networks said he believes the fiber city model that his company is plowing billions of dollars in is important for universal broadband access.
In an “Ask Me Anything!” interview on Broadband.Money on Friday, Ben Bawtree-Jobson said his company plans to put $2 billion in open-access fiber networks in 30 cities across the country by the end of 2022. The open access model allows other providers of retail broadband internet to use infrastructure to deliver last-mile services to homes.
Bawtree-Jobson said that this model is in contrast to the Google Fiber model, which puts infrastructure where there’s demand. Bawtree-Jobson said his company wants to put fiber to every home, regardless of demand. The company recently entered into a $500-million joint venture with Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV for open-access fiber-to-the-home delivery.
But despite opening the infrastructure to other providers, Bawtree-Jobson said SiFi wants to ensure that those providers are delivering quality service. In this case, SiFi ensures that that companies that will ride on its infrastructure have a track record of meeting customer service expectations.
Bawtree-Jobson also said that when SiFi looks for cities to adopt, it likes to make sure they have “a relatively limited existing fiber footprint, in terms of fiber to the home” and those areas are densely populated enough so as to avoid having to string lots of fiber between individual households.
To watch the “Ask Me Anything!”, visit Broadband.Money, and join the community!
