Russian Cyberattacks on Ukraine, FAA 5G Directive, Truth Social Launches with Issues
Ukraine came under heavy cyberattacks before the invasion on Thursday.
February 24, 2022 – Prior to the Russian attacks on Ukrainian Thursday, the country experienced a series of cyberattacks on its government and bank websites late Wednesday afternoon, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials.
Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said Wednesday the cyber disruptions were considered Distributed Denial of Service attacks, meaning online devices overwhelm a website with fake traffic.
Wednesday’s cyberattacks come a week after Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and local banks were the targets of similar cyberattacks. Despite the Russian government denying any involvement with such attacks, Anne Neuberger, the White House deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, claimed that Russia’s military intelligence directorate was behind the attacks.
As Russia continues to attack Ukraine, President Joe Biden said he will speak on Thursday about the conflict. Biden asserted Wednesday that “the world will hold Russia accountable.”
Federal Aviation Administration responds to 5G interference
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday new landing requirements for certain aircraft at airports where 5G signals could potentially interfere.
The requirements issued Wednesday are known as a revised Airworthiness Directive that will change the way certain Boeing 737 airplanes land at certain airports. The directive states that some interference may cause instrument reading issues that cannot be relied upon by the pilots, with the directive requiring that if the aircraft experiences certain conditions during a radio-guided approach to the airport, it must abort the landing and try again.
The FAA said approximately 2,442 airplanes in the United States and 8,342 worldwide will be impacted.
The newly issued regulations come weeks after many American airlines warned that they would cancel flights as a result of possible interference between aircraft altimeters and 5G signals. The fear was that interference from 5G signals could negatively affect aircrafts at takeoff or landing. Since then, Congress has heard on the issue and large telecoms have delayed 5G deployment around airports.
Trump-backed app launched Monday
Former President Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, was released to the public via the Apple Store on Monday, but has experienced technical difficulties since.
Truth Social, which is run by former California Representative Devin Nunes, is supposed to be an uncensored alternative to Twitter where people can share their opinions without any form of censorship. Instead of “tweets” there are “truths,” and instead of “retweets” there are “re-truths.”
After its Monday launch, users reported that the platform began to slow down substantially as more users began to sign up. This lag eventually resulted in downloaders being added to a growing waitlist instead of given full access to their accounts.
On Tuesday, CNN reported that the waitlist consisted of 401,477 members.
Nunes stated the app will be fully functional by the end of March.
Rosenworcel’s Proposal for 9-1-1, Harris to Talk Broadband, AT&T Joins Ericsson Startup 5G Program
Rosenworcel wants future spectrum proceeds to go toward improving next-generation 9-1-1 system.
February 23, 2022 – Following the recent announcements concerning spectrum from the Federal Communication Commission, agency chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel revealed Tuesday a proposal to use proceeds from upcoming spectrum auctions to update the national 9-1-1 system, according to an FCC press release.
The next generation 9-1-1 system allows callers to send emergency responders photos, videos and text messages, instead of just calls. For example, these upgrades would include sharing pictures and videos of the emergency during the emergency and sharing medical records instantaneously.
Rosenworcel said that the motivation behind this project was improving public safety nationally, rather than the patchwork of upgrades in different areas of the country through different processes and funding.
“It’s time for a nationwide, digital upgrade…the funds would flow to every state and jurisdiction with 911 call centers to help make next-generation 911 a reality nationwide….I think this is a golden opportunity”, said Rosenworcel, who spoke at the National Press Club event on Tuesday.
Vice president, commerce secretary to visit Louisiana to talk broadband
Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will be in Louisiana to talk about the federal government’s broadband initiatives, according to a USA Today Network report Wednesday.
The pair will be joined by Governor John Bel Edwards and will discuss the billions allocated to high-speed internet infrastructure from the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in mid-November, the news report said.
“I am excited to welcome vice president Harris to Louisiana on Friday and am honored that the White House has chosen our state to highlight the importance of broadband connectivity to rural cities and towns during her visit,” Edwards said in a statement, according to the news report.
“Communities all over Louisiana will benefit from increased investments in and attention to broadband connectivity,” he said. “We are ready to embrace opportunities to bring this important internet infrastructure to areas that need it so that we can improve our economic competitiveness, educational opportunities and quality of life.”
AT&T joins Ericsson 5G lab
AT&T will be the first American wireless service provider to join Ericsson’s 5G Startup 5G Program, which is collaborating with other industry giants to commercialize and monetize the next-generation wireless technology, according to a Monday press release.
“AT&T customers are already enjoying the benefits of our 5G network…tapping into Ericsson’s ConsumerLab and its deep catalogue or companies and innovative ideas could help us bring new experiences to life using technology like [augmented reality] and [virtual reality] across a variety of interests, including travel and sports,” Jay Cary, vice president of 5G Product and Innovation for AT&T, said in the release.
Jasmeet Sethi, head of ConsumerLab at Ericsson Research, said in the release: “With access to more than 40 global startups, the program offers AT&T a unique opportunity to not only leverage actionable consumer insights from our Ericsson Research Analytical Platform but also connect with innovation partners to emerge, on top of their existing initiatives and programs.”
Fine for Robocalls, Regional Fiber Connect Workshops, Philadelphia’s Broadband Plan
The FCC proposes a $45-million fine against Interstate Brokers of America.
February 22, 2022 – The Federal Communications Commission proposed Friday a $45-million fine for violations of robocall rules.
The fine is proposed against telemarketer company Interstate Brokers of America, which allegedly made hundreds of thousands of calls with false claims about the pandemic to induce people to purchase health insurance.
The investigation sampled 10,000 calls and confirmed with the dialing platform provider that the calls were pre-recorded messages. Investigators spoke to several recipients who confirmed they “had not provided to consent to be called,” according to the press release.
“Under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, robocalls made to wireless phones and telemarketing robocalls made to landlines require prior written consent of the called party,” said the press release.
This proposed fine is based on verified calls and would be the largest illegal robocall fine ever.
The proposed fine comes in wake of the announcement the FCC made on Friday about increasing efforts against robocalls, including the STIR/SHAKEN standards that provide a common information sharing language between networks to verify caller ID information.
FBA launches regional fiber connect workshops
The Fiber Broadband Association is launching an event series of regional fiber connect workshops that will focus on preparing community leaders, broadband operators and public officials that are planning to deploy fiber or are already in the process of building fiber broadband infrastructure.
Broadband experts and local broadband leaders will be featured during these events. The content of these workshops will “provide the tools needed to fund, design, deploy and deliver fiber broadband services across North America” such as the who, what, when and how of broadband assessment, funding, getting community support and political will, brand positioning, marketing strategies, and more, according to an article in Broadband Communities.
These workshops will begin in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on March 23, 2022, and will go to various cities in the United States. They were announced on Wednesday.
Philadelphia announces five-year broadband plan to close city’s digital divide
Philadelphia has released a five-year plan, titled the Digital Equity Plan for the City of Philadelphia, that will “tackle the digital divide,” according to Mark Wheeler, chief information officer for the City of Philadelphia.
This plan was put in place through an executive order signed in early February by Mayor Jim Kenney and combines new and existing initiatives to bring broadband to the entire city. The plan was released February 15.
“With new expectations for remote work and school, coupled with the reality of housing insecurity, high-capacity, ubiquitous wireless networks will also be critical and necessary to close the digital divide. Both high-capacity wired and wireless solutions must be affordable for all residents,” said the plan.
The plan has five goals that focus on devices, connectivity, training and workforce, and ecosystem.
More FCC Acts Against Robocalls, Mitch Landrieu at Tuesday Event, Meta’s Growing VR Worlds
The new partnership aims to enlist state attorneys general in the effort to stop abusive robocalls.
February 18, 2022 – Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced a new effort to combat illegal robocalls.
The formal investigatory partnership between state attorneys general and the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau adds the attorneys general from Vermont and Colorado to the group of states working together to stop robocalls and spoofing scams.
“Protecting consumers from robocall and spoofing scams is an everyday challenge for local, state, and federal law enforcement. By sharing information and closely cooperating on investigations, we can better protect consumers everywhere,” said agency Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“Our enforcement partnerships with state attorneys general have already paid dividends and I know these new agreements will only further that success. I thank these state leaders for their cooperation and their dedication to enforcing strong consumer protection laws, and I appreciate their efforts to encourage their colleagues to join us on this effort.”
This announcement follows the FCC’s finding on Thursday that two voice providers failed to fully implement the robocall blocking standard referred to as STIR/SHAKEN.
Large providers were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN throughout the IP portions of their networks by June 30, 2021.
STIR/SHAKEN standards provide a common information sharing language between networks to verify caller ID information.
Mitch Landrieu to Join FCC Broadband Equity Event
Mitch Landrieu, former mayor of New Orleans and White House senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator, will speak at a broadband equity event next Tuesday.
The “Connecting Black Communities: Federal, State, and Local Strategies for Closing the Digital Divide” event will convene leaders from all levels of government highlight the impact of the digital divide on Black communities and discuss how households will benefit from the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program.
The event hosted by FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks will take place at 11 a.m. on February 22, 2022.
It will also feature members of Congress, administration officials, and state and local leaders from New York, Wisconsin, Chicago and Augusta, Georgia.
These panelists include Rosenworcel, Commissioners Brendan Carr and Nathan Simington, as well as Brian Benjamin, New York’s Lieutenant Governor and Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Meta’s social VR platform announces 300,000 users
Meta, formerly Facebook, announced Thursday that its Horizon Worlds platform grew to 300,000 users.
Featured as part of this year’s group of Superbowl commercials, Meta’s Quest2 virtual reality headset is at the center of the company’s future plans for the Metaverse. The virtual reality headset allows users to virtually meet friends, play games, and enjoy content.
Horizon Worlds is a platform on the headset that allows players to interact with friends and build a virtual world together. Earlier this month, Mark Zuckerberg told investors during a Q4 earnings call that the company plans to launch a mobile version of Horizon worlds to bring the platform to consumers that don’t own a virtual reality device.
Despite the platform’s apparent success, the company is working on methods of reducing abuse of Horizon worlds. The company recently announced a “personal boundary” system to its virtual reality experiences, creating an invisible virtual barrier around avatars, preventing other people from getting too close.
The updates come after at least one beta user complained that their avatar had been groped by a stranger. Experts on virtual spaces are also concerned about children’s ability to access Facebook’s metaverse and the potential for predatory behavior by adults. Although children are not allowed on Horizon Worlds, reviews of the platform show that the virtual experience attracts children. Advocacy groups aimed at protecting children say newer platforms also attract adults seeking to groom kids.
