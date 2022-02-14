Broadband's Impact
National Urban League CEO Says Infrastructure Bill and Latimer Plan Will Help Close Digital Divide
The plan addresses availability and adoption of a high-speed internet connection for disadvantaged communities.
WASHINGTON, February 14, 2022 – The President of the National Urban League said the digital equity provisions in the infrastructure bill will further the advocacy group’s goal of closing the digital divide.
Delivering the keynote at an AT&T Policy Forum session on Thursday, Marc Morial told viewers that implementing NUL’s Latimer digital equity plan – named after Black American inventor, draftsman and engineer Lewis Howard Latimer and proposed in September of last year – will promote connectivity and inclusion to all families across the United States by addressing availability, adoption and access to economic opportunity that keeps communities of color behind in American society.
Referencing the recently-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, Morial said policymakers “can’t talk about our infrastructure anymore without talking about universal access to high-quality internet. The IIJA allocates $2.75 billion for the Digital Equity Act, where funds are designed to help improve states and local governments’ digital inclusion efforts.
“Communities of color have been left out of the internet revolution,” Morial said. “With the IIJA, there are tools and resources available to begin to address that,” cautioning that there must be “careful, equitable deployment” of federal funds.
“A high-speed internet connection is an essentiality of living, working, thriving, and living in the nation today,” Morial said. “In the 21st century, it’s similar to indoor plumbing, electricity and roadways in the 20th century.”
Digital Inclusion
Rep. Ro Khanna: Cyber Literacy Key to Bringing More People Into Modern Economy
Getting to know cryptocurrencies and understanding social media among suggestions from the representative.
WASHINGTON, February 11, 2022 – Cyber literacy, including getting familiar with cryptocurrencies, is a key component to getting more people into the modern economy, said Congressman Ro Khanna.
Khanna, D-California, spoke about closing the digital literacy divide in an interview with Anna Palmer, founder and CEO of Punchbowl News, on Wednesday, following the release this month of his book – Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us – in which he talks about the digital divide and possible solutions, including wealth generation and job creation.
Khanna recommended that people, including those on Capitol Hill, become immersed in the technology, including by running their own social media accounts, instead of just their staffers; becoming familiar with digital currency cryptocurrency, in which he invested a small amount to learn more about it; and just using technology in everyday life.
Creating wealth through technology doesn’t mean “a software coder or a tech job,” Khanna added. It means creating more opportunities for high-paying jobs in all industries, such as retail and manufacturing, he noted.
“We’re going to have 25 million digital jobs by 2025,” said Khanna. “Do you want GM to be making cars…in Silicon Valley? Or should those jobs be in Michigan?”
Technology needs to be accessible
In conjunction with job creation, technology needs to be made “more accessible,” Khanna said.
That accessibility needs to come with literacy, especially for those who aren’t immersed in technology, such as older generations. People are “losing a sense of agency” when it comes to technology, said Khanna.
To remedy this, Khanna spoke of having “strong privacy regulations” and “strong antitrust regulations” on technology, in addition to “rethinking social media’s obligations to children and consumer protection.”
“We’ve got to restore people’s control over technology as opposed to technology controlling them,” he said.
Broadband's Impact
Controversy Over Gigi Sohn’s Involvement With Locast Continues to Plague Nomination
Sohn decided to recuse herself after controversy surrounding her service as a board member of the group operating Locast.
WASHINGTON, February 10, 2022 — Gigi Sohn’s recusal from a recent broadcasting matter that raised a potential conflict of interest issue did little to assuage Republican concerns Wednesday that she could serve as an impartial commissioner for the Federal Communications Commission.
In a hearing held for her nomination as the party tie-breaking commissioner on the agency, Republican senators voiced doubts about Sohn’s ability to remain non-partisan on all the issues she might encounter as an FCC commissioner.
Sohn decided to recuse herself after controversy surrounding her service as a board member at Sports Fans Coalition New York Inc., which attempted to operate a non-profit streaming service called Locast, a non-profit streaming service.
After losing a lawsuit filed by the major television network stations for violating copyright laws against retransmitting broadcast signals, Locast settled a $32 million judgment for $700,000. GOP senators criticized Sohn for not providing details about the settlement.
By recusing herself from issues related to the subject matter of the Locast lawsuit, Sohn will not be able to engage on matters pertaining to copyright of broadcasting for three years. She also agreed to remove herself from any matters concerning retransmission consent regulations for the next four years.
In the opening remarks of Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the ranking member of the Senate Committee of Commerce, he insinuated that because Sohn signed the settlement only one day after the Biden Administration nominated Sohn as the next FCC commissioner, Sohn may have set in place a quid-pro-quo with the companies suing the Sports Fans Coalition New York Inc., in order to lower the settlement. Throughout the hearing other members of the Republican party echoed this allegation.
To this alleegation, Sohn says that she had no knowledge of when, or if, her nomination for commissioner would be announced. Furthermore, Sohn stated that she had no involvement in the settlement as it was handled by the lawyers of both parties.
Sen. Wicker’s has skeptical. He asked Sohn why she said nothing about the settlement in the prior hearing Wicker. Sohn said she was legally bound by the settlement agreement, and that she was not permitted to reveal the settlement’s details.
Later, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, read the contract Sohn signed out loud. “Last time I checked, the U.S. Senate is not the press. There is nothing in this document that prohibits you from disclosing to the Senate,” said Ted Cruz.
Legitimate issue or smokescreen?
Conversely, Democrats said that the attacks on Sohn and her voluntary recusal are a smokescreen for the GOP to try and stop the FCC from moving forward in a positive direction. In her opening remarks Sohn said, “At the same time, I realize that this isn’t all about me. It’s about some wanting to stop the FCC from doing its important work ensuring that everyone in America has robust broadband regardless of who they are, what their income is or where they live, as mandated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
Later, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., echoed this statement when he said, “The reason you’re here is bigger than you. It is part of an effort to deadlock, disarm, and disable the FCC.”
Republican Commerce Committee members continue to raise concerns over Sohn’s Twitter feed and her ability to remain non-partisan.
The Wednesday hearing followed a prior December hearing, and came as a result of Wicker’s request to question Sohn again about her record, particularly on Locast, prior to a vote.
Broadband's Impact
New FCC Partnership Will Address Digital Divide on Tribal Lands
A partnership with the Institute of Museum and Library Services will expand connectivity for tribal communities.
WASHINGTON, February 7, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced a partnership Wednesday with the Institute of Museum and Library Services to raise awareness about the agency’s E-Rate subsidy program.
The partnership will expand broadband connectivity to tribal libraries and organizations. The agency said these institutions will use program funds to increase broadband access.
Crosby Kemper, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, said the FCC’s update to the E-Rate program “is critical in supporting the technology needs of Tribal communities, especially during what has been one of the most challenging moments in modern history. IMLS, in partnership with the FCC, is proud to support initiatives and opportunities that empower Tribal communities and help expand their digital infrastructure.”
E-Rate, the federal program used to supply libraries with funding for internet infrastructure, has come under fire for a lack of expansion to tribal communities. In March of 2021, the federal government expanded E-Rate as part of its $1.9-trillion relief bill. In November, the FCC held a virtual listening session for tribal leaders and staff to find ways to increase funding requests from tribal libraries.
The FCC said the partnership reached out to all 574 tribal leaders to provide information about the E-Rate program and a path for tribal libraries to participate. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the FCC ramps up efforts to expand broadband access for tribal communities. On January 12, 2022, an agency order opened the filing window for tribal libraries to apply for the E-Rate program until March 22, 2022.
“The E-Rate program is a powerhouse that helps bring broadband to schools and libraries in every state across the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “But for Tribal libraries, it was often difficult to make use of this funding because of the way the rules were written. We’ve now put new rules in place that make it clear Tribal libraries are eligible to participate, and we are eager to get the word out. I’m excited to partner with IMLS so we can raise awareness in Tribal communities about this important funding opportunity.”
Founded in 1996, the E-Rate program was established to ensure that schools and libraries can obtain affordable broadband service. Discounts for support depend on the level of poverty in the community and whether the school or library is in a rural or urban community.
