Broadband Roundup
Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
Microsoft’s new app rules get ahead of federal legislation targeting unsavory app store practices.
February 10, 2022 – Microsoft announced Wednesday that new rules for its app store will include a commitment to not give its own apps preferential treatment and not requiring app developers to go through the company to process payments.
The new rules, announced in a blog post, appears to be an effort to get ahead of regulatory issues in front of Washington’s regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, which is scrutinizing big deals from the giants in tech. Microsoft recently announced a proposal to acquire gaming giant Activision-Blizzard for $70 billion.
Last week, the Senate Judiciary committee approved the Open App Markets Act, which forbids app stores with a certain number of users from requiring app developers to use in-app payment options controlled by the application store owner.
“We will continue to enable developers to choose whether they want to deliver their apps for Windows though our app store, from someone else’s store, or “sideloaded” directly from the internet,” said Microsoft, citing “emerging legislation.”
Last year, Apple booted Fortnite maker Epic Games from its app store for bypassing Apple’s payment processing system.
CPUC says it has no jurisdiction over Sprint 3G phase-out
The California Public Utilities Commission is proposing to defer to the federal government a decision on what to do about a complaint by Dish Network that claims T-Mobile reneged on a promise to delay the phase-out of the Sprint 3G network.
To approve T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint, the Department of Justice required Sprint to sell mobile wireless carrier Boost Mobile to Dish Network to prop up a competitive environment. T-Mobile told federal regulators that it will commit to a three-year phase out of the Sprint 3G network, which would give Dish time to migrate customers to its own network, but eventually scaled back the timeline to March 31, 2022 instead of 2023.
In a proposed decision on February 2, the commission said – because the DOJ structured the Boost deal – the department “is the only entity that can state definitively whether the notice given by T-Mobile meets the reasonable notice requirement,” adding neither T-Mobile nor Dish “can unilaterally decide what constitutes reasonable notice” on the 3G network shut down.
The PUC must vote to approve the proposed decision.
Samsung appoints new head of internet of things division
On Thursday, Samsung appointed Mark Benson as the new head of connected home division SmartThings U.S.
In this new role, Benson will be responsible for the growth of SmartThings along with the company’s development strategy. Furthermore, Benson will spearhead the SmartThings mission to “achieve mass smart home adoption with a unified and intelligent home experience.”
In a press release, Benson said of his new position, “Connected living is at an inflection point and is primed for mass adoption. SmartThings continues to be at the center of this movement, and I’m looking forward to continuing to build, grow, and expand our platform to new audiences.”
Benson has worked within the internet of things for over 20 years and previously served as head of product and engineering at SmartThings. Prior to this role, Benson had worked with a multitude of technology companies ranging from software development to manufacturing companies.
Broadband Roundup
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
The FCC announced an additional $126 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
February 9, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that it has allocated an additional $126 million for connecting students, schools, and libraries to the internet, bringing the total amount the FCC has put towards this cause to $4.5 billion.
The Tuesday press release said these funds will be pulled from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to connect 270,000 students, 340 schools, 20 libraries, and 6 consortia. The release came shortly after the FCC’s announcement of a new task force to combat digital discrimination.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the release that the funds will bring “more connectivity to students and libraries in our communities, helping to close the Homework Gap” and that its overall goal is “to support success in the digital age, no matter who you are, or where you live.”
RootMetrics report has AT&T as fastest carrier
AT&T was the most reliable, the fastest, and had the best data performance out of the U.S.’s three major providers, according to a Tuesday report from data company RootMetrics.
The report charts the performance of Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T during the second half of 2021. The data is collected from three million tests and puts AT&T as the top mobile carrier in the US. Other reports have put T-Mobile on top.
According to RootMetrics, AT&T shared the first-place spot with Verizon in terms of overall experience and call and text capabilities, meaning that out of the seven categories, AT&T came out on top for six of them.
Industry, businesses applaud House passage of chips funding legislation
Businesses leaders and organizations are applauding the passage earlier this month of the America Competes Act by the House of Representatives, urging the Senate to follow suit and push it forward to President Joe Biden’s desk for signing.
In a Department of Commerce press release on February 4, businesses including Ford and SkyWater Technology and the Semiconductor Industry Association spoke in statements about the importance of the bill, which puts $52 billion toward funding for semiconductor chip manufacturing, whose supply has been hampered by a global supply chain crisis.
“House passage of CHIPS Act investments is a significant step toward strengthening America’s leadership in semiconductors, which are foundational to our economy, national security, and global leadership in the transformative technologies of now and the future,” said the SIA in the release.
“We urge leaders in the House and Senate to work together promptly on a bipartisan, bicameral competitiveness bill containing CHIPS Act investments that can be passed by both chambers and signed into law by the president,” the SIA statement continued. “Getting this legislation across the finish line will help strengthen U.S. chip production and innovation for many years to come.”
Broadband Roundup
FCC Task Force Against Discrimination, High Fixed Download Speeds, Broadband Prices Decline
Cross-agency task force to focus on policies to combat digital discrimination and promote equal access to broadband
February 8, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced Tuesday the formation of a cross-agency task force that will “focus on creating rules and policies to combat digital discrimination and to promote equal access to broadband across the country, regardless of zip code, income level, ethnicity, race, religion, or national origin,” according to the press release.
“Your zip code should not determine access to broadband—which this pandemic has proven is a must have, just like electricity or water,” Rosenworcel said in the release.
This announcement comes in the wake of the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed in November of last year.
According to the act, the FCC must adopt rules and policies that foster digital equity and prevent digital discrimination.
The FCC will also revise its public complaint process to “seek feedback more prominently” from those who “may be facing digital discrimination in their communities,” according to the press release.
These initiatives will be completed by November 2023.
U.S. has faster fixed download speeds than 98 other countries
The United States has faster fixed download speeds on average compared to 98 other countries, according to a new analysis released on Monday.
The analysis, titled A Comparative Analysis of Fixed Broadband Speeds in Cities Across the World, Phoenix Center Chief Economist George Ford compared fixed broadband speeds across 4,480 cities around the world from 98 different countries and found that the United States has download speeds that “are faster than in other nations, on average.” Upload speeds had “mixed” results, “though differences are often small,” according to the study.
“Across many cities located in nearly one hundred nations, U.S. broadband speeds are found to be well above average,” said Ford. “The evidence belies the claim of lagging broadband speeds in the United States.”
Broadband prices have decreased across all download speeds over the past six years
In a look at pricing data from 50 national and regional internet providers over the past six years, an aggregator of broadband data BroadbandNow found that prices overall have “fallen since 2016.”
The analysis found that the price percentage decrease for each speed, with the 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) to 99 Mbps band declining by 14 percent, 100-199 Mbps dropping by 33 percent, 200 to 499 Mbps declining by 35 percent, and the 500-plus Mbps band dropping by 42 percent.
The analysis also found that “highest speed plans” had the biggest drop in price, “fiber tends to be cheaper than cable for most high-speed plans,” and “local prices are reflective of competition.”
Last week, Acting Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chris McLean said that his agency has funded more miles of fiber than power lines in the past two fiscal years.
Broadband Roundup
Affordable Connectivity Program Outreach, Connected Device Standards, White Supremacists on Crypto
A new study argues the FCC’s new Affordable Connectivity Program should improve its outreach and enrollment procedures.
February 7, 2022 – A new study Wednesday out of the University of Southern California argues the Federal Communications Commission’s new Affordable Connectivity Program should improve its outreach and enrollment procedures to facilitate greater participation in the program.
The study found that the Emergency Broadband Benefit — the ACP’s predecessor — was less effective in reaching households in different states. In Ohio, about a third of eligible households were enrolled in EBB, compared to 4 percent in South Dakota.
For communities to increase participation in the program, the study recommends that the ACP should “significantly expand coverage, particularly in areas with low residential connectivity pre-pandemic.”
“Renewed outreach efforts are urgently needed in rural and less populated areas, among older adults, and in communities with a large share of foreign-born residents,” the study found.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel last year raised “outreach” for the EBB has the “most valuable thing” for the program.
The Annenberg findings are part of the Measuring the Effectiveness of Digital Inclusion Approaches project with the University of Southern California, a research program that seeks to analyze existing broadband inclusion initiatives and provide evidence-based recommendations on how best to connect low-income households to broadband on a sustainable basis.
New standards for managing connected devices
The Broadband Forum and Wi-Fi Alliance published a new set of standards for managed services Monday that is expected to make managing connected devices faster and more efficiently.
The new standards will enable interoperable customer Wi-Fi optimization and management services, a press release said Monday. The latest technology can enable greater control of smart home and IoT devices.
Developed with collaboration from operators, chipset manufacturers, vendors, and management application companies, the releases “will help introduce more efficient and faster ways to manage connected devices,” Gavin Young, Vodafone head of Fixed Access Centre of Excellence, said in the release.
“With demand heightening for device management, the use of open standards are more important than ever as we have seen with these releases. It is essential that standards organizations continue to work together.”
Jason Walls, chair of the Broadband Forum Connected Home Council, said that industry collaboration was key to publishing the new standard. Broadband Forum is a non-profit industry group comprised of broadband operators, vendors, and policy leaders.
“By bringing together broadband players from across the industry to work together, operators worldwide will benefit from these new standards, helping unlock the full potential of the Connected Home market.”
Cryptocurrencies attractive to white supremacists
Cryptocurrencies have been attractive to white supremacist groups, the Economist reports.
Viewed by some groups as a last resort after being banned from Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Visa, and Discover following the 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, far-right groups found a haven in cryptocurrency, the paper reports.
According to the Southern Poverty Law center, over 600 cryptocurrency addresses used by members of the far-right. “They advertise their wallets on their websites and social media, asking for donations. And they get them,” the Economist reports. Stefan Molyneux, a far-right podcaster who was ousted from YouTube, has received over $1.67m in bitcoin from donors, according to the story.
“The wider crypto scene is often imbued with an anti-establishment spirit. Its fans proclaim that decentralized blockchains will revolutionize finance. This idea appeals to libertarians or those who distrust the traditional banking system,” the story said.
However, the story adds, the idea also appeals to anti-Semites. Cryptocurrency is more attractive to those who “believe banks hold too much power because they fear Jewish control over business will be seduced by the idea of an independent or decentralized financial system.”
