Fiber
NTIA Pressed on Existing Middle Mile Connections at Infrastructure Listening Session
Commentators concerned existing middle-mile infrastructure not used to drive last-mile home.
WASHINGTON, February 10, 2022 – Callers into Wednesday’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration listening session on criteria for money from the infrastructure bill said they’re concerned about middle-mile funding and last-mile connections from existing transport routes.
In brief two-minute verbal comments, a number of complaints emerged from commentators during the conversation that focused on middle-mile infrastructure.
Some, who were not obligated to reveal themselves, said they are concerned about existing middle-mile infrastructure that was sitting there and not being connected to homes and businesses.
In a previous listening session, callers said the NTIA needs to focus its efforts on funding adequate middle-mile infrastructure to even have success with building the last-mile – the last leg of the broadband cable to homes and business.
Fiber was said to connect urban areas to each other without providing service to the areas through which the lines passed.
Wednesday’s session discussed leveraging that existing middle-mile infrastructure, as well as the scalability requirements of that infrastructure funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, $42.5 billion of which is at the NTIA’s disposal.
Commenters also claimed potential health effects to organisms of electromagnetism emanating from telecom infrastructure.
Previous listening sessions on the IIJA included digital equity and how to create contact between tribal communities and states for more broadband access. Proposals included developing a score card to assess equitable broadband deployment among communities as well as increasing opportunity for smaller networks and bolstering infrastructure technician workforces.
Open Access
CEO of SiFi Networks Talks Open Access Models As Company Looks to Expand in 2022
CEO contrasted SiFi Network’s model versus the Google Fiber model that builds infrastructure where there’s demand.
February 1, 2022 – Fresh off an infusion of cash, the CEO of broadband company SiFi Networks said he believes the fiber city model that his company is plowing billions of dollars in is important for universal broadband access.
In an “Ask Me Anything!” interview on Broadband.Money on Friday, Ben Bawtree-Jobson said his company plans to put $2 billion in open-access fiber networks in 30 cities across the country by the end of 2022. The open access model allows other providers of retail broadband internet to use infrastructure to deliver last-mile services to homes.
Bawtree-Jobson said that this model is in contrast to the Google Fiber model, which puts infrastructure where there’s demand. Bawtree-Jobson said his company wants to put fiber to every home, regardless of demand. The company recently entered into a $500-million joint venture with Dutch pension fund manager APG Group NV for open-access fiber-to-the-home delivery.
But despite opening the infrastructure to other providers, Bawtree-Jobson said SiFi wants to ensure that those providers are delivering quality service. In this case, SiFi ensures that that companies that will ride on its infrastructure have a track record of meeting customer service expectations.
Bawtree-Jobson also said that when SiFi looks for cities to adopt, it likes to make sure they have “a relatively limited existing fiber footprint, in terms of fiber to the home” and those areas are densely populated enough so as to avoid having to string lots of fiber between individual households.
To watch the “Ask Me Anything!”, visit Broadband.Money, and join the community!
Fiber
Rural Utilities Service Administrator: More Miles of Fiber Than Power Lines Funded Over Past Two Years
The agency’s results over these years indicate the versatility of fiber in critical infrastructure projects.
WASHINGTON, January 31, 2022 – Acting Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chris McLean says that over the past two fiscal years his agency funded more miles of fiber than power lines.
The developments, financed with electric funds, are indicative of how versatile fiber can be for use in critical infrastructure projects.
“The key takeaway is that fiber provides multiple uses for critical infrastructure,” said Gary Bolton, president and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association.
“As our Nation invests in the infrastructure for the future, fiber provides the critical foundation for our future’s broadband, smart grid modernization, fiber optic sensing and for future services such as 5G.”
McLean revealed RUS’ progress over the last two years on Wednesday during a conversation with Bolton as part of FBA’s weekly Fiber for Breakfast series.
Last year, RUS funded 25,000 miles in fiber for smart grid modernization – enough to circle the globe.
McLean also serves as the Assistant Administrator for Electric Programs at the RUS. His current tenure marks his third stint at the agency. He has served at various points over the past 25 years.
During Wednesday’s conversation, McLean also emphasized the need to bring the same bandwidth that urban and suburban America receive to rural communities.
Fiber
Yellowstone Fiber Launches $65M Fiber Project with UTOPIA in Gallatin County, Montana
This will be the “first true gigabit city in the state of Montana,” said Bozeman’s director of economic development.
BOZEMAN, MONTANA, January 27, 2022 – Non-profit Yellowstone Fiber, in partnership with telecom Utopia Fiber, launched Thursday a $65-million high-speed fiber internet project in Gallatin County, Montana.
The open access model, which allows other telecoms to ride on the infrastructure to encourage competition, will mean “affordable access and service provider choice,” Brit Fontenot, Bozeman’s director of economic development and community relations, said during a Thursday press conference announcing the launch. Bozeman is a city in Gallatin County.
Yellowstone and Utopia, a sponsor of Broadband Breakfast, partnered back in September on the build, which is expected to bring speeds of 100 Gigabits per second download for businesses and 10 Gbps download for all 22,000 homes, businesses and government buildings in Bozeman, a Thursday press release said, adding the three-year construction project will begin this spring.
This will be the “first true gigabit city in the state of Montana,” said Fontenot.
The choice of Bozeman and Gallatin County was a deliberate one, said Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham. Gallatin County has created “25 percent of all new jobs in Montana in the past decade,” in addition to being responsible for “30 percent of all population growth” of Montana, said Cunningham, adding there are “clean, data-driven companies…coming to Bozeman.”
The project is also expected to go beyond the initial $65 million. Utopia Fiber Executive Director Roger Timmerman said at the press conference that some phases can start sooner as additional grants and funds are made available. The project proponents noted that the funds will come from private, not taxpayer, sources.
The announcement comes just days after the state hired location analytics company Lightbox to build a statewide broadband map. The state is listed on data platform BroadbandNow as the worst state for broadband coverage and access, despite Federal Communications Commission mapping data that report 99 percent of Gallatin County having broadband access, the Thursday press release noted.
Recent
- NTIA Pressed on Existing Middle Mile Connections at Infrastructure Listening Session
- Rep. Ro Khanna: Cyber Literacy Key to Bringing More People Into Modern Economy
- Microsoft App Store Rules, California Defers on Sprint 3G Phase-Out, Samsung’s New IoT Guy
- Controversy Over Gigi Sohn’s Involvement With Locast Continues to Plague Nomination
- Wireless Internet Service Providers Association CEO Claude Aiken to Step Down in April 2022
- Mike O’Rielly: Don’t Repeat Past Mistakes, or How to Wisely Spend Federal Broadband Money
Signup for Broadband Breakfast
Trending
-
Spectrum3 months ago
More Experts Weigh In On Possibility 12 GHz Band Can Be Shared with 5G Services
-
Artificial Intelligence2 months ago
Henry Kissinger: AI Will Prompt Consideration of What it Means to Be Human
-
#broadbandlive2 months ago
Broadband Breakfast for Lunch on January 12, 2022 — The Agenda of Internet and Tech Stakeholders
-
Broadband Roundup2 weeks ago
AT&T Speeds Tiers, Wisconsin Governor on Broadband Assistance, Broadband as Public Utility
-
Broadband Roundup2 months ago
CaptionCall $40 Million Settlement, World Bank Broadband in Rwanda, Tribal Broadband Money Not Enough
-
Expert Opinion3 months ago
Will Rinehart: Early Reports Show the Emergency Broadband Benefit is Not Reaching Its Intended Audience
-
Funding3 months ago
FCC Extends Deadline for Lifeline Phase-out After Pressure
-
Big Tech3 months ago
Experts Caution Against One Size Fits All Approach to Content Moderation