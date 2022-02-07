New FCC Partnership Will Address Digital Divide on Tribal Lands

WASHINGTON, February 7, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission announced a partnership Wednesday with the Institute of Museum and Library Services to raise awareness about the agency’s E-Rate subsidy program.

The partnership will expand broadband connectivity to tribal libraries and organizations. The agency said these institutions will use program funds to increase broadband access.

Crosby Kemper, director of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, said the FCC’s update to the E-Rate program “is critical in supporting the technology needs of Tribal communities, especially during what has been one of the most challenging moments in modern history. IMLS, in partnership with the FCC, is proud to support initiatives and opportunities that empower Tribal communities and help expand their digital infrastructure.”

E-Rate, the federal program used to supply libraries with funding for internet infrastructure, has come under fire for a lack of expansion to tribal communities. In March of 2021, the federal government expanded E-Rate as part of its $1.9-trillion relief bill. In November, the FCC held a virtual listening session for tribal leaders and staff to find ways to increase funding requests from tribal libraries.

The FCC said the partnership reached out to all 574 tribal leaders to provide information about the E-Rate program and a path for tribal libraries to participate. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the FCC ramps up efforts to expand broadband access for tribal communities. On January 12, 2022, an agency order opened the filing window for tribal libraries to apply for the E-Rate program until March 22, 2022.

“The E-Rate program is a powerhouse that helps bring broadband to schools and libraries in every state across the country,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “But for Tribal libraries, it was often difficult to make use of this funding because of the way the rules were written. We’ve now put new rules in place that make it clear Tribal libraries are eligible to participate, and we are eager to get the word out. I’m excited to partner with IMLS so we can raise awareness in Tribal communities about this important funding opportunity.”

Founded in 1996, the E-Rate program was established to ensure that schools and libraries can obtain affordable broadband service. Discounts for support depend on the level of poverty in the community and whether the school or library is in a rural or urban community.