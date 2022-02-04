Broadband Roundup
Senate Judiciary Passes Open App Act, North Korea Hacked, Ford Pushes Electric Vehicles
Targeting Apple and Google Play stores, bill forbids 50 million+ user marketplaces from requiring developers to use in-app payment options.
February 4, 2022 – The Open App Markets Act passed the Senate Judiciary Committee with near unanimous, bipartisan support.
The bill primarily targeted the Apple and Google Play stores, as it would forbid app stores with more than 50 million domestic users from requiring app developers from using in-app payment options controlled by the application store owner.
The bill also forbade app stores from requiring that developers that utilize in-app purchases have more favorable prices on their app-store as a precondition to allowing said developer from using the marketplace.
Additionally, it would also make it illegal for app stores to take punitive actions against developers for offering different pricing models and terms of service on other platforms, or “unreasonably prefer or rank” its own apps (or the apps of its business partners) over third-party developer apps.
This bill was the second major antitrust bill to pass the Senate Judiciary Committee with widespread bipartisan support in recent months. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act passed by a slimmer margin: Only Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., voted against the Open App Markets Act.
The bill also clarified that the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice would have the jurisdiction to enforce the bill and pursue companies in violation of its provisions.
Lone hacker brings down critical North Korean websites
An American hacker known as P4x (pronounced, “packs”) crippled North Korean broadband infrastructure over the course of two weeks as revenge for attacks he previously personally suffered at the hands of the “Hermit Kingdom,” Wired reported.
P4x’s attacks targeted what few websites the country operated – mainly related to government agencies and state-sponsored travel – and exploited vulnerabilities in their security that made the websites susceptible to distributed denial-of-service attacks. According to Wired, nearly every website based out of North Korea had its service impaired.
The lone wolf hacker decided to take matters into his own hands and launch these attacks on North Korea after the U.S. government refused to retaliate. “If they don’t see we have teeth, it’s just going to keep coming,” P4x told Wired. “I definitely wanted to affect the people as little as possible and the government as much as possible,” he said.
“I just want to prove a point. I want that point to be very squarely proven before I stop,” P4x told Wired.
Ford Motor Company continues to lean into electric vehicles
During its quarterly earnings call on Thursday, Ford announced that it hopes to have 600,000 battery electric vehicles on the road by 2023.
In May of 2021, Ford had announced Ford+, where, among other goals, the company hopes to shift 40 percent of its global vehicles to electric before 2030.
Ford CEO Jim Farley said that the company is “proud that customers see how Ford is taking EVs mainstream, and have already ordered or reserved more than 275,000 all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs, F-150 Lightning pickups, and E-Transit commercial vehicles.”
As part of the Ford+ plan, Farley said that the company will continue to deploy its Ford+ Charging software which will provide logistical assistance to commercial fleets of electric vehicles, particularly as companies transition to EVs.
Presumably this software will work in tandem with an additional service Ford advertised, Ford Pro Intelligence – a cloud-based virtual suite that coordinates tools, services, and support offered to commercial Ford customers.
The company also advertised Canopy, a joint venture with ADT Security Services, to improve vehicle security with “artificial intelligence-based camera technology.”
Windstream’s Georgia Investment, Meta’s Mega Losses, Starlink Premium
Kinetic, a Windstream business, is plowing millions for broadband expansion in Georgia.
February 3, 2022 – Kinetic, a business unit of Windstream Holdings that provides broadband, entertainment and security services, will partner with 18 different communities within the state of Georgia in an effort to provide high-speed internet to residents.
Announced Thursday, Georgia will plow $171 million into the project from American Rescue Plan Act money, while Kinetic will invest an additional $133 million.
“This is very good news for residents of Georgia. Building reliable, ultrafast internet service in rural areas requires collaboration and public-private partnerships,” said Tony Thomas, president and CEO of Windstream, in a press release. “These partnerships allow us to accelerate our deployment of fiber broadband throughout rural Georgia. We commend Governor Kemp and the committee for their leadership on this issue.”
Meta losses could be largest in corporate history
The stock price of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, plunged nearly 25 percent late Wednesday and early Thursday, translating to a roughly $200-billion loss in value, following its disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.
Facebook’s user base dropped for the first time in the history of the platform. The decline in Facebook user growth went from 1.930 billion users to 1.929 billion users. According to The Hill, “Most of that drop came from Africa and Latin America, a potentially worrying sign given that the social media’s growth has been stagnant in North America and Europe for some time.”
Observers say the $200-billion loss could be the largest in market history.
Starlink launches premium version of broadband service
SpaceX’s Starlink broadband business launched Wednesday a new premium version of the product, which is intended to provide faster speeds of the satellite service.
Consumers of founder Elon Musk’s broadband service will have to pay $2,500 up front for hardware along with an additional $500 a month for service. To put these rates into perspective, the standard service costs $499 for the hardware and $99 a month.
Starlink’s premium service will function at download speeds of 150 to 500 Megabits per second, versus the standard version that once clocked between 50 Mbps to 150 Mbps. The service will perform well in worse weather conditions and provide access to 24/7 tech support, said the company.
NTIA New Hires, Section 230 Legislation Reintroduced, EU Digital Laws Target American Firms
The NTIA has made key leadership hires just weeks after its head was confirmed by the Senate.
February 2, 2022 – The National Telecommunications and Information Association announced Wednesday new hires to its senior leadership ranks.
April McClain-Delaney will be deputy assistant secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and Andy Berke will be a special representative for broadband.
The hires come shortly after NTIA head Alan Davidson was confirmed by the Senate last month and comes before a critical year in which the agency of the Commerce Department plans for the release of broadband money coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
McClain-Delaney was the Washington Director of Common Sense Media before accepting her new position. She also worked for the Delaney Charitable Foundation as a director. Over her 30 years of experience, she has focused on “digital citizenship education, the digital divide, privacy protections and tech addition issues.”
Berke is the former mayor of Chattanooga, Tennessee, his term ended in 2021. While mayor he “led a partnership to provide high speed broadband at no cost to every family with a child on free or reduced lunch, making Chattanooga the first community in the country with such a benefit.” He also established digital equity programs as mayor and was in the Tennessee Senate for five years.
Chattanooga is known as the “Gig City” for its community fiber network that delivers multiple gigabits per second download speeds.
Section 230 legislation reintroduced in Senate
Legislation that would limit protections afforded to technology platforms from liability has been reintroduced in the Senate on Monday.
The “Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies” Act – which was reintroduced by Senator Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut – would limit the protections afforded by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields platforms from the liability of the content of their users.
The Computer and Communications Industry Association, an industry group, said it is not in favor of the bill’s reintroduction. CCIA President Matt Schruers said that lawmakers need to focus on prosecuting perpetrators, but “Instead of directing more resources toward prosecution of industry-reported content, this bill aims to put a government commission in charge of how digital services operate.”
The CCIA also pointed out its own efforts to reach members of Congress and tell them about “the collateral dangers of altering the law that gives internet companies legal certainty to remove nefarious and illegal content” through joint letters to Senate leaders.
Lawmakers concerned about EU laws targeting American tech companies
U.S. lawmakers are raising concern about digital media laws in the European Union that seek to regulate the market power of large American technology companies, saying the rules would unfairly target their companies.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, and Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said in a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday that they are afraid the laws – the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, which is still being debated overseas – will harm trade between the U.S. and the EU.
The lawmakers are concerned that the laws, which target such things as data use practices, would disproportionally focus on American companies and not be implemented uniformly in other countries, thus giving European companies a leg up on the Americans.
“As the EU works to take positive steps to protect privacy, ensure competition, and facilitate digital inclusivity, it is critical that U.S. innovators, and the American workers and internet users behind them, are not placed at an unfair disadvantage by discriminatory trade policies,” the letter said.
The legislation will give “an unfair competitive advantage to other foreign companies, including those based in countries like China and Russia, which do not reflect shared U.S.-EU values of democracy, human rights, and market-based principles,” the letter added.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also expressed her fear that the legislation “will disproportionately impact U.S.-based tech firms and their ability to adequately serve EU customers and uphold security and privacy standards,” said the CCIA.
‘Buy American’ Waiver Request, AT&T Cuts Dividend for Builds, Jamestown Municipal Broadband Program
Telecom industry associations are asking for an exemption from ‘Buy American’ provisions in the infrastructure bill.
February 1, 2022 – A number of telecom industry associations said in a letter Monday to key figures in the Joe Biden administration that their industry should receive a limited exemption from the “Buy American” requirements in the Infrastructure Bill.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $65 billion for broadband infrastructure projects, requires recipients of funding to purchase 55 percent of parts from within the U.S.
“The threshold] does not reflect the realities of the global [information and communications technology] supply chain,” said the letter, addressed to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, with a carbon copy to National Telecommunications and Information Administration head Alan Davidson and Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.
“A broadband network contains dozens of network elements including but not limited to switching, routing, transport, access, operations systems, and customer premises/end user equipment and devices,” the letter added. “Devices used in each of these network elements in turn include hundreds of components – each with their own complex supply chains – sourced from around the world from trusted vendors and suppliers. Even network products that are assembled in the United States by U.S. companies rely on foreign inputs from their global partners.”
Authored by industry associations the Competitive Carriers Association, Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, NCTA, TechNet, Telecommunications Industry Association, and USTelecom, the letter noted that waiving the requirement would still be inline with the provisions of the bill.
AT&T cuts dividend, will plow extra cash in fiber, 5G rollout
AT&T said in its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report last week that it will slash its dividend to support its plans to increase investment in 5G wireless and fiber-optic service.
The company said in a January 26 earnings call that it expects the pay-out to be between $8 to $9 billion, compared to $15.1 billion in 2021. The company is also in the midst of closing its purchase of WarnerMedia Discovery.
The freeing up of cash will mean the company can reinvest in rolling out more fiber in the country and building out its 5G wireless network.
AT&T has already been rolling out faster internet across the country, planning to increase its current fiber footprint to cover 30 million customer locations by the end of 2025.
Jamestown mayor to pursue development of municipal broadband program
Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced Monday plans during his “In the State of the City” address to explore a municipal broadband system.
In efforts to find solutions to the digital divide in Jamestown, Sundquist announced “the formation of a Municipal Broadband Taskforce” to see if the city can “develop a municipal broadband program through the [Board of Public Utilities].”
“Now, more than ever, we must investigate and invest in municipal broadband for our community,” said Sundquist.
There are people who “couldn’t afford internet access for their children” or who “couldn’t access internet job applications because the library was closed and they had no personal internet connections,” said Sundquist. Remote workers, which is at least 4.7 million people nationally, have brought attention to how “spotty [the] connections have become in [Jamestown],” he added.
“A low cost, high speed option that could provide a free lifeline connection to those in need, and a lower cost option to residents and businesses,” said Sunquist.
