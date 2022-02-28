Infrastructure
NTIA Listening Session Hears Wireless Versus Fiber, Electromagnetic Health Concerns
Callers claimed they are ‘electromagnetic field refugees.’
WASHINGTON, February 28, 2022 – Wireless and fiber advocates clashed during the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s listening session on Wednesday.
The public listening session was the fifth such event since December 15, where the NTIA sought comments from the public regarding issues related to broadband grant programs established by the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
Advocates for fixed wireless and fiber technology argued why their technologies should be prioritized in the upcoming opportunities for funding.
Most of the callers were advocates for fiber, with arguments in favor of the technology listing improved throughput and greater scalability over wireless technology.
Lauren Long, who was representing consulting firm Value Concepts Inc., was an advocate for fixed-wireless technology, which provides home internet via wireless signals. She pointed to a statistic published by the Pew Research Center that lower income families are disproportionately reliant on cell phones to access broadband. She also addressed how this contributed to the homework gap and negatively impact students.
“The [Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program] grant addresses the need for broadband Internet access; however, it needs to address the need for cellular coverage as well,” Long said. “This means that while yes, providing broadband internet is crucial in order to fully acknowledge the limiting factors of the digital divide, we need to take into consideration all of the technology devices that one should have access to including cell phones.
“I strongly urge you to consider investing this funding to the construction installation of cell towers so that we can proactively put an end to the digital divide,” she added.
Health claims
Other callers on Wednesday, however, were focused on alleged health risks from towers near residential areas. These people, who identified as “electromagnetically sensitive” or “electromagnetic field refugees,” argued that wireless technology is harmful to nature – killings birds, insects, and even harming and killing people.
These callers argued that fiber is the only safe technology for EMF sensitive people, and that accommodations and allowances need to be made for them so that they can enjoy the benefits of broadband and more fully participate in society.
Electromagnetic hypersensitivity is not recognized as medical diagnosis by the international medical community. And although the symptoms associated with it are real, there is no scientific evidence linking the symptoms to the exposure of electromagnetic fields.
Spectrum
‘Airwaves for Equity’ Initiative Wants Spectrum Auction Proceeds for Digital Equity
The initiative would dedicate proceeds from future spectrum auctions.
WASHINGTON, February 28, 2022 – A new spectrum alliance wants the Federal Communications Commission to allocate spectrum proceeds to expand digital equity.
The newly established Airwaves for Equity initiative proposed at its launch event Wednesday that Congress renew the FCC’s authority to auction public spectrum and designate proceeds to endow a digital equity foundation, which would make annual investments in digital literacy, devices, and training to close digital equity gaps. The FCC’s authority to do so expires this year.
“If people don’t know how to use technology, don’t have the skills, or cannot tap into the value of broadband and internet for basic needs, our efforts to connect them are fruitless,” said Michael Calabrese, director of the Wireless Future Project. Calabrese said closing the digital divide will involve all the “three A’s” – access, affordability, and adoption––to ensure digital equity for all citizens.
Calabrese said the public airwaves, like other natural resources such as land, should be divided in a way that promotes equity amongst its users. “This public resource is owned by all of us, the American people,” Calabrese said, noting that use of the public airwaves has generated over $200 billion since the 1990s. The AFE wishes to direct that revenue toward funding a digital equity foundation.
As the federal government prepares to distribute $65 billion – and $2.75 billion for the Digital Equity Act – to close the digital divide from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, the AFE said greater funding must be made available to address digital literacy and inclusion. Although the funds are projected to address access and affordability, AFE said the IIJA “does relatively little” to address digital literacy.
The AFE is made up of members including advocacy group Public Knowledge, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, the Schools Health and Libraries Broadband Coalition, Common Sense Media, the Center for Rural Strategies, and the Open Technology Institute at New America.
Fiber
Lit Communities Brings Broadband to Underserved Communities Through Public-Private Efforts
Lit Communities is advising public entities on how to best move to full connectivity, as their local ISP Medina Model is beginning to take off.
February 25, 2022 – An internet service provider’s partnership with electrical utility companies to sling broadband equipment over existing public infrastructure to expand connectivity to rural and remote communities is playing out against a backdrop of an increasing push to streamline pole attachment policy as the federal government prepares to release billions in funding for broadband.
Lit Communities, which partners with municipal, county and other government entities, recently formalized a partnership with Ohio’s Lorain-Medina Rural Electric Cooperative to install fiber on existing utility poles.
“It will be a great partnership where the electric utility will have direct connectivity to their members, and the fiber is going to enable a lot of things on their end,” Rene Gonzalez, Lit Communities’ chief strategy officer, said in an interview with Broadband Breakfast, which is sponsored by Lit Communities.
“At the same time, it gives us the ability to leverage their public assets and poles to serve their rural members,” Gonzalez added.
Lit Communities is expanding its efforts and is looking to implement the “Medina Model” in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Texas, and West Virginia in the near future. Gonzalez said that even though there is still a lot of work ahead for these communities in need, effective leadership, broadband offices, and funding – at the state level – makes tackling the digital divide much easier.
Pole attachment issues a rising concern
In recent weeks, these types of partnerships have taken up increased advocacy bandwidth as policymakers and industry figure out ways to efficiently utilize billions in federal funds that either have been disbursed through the American Rescue Plan Act or that are coming through the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act.
One way to connect broader swaths of the American population that advocates and lawmakers have raised is the quick and cheap access to existing utility poles. Utility poles are used to connect telecommunications equipment over land – as opposed to underground, which is generally more expensive and uneconomic in areas with sparse populations.
On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission announced that it will take up in its March meeting a rulemaking to explore “ways to expedite the resolution of pole replacement disputes by establishing clear standards for when and how utilities and attachers must share in the costs of a pole replacement that is precipitated by a new attachment request.” The announcement was well-received by many who are seeking to expand high-capacity broadband builds.
Pushing the public-private model
In the Lit Communities’ public-private partnership model – whereby public capital is combined with private capital and expertise to ensure that communities receive the broadband coverage they require – the municipality in question provides the capital necessary to build a middle mile or backbone network.
Depending on the structure, Lit would create and fund a local private ISP to install, deploy, maintain, and operate a network.
Though the company is hoping to make in-roads with other communities it hopes to serve, Gonzalez emphasized that Lit Communities is only looking to expand into areas where they are certain they can deploy their “Medina Model.” Gonzalez also added that connecting new areas should be a collaborative, holistic effort between all stakeholders.
“In today’s climate, even with the billions and billions that are out there, a lot of communities do not even know where to start,” Gonzalez said. “They know that they have this need, but they do not know where to even get started in terms of cost or [partners they can bring to the table].”
Through public-private relationships like the one between Medina County and Lit Communities, Gonzalez said this is changing. “Communities now have a more active stake in closing [the digital divide].”
“We are not stopping with these initial groups of towns that we are looking at and working into right now,” Gonzalez said. “It is just the beginning.”
“If somebody else gets brought to the table and it is not us, we are happy because it is a win for the community, because we know that they did something better than what they have today,” he said.
“Yes, it is very competitive, but I think overall, all of our missions are essentially the same: to connect America.”
Medina officials believe citizens want Gigabit service
Large, profit oriented service providers may deem some regions in the U.S. too difficult to serve – that is, they may be able to provide service to the region, but struggle to make a return on their investment. Some communities, such as Medina, Ohio, utilized the public-private model to circumvent this issue.
“The need for broadband has never been greater,” said Executive Director of Medina County Economic Development Bethany Dentler. “We have got to be able to tell people, ‘We can get you up to a gigabit service in your home.’”
“That is why it is really important for us to be able to support the growth of fiber in our community,” she added.
Even though Medina began its efforts to secure fiber more than 20 years ago, much like the rest of the world, its was the COVID-19 pandemic that highlighted the role that high-capacity networks play in enabling distance-learning and many professionals began to work from home.
Funding
Applicants Have Trouble With Applying for Affordable Connectivity Program
Concerns from advocates echo some of FCC Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s concerns for the ACP.
WASHINGTON, February 23, 2022 – Advocates for the Affordable Connectivity Program said Tuesday they face language, outreach hurdles in encouraging eligible households to apply.
The program, which is an extension of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, provides eligible households with an up-to $30 per month subsidy and $75 per month subsidy for houses in tribal lands for broadband internet, with a one-time $100 subsidy on a device. On March 1, 2022, the ACP will be the full-time replacement to the EBB.
But despite a White House event announcing more than 10 million Americans have registered for the program, panelists from various organizations — who all spoke about the importance of encouraging eligible household to apply to the ACP — said they face barriers, including language gaps, to getting people signed up.
“The general consensus is that the language [of the application] is scary,” said Sandra Caraveo, national programs manager at the League of United Latin American Citizens.
According to Emily Chi, director of telecommunications, technology and media at Asian Americans Advancing Justice, there is a “need for bilingual resources and translators at every step of the process.
“We need to reach people where they are….We want to make [the ACP application process] as accessible as possible,” said Chi.
Another hurdle advocates face is getting the word out about the ACP. Caraveo said that a lot of eligible households are simply “not aware of the option [of ACP] being available to them.”
At an event on Thursday, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the “biggest challenge” of the ACP has been getting households signed up.
“These resources are meant to reach our most underserved communities,” Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, said Tuesday.
There are 30 million households without broadband access, Americans are paying some of the highest prices in the world for broadband services, and record amounts of time are being spent online, said Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-California.
Possible solutions
One way to get over these hurdles is for people to communicate with the officials in their state, said Joi Chaney, executive director of the Washington bureau and senior vice president of policy and advocacy at the National Urban League.
“[Figure] out if there are any resources for outreach opportunities,” she said.
Chi agreed. “We really need community members to step up and share their stories.”
