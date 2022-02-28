NTIA Listening Session Hears Wireless Versus Fiber, Electromagnetic Health Concerns

February 25, 2022 – An internet service provider’s partnership with electrical utility companies to sling broadband equipment over existing public infrastructure to expand connectivity to rural and remote communities is playing out against a backdrop of an increasing push to streamline pole attachment policy as the federal government prepares to release billions in funding for broadband.

Lit Communities, which partners with municipal, county and other government entities, recently formalized a partnership with Ohio’s Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Cooperative to install fiber on existing utility poles.

“It will be a great partnership where the electric utility will have direct connectivity to their members, and the fiber is going to enable a lot of things on their end,” Rene Gonzalez, Lit Communities’ chief strategy officer, said in an interview with Broadband Breakfast, which is sponsored by Lit Communities.

“At the same time, it gives us the ability to leverage their public assets and poles to serve their rural members,” Gonzalez added.

Lit Communities is expanding its efforts and is looking to implement the “Medina Model” in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Texas, and West Virginia in the near future. Gonzalez said that even though there is still a lot of work ahead for these communities in need, effective leadership, broadband offices, and funding – at the state level – makes tackling the digital divide much easier.

Pole attachment issues a rising concern

In recent weeks, these types of partnerships have taken up increased advocacy bandwidth as policymakers and industry figure out ways to efficiently utilize billions in federal funds that either have been disbursed through the American Rescue Plan Act or that are coming through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.

One way to connect broader swaths of the American population that advocates and lawmakers have raised is the quick and cheap access to existing utility poles. Utility poles are used to connect telecommunications equipment over land – as opposed to underground, which is generally more expensive and uneconomic in areas with sparse populations.

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it will take up in its March meeting a rulemaking to explore “ways to expedite the resolution of pole replacement disputes by establishing clear standards for when and how utilities and attachers must share in the costs of a pole replacement that is precipitated by a new attachment request.” The announcement was well-received by many who are seeking to expand high-capacity broadband builds.

Pushing the public-private model

In the Lit Communities’ public-private partnership model – whereby public capital is combined with private capital and expertise to ensure that communities receive the broadband coverage they require – the municipality in question provides the capital necessary to build a middle mile or backbone network.

Depending on the structure, Lit would create and fund a local private ISP to install, deploy, maintain, and operate a network.

Though the company is hoping to make in-roads with other communities it hopes to serve, Gonzalez emphasized that Lit Communities is only looking to expand into areas where they are certain they can deploy their “Medina Model.” Gonzalez also added that connecting new areas should be a collaborative, holistic effort between all stakeholders.

“In today’s climate, even with the billions and billions that are out there, a lot of communities do not even know where to start,” Gonzalez said. “They know that they have this need, but they do not know where to even get started in terms of cost or [partners they can bring to the table].”

Through public-private relationships like the one between Medina County and Lit Communities, Gonzalez said this is changing. “Communities now have a more active stake in closing [the digital divide].”

“We are not stopping with these initial groups of towns that we are looking at and working into right now,” Gonzalez said. “It is just the beginning.”

“If somebody else gets brought to the table and it is not us, we are happy because it is a win for the community, because we know that they did something better than what they have today,” he said.

“Yes, it is very competitive, but I think overall, all of our missions are essentially the same: to connect America.”

Medina officials believe citizens want Gigabit service

Large, profit oriented service providers may deem some regions in the U.S. too difficult to serve – that is, they may be able to provide service to the region, but struggle to make a return on their investment. Some communities, such as Medina, Ohio, utilized the public-private model to circumvent this issue.

“The need for broadband has never been greater,” said Executive Director of Medina County Economic Development Bethany Dentler. “We have got to be able to tell people, ‘We can get you up to a gigabit service in your home.’”

“That is why it is really important for us to be able to support the growth of fiber in our community,” she added.

Even though Medina began its efforts to secure fiber more than 20 years ago, much like the rest of the world, its was the COVID-19 pandemic that highlighted the role that high-capacity networks play in enabling distance-learning and many professionals began to work from home.

Lit Communities is a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast.