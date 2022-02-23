Broadband Roundup
Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program
Rosenworcel wants future spectrum proceeds to go toward improving next-generation 9-1-1 system.
February 23, 2022 – Following the recent announcements concerning spectrum from the Federal Communication Commission, agency chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel revealed Tuesday a proposal to use proceeds from upcoming spectrum auctions to update the national 9-1-1 system.
The next generation 9-1-1 system allows callers to send emergency responders photos, videos and text messages, instead of just calls.
Rosenworcel said that the motivation behind this project was improving public safety nationally, rather than the patchwork of upgrades in different areas of the country through different processes and funding.
“It’s time for a nationwide, digital upgrade…the funds would flow to every state and jurisdiction with 911 call centers to help make next-generation 911 a reality nationwide….I think this is a golden opportunity”, said Rosenworcel, who spoke at the National Press Club event on Tuesday.
The FCC’s press release defined this “next generation 911” as “better support for voice, text, data, and video communications.” For example, these upgrades would include sharing pictures and videos of the emergency during the emergency and sharing medical records instantaneously.
Vice president, commerce secretary to visit Louisiana to talk broadband
Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be in Louisiana to talk about the federal government’s broadband initiatives, according to a USA Today Network report Wednesday.
The pair will be joined by Governor John Bel Edwards and will discuss the billions allocated to high-speed internet infrastructure from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in mid-November, the news report said.
“I am excited to welcome vice president Harris to Louisiana on Friday and am honored that the White House has chosen our state to highlight the importance of broadband connectivity to rural cities and towns during her visit,” Edwards said in a statement, according to the news report.
“Communities all over Louisiana will benefit from increased investments in and attention to broadband connectivity,” he said. “We are ready to embrace opportunities to bring this important internet infrastructure to areas that need it so that we can improve our economic competitiveness, educational opportunities and quality of life.”
AT&T joins Ericsson 5G lab
AT&T will be the first American wireless service provider to join Ericsson’s 5G Startup 5G Program, which is collaborating with other industry giants to commercialize and monetize the next-generation wireless technology, according to a Monday press release.
“AT&T customers are already enjoying the benefits of our 5G network…tapping into Ericsson’s ConsumerLab and its deep catalogue or companies and innovative ideas could help us bring new experiences to life using technology like [augmented reality] and [virtual reality] across a variety of interests, including travel and sports,” Jay Cary, vice president of 5G Product and Innovation for AT&T, said in the release.
Jasmeet Sethi, head of ConsumerLab at Ericsson Research, said in the release: “With access to more than 40 global startups, the program offers AT&T a unique opportunity to not only leverage actionable consumer insights from our Ericsson Research Analytical Platform but also connect with innovation partners to emerge, on top of their existing initiatives and programs.”
Fine for Robocalls, Regional Fiber Connect Workshops, Philadelphia’s Broadband Plan
The FCC proposes a $45-million fine against Interstate Brokers of America.
February 22, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission proposed Friday a $45-million fine for violations of robocall rules.
The fine is proposed against telemarketer company Interstate Brokers of America, which allegedly made hundreds of thousands of calls with false claims about the pandemic to induce people to purchase health insurance.
The investigation sampled 10,000 calls and confirmed with the dialing platform provider that the calls were pre-recorded messages. Investigators spoke to several recipients who confirmed they “had not provided to consent to be called,” according to the press release.
“Under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, robocalls made to wireless phones and telemarketing robocalls made to landlines require prior written consent of the called party,” said the press release.
This proposed fine is based on verified calls and would be the largest illegal robocall fine ever.
The proposed fine comes in wake of the announcement the FCC made on Friday about increasing efforts against robocalls, including the STIR/SHAKEN standards that provide a common information sharing language between networks to verify caller ID information.
FBA launches regional fiber connect workshops
The Fiber Broadband Association is launching an event series of regional fiber connect workshops that will focus on preparing community leaders, broadband operators and public officials that are planning to deploy fiber or are already in the process of building fiber broadband infrastructure.
Broadband experts and local broadband leaders will be featured during these events. The content of these workshops will “provide the tools needed to fund, design, deploy and deliver fiber broadband services across North America” such as the who, what, when and how of broadband assessment, funding, getting community support and political will, brand positioning, marketing strategies, and more, according to an article in Broadband Communities.
These workshops will begin in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on March 23, 2022, and will go to various cities in the United States. They were announced on Wednesday.
Philadelphia announces five-year broadband plan to close city’s digital divide
Philadelphia has released a five-year plan, titled the Digital Equity Plan for the City of Philadelphia, that will “tackle the digital divide,” according to Mark Wheeler, chief information officer for the City of Philadelphia.
This plan was put in place through an executive order signed in early February by Mayor Jim Kenney and combines new and existing initiatives to bring broadband to the entire city. The plan was released February 15.
“With new expectations for remote work and school, coupled with the reality of housing insecurity, high-capacity, ubiquitous wireless networks will also be critical and necessary to close the digital divide. Both high-capacity wired and wireless solutions must be affordable for all residents,” said the plan.
The plan has five goals that focus on devices, connectivity, training and workforce, and ecosystem.
More FCC Acts Against Robocalls, Mitch Landrieu at Tuesday Event, Meta’s Growing VR Worlds
The new partnership aims to enlist state attorneys general in the effort to stop abusive robocalls.
February 18, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced a new effort to combat illegal robocalls.
The formal investigatory partnership between state attorneys general and the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau adds the attorneys general from Vermont and Colorado to the group of states working together to stop robocalls and spoofing scams.
“Protecting consumers from robocall and spoofing scams is an everyday challenge for local, state, and federal law enforcement. By sharing information and closely cooperating on investigations, we can better protect consumers everywhere,” said agency Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“Our enforcement partnerships with state attorneys general have already paid dividends and I know these new agreements will only further that success. I thank these state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws, and I appreciate their efforts to encourage their colleagues to join us on this effort.”
This announcement follows the FCC’s finding on Thursday that two voice providers failed to fully implement the robocall blocking standard referred to as STIR/SHAKEN.
Large providers were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN throughout the IP portions of their networks by June 30, 2021.
STIR/SHAKEN standards provide a common information sharing language between networks to verify caller ID information.
Mitch Landrieu to Join FCC Broadband Equity Event
Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans and White House senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator, will speak at a broadband equity event next Tuesday.
The “Connecting Black Communities: Federal, State, and Local Strategies for Closing the Digital Divide” event will convene leaders from all levels of government highlight the impact of the digital divide on Black communities and discuss how households will benefit from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.
The event hosted by FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks will take place at 11 a.m. on February 22, 2022.
It will also feature members of Congress, administration officials, and state and local leaders from New York, Wisconsin, Chicago and Augusta, Georgia.
These panelists include Rosenworcel, Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington, as well as Brian Benjamin, New York’s Lieutenant Governor and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Meta’s social VR platform announces 300,000 users
Meta, formerly Facebook, announced Thursday that its Horizon Worlds platform grew to 300,000 users.
Featured as part of this year’s group of Superbowl commercials, Meta’s Quest2 virtual reality headset is at the center of the company’s future plans for the Metaverse. The virtual reality headset allows users to virtually meet friends, play games, and enjoy content.
Horizon Worlds is a platform on the headset that allows players to interact with friends and build a virtual world together. Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg told investors during a Q4 earnings call that the company plans to launch a mobile version of Horizon worlds to bring the platform to consumers that don’t own a virtual reality device.
Despite the platform’s apparent success, the company is working on methods of reducing abuse of Horizon worlds. The company recently announced a “personal boundary” system to its virtual reality experiences, creating an invisible virtual barrier around avatars, preventing other people from getting too close.
The updates come after at least one beta user complained that their avatar had been groped by a stranger. Experts on virtual spaces are also concerned about children’s ability to access Facebook’s metaverse and the potential for predatory behavior by adults. Although children are not allowed on Horizon Worlds, reviews of the platform show that the virtual experience attracts children. Advocacy groups aimed at protecting children say newer platforms also attract adults seeking to groom kids.
Online Harms Bill, Google Changes Privacy on Phones, New CEO at Conexon Connect
The online harms bill comes after Facebook whistleblower testimony and lawmakers calling for more online protections for children.
February 17, 2022 – A bipartisan bill intending to protect children under the age of 16 from online threats was introduced Wednesday.
The Kids Online Safety Act, which was introduced by Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Senator Marsha Blackburn, D-Tenn., would force social media platforms to take responsibility for their negative effects on children.
The bill will require social media companies to protect minors from being discovered on platforms, along with any of their personal information. Furthermore, the legislation will require platforms to give guardians control over their child’s use of social media and will be able to block certain content and limit screen time.
The legislation comes nearly five months after Frances Haugen, a former data scientist at Facebook, released internal company research about the effect social media platforms, specifically those of Instagram, have on children. The studies released showed an increase in children of eating disorders, suicidal ideation and body negativity.
In May last year, senators introduced bipartisan legislation that would extend greater online consumer protections to minor, including making it illegal for companies to collect data from anyone 13-15 years old without their consent.
Later that year, Facebook agreed to suspend development of an “Instagram for Kids” after urging from members of Congress.
Google changes privacy regulations on Android phones
Alphabet’s Google announced Wednesday that it will remove ad trackers on its Android smartphones operating systems as a way to keep user information safe.
The company said it will remove from Android phones advertising ID, which is a specific code that is assigned to each Android device that allows for companies to advertise based on a device’s specific likes and dislikes.
While Google did not release a specific timeline on when these changes will be made, the company did state that it will continue to use current operating systems on Android smartphones for at least the next two years. By extending the timeline, Google said it hopes the changes will be less disruptive to users in the future.
The announcement comes after a recent upswing of users advocating for consumer privacy on their smartphones and other forms of technology.
Conexon Connect has new CEO
In a press release Wednesday, Randy Klindt, co-founder of Conexon, a fiber network design and construction company based out of Kansas City, Missouri, was named CEO of Conexon Connect, an internet service provider subsidiary of Conexon.
Klindt has over 20 years of experience with fiber and is credited with designing cost efficient fiber-to-home structures that electric co-ops use today, the release said.
Conexon Connect, which was established in 2021, is currently in the process of distributing 35,000 miles of fiber to nearly 265,000 rural buildings, with the help of growing electric cooperative partnerships across the country.
“Conexon was formed six years ago with the purpose of helping rural cooperatives fulfill their mission of improving lives and communities through bringing critically needed high-speed internet to members,” Klindt said in a press release. “Today, our purpose is unchanged. Connect represents the next evolution of our businesses, offering a different partnership model for co-ops that enables them to focus on their core business while relying on us to serve their members with world-class broadband. “
