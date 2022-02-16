Broadband Roundup
NTIA Brings On 29 Experts, Multi-Tenant Rules Final, Facebook Settles Cookies Suit
The hiring of 29 outside experts at the NTIA comes a day before the agency announced a new spectrum coordination initiative with the FCC.
February 16, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Monday it has brought on 29 outside experts who will be appointed to the Commerce Spectrum Management Advisory Committee.
The move came a day before the NTIA and the Federal Communications Commission announced a commitment to working together on spectrum policy and coordination, including adding formal and regular monthly meetings on spectrum planning, collaborating on a national spectrum strategy, committing to evidence-based policymaking, engaging with industry on technical information exchange and engagement, and updating a decades-old memorandum of understanding between both agencies.
According to an NTIA press release Monday, the committee will be headed by two co-chairs, Charla Rath, who works as an independent consultant, Jennifer Manner, the senior vice president of regulatory affairs at EchoStar Corporation.
The 29 experts appointed by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo include Michael Calabrese, director of The New American Foundation, Louis Peraertz, the vice president of policy at the Wireless Internet Service Providers Association, Glenn Reynolds, the vice president of technology policy and government relations at the Alliance for Telecommunications Solutions, and Steve Sharkey, the vice president of government affairs, technology and engineering policy at T-Mobile.
Each expert is set to serve for two years and was selected “based on their technical background and experience, as well as diversity and balance in points of view,” the release said. In addition, NTIA makes it a point to clarify that the experts do not represent their organization and are just serving as field experts.
FCC approves new rules on exclusive multi-tenant agreements
The Federal Communication Commission approved Tuesday new rules that that prohibit internet service providers from entering into certain exclusive arrangements with landlords of multi-tenant buildings.
The rules ban exclusive revenue sharing agreements, in which the landlord gets a share of service provider contracts; require providers disclose to tenants “in plain language” the existence of exclusive marketing arrangements; and clarifies rules to allow for multiple service providers to use building wires to deliver service.
The vote to approve comes less than a month after Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed the new set of rules. Rosenworcel reiterating the importance of these new rules at an INCOMPAS policy summit event last week.
Facebook settles a decade long lawsuit by paying $90 Million
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has settled a lawsuit that alleged is used cookies to track users’ internet use even after they logged off, according to The Hill.
The social media giant reportedly settled for $90 million and agreed to delete all the data included in the case.
Drew Pusateri, a Meta spokesperson, stated that “reaching a settlement in this case, which is more than a decade old, is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders and we’re glad to move past this issue.”
Senators Want Map Work, Letter on Cybersecurity, D.C. Court Upholds FCC Antenna Rule
Sixteen senators signed a letter encouraging cooperation between the NTIA and the FCC on broadband maps.
February 15, 2022 – Sixteen senators sent a letter addressed to the head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Tuesday encouraging the agency to work with the Federal Communications Commission on broadband maps ahead of the disbursement of infrastructure bill money.
“It all starts with getting the maps right,” said the letter to Alan Davidson. “The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has consistently overstated broadband coverage around the United States.”
The letter follows the NTIA’s request for public comments on new broadband programs authorized and funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in November.
“For the first time in history, the IIJA ensures that we will know every location in the nation without service, tie funding directly to helping those locations, and require every state to have a plan in place to ensure that every American, no matter how rich or poor, urban or rural, gets access to the affordable, high-speed broadband that they need and deserve,” said the letter.
Letter presses SEC for cybersecurity disclosure
In a letter sent last week, senators admonished the Securities and Exchange Commission to increase cybersecurity through the Cybersecurity Disclosure Act.
The Cybersecurity Disclosure Act would ask “public companies to disclose whether a cybersecurity expert is on the board of directors, and if not, why not,” according to the February 8 letter.
The bill, sponsored by the seven senators who signed the letter, first came to the Senate in March of last year. It has not been passed yet, with hearings from the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs occurring in September of last year.
“The goal is to encourage directors to play a more effective role in cybersecurity risk oversight,” said the letter.
The letter urged the SEC “to propose rules regarding cybersecurity disclosures and reporting” and to “coordinate the formulation of these rules with the National Cyber Director.”
The letter was signed by seven senators, including Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, Mark Warner, D-Virginia, Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota, Susan Collins, R-Maine, Angus King Jr., I-Maine, and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.
D.C. court upholds FCC’s antenna rule change
The D.C. Federal Appeals Court has rejected a challenge to the Federal Communications Commission’s decision to allow for more commercial antennas to be erected, which the agency said makes it easier for providers to build out 5G infrastructure.
The 2019 FCC decision was challenged by the Children’s Health Defense, claiming that the erection of more antennas would pose health risks associated with “increased radiofrequency exposure,” according to the Court of Appeals documents.
The 2019 FCC decision in question expanded the terms in the Over-the-Air Reception Devices Rule – which prevented state and local governments from stopping consumers from installing and using over-the-air devices used to get TV signals – to include providers. That meant providers were not to be restricted in erecting antennas and fixed-wireless hubs, which allows providers to streamline buildouts for broadband.
The rule has been modified three times since its implementation in 1996.
CIA Data Collection, India Bans Chinese Apps, Korea Slaps American Tech With Fines
Senators released declassified material on the CIA’s bulk data collection program.
February 14, 2022 – Declassified documents released Thursday reveal the Central Intelligence Agency conducted bulk information gathering on Americans without approval or oversight from courts.
Senate Intelligence Committee members Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, released documents Thursday that revealed the CIA conducted this program via Executive Order 12333, signed in 1981 by then-President Ronald Reagan.
According to a joint letter submitted to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board by Wyden and Heinrich in April of 2020, the CIA program existed “entirely outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection, and without any of the judicial, congressional or even executive branch oversight that comes from [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] collection.
“But what these documents demonstrate is that many of the same concerns that Americans have about their privacy and civil liberties also apply to how the CIA collects and handles information under executive order and outside the FISA law,” Wyden and Heinrich said in a joint statement.
“In particular, these documents reveal serious problems associated with warrantless backdoor searches of Americans, the same issue that has generated bipartisan concern in the FISA context,” the statement added.
India continues to ban China-linked apps
India banned over 50 apps with ties to China on Monday.
According to reporting done by TechCrunch, many of the apps were clones or reskins of apps that had previously been banned by India, beginning in 2020.
In June of 2020, India kicked off its trend of app banning when it banned TikTok, which hit 2 billion downloads in 2020.
Though the Indian government has not explicitly mentioned China in these waves of app bans, it has raised concerns over consumer privacy and data collection as a threat to national security.
The apps banned in this most recent wave include a battle royal shooter, Free Fire, published by Sea Ltd. Seemingly in response, the company’s stock plummeted 19 percent. Other apps that were banned were products of giant tech firms including Tencent and Jack Ma’s Alibaba.
Korean antitrust body fined big tech for unfair business practices
The Yohap News Agency reported that the Korea Fair Trade Commission fined Netflix and Google $16,300 on Sunday for using allegedly deceptive information to prevent subscribers from ending their paid memberships, or in some cases, outright disallowing users from terminating said memberships.
In addition to the fine, the KFTC ordered the companies to cease the unfair practices.
The fine decidedly represents one of the smallest levies against Google in recent years, after the company faced a $2.8 billion antitrust case in the European Union in 2021.
Online Sexual Abuse Bill, Internet Freedom at Olympics, Washington Nationals Crypto Deal
A Senate Judiciary bill is facing industry criticism on its effectiveness.
February 11, 2022 – The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced the controversial Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies Act, aimed at holding tech platforms liable for child sexual abuse material’s spread.
The bill would carve out an exception to Section 230, revoking protection for companies from prosecution when they are believed to be responsible for abuse content on their sites.
Privacy and civil liberties groups are opposing the bill, in part saying it disincentivizes strong encryption of websites.
Under the bill, prosecutors would be permitted to use the existence of an encrypted chat option as evidence that a company fails to protect children.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., sponsored the bill, while it has faced some hesitancy to its provisions from Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
Chinese Olympic star defends country’s internet restrictions
U.S.-born Chinese Olympic skier and 2022 gold medalist Eileen Gu is facing criticism for comments she has made defending China’s restrictions on citizens’ internet activities.
In response to Instagram users questioning her ability to use the platform while mainland Chinese are not permitted to do so, Gu stated that anyone can download a VPN free from the App Store and use the social media platform.
In the past few years, many VPN services have been blocked by Chinese authorities and individual Chinese citizens who have circumvented the Great Firewall with VPNs or spoken outside of China’s internet have been punished and criminalized.
However, a post displaying Gu’s defense of China was censored on Chinese social media.
In her birthplace United States, Gu has been criticized for refusing to speak about politics throughout her rise to fame.
Nationals bring crypto into the stadium
The Washington Nationals baseball team on Wednesday announced it would partner with a cryptocurrency community that starting next year may allow fans to pay for tickets and concessions with digital tokens.
The community, Terra, runs on a technology created by Singapore-based Terraform Labs.
Terraform Labs and its CEO Do Kwon were subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in November for information on tokens created with Terra network which mirror the price of U.S.-traded securities.
The SEC said it was investigating whether federal law was violated by selling securities in the U.S. without registering with the agency, prompting a suit against the SEC from Kwon and Terraform in response.
The Terra network controls more than $2.7 billion through a decentralized autonomous organization, allowing members to govern the operation of the entire community.
