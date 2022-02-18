Broadband Roundup
More FCC Acts Against Robocalls, Mitch Landrieu at Tuesday Event, Meta’s Growing VR Worlds
The new partnership aims to enlist state attorneys general in the effort to stop abusive robocalls.
February 18, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced a new effort to combat illegal robocalls.
The formal investigatory partnership between state attorneys general and the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau adds the attorneys general from Vermont and Colorado to the group of states working together to stop robocalls and spoofing scams.
“Protecting consumers from robocall and spoofing scams is an everyday challenge for local, state, and federal law enforcement. By sharing information and closely cooperating on investigations, we can better protect consumers everywhere,” said agency Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“Our enforcement partnerships with state attorneys general have already paid dividends and I know these new agreements will only further that success. I thank these state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws, and I appreciate their efforts to encourage their colleagues to join us on this effort.”
This announcement follows the FCC’s finding on Thursday that two voice providers failed to fully implement the robocall blocking standard referred to as STIR/SHAKEN.
Large providers were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN throughout the IP portions of their networks by June 30, 2021.
STIR/SHAKEN standards provide a common information sharing language between networks to verify caller ID information.
Mitch Landrieu to Join FCC Broadband Equity Event
Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans and White House senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator, will speak at a broadband equity event next Tuesday.
The “Connecting Black Communities: Federal, State, and Local Strategies for Closing the Digital Divide” event will convene leaders from all levels of government highlight the impact of the digital divide on Black communities and discuss how households will benefit from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.
The event hosted by FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks will take place at 11 a.m. on February 22, 2022.
It will also feature members of Congress, administration officials, and state and local leaders from New York, Wisconsin, Chicago and Augusta, Georgia.
These panelists include Rosenworcel, Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington, as well as Brian Benjamin, New York’s Lieutenant Governor and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Meta’s social VR platform announces 300,000 users
Meta, formerly Facebook, announced Thursday that its Horizon Worlds platform grew to 300,000 users.
Featured as part of this year’s group of Superbowl commercials, Meta’s Quest2 virtual reality headset is at the center of the company’s future plans for the Metaverse. The virtual reality headset allows users to virtually meet friends, play games, and enjoy content.
Horizon Worlds is a platform on the headset that allows players to interact with friends and build a virtual world together. Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg told investors during a Q4 earnings call that the company plans to launch a mobile version of Horizon worlds to bring the platform to consumers that don’t own a virtual reality device.
Despite the platform’s apparent success, the company is working on methods of reducing abuse of Horizon worlds. The company recently announced a “personal boundary” system to its virtual reality experiences, creating an invisible virtual barrier around avatars, preventing other people from getting too close.
The updates come after at least one beta user complained that their avatar had been groped by a stranger. Experts on virtual spaces are also concerned about children’s ability to access Facebook’s metaverse and the potential for predatory behavior by adults. Although children are not allowed on Horizon Worlds, reviews of the platform show that the virtual experience attracts children. Advocacy groups aimed at protecting children say newer platforms also attract adults seeking to groom kids.
Online Harms Bill, Google Changes Privacy on Phones, New CEO at Conexon Connect
The online harms bill comes after Facebook whistleblower testimony and lawmakers calling for more online protections for children.
February 17, 2022 – A bipartisan bill intending to protect children under the age of 16 from online threats was introduced Wednesday.
The Kids Online Safety Act, which was introduced by Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Senator Marsha Blackburn, D-Tenn., would force social media platforms to take responsibility for their negative effects on children.
The bill will require social media companies to protect minors from being discovered on platforms, along with any of their personal information. Furthermore, the legislation will require platforms to give guardians control over their child’s use of social media and will be able to block certain content and limit screen time.
The legislation comes nearly five months after Frances Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, released internal company research about the effect social media platforms, specifically those of Instagram, have on children. The studies released showed an increase in children of eating disorders, suicidal ideation and body negativity.
In May last year, senators introduced bipartisan legislation that would extend greater online consumer protections to minor, including making it illegal for companies to collect data from anyone 13-15 years old without their consent.
Later that year, Facebook agreed to suspend development of an “Instagram for Kids” after urging from members of Congress.
Google changes privacy regulations on Android phones
Alphabet’s Google announced Wednesday that it will remove ad trackers on its Android smartphones operating systems as a way to keep user information safe.
The company said it will remove from Android phones advertising ID, which is a specific code that is assigned to each Android device that allows for companies to advertise based on a device’s specific likes and dislikes.
While Google did not release a specific timeline on when these changes will be made, the company did state that it will continue to use current operating systems on Android smartphones for at least the next two years. By extending the timeline, Google said it hopes the changes will be less disruptive to users in the future.
The announcement comes after a recent upswing of users advocating for consumer privacy on their smartphones and other forms of technology.
Conexon Connect has new CEO
In a press release Wednesday, Randy Klindt, co-founder of Conexon, a fiber network design and construction company based out of Kansas City, Missouri, was named CEO of Conexon Connect, an internet service provider subsidiary of Conexon.
Klindt has over 20 years of experience with fiber and is credited with designing cost efficient fiber-to-home structures that electric co-ops use today, the release said.
Conexon Connect, which was established in 2021, is currently in the process of distributing 35,000 miles of fiber to nearly 265,000 rural buildings, with the help of growing electric cooperative partnerships across the country.
“Conexon was formed six years ago with the purpose of helping rural cooperatives fulfill their mission of improving lives and communities through bringing critically needed high-speed internet to members,” Klindt said in a press release. “Today, our purpose is unchanged. Connect represents the next evolution of our businesses, offering a different partnership model for co-ops that enables them to focus on their core business while relying on us to serve their members with world-class broadband. “
NTIA Brings On 29 Experts, Multi-Tenant Rules Final, Facebook Settles Cookies Suit
The recruiting of 29 outside experts at the NTIA comes a day before the agency announced a new spectrum coordination initiative with the FCC.
February 16, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday it has brought on 29 outside experts who will be appointed to the Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.
The move came a day before the NTIA and the Federal Communications Commission announced a commitment to working together on spectrum policy and coordination, including adding formal and regular monthly meetings on spectrum planning, collaborating on a national spectrum strategy, committing to evidence-based policymaking, engaging with industry on technical information exchange and engagement, and updating a decades-old memorandum of understanding between both agencies.
According to an NTIA press release Monday, the committee will be headed by two co-chairs, Charla Rath, who works as an independent consultant, Jennifer Manner, the senior vice president of regulatory affairs at EchoStar Corporation.
The 29 experts appointed by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo include Michael Calabrese, director of The New American Foundation, Louis Peraertz, the vice president of policy at the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, Glenn Reynolds, the vice president of technology policy and government relations at the Alliance for Telecommunications Solutions, and Steve Sharkey, the vice president of government affairs, technology and engineering policy at T-Mobile.
Each expert is set to serve for two years and was selected “based on their technical background and experience, as well as diversity and balance in points of view,” the release said. In addition, NTIA makes it a point to clarify that the experts do not represent their organization and are just serving as field experts.
FCC approves new rules on exclusive multi-tenant agreements
The Federal Communication Commission approved Tuesday new rules that that prohibit internet service providers from entering into certain exclusive arrangements with landlords of multi-tenant buildings.
The rules ban exclusive revenue sharing agreements, in which the landlord gets a share of service provider contracts; require providers disclose to tenants “in plain language” the existence of exclusive marketing arrangements; and clarifies rules to allow for multiple service providers to use building wires to deliver service.
The vote to approve comes less than a month after Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed the new set of rules. Rosenworcel reiterating the importance of these new rules at an INCOMPAS policy summit event last week.
Facebook settles a decade long lawsuit by paying $90 Million
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has settled a lawsuit that alleged is used cookies to track users’ internet use even after they logged off, according to The Hill.
The social media giant reportedly settled for $90 million and agreed to delete all the data included in the case.
Drew Pusateri, a Meta spokesperson, stated that “reaching a settlement in this case, which is more than a decade old, is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders and we’re glad to move past this issue.”
Editor’s correction: A previous subhead to this story referred to the “hiring” of 29 outside experts, rather than their recruiting. The subhead has been corrected.
Senators Want Map Work, Letter on Cybersecurity, D.C. Court Upholds FCC Antenna Rule
Sixteen senators signed a letter encouraging cooperation between the NTIA and the FCC on broadband maps.
February 15, 2022 – Sixteen senators sent a letter addressed to the head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Tuesday encouraging the agency to work with the Federal Communications Commission on broadband maps ahead of the disbursement of infrastructure bill money.
“It all starts with getting the maps right,” said the letter to Alan Davidson. “The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has consistently overstated broadband coverage around the United States.”
The letter follows the NTIA’s request for public comments on new broadband programs authorized and funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in November.
“For the first time in history, the IIJA ensures that we will know every location in the nation without service, tie funding directly to helping those locations, and require every state to have a plan in place to ensure that every American, no matter how rich or poor, urban or rural, gets access to the affordable, high-speed broadband that they need and deserve,” said the letter.
Letter presses SEC for cybersecurity disclosure
In a letter sent last week, senators admonished the Securities and Exchange Commission to increase cybersecurity through the Cybersecurity Disclosure Act.
The Cybersecurity Disclosure Act would ask “public companies to disclose whether a cybersecurity expert is on the board of directors, and if not, why not,” according to the February 8 letter.
The bill, sponsored by the seven senators who signed the letter, first came to the Senate in March of last year. It has not been passed yet, with hearings from the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs occurring in September of last year.
“The goal is to encourage directors to play a more effective role in cybersecurity risk oversight,” said the letter.
The letter urged the SEC “to propose rules regarding cybersecurity disclosures and reporting” and to “coordinate the formulation of these rules with the National Cyber Director.”
The letter was signed by seven senators, including Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, Mark Warner, D-Virginia, Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, Susan Collins, R-Maine, Angus King Jr., I-Maine, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.
D.C. court upholds FCC’s antenna rule change
The D.C. Federal Appeals Court has rejected a challenge to the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to allow for more commercial antennas to be erected, which the agency said makes it easier for providers to build out 5G infrastructure.
The 2019 FCC decision was challenged by the Children’s Health Defense, claiming that the erection of more antennas would pose health risks associated with “increased radiofrequency exposure,” according to the Court of Appeals documents.
The 2019 FCC decision in question expanded the terms in the Over-the-Air Reception Devices Rule – which prevented state and local governments from stopping consumers from installing and using over-the-air devices used to get TV signals – to include providers. That meant providers were not to be restricted in erecting antennas and fixed-wireless hubs, which allows providers to streamline buildouts for broadband.
The rule has been modified three times since its implementation in 1996.
