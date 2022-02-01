Privacy
U.S. Losing Ground on Making Global Privacy Mark Without Federal Rules
The EU has sweeping privacy rules in place that could further influence global companies, as U.S. still without unified legislation.
WASHINGTON, February 1, 2022 – Tech leaders and lawmakers agreed Wednesday that the U.S. is at risk of falling behind being able to establish privacy standards if Congress does not act quickly enough to implement federal rules.
The European Union already has a sweeping privacy and data protection law, called the General Data Protection Regulation, that impacts American companies, yet the United States does not have similar legislation that would allow it to establish its own principles and have similar global influence, experts said.
Samir Jain, director of policy at the Center for Democracy and Technology, said at an event hosted by tech industry coalition Chamber of Progress and tech publication Protocol that those EU rules will “become the models of the world.” The impact of these sweeping rules will mean international corporations, which will follow the EU model, will affect U.S. consumers.
Jain pointed to further legislation in the EU, including the Digital Markets Act, the Digital Service Act and the AI Act, which could be passed into law within the year and which provide further rules to protect consumers’ technological privacy.
Jain said that if the U.S. wants to have a say in what privacy policy looks like in light of the deluge of foreign legislation, Congress will have to act quickly.
Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., said she commends those states that have “passed technology regulations over the past few years in the absence of federal action.” Trahan maintained that federal legislation with the intent of protecting consumers is essential.
Julie Brill, Microsoft’s chief privacy officer and corporate vice president for global privacy and regulatory affairs, echoed the congresswoman’s stance.
Privacy
Experts Warn Against Private Right to Action Laws on Data Privacy Day
If laws are robust enough and enforcement agencies are well-resourced, states should avoid implementing right to privacy action legislation.
WASHINGTON, January 31, 2022 – Experts gathered virtually on Data Privacy Day on Thursday to revisit strategies to best hold companies accountable for the information they collect on their users.
Much of the conversations that took place on Thursday centered on the private right of action – whereby private citizens can legally pursue companies in lieu of government action. Though some experts view the practice favorably, most speakers were hesitant to support it.
“[Private right of action] has historically been used as a tool to harass businesses and create opportunities for frivolous claims,” ACT state policy associate Caleb Williamson said during a panel with the Information Technology Innovation Foundation. ACT is a trade organization that represents thousands of small tech companies and app makers.
Carl Holshouser, TechNet vice president for operations and strategic initiatives, pointed out that though the spirit of enabling private right to action may be to target big tech companies, small businesses are often caught in the crossfire and are the ones that get left paying the price. TechNet is a network of technology executives with the goal of promoting growth and innovation in the tech sector.
He acknowledged that while there can be benefits to right to action laws, they have resulted in more harm than good. “We all agree that where there is malfeasance and bad actors and consumers are harmed, there needs to be a mechanism with which to deal with that,” Holshouser said.
“But a wide private right of action leads to something that we have seen with the California privacy law. Since [2020], when it was enacted, there have been nearly 200 lawsuits that have been brought against companies who do business in California digitally but are looking at somewhere else that are mostly small businesses,” Holshouser added.
“Now, imagine if you’re a smaller startup that is in Kansas and your website reaches California. Here comes a lawyer that is suing you and says there is malfeasance, and you need to be sued and there has to be a settlement,” Holshouser continued. “This is a chilling effect on innovation and on small businesses that shows you why private right of action is too far.”
Private right of action alternatives
During an R Street event on Thursday, Jessica Rich, former Federal Trade Commission director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection, enumerated a list of items that should be employed as an alternative to right of action laws.
“If a law is strong enough in its provisions – in terms of protecting consumers plus the FTC is given adequate enforcement authority and resources plus the state and [attorneys general] can enforce that [law] – maybe you are making it less necessary to have a private right of action,” Rich said.
“Another solution that I am seeing in some legislation is that in addition to state agencies being able to enforce the law, other agencies in the state with jurisdiction over privacy,” Rich continued. “[They] could enforce the law, which could include more local agencies, and as long as they’re enforcing those same laws and the same standards, there could be that could even cover the field even more without me for a private right of action.”
Cybersecurity
On Cybersecurity, Federal Guidance is Absent and Local Governments Won’t Let Them In, Says Cisco
Texas government official says that “cybersecurity needs to be a kitchen table topic.”
WASHINGTON, January 27, 2022 – Software and networking company Cisco is asking state governments to let it in on the conversation of cybersecurity.
Mike Witzman, the director of systems engineering at Cisco, said at a cybersecurity event hosted by the Information Technology Industry Council on Wednesday that the company wants to be more than a product or service and wants to be involved in government conversations about improving security against vulnerabilities.
Witzman emphasized the need to bolster public-private partnerships in front of Texas and Florida representatives Wednesday. That included Amanda Crawford, chief information officer for the State of Texas, who said the state’s plan includes responding to cybersecurity events with the urgency of natural disasters.
The problem currently hampering the Lone Star state, according to Crawford and Texas House Representative Giovanni Capriglione, is that local governments are not participating in cyber matters as much as they could or should. They also blamed a lack of guidance from the federal government on their cybersecurity preparedness.
Training for cybersecurity and individual protection
James Grant, Florida’s chief information officer, said that his state is focused on bringing recent graduates in for cyber training to prepare the state in protection measures.
The discussion also raised the need for citizens to protect themselves. That included getting citizens to do basic things like use stronger passwords and activate multi-factor authentication to protect their data.
Cybersecurity
Biden On Lookout for Cyberattacks with Russia Massing on Border of Ukraine
The president says that, in the past, Russia has taken covert military actions.
WASHINGTON, January 20, 2022 – President Joe Biden said Thursday that the administration will be on the lookout for Russian cyberattacks in Ukraine as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin may be edging closer to invading Ukrainian territory.
Biden warned that, in the past, Russia has launched aggressive computer attacks that, while perhaps falling short of overt military action, have been daunting cyber-offensives of “military” officials not wearing Russian uniforms.
The comments came at the beginning of Thursday’s meeting of Biden’s Infrastructure Implementation Task Force. Biden briefly addressed rising tensions surrounding Ukraine.
Many critics of Russia, including Biden, have said that they Putin will pounce.
During his remarks, Biden said Moscow would “pay a heavy price” should it move any Russian troops across the Ukrainian border.
Following his foreign policy comments, Biden turned his attention to the planned task force talks on implementing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed on November 15, 2022.
He turned to former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the administration’s unofficial “infrastructure czar,” to offer comments on the administration’s progress to press.
Biden specifically addressed the law’s implications for ongoing supply chain issues.
Since the back half of 2021, the world has faced historic shipping delays on a variety of commercial goods as global manufacturing systems continue struggling to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and workforce shortages exacerbated by it.
Specifically, the tech industry has faced chronic shortages of semiconductor chips, perhaps worse than most other commodities. The shortages have crippled many digital industry supply chains. products.
Biden said that with the infrastructure law investment in physical infrastructure, including additional highways to alleviate traffic on the nation’s roads, will allow goods to be transported faster through existing supply chains.
