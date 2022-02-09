Broadband Roundup
More From Emergency Connectivity Fund, Rootmetrics Says AT&T Leads, Applause for House Passing Chips Act
The FCC announced an additional $126 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
February 9, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced Tuesday that it has allocated an additional $126 million for connecting students, schools, and libraries to the internet, bringing the total amount the FCC has put towards this cause to $4.5 billion.
The Tuesday press release said these funds will be pulled from the Emergency Connectivity Fund to connect 270,000 students, 340 schools, 20 libraries, and 6 consortia. The release came shortly after the FCC’s announcement of a new task force to combat digital discrimination.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in the release that the funds will bring “more connectivity to students and libraries in our communities, helping to close the Homework Gap” and that its overall goal is “to support success in the digital age, no matter who you are, or where you live.”
RootMetrics report has AT&T as fastest carrier
AT&T was the most reliable, the fastest, and had the best data performance out of the U.S.’s three major providers, according to a Tuesday report from data company RootMetrics.
The report charts the performance of Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T during the second half of 2021. The data is collected from three million tests and puts AT&T as the top mobile carrier in the US. Other reports have put T-Mobile on top.
According to RootMetrics, AT&T shared the first-place spot with Verizon in terms of overall experience and call and text capabilities, meaning that out of the seven categories, AT&T came out on top for six of them.
Industry, businesses applaud House passage of chips funding legislation
Businesses leaders and organizations are applauding the passage earlier this month of the America Competes Act by the House of Representatives, urging the Senate to follow suit and push it forward to President Joe Biden’s desk for signing.
In a Department of Commerce press release on February 4, businesses including Ford and SkyWater Technology and the Semiconductor Industry Association spoke in statements about the importance of the bill, which puts $52 billion toward funding for semiconductor chip manufacturing, whose supply has been hampered by a global supply chain crisis.
“House passage of CHIPS Act investments is a significant step toward strengthening America’s leadership in semiconductors, which are foundational to our economy, national security, and global leadership in the transformative technologies of now and the future,” said the SIA in the release.
“We urge leaders in the House and Senate to work together promptly on a bipartisan, bicameral competitiveness bill containing CHIPS Act investments that can be passed by both chambers and signed into law by the president,” the SIA statement continued. “Getting this legislation across the finish line will help strengthen U.S. chip production and innovation for many years to come.”
Affordable Connectivity Program Outreach, Connected Device Standards, White Supremacists on Crypto
A new study argues the FCC’s new Affordable Connectivity Program should improve its outreach and enrollment procedures.
February 7, 2022 – A new study Wednesday out of the University of Southern California argues the Federal Communications Commission’s new Affordable Connectivity Program should improve its outreach and enrollment procedures to facilitate greater participation in the program.
The study found that the Emergency Broadband Benefit — the ACP’s predecessor — was less effective in reaching households in different states. In Ohio, about a third of eligible households were enrolled in EBB, compared to 4 percent in South Dakota.
For communities to increase participation in the program, the study recommends that the ACP should “significantly expand coverage, particularly in areas with low residential connectivity pre-pandemic.”
“Renewed outreach efforts are urgently needed in rural and less populated areas, among older adults, and in communities with a large share of foreign-born residents,” the study found.
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel last year raised “outreach” for the EBB has the “most valuable thing” for the program.
The Annenberg findings are part of the Measuring the Effectiveness of Digital Inclusion Approaches project with the University of Southern California, a research program that seeks to analyze existing broadband inclusion initiatives and provide evidence-based recommendations on how best to connect low-income households to broadband on a sustainable basis.
New standards for managing connected devices
The Broadband Forum and Wi-Fi Alliance published a new set of standards for managed services Monday that is expected to make managing connected devices faster and more efficiently.
The new standards will enable interoperable customer Wi-Fi optimization and management services, a press release said Monday. The latest technology can enable greater control of smart home and IoT devices.
Developed with collaboration from operators, chipset manufacturers, vendors, and management application companies, the releases “will help introduce more efficient and faster ways to manage connected devices,” Gavin Young, Vodafone head of Fixed Access Centre of Excellence, said in the release.
“With demand heightening for device management, the use of open standards are more important than ever as we have seen with these releases. It is essential that standards organizations continue to work together.”
Jason Walls, chair of the Broadband Forum Connected Home Council, said that industry collaboration was key to publishing the new standard. Broadband Forum is a non-profit industry group comprised of broadband operators, vendors, and policy leaders.
“By bringing together broadband players from across the industry to work together, operators worldwide will benefit from these new standards, helping unlock the full potential of the Connected Home market.”
Cryptocurrencies attractive to white supremacists
Cryptocurrencies have been attractive to white supremacist groups, the Economist reports.
Viewed by some groups as a last resort after being banned from Apple Pay, Google Wallet, Visa, and Discover following the 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, far-right groups found a haven in cryptocurrency, the paper reports.
According to the Southern Poverty Law center, over 600 cryptocurrency addresses used by members of the far-right. “They advertise their wallets on their websites and social media, asking for donations. And they get them,” the Economist reports. Stefan Molyneux, a far-right podcaster who was ousted from YouTube, has received over $1.67m in bitcoin from donors, according to the story.
“The wider crypto scene is often imbued with an anti-establishment spirit. Its fans proclaim that decentralized blockchains will revolutionize finance. This idea appeals to libertarians or those who distrust the traditional banking system,” the story said.
However, the story adds, the idea also appeals to anti-Semites. Cryptocurrency is more attractive to those who “believe banks hold too much power because they fear Jewish control over business will be seduced by the idea of an independent or decentralized financial system.”
Senate Judiciary Passes Open App Act, North Korea Hacked, Ford Pushes Electric Vehicles
Targeting Apple and Google Play stores, bill forbids 50 million+ user marketplaces from requiring developers to use in-app payment options.
February 4, 2022 – The Open App Markets Act passed the Senate Judiciary Committee with near unanimous, bipartisan support.
The bill primarily targeted the Apple and Google Play stores, as it would forbid app stores with more than 50 million domestic users from requiring app developers from using in-app payment options controlled by the application store owner.
The bill also forbade app stores from requiring that developers that utilize in-app purchases have more favorable prices on their app-store as a precondition to allowing said developer from using the marketplace.
Additionally, it would also make it illegal for app stores to take punitive actions against developers for offering different pricing models and terms of service on other platforms, or “unreasonably prefer or rank” its own apps (or the apps of its business partners) over third-party developer apps.
This bill was the second major antitrust bill to pass the Senate Judiciary Committee with widespread bipartisan support in recent months. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act passed by a slimmer margin: Only Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., voted against the Open App Markets Act.
The bill also clarified that the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice would have the jurisdiction to enforce the bill and pursue companies in violation of its provisions.
Lone hacker brings down critical North Korean websites
An American hacker known as P4x (pronounced, “packs”) crippled North Korean broadband infrastructure over the course of two weeks as revenge for attacks he previously personally suffered at the hands of the “Hermit Kingdom,” Wired reported.
P4x’s attacks targeted what few websites the country operated – mainly related to government agencies and state-sponsored travel – and exploited vulnerabilities in their security that made the websites susceptible to distributed denial-of-service attacks. According to Wired, nearly every website based out of North Korea had its service impaired.
The lone wolf hacker decided to take matters into his own hands and launch these attacks on North Korea after the U.S. government refused to retaliate. “If they don’t see we have teeth, it’s just going to keep coming,” P4x told Wired. “I definitely wanted to affect the people as little as possible and the government as much as possible,” he said.
“I just want to prove a point. I want that point to be very squarely proven before I stop,” P4x told Wired.
Ford Motor Company continues to lean into electric vehicles
During its quarterly earnings call on Thursday, Ford announced that it hopes to have 600,000 battery electric vehicles on the road by 2023.
In May of 2021, Ford had announced Ford+, where, among other goals, the company hopes to shift 40 percent of its global vehicles to electric before 2030.
Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the company is “proud that customers see how Ford is taking EVs mainstream, and have already ordered or reserved more than 275,000 all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs, F-150 Lightning pickups, and E-Transit commercial vehicles.”
As part of the Ford+ plan, Farley said that the company will continue to deploy its Ford+ Charging software which will provide logistical assistance to commercial fleets of electric vehicles, particularly as companies transition to EVs.
Presumably this software will work in tandem with an additional service Ford advertised, Ford Pro Intelligence – a cloud-based virtual suite that coordinates tools, services, and support offered to commercial Ford customers.
The company also advertised Canopy, a joint venture with ADT Security Services, to improve vehicle security with “artificial intelligence-based camera technology.”
Windstream’s Georgia Investment, Meta’s Mega Losses, Starlink Premium
Kinetic, a Windstream business, is plowing millions for broadband expansion in Georgia.
February 3, 2022 – Kinetic, a business unit of Windstream Holdings that provides broadband, entertainment and security services, will partner with 18 different communities within the state of Georgia in an effort to provide high-speed internet to residents.
Announced Thursday, Georgia will plow $171 million into the project from American Rescue Plan Act money, while Kinetic will invest an additional $133 million.
“This is very good news for residents of Georgia. Building reliable, ultrafast internet service in rural areas requires collaboration and public-private partnerships,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream, in a press release. “These partnerships allow us to accelerate our deployment of fiber broadband throughout rural Georgia. We commend Governor Kemp and the committee for their leadership on this issue.”
Meta losses could be largest in corporate history
The stock price of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, plunged nearly 25 percent late Wednesday and early Thursday, translating to a roughly $200-billion loss in value, following its disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.
Facebook’s user base dropped for the first time in the history of the platform. The decline in Facebook user growth went from 1.930 billion users to 1.929 billion users. According to The Hill, “Most of that drop came from Africa and Latin America, a potentially worrying sign given that the social media’s growth has been stagnant in North America and Europe for some time.”
Observers say the $200-billion loss could be the largest in market history.
Starlink launches premium version of broadband service
SpaceX’s Starlink broadband business launched Wednesday a new premium version of the product, which is intended to provide faster speeds of the satellite service.
Consumers of founder Elon Musk’s broadband service will have to pay $2,500 up front for hardware along with an additional $500 a month for service. To put these rates into perspective, the standard service costs $499 for the hardware and $99 a month.
Starlink’s premium service will function at download speeds of 150 to 500 Megabits per second, versus the standard version that once clocked between 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps. The service will perform well in worse weather conditions and provide access to 24/7 tech support, said the company.
