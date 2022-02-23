Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program

February 23, 2022 – Following the recent announcements concerning spectrum from the Federal Communication Commission, agency chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel revealed Tuesday a proposal to use proceeds from upcoming spectrum auctions to update the national 9-1-1 system.

The next generation 9-1-1 system allows callers to send emergency responders photos, videos and text messages, instead of just calls.

Rosenworcel said that the motivation behind this project was improving public safety nationally, rather than the patchwork of upgrades in different areas of the country through different processes and funding.

“It’s time for a nationwide, digital upgrade…the funds would flow to every state and jurisdiction with 911 call centers to help make next-generation 911 a reality nationwide….I think this is a golden opportunity”, said Rosenworcel, who spoke at the National Press Club event on Tuesday.

The FCC’s press release defined this “next generation 911” as “better support for voice, text, data, and video communications.” For example, these upgrades would include sharing pictures and videos of the emergency during the emergency and sharing medical records instantaneously.

Vice president, commerce secretary to visit Louisiana to talk broadband

Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be in Louisiana to talk about the federal government’s broadband initiatives, according to a USA Today Network report Wednesday.

The pair will be joined by Governor John Bel Edwards and will discuss the billions allocated to high-speed internet infrastructure from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in mid-November, the news report said.

“I am excited to welcome vice president Harris to Louisiana on Friday and am honored that the White House has chosen our state to highlight the importance of broadband connectivity to rural cities and towns during her visit,” Edwards said in a statement, according to the news report.

“Communities all over Louisiana will benefit from increased investments in and attention to broadband connectivity,” he said. “We are ready to embrace opportunities to bring this important internet infrastructure to areas that need it so that we can improve our economic competitiveness, educational opportunities and quality of life.”

AT&T joins Ericsson 5G lab

AT&T will be the first American wireless service provider to join Ericsson’s 5G Startup 5G Program, which is collaborating with other industry giants to commercialize and monetize the next-generation wireless technology, according to a Monday press release.

“AT&T customers are already enjoying the benefits of our 5G network…tapping into Ericsson’s ConsumerLab and its deep catalogue or companies and innovative ideas could help us bring new experiences to life using technology like [augmented reality] and [virtual reality] across a variety of interests, including travel and sports,” Jay Cary, vice president of 5G Product and Innovation for AT&T, said in the release.

Jasmeet Sethi, head of ConsumerLab at Ericsson Research, said in the release: “With access to more than 40 global startups, the program offers AT&T a unique opportunity to not only leverage actionable consumer insights from our Ericsson Research Analytical Platform but also connect with innovation partners to emerge, on top of their existing initiatives and programs.”